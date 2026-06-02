LYME DISEASE Has No Cure?! The Lie Big Pharma Needs You to Believe w/ Dr. Ardis

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Most people think they know how Lyme disease works: a tick bites you, bacteria gets in, you take antibiotics, and you get better. But for hundreds of thousands of Americans, that story ends very differently. The antibiotics don’t fully work. Symptoms come back. Doctors shrug and say, “Lyme disease can just be like that.” Dr. Bryan Ardis, a chiropractor and natural health researcher, explains why that story is incomplete, and what is actually going on inside the body.

It Starts With a Parasite, Not a Bacterium

Dr. Ardis’s entry into questioning mainstream medicine began when his youngest sister was diagnosed with lupus at age 11. As he researched, he noticed that lupus and Lyme disease share nearly identical symptoms: chronic fatigue, body aches, joint pain, and rashes. He also found that they share the same root cause.

When a tick bites, it first secretes a blood-thinning agent so it can feed. Carried within that secretion are parasite eggs, which enter the bloodstream, hatch, and begin feeding off the host’s organs, blood, and tissues. As those parasites mature into worms, they defecate inside the body. It is that fecal matter that contains the bacteria doctors test for and then treat with antibiotics.

“The truth is, there’s actually a worm in your body secreting all this bacteria that no one’s addressing.”

This is why, Dr. Ardis argues, mainstream medicine cannot cure Lyme disease. Treating the bacteria addresses the byproduct but never the source. The worm keeps producing more bacteria, symptoms keep cycling, and patients are eventually told they have a lifelong autoimmune condition.

“If you never got rid of what’s pooping out the bacteria the whole time, how are the patients’ symptoms ever going to completely resolve?”

You Do Not Need a Tick to Get It

One of the most striking points in the conversation is that a tick bite is just one of many ways to acquire the parasites responsible for Lyme symptoms. Dr. Ardis points to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which he says indicates that 90 million Americans currently have parasites from their tap water alone.

Other common vectors include pets, 100% of roundworm parasites are known to be zoonotic, meaning they transfer from animals to humans. Dogs and cats carry these parasites and pass them on through everyday contact. Soil is also a vector, and so is food grown in soil fertilized with manure, which naturally contains parasite eggs.

“You do not need a tick to get Lyme disease. You just need parasites introduced into your body.”

What makes this especially troubling, according to Dr. Ardis, is that American medical schools teach students that parasites do not exist in the United States. Board exams test on it. Students who answer otherwise do not graduate. This creates a medical system that is, by design, blind to one of the most common sources of chronic illness in the country.

Where the Parasite Lands Determines Your Diagnosis

Dr. Ardis presented what he describes as a unifying theory: the organ where a parasite takes up residence determines which disease the patient develops. If it settles in the pancreas, juvenile diabetes symptoms emerge. If it settles in the thyroid, the patient may be diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, Graves’ disease, goiter, or thyroid cancer. If it reaches the brain and spinal cord, the result is MS-like symptoms.

He referenced a 2016 study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in which researchers dissected the brains and examined the cerebrospinal fluid of MS patients and found roundworm parasites in 100% of samples. The lesions that neurologists call “plaques” in MS, Dr. Ardis argues, are scar tissue left behind from parasites burrowing through brain matter.

He shared a detailed case from his own practice: a woman in her 50s who had used a walker for 27 years due to fibromyalgia. A stool sample test confirmed heartworm-type nematodes in her body. After three months on a herbal parasite protocol, she spent two months coughing up dead worms daily. After expelling what she described as a large, ball-like mass, every fibromyalgia symptom disappeared permanently. She later lost 60 to 70 pounds and started her own business.

A Published Research Paper

In April 2026, Dr. Ardis and Dr. Omar Amin, a 50-year parasitologist who founded a specialized lab in Scottsdale, Arizona, published a peer-reviewed study in a medical cancer research journal. The paper reports that one in five colon cancer patients in America have protozoa parasites embedded in their intestinal walls, leading to IBS, ulcerative colitis, and eventually cancer.

“We’ve been able to prove now with ten years of data that one in five colon cancer patients diagnosed in America have protozoa parasites in their intestinal walls leading to IBS, ulcerative colitis, and eventually their cancer diagnosis.”

Dr. Ardis connected this to recent CNN reporting that colon cancer is now the leading cancer killing young adults in America. His argument is straightforward: if one in five of those cases is driven by a parasite that can be cleared with a three-month herbal protocol, a significant portion of those deaths is preventable.

How to Test and What to Do

Dr. Ardis walked through the practical steps in detail. The first step is a stool sample test available at sethcleanse.com. The Full GI Panel and Bacterial Swab tests for all four major categories of parasites, protozoa, flukes, tapeworms, and nematodes, and returns results within one week. The report identifies which parasites are present, what life cycle stage they are in, what symptoms they are causing, how the infection was likely contracted, and what treats it.

For treatment, Dr. Ardis recommends a 90-day supply of the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit, which contains wormwood, green walnut hull, and dandelion root, combined with his BioDefense liquid extract. Children ages two to twelve can follow the same protocol at half the adult dose. After 90 days, he recommends stopping supplements for two weeks before retesting to confirm the parasites have been cleared.

Order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit at sethcleanse.com. Use code ARDIS10! for 10% off.

A Warning for the Organic Farming Community

Dr. Ardis offered an important and counterintuitive warning: as society moves toward organic farming and away from chemical pesticides, parasite infections will increase. Manure-based fertilizers introduce parasite eggs directly into the soil, and those eggs get absorbed into the fruits and vegetables grown there.

“As we eat more organic, you are going to have more parasitic infections, which is way better than chemical poisoning from pesticides because they’re easy to clear.”

He emphasized that natural herbs like wormwood and walnut hull, the very same plants used in the Freedom Cleanse Restore kit, are capable of eliminating the parasites introduced through organic food. The solution to the problem of organic farming and parasites, in other words, is the same one he recommends for Lyme disease.

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