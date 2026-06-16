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Something big is happening right now. And if you only look at one piece of it, you’ll miss the whole picture.

In the span of a single week, the White House released a trove of classified UFO files. Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Disclosure Day dropped in theaters with a massive marketing push behind it. Mainstream news anchors on Fox News started calmly discussing alien species by name. And Elon Musk quietly became the world’s first trillionaire.

Most people looked at each of these things separately and shrugged. I can’t do that. Because when you start connecting the dots, something much darker comes into focus.

The “Disclosure” That Isn’t Really Disclosure

Let’s start with the White House release. The third tranche of UAP files included 53 documents, 10 images, and 6 videos spanning decades of reports from NASA, the FBI, and the Pentagon. Glowing red orbs splitting in two. Mysterious objects hovering in restricted airspace. The kind of footage you’ve already seen a hundred times on Facebook.

Here’s my honest reaction: I wasn’t impressed. If the U.S. government has truly been hiding alien contact since 1947, do you really think Billy Smith’s iPhone footage is what they’ve been sitting on? Where’s the Roswell footage? Where are the alien autopsy photos that people have been waiting 80 years to see?

What struck me more than the content of the release was its timing.

Right in the middle of the Epstein file frenzy. Right when people were demanding accountability. Right when questions were being asked that powerful people didn’t want to answer.

And then: Hey. Hey. Look over here. Aliens.

That’s not coincidence. That’s a pattern. And we’ve seen it before. Think about how COVID rolled out overnight with every government, every media outlet, and every major institution locked step on the same exact message. When you see that kind of coordinated, simultaneous event happening across multiple channels at once, you should not be asking “Is this real?” You should be asking “Who benefits?”

Spielberg’s Movie Is Not What It Appears to Be

I sat through Disclosure Day so you don’t have to. My official review: two stars out of five. Weak plot, too many holes, the kind of formulaic action sequences Hollywood has been recycling for thirty years.

But the movie isn’t important because it’s good. It’s important because of what it’s doing.

Here is something Hollywood almost never does: it made a movie that centers Christianity. Not to celebrate it. Not to explore it with nuance. But to systematically dismantle it.

The film’s central question, spelled out clearly by Spielberg himself in interviews, is this:

If aliens exist, what happens to your faith?

One of the main characters, a former nun, carries a rosary throughout the film as her source of strength. In the pivotal scene, she is being overtaken by alien technology. She squeezes that rosary so hard her hand bleeds. And then she drops it. The alien technology wins. Her faith wasn’t strong enough.

Think carefully about what that image is saying. It is not subtle.

The film also includes two chosen humans, abducted as children, given special knowledge by the aliens, and sent back to help humanity “embrace” their extraterrestrial visitors. They are treated almost as messianic figures. One woman literally drops to her knees before one of them and makes the sign of the cross.

Spielberg, in his own words, said the movie

“will have Christians second-guessing their own religion.”

He asked, publicly, whether God is only a God for this planet or whether He belongs to every civilized system in the universe.

That’s not a filmmaker asking a philosophical question. That’s a carefully targeted message. Directed specifically at the faith that stands most in the way of a one-world system.

Because if you want one world government, you first need one world religion. And to get there, you have to tear down the one that’s already there.

Project Blue Beam: The Plan Nobody Was Supposed to Know About

To understand what’s actually happening here, you need to know about Project Blue Beam.

In the 1990s, a Canadian journalist named Serge Monast claimed he had obtained classified documents outlining a four-stage plan by NASA, the UN, and connected government bodies to use advanced technology to destroy the world’s religions and usher in a single global authority. He was arrested in connection with his homeschooling of his children. The day after his arrest, he died of a heart attack in police custody.

Make of that what you will.

Here are the four stages he described:

Stage 1: Engineered Archaeological Discoveries. Artificial earthquakes, triggered at carefully chosen locations, would expose fabricated ancient artifacts designed to cast doubt on the historical foundations of every major world religion. The goal is to destabilize the social cohesion that religion provides at its roots.

Stage 2: A Global Sky Show. Enormous three-dimensional holographic images of religious figures, tailored to each region’s dominant faith, would appear in the sky simultaneously, projected across the entire planet. Billions of people would believe they were witnessing a divine event.

Stage 3: Telepathic Communication. Low-frequency electromagnetic waves would beam synthetic voices directly into people’s minds. You look up, you see Jesus in the sky. You hear a voice in your head saying, Hello. I’ve returned. Follow the new order. The technology to do this exists. We know it exists.

Stage 4: Supernatural Chaos. A simulated alien invasion. Holographic demonic apparitions. Worldwide disruption of communications. A total psychological break that pushes the global population into surrender, at which point a unified world government steps in as the only source of order.

The single most critical element of the entire plan? People giving up their faith.

Now read the description of Spielberg’s film again.

The Elon Musk Connection You Weren’t Supposed to Notice

The same week all of this was happening, Elon Musk officially became the world’s first trillionaire.

I’m not here to condemn Elon Musk. I’m asking you to look at the evidence with clear eyes.

At the World Economic Forum, Musk told BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on stage, in front of cameras, that he is “an alien from the future.” He was probably joking. He has a strange sense of humor. But here is a man with control over the most powerful AI system on earth, a growing army of autonomous robots, and a neurotechnology company that wants to interface directly with the human brain. When a man like that makes a joke, it’s worth pausing on.

More interesting to me is what he named his AI.

He named it Grok.

If you’ve never read Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert Heinlein, here is what you need to know: the novel follows a man raised by Martians, sent back to Earth, given all the knowledge of an advanced alien civilization, who then becomes a messiah figure and launches a global alien-based religion. The word “grok,” central to the book, means to understand something so completely, so deeply, that it becomes part of you.

That is the word Elon Musk chose for the AI he describes as one of the most important projects on Earth.

Is that a coincidence? Maybe. But when you stack it on top of everything else happening in the same week, it doesn’t feel like one.

There is one more thing about Elon Musk worth noting. His Halloween costume, which he kept as his profile picture for some time, featured a figure with a Baphomet symbol on the chest and an inverted cross on the forehead. Many Christians in his audience defended it. They said he was trolling the deep state. They said he was just having fun.

I can’t give him a hall pass for that. I’m not passing final judgment. But I’m not looking away either.

Putting It All Together

Step back and look at the full picture.

You have Project Blue Beam, whose entire architecture depends on the destruction of faith as the prerequisite for a one-world government and one-world religion.

You have the White House releasing UFO files in coordinated lockstep with mainstream media coverage, creating a sudden cultural permission to talk about alien species openly.

You have Spielberg, the same man who has spent decades mocking Christian imagery in his own film covers, releasing a summer blockbuster whose stated purpose is to make Christians second-guess their faith.

You have the world’s first trillionaire, whose AI is named after a term from a novel about an alien-sent messiah, joking about being an alien on a stage at the World Economic Forum.

I don’t have all the answers. I’m not telling you what to think. What I am telling you is that when you see this many breadcrumbs pointing in the same direction, you have to consider that someone is laying a trail.

They need to dismantle the world’s religions. They understand that the faith of billions of people is the last real wall standing between them and full centralized control. Christianity, in particular, has a target on its back in the West. We see it everywhere. In Hollywood. In policy. In the culture.

This isn’t about whether aliens are real or not. That’s actually the least important question. The important question is: who is controlling this narrative, when they are pushing it, and what they want you to believe when it’s over.

Don’t let your faith be the thing that falls to the floor.

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