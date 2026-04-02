MK Ultra Survivor Exposes the Hidden World Under Disneyland | SURVIVOR STORIES EP01, Part 2

Watch The Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

I’ve spent years interviewing people who’ve experienced things most of us never think about, atrocities, corruption, systems of evil hiding in plain sight. But even with all that, I had to pause before pressing record on this one.

This is Part 2 of my conversation with J.R. Sweet, a survivor of what he describes as trauma-based mind control programming. And I’m not going to pretend this is easy material. It’s disturbing. It exposes a kind of evil that most people either don’t believe exists or can’t bear to acknowledge exists.

But I’m choosing to listen with kindness, with an open mind, and treat this testimony as a story from a fellow human being. I’d rather do that than pretend it doesn’t exist.

A World Most People Don’t Know Exists

J.R. talked about something early in our conversation that stayed with me throughout:

“There’s this entire network and a society different... A whole different world, people don’t even understand exists.”

He was describing what he calls the world of the satanic elite, people who, according to him, “live in a whole different world than the normal people.”

When I told him it’s hard for me to grasp this kind of evil, I’ve got a two-year-old and a five-year-old, and the idea that these things could be done to children feels so foreign, he said something that landed:

“That means you have a good healthy mindset.”

And he’s right. The fact that most of us can’t instinctively understand this level of cruelty is actually a sign of our humanity. But it’s also why these systems can operate in the shadows. We can’t see what we refuse to believe is possible.

J.R.’s story begins in 1984 at Disneyland. He was six years old.

This picture was taken on J.R.’s first family trip to Disneyland California in the summer of 1984. J.R. was the dark haired boy just to the right of the pig. J.R. and his little brother were wearing matching shirts and were both there for Monarch Programming.

What’s Really Under the Happiest Place on Earth

According to J.R., he was taken to Disneyland regularly as a child, not just for the rides, but for something else entirely. He describes being removed from rides like the Wild Toad Ride, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan through what he calls a “service entrance,” then brought underground.

When I mentioned service entrances, he responded immediately:

“Service entrance... that makes perfect sense to me because, yeah, service entrance, and you’d be taken down into those places.”

What he describes beneath the park is horrifying: rooms filled with chains, children held in cages, human trafficking, and worse. He claims there’s a CIA command center under Disneyland, “like NASA room with screens on walls,” computers everywhere, monitoring spies around the world.

His father walked him through one of these areas and showed him satellite imagery on the walls. J.R. remembers seeing a picture of his own house displayed there. His father told him:

“The Lucifer, Satan has given us this power and this technology.”

Then came the message designed to ensure his silence:

“There’s nowhere for you to hide. They’re gonna find you wherever. They have this technology.”

He was six years old.

The First Time He Was Forced to Witness Murder

J.R. describes being on the Wild Toad Ride with his father and younger brother when the ride stopped. They were moved forward, cars separated for privacy, then taken downstairs under the park.

What he saw in that underground room is something no child should ever see.

His grandfather, dressed in a black robe, pulled a little girl from one of the cages, a girl who was “having trouble,” as they put it. She was strapped to an altar in the middle of the room.

Then, in J.R.’s words: “They slit her throat out.”

The blood ran down a trough into a white vessel. And then he was made to drink it.

“The satanic elite and the elite culture or the satanic culture, they consider the blood drawn like that to be the fountain of youth,” he explained. “It gives you longevity in your life, it makes you look younger for longer.”

He added, almost as an observation: “Some of those people do live for really long time, which is interesting.”

After the ritual, he was put back on the ride as if nothing had happened.

This was his first memory of being forced to drink blood from a ritual sacrifice. It would not be his last.

Programming at School

The underground facilities at Disneyland weren’t the only location for what JR describes as his programming. There was also a room at his elementary school.

He’d be taken from his regular class to what was called a “reading comprehension class,” then taken to a separate room by a government worker, not a teacher. The room had no windows, a two-way mirror, and cubicles with files, hourglasses, and headphones.

He was told to put on the headphones. They played what he calls “tone”, but to him, it was silent.

When he asked what he was supposed to be hearing, the response was:

“Oh, you’re not supposed to [hear anything through headphones], but it’s still going in. So you just have to keep them on for that duration of time.”

This was tone programming. And it happened at a public elementary school, in a limited-access room that only certain administrators could enter.

The deeper I got into this conversation, the clearer it became: if what J.R. describes is true, this isn’t some rogue operation. This is institutional.

The Transaction That Changed His Family’s Life

J.R. describes a specific moment when his life changed in a way his family couldn’t hide.

“That transaction occurred by my father being awarded a very large contract with the local school district as payment for me to now be accessible to the Central Intelligence Agency.”

Suddenly, his family went from struggling financially to wealthy.

“From not having much money and always squeezed by to... all of a sudden, we’ve got five collectible old, renovated cars like hot rods.”

He remembers being allowed to drive a 1924 cherry red Ford with a V8 engine. Home remodeling began. The visible markers of wealth appeared almost overnight.

He was sold to the CIA as a trauma-based mind slave, and his father was paid in government contracts and sudden prosperity.

The Most Dangerous Game

When J.R. was fifteen, he thought he was going coon hunting in Oklahoma. He even asked about hunting licenses. But what he walked into was something entirely different.

He describes being driven to a large estate outside Bixby, Oklahoma, a property with a gate, armed guards, helicopters in the parking area. The Ford family was there. The Hilton family, Richard, Nikki, and Paris. Families from the country music industry.

And another family: children they were told were “orphans.”

All the children were stripped naked and told to run.

“I heard shots, and I could hear bullets going over my head,” JR said.

His cousin was waving frantically, screaming at him to run. He saw Nikki Hilton hurt her ankle, Paris trying to help her. “Part of my mind, I was like, oh, no. Those girls are in trouble. This is really bad.”

They ran into the woods. At one point, they tried to hide underwater, breathing through reeds. But a helicopter spotted them. His grandfather was inside. On the ground was Robert Strong, who J.R. identifies as an old sheriff outside Bixby, with a dog.

They’d convinced one of the orphan girls to run with them. She was hiding with them in the water.

Then, over the radio, his grandfather gave an order.

“You shoot that effing b—, and Robert did... He shot her right there in front of us, and she fell in the water and we were all just screaming.”

Afterward, J.R. and his cousin were dragged through the brush to a clearing. They were raped in the field. A dog was made to rape them.

When it was over, they were thrown in a truck, driven back to the house, forced to shower at an outdoor facility, and shocked extensively with a stun gun. Then they were fed a massive breakfast at Robert Strong’s house.

J.R. got violently ill for a day and a half.

Then he was taken to other locations, eventually meeting up with someone he calls “Bert” outside Dallas. Bert brought them to a naval air facility near Fort Worth.

At the gate, Bert told the guard: “These are my grandkids.”

J.R. was confused. “What are you talking about? You’re not my grandpa.”

Bert’s response: “Oh, I am right now. I’m your grandpa.”

J.R. believes he was “chipped”, implanted with some kind of tracking or control device, at that facility.

The Psychological Architecture of Control

What J.R. describes isn’t just physical abuse. It’s a sophisticated system of psychological control.

The hunting party wasn’t just cruelty for cruelty’s sake. As J.R. explained:

“It wasn’t just the right of passage... You said why would you even do that. Because there’s nowhere to run and no hide. That’s what they were creating into your mind.”

He told a story about being underground at Disneyland, watching other children in cages. Sometimes, without warning, a child would be pulled out and their throat slit in front of everyone.

“What are you doing here? And then just slit that kids throat out right in front of everyone. And that was to let you know, like, you never know when they’re gonna do that to you.”

You’re kept in a state of never knowing when you’ll be killed. That’s the control mechanism.

Even now, J.R. says, when helicopters fly over his property, it triggers him.

“Why do they harass you with helicopters. What does that do? Well it takes me back to being chased in the most dangerous game... There’s nowhere to run. There’s nowhere to hide.”

Disney Films as Programming Updates

Here’s something that struck me as particularly insidious: J.R. was raised watching Disney films constantly. Not just as a child, but into his teenage years.

At sixteen or seventeen, he’d still sit down to watch Alice in Wonderland. His brothers would ask him why he was watching it; they thought it was strange for his age.

But according to J.R., the films weren’t entertainment. They were “programming updates.”

Each film contained triggers, reinforcement, layered meanings that would activate or reinforce whatever had been done to him underground.

The same corporation that branded itself as wholesome family entertainment was, in his experience, central to his abuse and control.

The Mormon Church and Idaho

J.R.’s story isn’t limited to California. He describes extensive programming that took place in Idaho, specifically at what was then called Idaho Environmental Laboratories, now Idaho National Laboratories.

He also describes deep involvement from the Mormon church. “In nineteen ninety eight, I was supposed to be moved into a position of, essentially being under Hi, Gordon B Hinckley”, the church’s leader at that time.

When I asked him about geographic centers of this activity, he was clear:

“Idaho is really bad. Utah is really bad. Vermont has a lot of corruption over there.”

About Idaho specifically:

“Idaho had a thick network... I met lots of people that were involved in Idaho.”

He also described how general contractors controlled by intelligence agencies use construction and remodeling work as cover for operations, a detail that connects to something he revealed later.

A Hit Operation Disguised as a Remodel

Around the year 2000, J.R. says he was involved in a hit operation. It started in Boise, an attempted hit from a rooftop outside a bar. The operation was aborted.

Then it moved to Hailey, Idaho, where it was successfully completed. He says a man and his whole family were killed.

The setup came through a general contractor controlled by the agency. The contractor had “several dissociatives/Satanic family members” and used remodel work as the cover to get access to the target.

This wasn’t some dramatic movie scenario. It was methodical, hidden inside the mundane structure of normal business.

Before He Remembered: The Cost of Programmed Amnesia

One of the most painful parts of this conversation was when J.R. talked about who he was before he started recovering his memories.

“Before I started to remember stuff, I could be mean. I could be cruel. I could be verbally abusive, not physically abusive, but verbally.”

He has regrets about the way he treated his own children before he understood what had been done to him.

“I have a lot of regrets about the way I used to be before I started to remember stuff.”

This is important because it shows how this kind of programming doesn’t just destroy the victim. It radiates outward, damaging everyone around them.

And it raises a question that J.R. himself is living with: how many people walking around right now are programmed and don’t know it?

Sleeper Cells Everywhere

J.R. talked about something that honestly made me rethink how I look at people in everyday life.

“Sleeper cells all over the place”, people who appear completely normal, who might even be kind and helpful in daily life, but who have another layer, another identity, another function.

“They are the nice priest. But they’re also part of this other part,” as I put it during our conversation.

JR agreed. And he would know, because he was one of them.

Before his memories returned, he was living a normal life, completely unaware of what he’d been programmed to do or what he’d been part of.

That’s the insidious brilliance of trauma-based mind control: the victim doesn’t even know they’re a weapon.

His Family’s Response

When J.R. started remembering and tried to talk to his brother about it, his brother ended up in a mental hospital. When he tried to talk to his cousin, someone who was with him during the hunting party, “Didn’t get anywhere with him, anywhere at all.”

His brother is “very confrontational about it. He’s still stuck in that state of slavery.”

J.R. has cut off contact with much of his family, not out of anger, but out of necessity.

“I don’t wanna wake him up and make him do something awful by inadvertently triggering him.”

He’s also dealing with another fear, one that keeps him up at night.

His own children “are bloodliners. They carry the same blood I do and the agency and the satanic elites are gonna want them, and that just drives me nuts.”

That’s why he left Idaho. Not just because people were trying to kill him, but because

“I knew I had to get my kids away. I had to get them away from what happened to me. I had to get them away from my family, away from the Mormon church.”

How Widespread Is This?

I asked J.R. a question I wasn’t sure I wanted the answer to: how many families are involved in this?

His response: “To me, it seems like too many, a lot.”

He clarified that he doesn’t think it’s the majority of all families. But

“when you get up into the really rich, rich, elite families, I think it’s a plague in that community.”

Not all elite families. But enough that it’s a pattern, not an anomaly.

He also mentioned the Rothschilds and Fords specifically, and talked about Bohemian Grove as “a bad place” where “nefarious things” and “very bad things” happen. His uncle talked about going there.

And here’s what stood out to me: J.R. mentioned Epstein in our conversation, and said,

“It’s so interesting to hear this Epstein stuff come out because I’ve been remembering this stuff since before this Epstein business, and I’m like man, this is so weird people can finally hear.”

He was describing these networks, child trafficking, abuse by elites, hunting parties, before Epstein became a household name. And now that some of this is becoming visible, he’s watching to see what people will actually do about it.

The Real Weapon Isn’t Nuclear

Toward the end of our conversation, J.R. said something that reframed everything for me.

“People know about nuclear weapons... This weapon that can destroy entire cities. Well trauma based mind slavery can destroy entire nations and civilization.”

He wasn’t being hyperbolic. He was describing a strategic weapon that operates in the psychological, cultural, and social layers of a society.

You don’t need to drop a bomb if you can control the minds of key people in every institution. You don’t need to invade if you can program sleeper cells into the population.

“Our country is extremely vulnerable in an environment where mind slavery is not only tolerated, it’s actually sponsored by our own government,” he said.

And the scariest part?

“It’s hidden right now under laws for national security, but that is only as secret as we allow it to be.”

My Biggest Concern Walking Away From This

I’m not afraid of this information. And I’m not asking you to be either.

But I do have a concern, and it’s one I share with J.R.

“My concern is that what if enough people will know about it, but they choose to do nothing,” I said during the conversation.

J.R.’s response was sobering:

“The whole world is watching to see what you actually do about it.”

He asked a question that I’ve been asking myself ever since:

“Are they letting this stuff out to test the people? What will you do about it? Will you do nothing? And now it’s just acceptable in society?”

Because here’s the thing: I think evil has a lot of power in secrecy. But I also think, and this is darker, that what gives them the greatest power is to do what they’re doing without secrecy.

Imagine a world forty years from now where every town has a statue of Moloch. Where child sacrifice is part of the culture, openly. Where we’re run by openly satanic elites and it’s just... accepted.

That’s where it leads if we don’t stop it.

Not in secret. In the open.

And if that sounds insane, remember: the Aztecs built temples for human sacrifice. It was part of their culture. It can happen again.

Why I’m Sharing This

I do this podcast as the way I’ve chosen to fight. This is the age of information warfare, and I believe helping bring stories like J.R.’s to more people matters.

Not because I’m asking you to blindly believe everything you hear. I’m not. You should follow your own gut. You should compare this testimony with history, with declassified programs, with patterns we can verify.

But I am asking you to stop burying your head in the sand and pretending this stuff doesn’t exist.

I have a two-year-old daughter. When she sleeps in my arms, I stare at her and think: she’s worth more than a billion dollars. This life. Just this.

And I ask myself: what am I leaving for her?

If trauma-based mind slavery is real, and I believe it is, then what kind of men are we if we just leave this for our kids?

J.R. said it better than I could:

“What kind of men are we? What kind of people are we if we just leave this for our kids?”

The Discipline I’m Choosing

I’d rather live facing reality head on, however dark it is, than live in some sort of comforting lie.

But here’s the key: the solution isn’t to freeze in fear. It’s to turn towards what’s good and what is actually within your control.

Pray. Spend time in nature. Reconnect with people you love. Hug your children.

Remember there’s always hope. There’s a light in all of this darkness.

If J.R. can see that after surviving everything he’s been through, we can too.

Stay grounded. Guard your mind. Protect the innocent around you.

And don’t confuse seeing darkness with surrendering to it.

J.R. ended our conversation with a message I want to leave you with:

“Your cat’s out of the bag. And there’s more and more of us that are gonna start talking. And it’s over. It’s game over.”

He doesn’t believe in violence.

“I was made to kill way too many people. I saw way too many people die.”

But he does believe we can peacefully say enough.

“We can peacefully say enough. Enough is enough and we’re done.”

I’m choosing to believe that too.

You can find J.R.’s full story at mormonmonarch.com. His book is available there, and almost the entire content is free on the website.

Share this essay if it moved you. And remember: we’re not powerless.

We’re only powerless if we choose to do nothing.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that’s exactly why I’m building the ARK Community. It’s a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world like you and I do. We’re going to have local chapters in every region so you can actually start building your tribe where you live. And it’s going to be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way — physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can’t do this alone. And we need to build our arks for the coming floods. To join nearly 10,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And lastly, please help share this article. Right now, take a minute and send it to one person you think needs to see it. That’s how we win this thing. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.