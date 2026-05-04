LIVE: Drones, Data Centers & Depopulation, Oh My! Sunday w/ Seth

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What kind of country are we leaving for our children?

I was born in America, raised in America, and I have no plans to leave America. Like many of you, I grew up with the idea that this was “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” But over the last 20 years, and especially since Covid, it has become painfully obvious that something very different is being built around us.

Not just bad policy. Not just corrupt politicians.

An entire infrastructure of control.

Tonight, we are going to pull the curtain back on three pillars of that system: data centers, which are the physical heart of the AI surveillance grid; drones, the eyes in the sky tracking what you grow and how you live; and digital depopulation, the worldview that says “we don’t need humans for most things anymore.” Put them together, and you do not get “progress.” You get a digital prison, one that is already going up, county by county, farm by farm, and neighborhood by neighborhood.

And the most sobering part? We are paying for it with our tax dollars, our utility bills, our health, and our freedom.

“Once You See It, You Can’t Unsee It”

Covid was a turning point, but the groundwork was laid long before that. After 9/11, they told us the Patriot Act would keep us safe from terrorists. Instead, it normalized mass surveillance and warrantless spying on Americans.

Fast forward to 2020 and beyond, and the pace of change has gone from a slow drip to a firehose. Freedom is constantly traded away in tiny slices. The technology that could liberate us is redirected to monitor and control us. Every “crisis” justifies more data collection and more centralized power. Lockdowns, censorship, digital IDs, and now the AI gold rush: all sold as “for our safety” or “for convenience.”

Which brings us to the physical backbone of this whole machine: data centers.

The New Factories: Data Centers as Control Hubs

Most people never think about data centers. They are the anonymous, windowless boxes that sit out on the edge of town, humming away day and night. But these buildings are not neutral infrastructure. They are the central nervous system of the AI control grid.

A recent analysis found that more than 4,000 data centers are already operating in the United States, with nearly 3,000 more under construction or planned. Texas, Virginia, and California are some of the biggest hubs today, with massive new clusters planned in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania. One proposed “hyperscale” complex in Box Elder County, Utah, would sprawl over roughly 40,000 acres, about 62 square miles, and is being fast-tracked with minimal public input, backed by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and the state’s governor.

There is even an open map now at Open Grid Works that lets you see where these centers are popping up near you: power plants, transmission lines, wind and solar farms, and data centers all plotted together so you can see how tightly the AI grid is being woven into our energy system. The picture it paints is not one of “serving the cloud.” These buildings are storing and processing footage from Flock license-plate cameras and “smart” doorbells. They are running the AI that scores your movements, flags your purchases, and monitors your car. They are hosting the models that government agencies and private contractors use for predictive policing, financial control, and behavioral profiling. These buildings are not just servers. They are the engine rooms of a digital panopticon.

Open Grid Works shows data centers in the U.S.

The Hidden Costs: Noise, Light, Heat, and Water

If this were only about “bits and bytes,” it would be bad enough. But the physical impact on ordinary people is brutal, and it is showing up in community after community.

Take noise first. One viral video shows what it sounds like half a mile from a large data center at 1 a.m.: a constant industrial roar, like standing next to a jet engine that never shuts off. This is not suburban background hum. It is 24/7 mechanical noise with no off switch, and it is landing in places people chose precisely because they were quiet.

Then there is the light. In rural Crowell, Texas, residents now live under a permanent orange-white glow as a massive data center floods the night sky with artificial light, wiping out any view of the stars. In the middle of the night, in a town where people used to step outside and see the Milky Way, they are now living under what amounts to a permanent industrial sunrise.

Heat and water round out the damage. Researchers have found big clusters of data centers create local “heat islands,” raising surface temperatures by as much as three and a half degrees Fahrenheit, all while the same companies lecture the rest of us about our carbon footprint. In New Albany, Ohio, one Google facility alone uses about 387,000 gallons of water per day, equivalent to the daily usage of a small town, and much of that water is discharged loaded with so-called “forever chemicals” that standard treatment plants were never designed to remove.

Electricity may be the most immediate pain point for ordinary families. In Georgia, for example, residents have seen their average power bills climb from around $150 a month to roughly $225 in just a few years, right alongside a boom in data center construction and a series of rate hikes by the state’s largest utility. A CBS News analysis found Americans living near major data centers are, in some cases, paying more than double what they paid for electricity five years ago. Meanwhile, the data center operators often negotiate discounted rates for their own massive power use. In plain language, they get cheap power and you get the bill.

When the Cloud Watches Your Garden

If all of this was just about cat videos and email, it would still be wasteful. But the real purpose is becoming harder and harder to deny: building a system that can see everything.

One young homesteader did a simple Freedom of Information Act request to see what his state had on him. What he received back shocked him: drone footage, taken over his own private property, zooming in on his garden beds and food production. Not a warrant. Not a criminal investigation. Just a drone, silently mapping his land from above, logging what he grows.

That is not “public safety.” That is a direct assault on the spirit of the Fourth Amendment, which promises that the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated. Yet here we are, with Flock cameras logging our plates and audio on public streets, AI driver monitoring systems built into cars, smart TVs and doorbells that record and transmit, and drones scanning private gardens to see who is growing food. All of it feeding the same data centers that now dominate the American landscape.

One commentator rewrote the Fourth Amendment to reflect how things actually work today. The updated version reads:

“The right of the people to be secure shall not be violated, except when a Flock camera spotted it, an AI driver monitoring system flagged it, or a facial recognition body camera captured it.”

It sounds like satire. It is uncomfortably close to reality.

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“Do We Still Need Humans?”

The mindset behind all of this is perhaps best captured in a short, chilling exchange. On late-night television, Bill Gates was asked, in light of artificial intelligence, whether we still need humans. His answer:

“Not for most things. We’ll decide.”

We’ll decide.

That one phrase captures the entire worldview at work here. A small group of very powerful people believes it has the right to determine which humans are “needed.” AI and automation are seen not as tools to serve humanity, but as replacements for it. The rest of us are, at best, data points and, at worst, excess population.

It is no accident that discussions of AI, data centers, and “sustainability” always seem to circle back around to depopulation. The same people investing billions into surveillance infrastructure are the ones who have spent decades funding population control projects around the world. Now some startups are even experimenting with data centers powered in part by lab-grown human neurons, arguing that “biocomputing” might be more efficient than silicon chips. The same culture that plays God with genes and vaccines sees no problem using human brain tissue as hardware while telling the rest of us we are obsolete. This is not progress. It is a war on what it means to be human.

The Good News: People Are Fighting Back

Here is the part they do not want you to hear: ordinary Americans are pushing back, and winning.

A research group called Data Center Watch has documented at least $64 billion worth of data center projects that have been blocked or delayed in just the last couple of years due to local opposition. Their report found at least 142 activist groups across 24 states organized specifically to resist data center expansion, with 18 billion dollars in projects outright blocked and another 46 billion dollars delayed over permit fights, environmental reviews, and citizen organizing.

This resistance is not partisan. Much of it is bipartisan, rooted in very practical concerns: higher utility bills, water depletion, constant noise, light pollution, and falling property values. In Mason County, Kentucky, one family was offered around $26 million, roughly ten times the going rate per acre, to sell their land to a major AI company. They refused. As one of the women on that land put it:

“They call us stupid farmers, but we’re not. We know when our food is disappearing, our land is disappearing, and our water is poisoned. We’ve had it.”

Their small hand-painted sign says it all: “NO DATA CENTER.”

Even some states and municipalities are drawing harder lines, exploring restrictions on groundwater use by data centers, or tightening local regulations so severely that big tech decides it is easier to build somewhere else. One city council member reported making the permit regulations in his town so tight that it would be nearly impossible for a data center to get approval. That is exactly how this works.

So What Do We Do?

No one is coming from Washington to fix this. Both parties are fully bought into the AI arms race, and the military industrial complex and Silicon Valley are now so intertwined that it is almost impossible to tell where one ends and the other begins. That means the fight will be won locally, practically, and community by community.

The first step is to find out what is planned near you. Tools like Open Grid Works let you see existing and proposed data centers, substations, and transmission lines in your area before the groundbreaking happens. The second step is to find or form a local group. Sites like DataCenterWatch.org and local social media pages, like the 4,000-member Mason County, Kentucky Facebook group, can connect you with neighbors who are already organizing. The third step is simply to show up: town halls, planning meetings, environmental reviews. These are where the deals are made or stopped, and a handful of informed, persistent citizens can change the entire trajectory of a project.

Beyond that, build your own resilience. The less you rely on their systems, the less leverage they have over you. Get as much of your life outside their grid as you reasonably can: food, water, energy, communication, and money. Most of all, remember that they are building a digital prison, but they still need our compliance to lock the doors. We do not have to give it to them.

“What Kind of World Am I Leaving My Children?”

At the end of the day, this is not about servers and wires. It is about souls.

Like many of you, I have young children. I look at their faces and I ask: what kind of country will they inherit? Will they grow up under real stars and real freedom, or under the orange glow of a data center with a drone buzzing overhead?

The people pushing this system talk openly about a future where humans are optional, where AI makes the decisions, and where your worth is measured by your compliance and your “score.” But that is not the future God designed for us. Americans have resisted tyrants before, and we can do it again. Not with blind rage or reckless violence, but with clear eyes, firm faith, and stubborn local action.

Because in the end, this is still our land. These are still our towns. And this is still our America, if we choose to fight for it.

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