Martin Armstrong on Trump, Netanyahu, Holy Wars & The Collapse of the Global Order

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

We were told it would be quick.

A couple of weeks. No ground troops. In and out. Just like they told us about Iraq. Just like they told us about Afghanistan. And just like every time before, that promise has turned into something nobody in mainstream media wants to explain.

The Iran war is dragging on. Peace deals keep collapsing. Netanyahu bombs something every time Trump gets close to an agreement. The Strait of Hormuz, the passage that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil, has been used as an economic weapon. And your grocery bill is starting to tell the story that the headlines won’t.

So I brought in the one person to help me make sense of it.

Martin Armstrong has been a financial forecaster for over 50 years. He built a computer system called Socrates, what you might call one of the earliest AI systems ever created, that has predicted major wars, currency collapses, and financial crises decades in advance. His system called the 1987 Black Monday crash. Japan’s Nikkei collapse in 1989. The Russian default in 1998. The 2008 financial crisis. Even the October 7th Hamas attack, he says the defense stocks started moving up a week before it happened, because someone always knows.

He’s also someone who has had a front-row seat to how this world actually operates. He’s managed money for governments, central banks, and some of the most powerful figures in modern history. He had offices across the Middle East for decades. He knows where the neocon movement came from, personally. And his Socrates model has been flagging this escalation for years.

Netanyahu’s Plan Failed And Iran Knew It Was Coming

Armstrong grew up near Philadelphia. Netanyahu went to school there. He knew the Kristol family personally, Irving Kristol, the man who started the neoconservative movement. So when he tells you he understood where all of this was coming from “way back when,” he means it.

Irving Kristol

Netanyahu has been trying to sell the destruction of Iran to three consecutive U.S. presidents. All three said no. This time, the pitch worked, framed around the Venezuela model. Fast, surgical, the head of state gets taken out and the government collapses.

The problem? Iran saw it coming. They restructured their government into four tiers specifically so that killing the Ayatollah would not bring the state down. They had been planning for this moment for 20 years. Armstrong says he has an internal Iranian government video of a training session, a war preparation meeting where their leadership laid out exactly how the U.S. would come in, where they would attack, and how Iran would respond. It was all choreographed.

The neocons, Armstrong says, did not warn Trump about any of this. And critically, nobody secured the Strait of Hormuz before the first bomb fell.

“My question is: how did you not know?”

This Is a Holy War. And That Changes Everything.

Most geopolitical conflicts come down to territory and resources. You give up this, I give up that. Boardwalk for Park Place, as Armstrong put it.

This one is different.

Both Netanyahu and the Iranian Shia clerics believe they are living inside end-times prophecy. Add Christian Zionist voices in Washington pushing their own version of the same script, and you have three religious traditions, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian, all operating off different versions of the same story: one final great war, and then somebody comes back.

That is not a conflict you can negotiate your way out of with a phone call and a ceasefire agreement.

And it gets more complicated. Armstrong noted that Trump genuinely wants out of this war. But he can’t deliver the one thing Iran actually requires to make peace: a guarantee they won’t be invaded again. Netanyahu has made clear that Israel is not party to any U.S. agreement. Lebanon is not included in any ceasefire. Every time Trump gets close to a deal, something gets bombed.

“Netanyahu wants the United States to pay for this in dollars and blood.”

The Strait of Hormuz Is Not Just About Oil

Here is the part that the financial media is missing entirely.

Iran’s strategy around the Strait is not simply about spiking oil prices. It is about triggering a banking crisis in the Gulf states, and from there, a global domino effect.

During COVID, oil crashed to $6.50 a barrel. The Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, couldn’t function. They borrowed aggressively, betting oil would recover to $100. It never fully did. So they are sitting on enormous debt loads, serviced by oil revenue.

Iran knows this. By attacking Dubai, which, Armstrong pointed out, received more Iranian missiles than Israel, they targeted the financial infrastructure of the Gulf. Dubai has become the new financial Switzerland since the EU started freezing Russian assets. Amazon, OpenAI, and dozens of others have a $30 billion AI hub there. Iranian drones took it offline for a week. The banking system in the UAE went down. Wire transfers stopped. That never made the news.

Cut off Gulf oil exports, and those states can’t service their debts. Banks get hit. Dominoes fall.

And it goes further. Sulfuric acid, needed to mine copper, flows out of the Gulf. Thailand lost diesel for fishing fleets. No diesel, no fishing boats, no food. The supply chain damage from a Strait of Hormuz disruption doesn’t show up overnight. It shows up months later. We are going to feel things in the coming months that trace back to what happened earlier this year.

Iran Is Rewriting How Wars Are Fought

Armstrong was direct about the military picture: the assumption that the largest military automatically wins is historically false.

Persia had the biggest. Greece defeated them. Greece had the biggest. Rome defeated them. Carthage had the biggest. Rome defeated them.

Iran has reportedly retained roughly 70% of its ballistic missile stockpile. They are deploying $30,000 drones that require $1 to 2 million missiles to intercept. Israel has already burned through a significant portion of its defensive missile base. Russia is using hypersonic missiles that current defense systems cannot take down. War is being rewritten in real time, drones, attrition, asymmetric cost ratios, and the people pushing for this conflict appear to have assumed a quick victory that the history of warfare says is not guaranteed.

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Russia, China, and the Four-Front Trap

Armstrong told me he warned U.S. officials directly: if he were sitting on the other side of the table, he would use Iran the same way the U.S. used Ukraine to drain Russia. Get America fully occupied. Then Russia moves on Ukraine. China takes Taiwan. North Korea moves into the South.

He said they looked at him like it would never happen.

Now Russia and China are stepping in to support Iran more directly. Macron flew to meet with Xi before Trump did, and Armstrong’s sources say Macron flat-out told Xi that Europe would no longer participate in defending Taiwan, only in wars on European soil. Which is why Xi pushed Trump hard on Taiwan when they finally met.

Trump, Armstrong believes, is trying to exit. But Netanyahu is not letting him out.

Europe Is Imploding and Needs This War to Survive

Here is the part that connects everything.

Europe’s economic model is structurally broken. Over 52% of European GDP is consumed by government bureaucracy, compared to 35% in the United States. Their climate change energy policies gutted their industrial base. Economic growth is running at roughly half the U.S. rate. And their pension systems are all tied to sovereign debt that is increasingly difficult to sell.

Armstrong says the EU rigged elections in Italy and Romania, removed Hungary’s Orban for refusing to go to war with Russia, and is now trying to change the founding rule that required unanimous agreement among member states. The one protection that was promised at the beginning, that no single country could become a dictator, is being dismantled.

If those pension systems collapse, European citizens will storm their parliaments. War gives governments a reason to ask people to sacrifice, to rally around the flag, to accept austerity without revolt. That is not a cynical theory. According to Armstrong, it is a pattern that history repeats roughly every 300 years.

“They need war. Otherwise, people are going to be picking up their pitchforks.”

What His Model Is Showing Right Now

Armstrong’s Socrates computer is showing escalation from mid-June going into August. He was clear that this is not his personal opinion, it is what the data shows. He said he wished he was wrong.

Russia and China are moving closer to direct support of Iran. Netanyahu is continuing to undermine every peace opportunity. The Strait situation has not been resolved. And the supply chain consequences of what has already happened have not yet fully rippled through the global economy.

His price outlook: gold continuing higher toward the low $6,000s, with a potential final cycle high around 2032. Oil eventually testing $200. Gasoline possibly reaching $9 in the years ahead.

What Should Regular Americans Do?

This is always where I want to land, because information without action is just anxiety.

Armstrong’s advice was simple and direct: stay out of government bonds.

When governments default, they leave bondholders with nothing. You cannot walk into the National Gallery and take a Picasso as collateral. AAA-rated corporate bonds are safer, if a company goes bankrupt, its assets get sold and creditors get something back. The U.S. federal government is okay for perhaps another couple of years as foreign capital continues to flow in. But eventually, history says, that changes.

The stock market, meanwhile, is being propped up by foreign capital fleeing Europe and Asia, the same dynamic that drove U.S. market strength during both World Wars. The U.S. is the last island floating. But that does not mean you want to be holding government paper when the tide finally turns.

Stay in private assets. Physical gold and silver. Productive land. Things that hold value when confidence in government collapses because that is exactly what his 2032 forecast is describing.

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2032 Is Not the End of the World. It’s a Political Revolution.

Armstrong was careful to clarify what his model is actually forecasting.

This is not a collapse where people are starving in the streets. Political revolutions of this scale happen roughly every 300 years. The last one overthrew monarchy and gave us republics. This one will be driven by people who were never asked whether they wanted war, who were never given a vote, who are watching their pensions evaporate and their governments make decisions that serve everyone but them.

The polarization you see in the United States, in Europe, in Canada, where the western provinces just passed a referendum for October, is all part of the same cycle. The public at large is being slowly convinced that the current system does not work. And when that conviction reaches critical mass, the system changes.

That is not despair. That is history.

And history also tells us that on the other side of those revolutions, something new gets built. Something that works better for the people who had enough of being lied to.

Right now, the most important thing you can do is stay informed, stay grounded, protect your family’s financial foundation, and refuse to believe that the version of events you are being given by mainstream media is the full picture.

It isn’t.

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