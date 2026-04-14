LIVE: Pfizer's Tick Vaccine EXPOSED, Iran War Escalates & Trump's Greatest Reset | Sunday w/ Seth

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It’s tick season again.

Time magazine says so. Climate scientists say so. And right on cue, within 72 hours of the headlines going out, Pfizer announced a Lyme disease vaccine candidate that “demonstrates strong efficacy.”

Isn’t that something.

I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking I’m supposed to move on. Accept the timing as coincidence. Stop connecting dots. But here’s the thing: the dots aren’t mine to connect. They’re in the documents. Declassified. Public record. And what they show should make your blood run cold.

So bear with me, because I want to walk you through something that most people have never been told. Not because the information is hidden in some dark corner of the internet, but because the people who would normally tell you about it have every reason not to.

The Origin Story They Never Told You

In 1975, a cluster of children in Old Lyme, Connecticut were diagnosed with a mysterious arthritis condition nobody had ever seen before. Within years it spread across the Northeast. Today it’s the most common vector-borne illness in the country, roughly half a million new cases every year.

A New Type of Arthritis Found in Lyme, Published on New York Times on July 18, 1976

The official explanation? A naturally occurring tick-borne bacteria that humans simply hadn’t encountered before.

But the geography is strange. The timing is strange. And the town where this disease first appeared sits exactly 13 miles across the Long Island Sound from a secret U.S. government research island called Plum Island.

That’s not where the strangeness ends.

In 1968, seven years before the official “discovery” of Lyme disease, three separate tick-borne diseases emerged simultaneously in that same small region. Not one. Three. Babesiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and early Lyme arthritis. Three distinct pathogens, same geography, same narrow window of time.

That’s not a coincidence. That’s a statistical impossibility.

By the 1990s, the eastern end of Long Island had the highest concentration of Lyme disease anywhere in the world.

I live in upstate New York. I know more people who’ve had Lyme disease than I can count. My nanny had it last year and was out for two weeks. My producer and her daughter both came down with it around the same time. My youngest daughter Grace may have gotten it recently. This isn’t abstract history for me. This is my neighborhood. This is my family.

So let me tell you what was actually happening inside that government facility across the water. Because when you understand the history, the Pfizer announcement stops looking like good timing and starts looking like the final act of a very long play.

The Pentagon’s Other Manhattan Project

While the public was watching Vietnam, the Pentagon was quietly building one of the largest biological weapons programs in American history.

In 1962, Defense Secretary Robert McNamara authorized Project 112. A biological weapons testing program involving every branch of the military and every intelligence agency. 134 scheduled tests. Hundreds of additional undisclosed experiments. Testing sites spread across the U.S., Egypt, Liberia, South Korea, Okinawa, and the Arctic.

Fort Detrick’s production capacity at peak operation: 100 million infected mosquitoes per month. 50 million fleas per week.

Read that again.

In 1954, under Operation Big Itch, 670,000 tropical rat fleas were deployed from cluster bombs at Dugway Proving Ground. The goal was to prove that arthropods survive aerial delivery and immediately seek out human hosts. They succeeded. In 1955, under Operation Big Buzz, over 300,000 yellow fever mosquitoes were aerially deployed over Georgia. Specifically over poor Black communities in rural Georgia.

And woven through all of it: Nazi bioweapons scientists brought over through Operation Paperclip, including Erich Traub, the head of Hitler’s biological warfare program under Himmler. Traub visited Plum Island at least three times and was repeatedly offered the directorship there.

Project 112’s existence was denied for 50 years. Despite involving thousands of personnel and documented operations across multiple continents.

This wasn’t a rogue program run by a few bad actors. This was policy. Planned, funded, and executed at the highest levels of the United States government. I know that’s a hard thing to sit with. I felt the same way the first time I really looked at this. But the documents exist. The declassified records are real. And once you see it, you can’t pretend you don’t.

The CIA Was Dropping Ticks on People From Planes

This is the part that stopped me cold.

A CIA operative described flying nighttime missions in a C-123 transport aircraft, skimming the surface of the Caribbean to avoid Cuban radar, and dropping infected ticks directly onto sugarcane workers. This was part of Operation Mongoose, the Kennedy administration’s campaign to destabilize Castro’s Cuba. He called it

“the strangest thing he ever did.”

The operation was only stopped because the wind shifted and accurate payload delivery became difficult.

Thirty-two operational tasks are confirmed in declassified documents. The methodology sections remain heavily redacted. Officials described their contents as “so repugnant” they were kept classified for decades.

Let that land for a second. They were dropping weaponized ticks on human beings from aircraft. And the only reason they stopped was the wind wasn’t cooperating.

There’s more. Between 1966 and 1969, the military released roughly 300,000 lone star ticks tagged with radioactive carbon-14 markers across Virginia, placed specifically along the Atlantic Flyway migration corridor running up the Eastern Seaboard. They tracked the ticks with Geiger counters for years afterward. Within years of that release, established tick populations appeared on Long Island for the first time in recorded history.

And Plum Island itself, operated by the U.S. Army Chemical Corps from 1952 to 1969 for biological warfare research and not agriculture, ran outdoor experiments with live pathogens in conditions that were, by their own admission, not sealed. Deer from Lyme, Connecticut regularly swam to the island. Birds flew back and forth. Nobody tracked what they carried out with them.

It’s almost like they wanted these things to spread.

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The Man Who Built the Weapon Got Credit for Discovering the Disease

This is the part I keep coming back to.

Willy Burgdorfer was a Swiss-born scientist recruited in 1951 specifically to work on tick-borne pathogen weapons at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory. His documented assignments included packaging plague-infected fleas for cluster bomb deployment, determining lethal doses of yellow fever virus, and experimenting with ways to infect ticks with more than one pathogen simultaneously. He worked alongside Operation Paperclip Nazi scientists at Fort Detrich. He collaborated with allied bioweapons programs in England and Czechoslovakia.

Willy Burgdorfer worked on tick-borne pathogen weapons at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory.

And then, decades later, he became the man credited with discovering Lyme disease.

In the late 1970s, while investigating the Connecticut outbreak, Burgdorfer found a second pathogen in blood samples from Long Island and Connecticut patients. He called it the “Swiss agent,” a Rickettsia variant. The test results were striking. He documented it thoroughly in letters to colleagues. Then he left it out of his landmark 1982 Science paper entirely. The paper that made him famous. The paper that established the entire modern Lyme framework.

His own notes indicate he was told to omit it. That research sat in boxes in his garage until after his death in 2014.

And this may be exactly why so many chronic Lyme patients who don’t respond to standard antibiotics have never been properly treated. If this disease was caused by a genetically modified or multi-pathogen organism and not a naturally occurring bacteria, then the entire treatment framework is built on a false foundation. The mainstream doctors working from that framework aren’t wrong because they’re incompetent. They’re wrong because they’re working from deliberately incomplete science.

But at least Pfizer has a vaccine now.

In 2013, documentary filmmakers recorded Burgdorfer on camera. He confirmed his bioweapons background. He said there had been some kind of accidental release. Then he went quiet, smiled, and said: “I didn’t tell you everything.” They pressed him. He wouldn’t go further. He died in 2014. Among his personal effects was a handwritten note:

“I wondered why somebody didn’t do something.”

I’ve been sitting with that line. He knew exactly what he had helped create and what it had done to millions of people. And he took most of it to his grave.

The Same Playbook, Every Single Time

Researchers compared the institutional response to the Lyme origins story alongside two other cases: SARS-CoV-2 in China and a 2024 African swine fever outbreak in Spain that happened 150 meters from a research facility and triggered an 8.8 billion dollar economic crisis.

Three completely different diseases. Three different political systems. Three different decades.

Same sequence every time.

Cooperation collapses into obstruction. Records get restricted or destroyed. A natural origin story gets promoted, a bat market, a warm winter, climate change. Investigators get their credibility attacked instead of their evidence engaged. The institution investigates itself. And then it clears itself.

Every single time. The system always protects the system.

And now Pfizer has a vaccine. Safe and effective. Say it with me.

What You Can Actually Do

I want to shift gears for a minute, because I deal with this at home every spring on our seven acres in upstate New York. My girls play in the woods every day, and I’m not going to stop that. That’s how children are supposed to grow up, and I refuse to let fear of a government-engineered problem take that away from them.

We spray our yard perimeter with essential oil blends every spring. No chemicals in our house. Cedar oil and a few others do a solid job of keeping ticks at bay, and there are premixed natural products available if you do a little searching.

Our chickens are probably our best defense, honestly. They free range through the yard and the surrounding wooded areas all day, eating every insect they can find, and they are relentless. Our eggs are beautiful, deep orange yolks. I’m also seriously looking into guinea fowl, which are even more aggressive tick hunters and will naturally forage in the woods on their own.

Don’t overlook possums either. I know how they look. But possums are extraordinary tick destroyers. If you have them on your property, just leave them alone. They’re peaceful animals and they will do more for your tick problem than any chemical spray ever will.

And one practical thing: a tick generally needs at least 12 to 18 hours attached before it can transmit Lyme. That’s why checking yourself every time you come in from outside is the single most effective thing you can do. Get a proper tick removal tool so you can pull the head out cleanly. Catching it early almost always means no problem at all.

And if you or someone you know is dealing with chronic Lyme, please research alternative health protocols. There are practitioners working outside the pharmaceutical framework who have had real results with this. The mainstream system, for the reasons I just laid out, may be working from a broken foundation.

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Now Let’s Talk About the Reset

While all of this is happening, President Trump recently used a phrase that stopped me in my tracks. He called it “the world’s most powerful reset.”

That word. Reset.

If you’ve been paying attention over the last several years, you know that word doesn’t land as neutral. Klaus Schwab wrote a whole book about it. “You will own nothing and be happy.” That’s not a meme. That’s a mission statement. So when that word appears in a presidential post, I don’t scroll past it.

And then I look at everything else lining up at the same time.

Jamie Dimon, the man running JPMorgan Chase, went on national television and said: “Blockchain is real. The experiment phase is over.” Ray Dalio went on Tucker Carlson and said central bank digital currencies are coming, that there will be no financial privacy, that all transactions will be visible, and that political dissidents could be shut off entirely.

We already have real-world examples of this. Dr. Meryl Nass had her bank accounts shut down. This isn’t a hypothetical future threat. It’s already happening inside the current system. A digital currency infrastructure just makes it permanent and instantaneous, with no recourse and no appeal.

Then there’s the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Navy is now blocking a waterway that was open and functional before we attacked Iran. They closed it in response. We’re going back in to force it open, which analysts say will restrict traffic for at least two more months and push energy prices back up across the board.

I’m not claiming to know every decision made at every level. What I am saying is: look at the pattern. Energy scarcity as justification for carbon credit monitoring. Financial disruption as justification for digital currency rollout. It’s the same playbook I just walked you through with the ticks. Create the problem. Control the narrative. Provide the solution.

And then Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, who stood on stage with President Trump on day two of his presidency to announce Project Stargate, went on camera and said there could “well be a world-shaking cyber attack this year.” A world-shaking cyber attack on the banking system would give them exactly the justification they need to say the old system is broken and it’s time to move to something new. Something digital. Something centrally controlled. Something that knows every transaction you’ve ever made.

I hope I’m wrong. I genuinely do. But I’ve been watching this pattern for too long to pretend I don’t see where it leads.

Getting Your Money Out of the System

I get questions about silver and gold as barter tools constantly, so let me just tell you what I think is genuinely practical here, not as financial advice, but as someone who has thought through this carefully for my own family.

For day-to-day trading in a disrupted economy, start with junk silver. Pre-1965 U.S. dimes, quarters, and half dollars are 90% silver, small denominations, government-minted, and universally recognizable. A silver dime buys eggs at the farm stand. That’s your everyday trade currency if paper loses its function.

For larger transactions, one-ounce silver bars are clean and easy to verify. A ten-ounce bar could cover something like a quarter cow or a tank of fuel. Gold enters the picture for major transactions, land, equipment, vehicles. You don’t bring a gold coin to the farmer’s market.

Look into gold backs as well. Real gold embedded in a paper currency format. A $50 gold back contains one-twentieth of a troy ounce of actual gold, built specifically for small-scale transactable barter.

And here’s what most people underestimate: ammunition is one of the highest-value barter commodities in a real collapse scenario. In countries that have gone through actual currency failure, bullets have traded for food, medicine, and fuel when paper money was worthless. Nine-millimeter and .22 LR especially. Beyond that, lighters, coffee, high-proof spirits that double as antiseptic, antibiotics, water filters, honey. Think about what people cannot produce for themselves when supply chains break. That’s your real savings account, one that no bank can ever freeze.

The Ark Community Is Almost Here

All of this research and preparation means something different when you’re not doing it alone.

That’s why I’ve been building the Ark Community. And I want to be honest with you about why it took this long to get right. We were originally building on a third-party platform and realized fast that if they ever decided we violated their terms of service, we’d lose everything overnight. Same risk with payment processors. Stripe has a documented history of debanking people like us without warning and without recourse.

So my wife Kate has spent months building the entire platform from scratch. Hand-coded. Private servers. Four different merchant bank backups. We own every single line of it. No one can pull the plug on this community because no one else holds the keys.

The price is $17.76 a month. If you know why that number matters, you already understand what this community is about.

And if you’re on a fixed income and genuinely can’t make that work, email me at hello@maninamerica.com and tell me your situation. I’m holding scholarship memberships for people who need them. Price should not be the wall between someone and this community. Seriousness should be.

Get on the waiting list now at buildtheark.com.

One Pattern. One Playbook.

The tick story. The financial story. The Iran story. The cyber attack warning.

I want you to understand that these are not separate things happening at the same time by coincidence. They are the same story, told in different chapters.

Create the crisis. Manage the narrative. Provide the solution. Collect the power. Repeat.

They engineered the disease and now they’re selling the cure. They destabilized the financial system and now they’re offering the upgrade. They provoked the conflict and now they’re offering the ceasefire. They built the surveillance grid and now they’re calling it safety.

The playbook only works as long as we don’t see it. And I think you see it.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once enough of us see it, the game is over. That’s not wishful thinking. That’s what history shows us. Every system built on lies and cruelty eventually collapses, not because some hero rode in and saved the day, but because ordinary people decided they’d had enough and stopped playing along.

That’s the power you have right now. Don’t waste it.

Keep your eyes open. Stack your silver. Know your neighbors. Build your community. Get off the grid wherever you can. And hold onto your faith, because that is the one thing this system was never designed to take from you.

God bless you all.

Research on government bioweapons programs referenced in this article is drawn from declassified documents compiled by Dr. Robert Malone. This article does not constitute medical or financial advice.