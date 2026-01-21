This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

When I look around the Internet right now—on X, in the headlines, even just in the comment sections—I don’t just see “division.” I see fragmentation.

A few years back, especially around 2020, the country felt split in half: left versus right. It was ugly, but it was still… coherent. There were big blocs. Big narratives. Big camps.

Now it’s different.

Whatever those large pockets used to be, they’ve been split “into a thousand other smaller pockets,” and the fighting isn’t even mainly conservative-versus-liberal anymore. It’s conservative influencers fighting other conservative influencers. People who claim to be on the same team, ripping each other apart in public, daily, with an intensity that doesn’t even make sense unless you zoom out and ask the question I’ve been forcing myself to ask: Who benefits from this?

That question is why I brought my friend Brian O’Shea back on the show. Brian’s not just some guy with opinions. He’s got a military and intelligence background. He’s done investigative work. And whether you agree with every conclusion or not, he has a proven method. He watches patterns, pressure points, incentives—and he tries to identify what’s being engineered versus what’s organic.

And once we started talking, something snapped into focus for me: the division isn’t just happening organically. It’s being shaped. And if you trace the shaping back far enough, Brian believes you keep finding the same fingerprints.

Not just domestic.

Foreign.

And specifically, he kept pulling us back to one bad actor that has strangely “quietly faded into the background” in conservative discourse: the Chinese Communist Party.

The New Infighting Isn’t Random

Brian grew up poor, working class, in Maine where he saw strong class divides—people who don’t share the same values, assumptions, or social norms, suddenly forced into the same space. He compared it to what happens when a neighborhood gets gentrified: “there’s always a spike in crime because you’re putting people who’ve never lived together on top of each other.”

Then he tied it to MAGA—and honestly, it landed because it explained a lot of what I’ve been seeing.

In Brian’s view, MAGA isn’t like the Democrats, where people “tend to be middle and upper middle class if not higher.” MAGA jammed different classes together at the “top of the mountain,” bound to create tension.

What he sees next is what he calls the “Hunger Games” effect.

Anyone close to Donald Trump becomes a target, because they’re perceived as “part of the imperialist capital.” Some folks got jobs and proximity to power, while others got nothing. So now you’ve got “the haves and then there’s a have not.”

That’s one layer.

Then there’s another layer: the rise of fringe influence.

According to Brian, instead of being confined to the, “far far far fringe right type crazy conspiracy stuff,” many of the top conservative voices are suddenly commanding seven figure audiences.

Whether you agree with his characterization or not, his observation is correct: a new type of influence is rising quickly, emotionally, often without sourcing—and it’s landing hard in a public that’s already been psychologically conditioned to pick sides instantly.

The Trap: Forcing Two Buckets

As I’ve been sitting back and observing what’s going on among conservatives, I’ve been trying my best not to jump in, and not to get baited into “picking a side,” because I think that is one of the main tools being used against us.

It’s a propaganda technique: the false dichotomy. It’s the forced binary: pick a camp, defend it, attack the other—and stop thinking. It’s the “A or B” framing where “a is bad so b must be good,” when in reality both can be flawed, or both can be bad.

The Charlie Kirk assassination is rapidly becoming a perfect case study in how quickly people harden into “two camps.” You either believe the state-sanctioned “lone gunman” story, or you believe a highly specific, highly confident alternate story.

No doubts.

No questions.

Next.

While I don’t believe the official narrative, I refuse to be herded into an absolute conclusion on day one because I believe this is part of a pattern of manipulation.

Why?

Just wait and see what happens when you try to sit it out, or even just to wait long enough to calmly and patiently evaluate the evidence. As Brian so eloquently put it, you’ll immediately get accused of “getting seven thousand shekels a tweet.”

It sounds funny. But it’s deadly serious.

The same social weapons used during COVID—labeling, guilt, moral coercion—are now being used inside the conservative space to police narratives.

Brian’s “Is This a Psyop?” Test

This was one of the most valuable parts of the conversation for me: Brian’s discipline about not calling everything a PSYOP.

He said straight up: he doesn’t “default” to PSYOP thinking, because if he did, “we would need the biggest intelligence apparatus in the history of mankind to carry out every PSYOP that people think is a PSYOP.”

His main question is simple, and it cuts through so much noise:

“What are they trying to get you to do?”

He said when people scream “PSYOP,” they often can’t answer that. There’s no deliverable, no objective, no clear outcome. And in Brian’s world—intel and investigation—there is always an outcome.

He explained his investigative method the way he’d explain it in a defense case:

You don’t create a theory and hunt for facts. You collect facts first. You order them by time and source. You read them repeatedly. Theories emerge. You build several, then try to eliminate each one. The theory you can’t eliminate is the one you pursue.

That’s discipline. It’s also the opposite of what social media rewards.

And it’s why this whole national moment is dangerous: we are being trained out of patience and trained into emotional certainty.

Why I Keep Coming Back to the CCP

For years, I’ve tried to expose atrocities tied to the Chinese Communist Party. I’ve interviewed firsthand sources—people who actually lived it. So I’m not coming at this as a casual opinion.

What’s been alarming to me is how China has disappeared from the conversation. A few years ago, you could mention the CCP and people leaned in. It felt obvious: this is a threat.

Now? I see something else.

I see influencers grow massive by hammering Israel, but then those same voices won’t apply the same scrutiny to China. Some won’t mention China at all. Some get oddly emotional defending China. Some even praise the CCP.

That doesn’t add up to me.

Because even if you believe Israel is doing horrific things, even if you think our intelligence agencies are corrupted (I do), even if you think the U.S. has done evil globally (it has), that does not magically erase the CCP.

The Chinese Communist Party has been actively subverting the United States for more than half a century, through economic, cultural, and covert means that are increasingly visible. In a secret speech delivered to high-level Communist Party cadres, former Defense Minister Chi Haotian even outlined plans to defeat the United States with the use of biological weapons.

So the selective blindness among MAGA influencers—especially when it comes packaged with emotion and certainty—made me suspect we’re not watching organic discourse. We’re watching engineered blind spots.

Brian observed the same pattern. The same voices pushing certain narratives tend to share a bundle of positions:

Charlie kirk was killed by the Mossad

Everything bad in the world is because of Israel

A worldview that is almost defensive of countries like Venezuela, Iran, and China

And a deep hostility towards Trump’s actions abroad

He described it as a “hyper isolation view,” but not consistently isolationist—because it oddly softens toward foreign regimes that are enemies of the West.

TikTok, RedNote, and the “Self-Licking Ice Cream Cone”

During the TikTok shutdown scare, there was a sudden push to a Chinese app called RedNote (I covered it here).

All of a sudden, Western influencers started posting variations of the same message: “Why I joined RedNote… I’m seeing a China I was never shown before.”

And once a few big influencers sold it, the rest began to follow.

Brian called it “a perpetual influence machine,” where the goal is to make it self-propagating. Just like the COVID messaging: every medium, every class, every authority channel—sports, late-night TV, presidents—hit in a coordinated rhythm, until people “choose a team” and become the machine themselves.

Then he gave two simple influence experiments that honestly chilled me because they’re so basic—and so true:

Hold up a wooden yardstick like a tour guide and walk: people will follow.

Get into an elevator and face the back wall: “you will get half the people to do it with you.”

He said it bluntly: “we want to be part of the pack.”

And that’s why you need a compass—a center of values that doesn’t shift with the crowd.

The 2049 Lens: Not a Theory—A Stated Goal

This is where the conversation stopped being “interesting” and started feeling like a warning siren.

I’ve been trying to frame global chaos through a larger transition: the post–World War II order (U.S.-led trade, ocean security, dollar dominance) is being contested. You can see it through initiatives like BRICS and Belt and Road—an opposition bloc forming.

But I don’t believe the end goal is a stable multipolar world. I believe the end goal is another unipolar world—with the CCP at the head.

Why do I believe this? Because it’s what the CCP, itself, has stated.

But there’s a core strategic difference that most Americans still don’t grasp: When we think of war, we think hardware: troops, tanks, red dawn. But when China thinks of war, they just think of outcomes.

The war for global dominance is already well underway, and the battlefield is everywhere.

As Brian explained, “They see everything as a battlefield… they don’t look at the hardware of war… they look at the software… whatever it takes… they don’t care how they get there.”

And that’s why we don’t see it. We’re waiting for a visible invasion, while they work through economics, culture, influence, narrative control—everything.

Brian said something else that stuck with me: Americans are short-sighted, especially after the last four years. Financial pressure makes people “ripe for the picking,” whether as compromised influencers or just demoralized citizens.

The Distraction Engine: Inward, Always Inward

For a long time now, Americans have been trained not to be multifaceted thinkers.

Most people can only hold so much cognitive load, and once we’re consumed with a narrative—Charlie Kirk, Epstein, ICE, Gaza—we can’t keep sight of the larger strategic picture.

According to Brian, right now there are fleets of illegal fishing boats from China all around South America. There are so many boats that they can be seen from space—yet almost nobody’s talking about it.

Instead, attention gets whipped into domestic moral panics and outrage cycles—always intensifying internal conflict.

Sliced and Diced: From Two Sides to Total Splintering

This part was one of the most “history repeats” moments of the whole interview.

Brian said during COVID, it felt binary. Two camps. Clear enemies. Even if you disagreed, at least the structure was stable. Now? The binary is dissolving into splinters: multiple factions on each side, all convinced the other factions are traitors.

He described it like this:

First, you cut the population in half and turn them against each other. Then you slice up those halves and turn them against themselves.

That’s slicing and dicing.

And it’s historically how communist takeovers mature: not just division—fragmentation into manageable, hostile pockets.

The Left: “Democratic Socialists of America” as a Hostile Takeover

When it comes to the Left, it’s easier to identify the communist pincer move.

Brian explained that the Democratic Socialists of America are already actively trying to supplant or eliminate the DNC.

When he covered the No Kings rallies as a journalist, he personally heard activists say: “I hate the Democrats. I hate the New York Times.”

That’s important because it shows an internal hostility: not just anti-Republican, but anti-Democratic establishment—consistent with a takeover, not a partnership.

He described Brooklyn as evidence: “lots of Karl Marx signs… lots of hammers and sickles posted everywhere.”

And not just that—he saw posts like “AIPAC watch” showing up there—all tied to socialist organizing.

Whether you agree with every detail or not, the pattern he’s pointing to is simple: internal displacement. A parasite in the host body.

The Right: “Anti-Imperialist” as the Trojan Horse

Then Brian pivoted to the right—and this is where the tactics get more sophisticated.

He argued that a major vector for influence into the right is a network of “anti-imperialist” messaging, which sounds morally high-minded, but functions as a label that hides communist alignment.

He claims that some of the most anti-Israel theories and Charlie Kirk narratives trace back to that hub. And he warned: conservatives can be more susceptible right now because communism feels like “the enemy over the hill,” while they miss “the enemy that’s in their bed.”

He also explained how these influencers build street cred:

They show up at “defeat the mandate rallies” and other legitimate protests, take photos, and later use those images as proof they’re “on your side.”

His warning was sharp: “just because you… you’re on the same side in a battle doesn’t mean you’re friends for life.”

Why Some Voices Aren’t Being Banned

Brian made an observation I’ve also noticed:

Some of the most extreme, racist anti-Jewish content remains on YouTube without bans or demonetization, while criticism of other groups gets nuked instantly.

He believes it’s by design.

Because if you want to discredit and fracture a movement, a proven communist method is to amplify the most toxic versions of it, protect them, and let them poison the well publicly.

Then you turn the movement into a caricature.

Then you isolate it.

Then you crush it.

The Cold War Playbook: Two Communist Candidates

Brian described how when the Soviet Union absorbed countries, two small communist factions would enter and attach to both left and right, taking over both parties, and eventually running two communist candidates.

It’s a nightmare scenario: you still think you’re choosing between A and B, but the real choice is gone.

And this is what concerns me the most, because it fits what we’ve been discussing from the start:

The slicing and dicing isn’t just chaos.

It’s a setup.

What I Walked Away With

It’s not an accident that America feels more divided than ever.

The unity of 2020 has splintered into endless sub-tribes—“Tucker vs this guy… Candice vs that guy”—and regardless of who has been paid off, the pattern and the outcome are undeniable.

We’re being “sliced and diced.”

Brian’s view, and frankly mine after this discussion, is that slicing and dicing is often “the precursor to some sort of communist overthrow.”

Brian’s final warning hit like a brick: the CCP has skill. They had attention on them during the pandemic and Trump’s first term, and now they’ve “engineered it back” to pre-2019 levels, where most people don’t even think about them anymore.

And if you understand basic strategy, you know that the predator loves it when the prey looks away.

The Simple Discipline I’m Choosing

I’m not telling you what to believe about Charlie Kirk. I’m not telling you to ignore Gaza, or Epstein, or corruption inside our own government.

I’m saying something narrower and more urgent:

Don’t let one issue become the only issue.

Don’t let the forced binary make you stupid.

Don’t let outrage steal your ability to think in layers.

That’s not shameful to be influenced by others. It’s human.

But it does mean you need a compass.

Because if your compass is “whatever my side is screaming today,” you’re not navigating.

You’re being navigated.