I’ve Never Made Something Like This Before — Because Staying Silent Isn't an Option

There was something that shifted inside me when the Epstein files dropped.

I know I wasn’t alone.

For years, we’ve been watching this system reveal itself piece by piece — the lies, the cover-ups, the way powerful people protect each other no matter what they’ve done. But the Epstein files felt different. This wasn’t just another news cycle. This was the final nail in the coffin of the political system. The moment when the illusion became impossible to maintain.

And for the first time in a long time, I saw something I didn’t expect: unity.

Not the surface-level, temporary kind. Real unity. I’ve had people that are very, very opposite on the political spectrum to my core beliefs — people I never thought I’d find common ground with — come to me and we’re talking. Actually talking. Not tiptoeing around political land mines hoping we don’t cause a fight and not speak for six months. Actually talking about real things.

It was the first time that a real unity started to develop between the various political camps in this country.

And then, almost on cue, the headlines shifted. A war started dominating every screen. People’s attention moved — which, okay, makes sense. It’s a really big event. But whether the war was created as a way to pull people’s attention away from the Epstein files — which I’m sure it was not that simple — whether that was the intention or not, it accomplished that.

And I felt something urgent rise up in me: we can’t lose this momentum. We cannot lose it.

What We’re Actually Angry About

Because it’s not just that they lied.

It’s that we believed them. We defended them. We got into fights with people we love — for what? For them?

They said the fight was left and right, black and white, you and I. They told us what’s wrong and right. While they were trafficking on islands, trading children like diamonds.

No. Not like diamonds. Like cattle. Like meat to be sliced and diced with forks and knives.

These were innocent lives.

And when you sit with that long enough — when you really let it land — it feels like what the mystics call the dark night of the soul. That moment when you go from living in this bubble, thinking most of the world is pretty good, to realizing how evil things become at the top. For some people, they spend the night curled up in a ball crying.

It’s the moment you wake up and realize: we’re not going to win this battle by just voting in a different politician. The system protects itself. The people we believe to be the real controllers — they’re just low-level puppets in the system.

Why I Made Something Instead of Just Talking About It

When I felt that unity forming, when I saw people waking up together, I knew I had to make something. Not another monologue. Not another breakdown of the files. Something that could capture the feeling — cement it — so it couldn’t just fade into the next news cycle the way everything else does.

I’ve been working on it quietly with a small team for the past couple of weeks. It ended up being a song. About three and a half minutes. I never thought of myself as a musician — I play a little guitar — but this project probably has the second most effort I’ve ever put into anything, right behind the original Man in America piece.

It’s called The Dark Night of the Soul.

There are no ads in it. It’s not about commercializing anything. The intention was to create something short, something with viral potential, something that says: hold on to this feeling. Come together. Rise up. Because this is real.

The Question We’re Not Asking

One of the lines that keeps sitting with me: Why now? Think about it. Why are they showing us their cards?

It could have all been made to disappear, like every time before. They controlled what we saw from the day we were born. And now the masks are off.

So what is going on?

Maybe it’s a test. Can they show us all of this, and we just go back to the bread and circus? Maybe then, in their minds, we deserve what comes next.

I don’t want to believe that. I don’t believe we’re like that. I think there are still a lot of really, really good people out there.

But I also know how power works. There are very powerful people that rule a lot of this world — if not all of it, going right up to Satan himself — that do very, very evil things. And their power comes from two things.

One: when no one knows about it.

But the thing that gives them the most power? When people know about it and don’t do anything.

That’s what gives evil the most power. When good men do nothing.

The One Line We Can’t Cross

If we’re not going to stand up for this, what do we stand up for?

Do we just want to make sure we’ve got Netflix and Sunday night football and all those things that have been created to distract us from what actually matters? If that’s where the vast majority of people want to live — just stick their heads in the sand, ignore the evil — then maybe I’ve overestimated the people in this world.

But I don’t think that’s the case. I think there are a lot of people that this deeply moved something inside of them. And they won’t easily forget it. Doesn’t matter if there’s a UFO story or a new war — they’re not going to forget this.

We draw a line at the children. That’s it. That’s the line.

The Survivor Stories

I’m not stopping. That’s the thing. I’m not stopping.

I’m starting a new series called The Survivor Stories — interviewing victims of that system. Victims of satanic ritual abuse. Victims of human trafficking. The people the system most wanted to keep silent.

Because I think the most powerful thing we can do right now is let them speak. Not through a filter. Not through a spokesperson. From them. Let the world hear what actually happened.

And I believe — I have to believe — that when enough people hear those stories, something will break open. Not in the system. In us.

What I Walked Away With

The line that keeps echoing in my head, the one I put in the song because it felt true in my bones:

Mark my words, the system’s collapsing under the weight of its own evil. And the future belongs to God, not the devil.

I believe that. Not because I’m naive, and not because I think victory is guaranteed or easy. But because I’ve seen what happens when people stop being afraid to see the truth. I’ve watched people from completely opposite sides of every cultural and political divide find each other in that shared recognition: this is evil, and we will not accept it.

That’s not a movement that can be controlled or co-opted or distracted forever. That’s a reckoning.

And you want to know a secret? You know what makes them the most frightened?

It’s all of us. United.

What You Can Do

Watch the video. It’s live now on all my channels — Rumble, YouTube, and we’re working on getting it up on Apple Music and Spotify.

If it resonates, share it. Not because it’s mine, but because the message matters. Let it reach someone still in the fog. Let it be a reminder for someone who’s seen the truth but is starting to forget.

And most importantly — don’t let this be just another thing you watch and move on from. Let it be the thing that marks the moment you decided: no more. Not the children. Not ever.

Because they’re counting on us to forget.

And we’re going to prove them wrong.

Thank you for being with me on this journey. Take care, and God bless.