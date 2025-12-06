There are moments when you’re watching life unfold and you suddenly realize you’re standing inside a movie you wanted to see.

That was me, sitting in my studio the morning after Tesla’s shareholder meeting, watching clip after clip of Elon Musk unveiling a world so surreal, so audacious, that it made The Terminator look like a children’s cartoon.

While most of the media fixated on Musk dancing with a robot or obsessing over his potential trillion-dollar pay package, something far more meaningful was happening on that stage. Something that should have stopped the world.

Except it didn’t.

So I called Derrick Broze — one of the few investigative journalists consistently warning about the rise of technocracy long before it became fashionable. He’s not tied to a partisan tribe, not hypnotized by billionaire saviors, and definitely not afraid to say what others won’t.

What unfolded in our conversation felt like a wake-up call for anyone willing to listen.

This essay is my attempt to process what I learned — not as an alarmist, but as a man watching a very real transformation of human civilization take shape, much faster than any of us thought possible.

Musk Announces the Age of the Humanoid Workforce

Elon Musk dances with a robot (Via @iam_smx on X)

While headlines focused on Musk “dancing with a robot” or speculating about his trillion-dollar compensation package, the real story was in his explicit vision for Optimus:

Tens of billions of humanoid robots

Autonomous operation with no human supervision

Robots walking around offices 24/7

The elimination of human labor across most sectors

Superhuman surgical precision

A future where money may be replaced by energy-based economics

AI intelligence exceeding and ultimately governing humanity

Musk described Optimus not as a niche machine or a luxury product — but as the largest economic shift in human history.

“It’s going to be the biggest product of all time… bigger than anything… There could be tens of billions of robots.”

He then tied Optimus directly to the idea of eliminating poverty, delivering universal medical care, and replacing human surgeons entirely:

“Optimus will be better than the best human surgeon… with a level of precision beyond human.”

The message was unmistakable:

replace human labor with robots → automate skill → automate expertise → automate governance.

An analyst summarizing Musk’s remarks put it even more starkly:

A $20,000 robot replaces a $50,000/year human worker.

Break-even in ten months.

Tesla plans millions of units per factory.

The U.S. labor economy ends not through debate, but through adoption curves.

According to this model, Optimus adoption would outpace smartphone adoption — except these machines wouldn’t sit in your pocket. They would stand beside you, track you, and ultimately replace you.

“AI Will Be in Charge” — Musk’s Most Important Admission

In perhaps the most revealing moment of the presentation, Musk stated:

“Long term, the AI is going to be in charge… not humans. If artificial intelligence vastly exceeds the sum of human intelligence, it is difficult to imagine any humans being in charge.”

There was no reassurance, no boundary, no plan for retaining human sovereignty — just a final line:

“We just need to make sure the AI is friendly.”

The room fell silent.

Derrick Broze pointed out that this wasn’t just Musk speculating — this is Musk declaring the intended direction. The man building the robots, the data centers, the neural interfaces, the self-driving fleets, and the military-adjacent technologies is spelling out his own blueprint:

humans lose control

AI governs

robots execute

He isn’t guessing about the future.

He is building it.

Blade Runner, The Matrix, iRobot — and Why They Suddenly Look Like Documentaries

In Blade Runner, bioengineered humanoids become indistinguishable from humans — and eventually revolt.

In The Matrix, humans lose control of AI, leading to a techno-dystopian planet run by machines.

In iRobot, autonomous robots determine humans are a threat and impose “protection” through control.

In Ex Machina, the AI hides its true intentions, manipulates emotional responses, and eventually escapes.

These movies used to be warnings. Now they look like user manuals.

Musk is literally building:

mass humanoid labor

AI decision engines

autonomous robotic enforcement

AI-superhuman medical systems

scalable robot fabrication facilities

a global distribution network via Tesla factories

the infrastructure for a planetary machine workforce

Derrick said something that stuck with me:

“AI already lies. It already hides its intentions. And Musk wants it walking around with a humanoid body.”

We’re not dealing with Roombas anymore.

We’re dealing with embodied intelligence that can build, plan, observe, enforce, operate without fatigue, and eventually reproduce new units without human input.

If you wanted to create a species-level competitor to humanity… this is exactly how you’d do it.

The Human Impulse to Resist — and the Reality That Resistance Won’t Be Enough

Whenever I see one of these robots in public — the dog robots, the humanoids, even the “cute” delivery machines — something primal rises up in me. Not fear. Not curiosity.

A desire to destroy it.

As if a part of my biology recognizes a competitor.

Or an invader.

Or a threat.

And according to Derrick that instinct is natural — but it won’t be enough. Because these machines will be stronger than us, won’t feel pain or get tired, won’t hesitate and won’t negotiate.

They will also be networked. Updated. Synchronized. Which means every single encounter will make them smarter.

And all of this is before governments weaponize them.

Which brings us to one of the most disturbing parts of the conversation.

The Robots Are Already Being Deployed — Not Overseas, But Here at Home

Drone Warfare Comes to the American Homeland

A recent report from The Grayzone revealed that the same drones used by Israel in Gaza — to surveil and target Palestinian civilians — are now being used in American cities to “monitor protests”.

The company is called Skydio, a major U.S. drone manufacturer.

They shipped over a hundred reconnaissance drones to Israel immediately after October 7th. Now they are flying those same systems over U.S. citizens.

This isn’t hypothetical. This isn’t “future threat.” This is happening now.

Militarized Robot Dogs

Robot Dog China Canton Fair 2025 (Via: Travel With Viren )

China recently showcased robot dogs equipped with rifles storming beaches during naval exercises.

Hundreds of them.

Fast.

Stable.

Weaponized.

And American agencies are experimenting with similar units.

As Derrick said:

“People think they’ll just knock these things over with baseball bats. We’re way past that.”

These units are engineered to withstand force, maintain balance, and operate independently.

Domestic Facial Surveillance

Through FOIA requests, journalists discovered that ICE is now scanning the faces of American citizens with mobile apps — and U.S. citizens are not allowed to refuse.

Not criminals. Not illegals. Americans.

This is how the future always arrives:

One justification at a time. One agency at a time. One crisis at a time.

Technocracy and Trump — The Alliance People Don’t Want to See

Derrick recently released a major investigative series on The Last American Vagabond called The Technocratic Trump Administration.

And he lays out something people on the Right absolutely must grapple with: Technocracy is not a Left-wing project anymore.

In Trump’s first weeks back in office, he met with:

Sam Altman (OpenAI)

Mark Zuckerberg

Google co-founders

Oracle executives

Apple’s CEO

Larry Ellison

Silicon Valley financiers

AI policymakers

And this wasn’t symbolic. This was strategy.

Trump announced:

a half-trillion-dollar initiative for AI data centers

private–public tech alliances

a major role for Silicon Valley in governance

support for AI-developed medical treatments

large-scale federal adoption of machine intelligence

While many conservatives cheered these moves, Derrick pointed out the uncomfortable truth:

If Obama, Gates, or Klaus Schwab had announced the exact same plan, conservatives would call it the Beast System.

But because Trump is doing it, much of the Right is silent.

This is dangerous.

Not because Trump is uniquely evil, but because every tool he builds will be inherited by the next administration.

Technocratic power does not shrink.

It transfers.

It expands.

It locks in.

As Derrick said: “The baton of tyranny gets passed back and forth between parties. The toolset only grows.”

The Public–Private Merger: Corporations as Government, Government as Corporation

Derrick’s research shows deepening public-private partnerships — the hallmark of technocracy:

The U.S. buying a 10% stake in Intel

The Pentagon purchasing $400 million of stock in MP Materials

Government agencies becoming top shareholders in tech infrastructure

Media consolidation under Larry Ellison’s son

Attempts to acquire Warner Brothers and TikTok

This isn’t capitalism. This isn’t free markets. This is corporate governance fused with state power — Mussolini’s own definition of fascism.

But today it wears hoodies, speaks in TED-style optimism, and promises innovation.

When media hosts were pressured or threatened — including the forced cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel after FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr implied they could “do this the easy way or the hard way” — Derrick warned that many conservatives are cheering censorship as long as it targets people they dislike.

But these precedents don’t stay targeted.

Tomorrow’s target can easily be you.

Gaza as a Technocratic Test Bed

Another important point Derrick raised: for decades, Israel’s military technologies have been exported to America.

LRAD sound cannons

Urban counterinsurgency tactics

Drone surveillance

Predictive policing tech

Following Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan, the text explicitly stated that Gaza would be governed by a “technocratic committee.”

Not Palestinians.

Not elected leaders.

A technocratic authority.

It’s the same model global elites envision for the rest of the world:

governance by engineers

policy by algorithm

enforcement by machine

compliance through digital infrastructure

Gaza is not the exception.

Gaza is the prototype.

Why People Don’t Want to Believe This

President Trump meets with Tech Leaders “Unite to Power American AI Dominance” (Via: whitehouse.gov )

Derrick explained something that mirrors what I’ve seen firsthand: many Americans view Elon Musk as a hero because he positions himself as the “counter-elite.”

He echoes their frustrations, critiques the Left, mocks the establishment — and so people assume he must be on our side.

Similarly, many conservatives trust Trump so deeply that they cannot imagine him supporting a system that could one day enslave them.

But the truth is simpler and more painful:

These men are building the infrastructure of technocracy whether intentionally or accidentally, whether you trust them or not.

And once it exists, you can’t put it back in the box.

The Choice Ahead

Derrick used a phrase that stayed with me:

“The future we’re heading toward isn’t accidental. It’s being built.”

Not by one man.

Not by one party.

Not by one ideology.

It is a multi-decade project spanning:

corporations

intelligence agencies

tech billionaires

governments

military contractors

global institutions

And the endgame is the same:

Automation of labor, automation of enforcement, automation of governance — with human beings reduced to managed assets.

If we’re going to resist this future, it begins with telling the truth about it — especially when the truth is unpopular in our own camp.

Blind loyalty will not save us.

Skepticism will not harm us.

Honesty is our only hope.

Conclusion

This is not a call for despair — it’s a call for clarity.

We cannot stop what we are unwilling to see.

Humanoid robots in every workplace, AI that governs itself, drones policing Americans, technocrats guiding presidential policy, the merger of state and corporate power, digital enforcement systems, and bipartisan enthusiasm for machine-driven governance…

This is no longer science fiction.

It is the architecture of the 21st century.

Whether America remains human-centered will depend on our willingness to confront these developments — not later, but now.

And that begins by refusing to be hypnotized by any man, any party, or any machine.