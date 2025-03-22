JFK Files: CIA, Mossad, Joe Biden, Catholic Church... The Cover-Up Goes DEEP

I’m grateful to be here with you tonight because we are discussing one of the biggest conspiracies, actually the conspiracy where the term “conspiracy theory” was invented, which is the JFK assassination. Now, if you’re watching this show, and if you’ve got more than a couple of brain cells, you probably know that the JFK assassination narrative, as we’ve been told, with the theory of a lone gunner, is a bunch of crap. The whole story is a giant lie. Now, there’s been a lot of questions, because if it wasn’t Oswald then who was it? If it was the CIA, who was it? Who was the shooter? Were there multiple shooters? Why was he assassinated? Does it relate to the Federal Reserve? Was it just some sort of CIA coup? Did it have to do with Johnson? Did it have to do with Israel and the Mossad? There’s been a lot of questions surrounding the assassination, really, since it happened, and most have gone unanswered.

There’s been a ton of fanfare and excitement around Trump finally releasing the JFK files. People are hoping the release will help solve some of the mysteries, and I am here to tell you they do! There are tens of thousands of pages of documents in the JFK assassination files. I will admit that in the past 24 hours, I haven’t read every single document that was released. However, what I’ve done and what the goal of tonight’s show is, I have highlighted a lot of what I think are the most important aspects of what these files show us. Important aspects about the ties that the CIA has to other foreign nations, the ties of the CIA to Israel and Mossad. There’s a lot of information there. We will be getting into the Israeli nuclear program, the Federal Reserve, the silver note, and so much more.

Additionally, in this research I’ve been doing, I’m pretty sure that I’ve come to an accurate explanation of exactly who shot JFK and how it happened. There’s good video evidence to back up what I’m going to share with you. I’ll give you a hint, it wasn’t some lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald, shooting from some building. A critical thing that the files show was that he was being heavily monitored by the Soviets and they actually said in these files that he didn’t pass to another other level that they were planning to take him to because he had a terrible shot. Someone who doesn’t have a very good shot, you absolutely wouldn’t put in a dimly lit room up in a building and have him be responsible for the assassination of a president. This is similar to the Butler shooting in Pennsylvania, where supposedly this lone gunman was the guy that was shooting at President Trump. It just doesn’t make sense. So we’re going to be uncovering a lot of this information in today’s show. I hope you enjoy the show and what I share here. To me it was very enlightening.

Do we know who was behind the murder of JFK? By the end of the show we’ll draw our own conclusions.

