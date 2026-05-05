This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

I’ve gotta be honest with you. I thought I knew what to expect going into this conversation.

I’ve already sat with J.R. Sweet, Cathy O’Brien, Anneke Lucas, and Max Lowen. I’ve heard things that most people spend their whole lives pretending don’t exist. And after four of these, I thought I had some kind of handle on how deep this goes.

I didn’t.

There’s this moment that happens about halfway through my conversation with Dr. Juliette Engel. She’s describing a school program. A program that would pull gifted kids out of regular class once a week, give them puzzles, logic problems, take them somewhere else. And I’m sitting there thinking, wait. I was in that program. Like, I was literally in that program. They called it Enrichment. Every Friday. A different school. A handful of kids from my grade.

I dropped out in the third grade, so don’t worry. But still. That was a lot.

What you’re about to read is the testimony of a 77-year-old woman. A physician. A humanitarian. A mother. Someone who spent twenty years in Russia building an underground railroad that rescued over 70,000 children from traffickers. So who is this person? Her name is Dr. Juliette Engel.

Juliette wasn’t trafficked by strangers. She was sold by her own father at six years old into the CIA’s MK Ultra program. That was 1955. Five of her uncles helped found the CIA. Another one helped start the NSA. So this wasn’t random. This is generational.

The Documents Are Already Out There

Here’s the thing most people don’t know. In December 2024, the National Security Archive released over 1,200 classified CIA documents. And those documents confirm that the U.S. government ran a program using drugs, sensory deprivation, and extreme psychological and physical torture on American citizens. Often on children. Almost always without their knowledge or consent. For decades.

So when Juliette describes what happened to her, she’s not describing something that exists only in her memory. The scaffolding of the program she’s describing is sitting in government archives that you can look up right now.

And no, I don’t think it’s all just in the past. Just forgive and forget. I don’t think that’s where we are at all.

“This Is What I Raised You For”

Juliette was six years old when her father took her to a park to meet a friend of his from the navy. They gave her her first bottle of Coca-Cola. She woke up being raped.

She was face down on a table on top of a black shiny cloth that smelled like dust. She was screaming for her father. And her father looked at her and said,

“This is what I raised you for.”

Then he stood there and watched while another man counted out the bills and handed him a wad of cash.

In the car ride home, she said she felt a wall of glass forming between herself and every adult in her world. And she made a decision at six years old. She was on her own. And she was gonna survive.

I’ve interviewed a lot of people. That moment hit me differently.

She tells me this wasn’t something that came out of nowhere either. Her family was a bloodline family. Her great-grandfather was one of the most celebrated engineers of the early 20th century, rebuilding harbors in Japan, moving medieval churches in Europe, running the world’s largest architecture and engineering firm. His sons took over and branched into the U.S. music industry, laying the foundation for the record labels we know today. And five of those sons helped found the CIA. Another started the NSA. The family wasn’t just connected to these institutions. In a very real sense, they helped build them.

So when Juliette says this is generational, she means it literally.

This Isn’t New. It Just Got Industrial.

One of the things that really hit me in this conversation is when Juliette explains that what the CIA formalized in the 1940s and 50s wasn’t invented then. The science of breaking a human mind through trauma, creating dissociation, fracturing identity, using ritual to collapse a child’s sense of reality, that goes back hundreds of years. Through bloodlines. Through secret groups. Through generations of passed-down methods.

What the Nazis added was scale. And electricity. And absolutely no moral restraint.

After Nuremberg, over 1,500 Nazi scientists weren’t executed. They were extracted. Brought to Huntsville, Alabama through Project Paperclip, then redistributed across the United States with unlimited funding and, in Juliette’s words, access to their own children. Each family in the program chipped in a child. They divided the children into two groups. Sheep and goats. The sheep were gonna die. The goats were the children of intelligence officials, the ones they were gonna keep and use

Juliette was a goat. And she’s spent most of her life trying to figure out how to live with that.

The Spinning Wheel

So here’s where it gets hard. And I want you to stay with it.

She’d be taken without warning to what they called annexes. Safe houses in the CIA documents. And every session would start the same way: a shot of something. She didn’t always know what. Then she’d be tied to a horizontal spinning wheel covered in symbols.

As the wheel spun faster and faster, the people standing around it would chant.

“There is no light. There is no dark. There is no day. There is no night. There’s no up, no down, no good, no bad.”

Faster and faster, until you couldn’t take it for another second. And then they’d say:

“There is only green.”

And you were supposed to open your mouth and release your soul in a flash of green light.

Juliette never did. She held on. And she thinks that’s exactly why she ended up where she is instead of where some of the others ended up. She said, honestly, if she had released her soul on that wheel, she’d probably be Secretary of State by now.

She wasn’t joking. That’s the prize. That’s what they were building. Handlers, operatives, intelligence assets, honey pots, political figures. All starting on a spinning wheel when they were seven years old.

Disneyland

And then she takes us somewhere I genuinely wasn’t expecting. And I’ve been doing this series for a while now.

They put a group of little girls, around eight years old, on a bus. Gave them jelly beans. Drugged jelly beans. No food before. No food after. Took them to Disneyland, which had just opened in 1955. And they dumped the kids out in different sections of the park with one instruction: if you wanna get back on the bus, find a daddy. Get him to buy you food. Get him on the Wild Toad Ride. And make sure his hands are on your body when the camera behind the light at the railroad section of the ride takes the photograph.

Disneyland World Mr Toad’s Wild Ride Devil Prop

That’s the training. That’s sex magic. That’s how you build someone who can walk into a room and within five minutes identify exactly what a powerful man wants most and use it to destroy him. You start at eight years old at the happiest place on earth.

Half the kids didn’t make it back to the bus.

Juliette says the evil doesn’t stop at the front gate either. There’s an extensive system underneath the rides. And J.R. Sweet, my very first guest in this series, described it independently from a completely different angle. The rides that would “malfunction.” The underground facilities. The rituals. The children brought in. Two people from different decades describing the same place.

That’s not two people with implanted memories. That’s a location with a documented history of use.

What They Were Extracting

I wanna be careful here but also direct, because this is something Juliette describes from direct personal experience.

During the torture and terror sessions at the annexes, she had a tube inserted into the veins of her head, up through her nose into her venous sinus, near the pineal gland. While she was being terrified. While the adrenaline was maxing out. They were extracting that blood.

She spent decades afterward unable to explain to any doctor why she had a hole in her head.

Now she can explain it. The program was harvesting adrenochrome. The chemical your body produces under extreme fear and terror. They called it magical. A fountain of youth. And the German scientists had refined the extraction process. They knew exactly how to produce the highest concentration. And they knew the best source was a terrified child.

I know how this sounds to people who’ve never heard this before. I understand that reaction. But when you’ve sat with as many survivors as I have, and you start hearing the same description from people who’ve never spoken to each other, from different countries and different decades, it stops being something you can just wave away.

The Pattern Doesn’t Lie

Here’s one of the things Juliette says that I keep coming back to. She says one of the most consistent things across every survivor she’s ever met isn’t the specific location or the specific handler or the specific ritual. It’s the cages.

They were all kept in cages. Arranged so you couldn’t see each other but you knew the other children were there. And they would torture one child where all the others could hear it but couldn’t see it. Couldn’t help. Couldn’t do anything.

She’s met survivors from Canada. South Africa. Great Britain. Japan. She’s met survivors who went through similar programs run by completely different intelligence networks in completely different countries. And the cage detail is always there. Always.

That’s not coincidence. That’s a method. That’s something someone tested and refined and passed down.

And it doesn’t stop with the physical program. Juliette connects everything she went through to what she’s now seeing in the culture. The GATE program inside public schools, pulling out gifted kids for “enrichment” once a week, giving them puzzles and logic problems, taking them somewhere else, has been identified by multiple survivors as a variation of MK Ultra that moved directly into public schools. Candace Owens went through it. Charlie Kirk went through it. I went through it.

By the 1980s they had hundreds of sites. They didn’t need the annexes anymore. They had access to millions of kids every Friday.

Watch the Full Interview Here

How Does a Person Keep Their Soul Through All of That?

This is the question I kept wanting to ask. And Juliette answers it the way I didn’t expect.

She says it was her grandmother. Her grandmother taught her the Lord’s Prayer when she was three years old. Just the Lord’s Prayer. And somehow, even when everything else was stripped away, that connection held. She was forbidden to have religious education. She was punished when she tried to get it. To this day she can’t read the Bible because the text starts going backwards when she tries. But she can listen to it. And she has. Several times through.

That small thread, three years old, her grandmother’s voice, that’s what she credits for keeping her soul when the wheel was spinning and they were telling her to let go.

I’m not gonna pretend that’s not a profound thing to sit with.

She Spent Twenty Years Fixing What She Could

Juliette escaped. Went to medical school. Built a medical practice. Then in 1990 she went to Russia and spent twenty years building one of the most significant underground rescue operations anyone’s ever created. Hundreds of organizations. Police forces across dozens of countries. By the time she left Russia in 2010, they’d rescued over 70,000 children from trafficking networks across the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, and North Africa.

She came home and realized the situation here was just as bad. Maybe worse.

So she started remembering. She wrote it all down. The book is called Spark: Surviving Sex Magic. She went back into the memories, chapter by chapter, and pulled it out so it wouldn’t be lost with her.

That’s not a crazy person. That’s one of the bravest people I’ve ever spoken to.

What Do We Do With All of This?

I’m not gonna tell you everything is fine. I don’t think that. I think we’ve got some genuinely rough times ahead.

But here’s what I keep coming back to. The reason they’ve spent so much energy keeping this buried, ridiculing anyone who asks too many questions, building media systems designed to laugh at the phrase “conspiracy theory,” is because they are terrified of one thing. Being seen. Being recognized for what they are.

Because once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once enough people see it, the whole game changes.

That’s exactly what Juliette is doing by talking. That’s what this series is. It’s not fear. It’s not doom. It’s seeing clearly so you can’t be manipulated anymore.

So don’t just share this everywhere. Find one person. One specific person in your life who you think is ready to hear this. Sit down with them. Read it together. Have a real conversation. That’s how this actually spreads in a way that matters.

And if this hit you, leave a comment. I read every single one. Your comments matter more than you know, and not just to me. Juliette is 77 years old. She’s been telling this story for decades while people told her she was crazy. Show her she’s not alone.

But don’t worry. We do get to a place of hope. Part two is coming next Saturday. Juliette is gonna walk us through what she’s seeing in America right now, and where she thinks we go from here. It’s worth it. I promise.

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