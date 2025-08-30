IT DOESN'T ADD UP: What They’re Hiding About The Minneapolis School Shooting

When the first alerts broke that a shooting had occurred during a children’s Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, I felt the same thing any father would: heartbreak, anger, and a deep sense of sickness at the thought of innocent children gunned down in their place of worship. Two students were killed and seventeen others wounded. An entire community was shattered.

At first glance, it was another tragic entry in the long list of American school shootings. But as more details surfaced, the official narrative began to fracture.

The deeper I looked, the stranger the story became.

The Official Story

The shooter was identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, a former student of the school who had recently identified as transgender. Westman left behind videos and journals, some written in coded language, laying out his intentions. Weapons were marked with disturbing phrases: “Kill Donald Trump,” anti-Semitic slogans like “Six million wasn’t enough,” and the chilling “Sponsored by BlackRock.”

On the morning of August 27, Westman opened fire through the stained-glass windows of the church during a back-to-school Mass filled with children, then ended his own life before police could take him into custody.

That is the version presented to the public. But cracks show quickly once you start pulling at the threads.

The Media Spin

Within hours, media outlets tried to frame the shooter as a Trump supporter. That collapsed once photos of his weapons showed “Kill Donald Trump” scrawled across the magazine.

At the same time, many mainstream sources either buried or ignored the fact that Westman identified as transgender. That detail matters.

A striking number of recent school shooters have been young people in deep psychological crisis over gender and identity. But rather than face the uncomfortable truth, the media bent the story into familiar partisan narratives, leaving gaping blind spots.

Professional-Grade Planning

Westman didn’t just grab a gun and run wild. He carefully staged the entire event.

Hours before the attack, he prepared and released videos walking viewers through his handwritten journals. These weren’t sloppy, handheld clips filmed in a dark bedroom. They were crisp, overhead shots of his coded manifesto, lit evenly so every line of writing could be read. Anyone who has worked with cameras knows how difficult it is to achieve that kind of clean top-down angle without casting harsh shadows. It requires planning, equipment, and technical know-how.

This raises the question: was Westman unusually skilled in video production, or did he have help? Either way, it wasn’t the behavior of a confused loner acting on impulse. This was a production — theater designed not only to kill, but to be remembered.

And then there’s the manifesto itself. Like so many recent mass shooters, Westman left behind a carefully assembled journal of rants, codes, and disturbing imagery. Once again, we’re told the killer “just happened” to leave behind a ready-made document explaining his thinking, ensuring the media would have material to broadcast and analyze for weeks. Again and again, these manifestos surface in the aftermath of shootings, like calling cards. They serve two purposes: they immortalize the killer, and they feed a narrative machine already primed to use the tragedy for political ends.

The combination is chilling: pre-produced videos, a manifesto delivered on cue, and a suicide ending that guaranteed no further questions would be answered. It follows the same pattern we’ve seen over and over. The shooter isn’t just killing — he’s leaving behind a performance, one that feels less like chaos and more like a script.

The Pattern of Suicide

Like so many before him, Westman ended the rampage by turning the gun on himself. Again and again, these events conclude the same way: the shooter dead, the trail gone cold, and investigators left with only the curated materials the killer wanted us to see.

It’s a pattern so consistent that it begs to be questioned.

Bill Cooper’s Prediction

This is where it’s important to remember the words of William “Bill” Cooper, a former Naval Intelligence officer who in 1991 published Behold a Pale Horse. In that book, Cooper described a CIA program known as Operation Orion. According to him, the government encouraged the circulation of military-style weapons and the heavy prescribing of psychiatric drugs, particularly to unstable individuals. The goal, he warned, was to “plant the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards” in order to terrify the public into demanding the repeal of the Second Amendment.

Cooper wrote that these orchestrated shootings would almost always end with the suicide of the perpetrator, leaving only a trail of confusion, grief, and media spin. He tied the phenomenon directly to CIA mind control experiments like MK-Ultra, which used trauma and drugs to fracture personalities and create controllable operatives.

Three decades later, his words read less like theory and more like a playbook. We see unstable, medicated individuals—often caught in gender confusion or other identity crises—committing mass shootings at schools. We see the predictable outcry against guns, and the equally predictable end: the shooter dead, the narrative sealed.

The Demon in the Mirror

One of the most disturbing pieces of evidence from Westman’s manifesto was a drawing he made of himself staring into a mirror. In the reflection he did not see a young man but a horned, skeletal demon glaring back. His rifle and handgun were strapped to his body, while a cloud of chaos and darkness loomed over his head.

This was not just the scribbling of a troubled youth. It revealed how he saw himself: possessed, consumed, overtaken by something beyond him. Whether you interpret that literally or symbolically, it shows a mind in torment. Combined with his coded journal entries and fixation on death, it suggests either a psyche shattered by trauma and drugs—or, as many survivors of MK-Ultra and ritual abuse have described, a mind deliberately fractured and invaded.

The Parents and Vanishing Records

The anomalies don’t stop with Westman himself.

Father’s employer: Westman’s father, James, has worked nearly 30 years at Esri, the geospatial mapping company that has received hundreds of millions of dollars in defense and intelligence contracts. Esri’s software is a backbone for the Department of Defense, CIA, and other intelligence agencies. Victims’ fathers: The two slain children’s fathers also work in government-connected industries—Mike Moyski is a VP at global logistics giant C.H. Robinson, and Jesse Merkel is an engineer at Xcel Energy, a company heavily invested in smart grid and advanced energy monitoring technologies. What are the odds that all three families involved have strong ties to government contracting? Parentage questions: Westman bore almost no resemblance to his supposed father, sparking questions about adoption or fostering. Stranger still, a Minnesota court record from 2012 showed Mary Grace and James West filing for divorce “without children,” even though Robert/Robin would have been ten years old at the time. Hours after researchers flagged the record online, it disappeared from the public court portal. Whether clerical error or deliberate scrubbing, it only deepens the mystery.

Symbols and Predictive Programming

The “Sponsored by BlackRock” graffiti on Westman’s magazine was not accidental. Whether mocking, signaling, or both, it was meant to be read and dissected. We saw something similar when Thomas Crooks, the young man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, was later revealed to have appeared in a BlackRock commercial.

And then there is the film Weapons, released just weeks before the shooting. Its plot revolved around seventeen children vanishing at 2:17 a.m., paired with surreal imagery of a floating AR-15 marked with “2:17.” The Minneapolis attack left two dead and seventeen wounded—2/17. Coincidence? Perhaps. But the timing and the imagery are hard to ignore.

The Mental Health Question

The pattern repeats: isolated, unstable young men, often on psychiatric medication, carrying out horrific acts of violence. In this case, add transgender identity struggles, a fixation on Hitler and anti-Jewish hate, and journal drawings of demonic possession. The overlap between mental illness, pharmaceuticals, identity confusion, and school shootings is undeniable.

Some argue these individuals are simply broken souls lashing out. Others see them as operatives, shaped through trauma and programming, whether under MK-Ultra-style experiments or modern equivalents. Whatever the truth, the result is the same: children dead, communities scarred, and renewed calls for Americans to disarm.

Conclusion

Strip away the noise and here’s what we know: a deeply disturbed young man meticulously planned and executed an attack on a children’s Mass, leaving two dead and seventeen injured. He left behind a trail of staged videos, cryptic writings, and weapon graffiti designed to be noticed. The media bent the story into convenient political angles while ignoring inconvenient truths. Records connected to his family quietly disappeared. And a film released less than three weeks earlier seemed to foreshadow the exact numbers of dead and wounded.

Individually, these details might be explained away. Together, they form a pattern that cannot be ignored. Either this was the tragic act of a broken individual coincidentally wrapped in layers of eerie symbolism—or it was something far more orchestrated.

For the families who lost children, the pain is beyond comprehension. For the rest of us, the only responsible response is to keep asking questions. Because when the official story leaves this many holes, silence is complicity.