This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

In a world that seems increasingly opaque and sinister, the revelations of J.R. Sweet, a survivor of the CIA’s MK Ultra program, slice through the darkness like a beacon of terrifying truth. This isn’t just another conspiracy theory; it’s an exposé rooted in the deepest layers of human rights violations orchestrated by those trusted to protect us.

J.R. Sweet’s life reads like a plot from a dystopian novel, yet every word he speaks, every memory he recounts, is a chilling reality that he has lived through. Born into a royal satanic bloodline and raised under the CIA’s traumatic umbrella, Sweet’s tale is not just his own but a mirror reflecting the sinister acts hidden behind government facades.

“I was selected for it when I was five, five years old, and then my programming started shortly thereafter.”

These words from J.R. aren’t just a recount of a troubled childhood; they are a stark testament to the depth and cruelty of MK Ultra’s reach into innocent lives.

As J.R. narrates his experiences, the façade of a normal childhood shatters. He describes an upbringing that was anything but ordinary, marked by rituals and abuses that sound nightmarish but were all too real.

“Growing up, I was raised in a very twisted family,” J.R. explains, revealing the dual life he led — outwardly normal, yet overshadowed by a grim reality orchestrated by his own family and the CIA.

The horrors of MK Ultra are not confined to the past; they ripple through the lives of survivors like J.R., who carry the scars and memories every day. The program might have been officially disbanded, but as J.R. points out, these operations simply go deeper underground.

“It’s also not that rational to believe a program like MK Ultra was shut down because someone had a change of heart. Bureaucracies don’t surrender power. They rebrand it, bury it, push it underground, and keep it running.”

J.R.’s story is a crucial piece in understanding the broader implications of such programs. It’s about more than just the abuse of a few; it’s about the systemic manipulation and control by those in power, hidden under layers of secrecy and denial. As he shares his experiences, J.R. not only confronts his past but also challenges us to confront our present and future.

“The CIA, they pull from these satanic families because they’ve been pushing their kids to that point of dissociation, and they’re able to work with them with programming because they’ve already been prepped for use by the agency.”

This insight from J.R. doesn’t just expose personal trauma but implicates a sprawling network of complicity extending beyond the CIA to various facets of society, including prominent families and institutions.

By bringing these dark corners into light, J.R. Sweet isn’t just sharing his survival story; he’s sounding a clarion call for vigilance and action. We must recognize these truths not to dwell in fear but to arm ourselves with knowledge, to protect the vulnerable, and to hold accountable those who would prey upon them. His story, though fraught with darkness, carries a message of resilience and a plea for justice.

As we absorb the gravity of J.R.’s words, we are compelled to look deeper, question harder, and not shy away from the unsettling truths he presents. For in understanding the depths of such darkness, we find the strength to bring about light.

When the Mind Unlocks

There’s a photograph somewhere in a box, maybe still in an attic, maybe long gone, of a country music star signing an autograph for a teenage boy backstage at a concert in the summer of 1993.

For years, the man, who was that boy, couldn’t remember the moment the picture was taken. He looked at it and saw only the signature, the smile, the staged performance of a memory that should have been there but wasn’t.

When his wife told him the picture was signed, he didn’t believe her. He went to the attic to prove her wrong. And when he saw that she was right, that Charlie Pride had indeed signed it, something cracked open inside him that would eventually unravel his entire understanding of his own life.

His name is J.R. Sweet, and what you’re about to read is his account of being born into what he calls “a royal satanic bloodline,” raised in ritual abuse, selected for CIA programming at age five, and used as what he describes as a sleeper assassin before his memories were buried under layers of trauma, drugs, hypnosis, and terror.

I’m not going to tell you what to believe. I’m going to tell you what he told me.

And I’m going to tell you why it matters, not because every detail can be verified in a court of law, but because there are people listening right now who have fragments of these memories, unexplained scars, missing time, chronic dark nightmares, and have been gaslit their entire lives into believing that they’re crazy.

I reached out to J.R. about two years ago. I’ve been covering this material for quite some time, studying it for even longer, and it took me a couple of days to recover from this interview.

For me, the scary truth is way more important than ignorant bliss.

The Bloodline and the Church

JR’s story begins before he was born—generations before.

“I was raised in a satanic family blood line, a royal satanic family blood line and my family was hiding, I call it hiding in the mormon church,” he said.

He traces his lineage back to King Henry VIII, and he described a system of intentional, multi-generational abuse designed not just to harm, but to condition.

“After three generations, it becomes ingrained in the genes of those individuals, the abuse and the dissociation,” he explained.

Dissociation — that’s the key mechanism. It’s what happens when the mind fractures under trauma it can’t process. And according to J.R., that fracturing isn’t an accident. It’s the goal.

“Dissociation, when you’re working at pushing someone to dissociation, I see dissociation as God’s gift to humanity.”

He explained that after three generations of this kind of abuse, the ability to dissociate becomes almost genetic. The children don’t just survive trauma; they’ve been “prepped” for it. And that’s exactly why, he says, the CIA pulls children from these bloodlines.

They don’t have to start from scratch. The groundwork has already been laid.

“We were called the chosen. We were the chosen ones is what they would refer to us as when we’re in the CIA program.”

MK Ultra Never Ended

When most people hear “MK Ultra,” they think of declassified documents from the 1970s, Congressional hearings, apologies, and shutdowns.

JR’s perspective is blunt:

“MK ultra started quite a while ago, and they never ended it. It never ended. It started back in the fifties and it’s just still going.”

And he’s not guessing. He’s speaking from what he says is direct experience.

At age five, he was selected. At age six, he was hit with a stun gun for the first time in an Anaheim, California hotel. The stun gun, he says, was given to his father by Senator Robert Byrd, and it was used on him for years.

The programming, as he describes it, involved a cocktail of methods: trauma, stun guns, hypnosis, and drugs to create amnesia. The goal was to split his mind into what he calls multiple personalities, each designed for different purposes, each unaware of the others.

And the locations weren’t hidden black sites in foreign countries. They were places you’d recognize.

“I was programmed at Disneyland Theme Park in Anaheim, California,” he said. It was used, he claims, as a programming facility where children were prepared for different roles — some for Hollywood, some for the music industry, some for operational use.

He described a big stage where people could perform, other children being conditioned alongside him, and a steady rhythm of terror and precision.

At fifteen, J.R. says he was “purchased” by the CIA. Senator Byrd was there. He shoved a nail through J.R.’s right wrist to verify his level of dissociation. Then he carved two dots on JR’s left wrist.

“I am US government property,” J.R. said, explaining what those dots meant to his handlers.

The Test at Age Seventeen

In the summer of 1995, J.R. was seventeen and working furniture delivery for a man named Mr. Hale at a store called Heirloom in Nampa, Idaho. He was dating Mr. Hale’s daughter. It was his last day of summer deliveries.

His boss told him they had to pick up furniture from a place called the Monkey Bar. J.R. hesitated at the door as there was a sign that said “No one under 21.” His boss said it was an exception for work and told him to open the door. J.R. later remembered this as “part of the trigger,” with his boss saying they were “about to go over the rainbow.”

Inside, Dick Cheney was waiting in an office, wearing what J.R. described as a “weird mullet haircut” and “weird clothes, almost like country western.” J.R.’s grandfather was also there.

Cheney examined the scars on J.R.’s chest and wrists to verify his identity. Then a young girl was brought in; someone J.R. recognized from high school, someone he says was from another satanic family bloodline.

J.R. was given a handgun.

“I was made to kill someone, and that was an individual that was from one of the satanic family bloodlines, and I was just made to do that, and that was an absolutely horrible thing.”

After he shot her, he was hit with a stun gun and hypnotized behind desks. When he came back out, the body was already being moved.

His family, he said, was “really glad” he passed the test.

This wasn’t the only killing. J.R. mentioned being programmed as a sleeper assassin and being used operationally, though the specifics of other assignments weren’t detailed in this part of the interview.

The Scars He Can Still Touch

One of the things that makes J.R.’s account so difficult to dismiss out of hand is that he’s not just telling stories. He’s pointing to his body.

He has a scar in the middle of his chest where the bones come together. Senator Byrd, he says, stuck a knife in and twisted it as part of programming him to carry messages.

He has two dots on his left wrist, carved to mark him as government property.

He has a scar on his right wrist where Byrd shoved a nail through.

He has scars on his legs from his grandfather’s abuse — abuse so extreme that his grandfather wanted, in J.R.’s words, to “remove my manhood and give me a vagina,” and started to cut into him before stopping.

He has a cigarette burn on his chest.

He has a dented skull from being hit so hard at a place he calls the Trinity Mountain Underground Complex, where he says he was placed on guard detail.

“I can still feel the dent,” he said.

As his memories returned, he would find corresponding scars. Every fragment of horror that surfaced had a physical signature on his skin.

“Everything just comes back to you so fresh.”

How the Memories Came Back

For decades, J.R. lived without knowing what had been done to him.

He got married. Had three children. Owned 11.5 acres in Idaho. Worked. Went to family gatherings maybe once or twice a year. Lived, by most measures, a quiet life separated from the main abuse base, his parents, his uncles, the apparatus that had once controlled him.

Then, in 2017, at age thirty-eight or thirty-nine, things started breaking through.

He’d get flashes of events that didn’t make sense. He’d act, in his words, “grumpy and mean and confrontational” with his wife, behavior that wasn’t typical for him.

And then there was the photograph.

When he and his wife were cleaning the house for a yard sale, he mentioned it was “too bad Charlie never signed” the picture from the concert. His wife insisted he had. J.R. went to the attic. Charlie Pride had indeed signed it.

The realization that he couldn’t remember meeting the man in the photograph, couldn’t remember the moment it was taken, couldn’t remember anything about backstage, was the trigger that sent him looking for help.

He found a therapist who specialized in hypnosis. “A wonderful Christian gal,” he called her. He asked her to hypnotize him and tell his subconscious “it’s safe to remember and it needs to remember to be safe.”

And it worked. For a couple of months, the memories poured out.

But so did the harassment.

The phone in the therapist’s office would ring, one ring, then hang up. Two rings, then hang up. Over and over. She had to unplug it before his visits. People started showing up outside, walking around. The therapist became too scared and told J.R. he couldn’t come back anymore, except for smoking cessation hypnosis.

At his home, helicopters flew low over the house, over his wife and children, multiple times a day. People appeared on the road below their property with binoculars. J.R. would look back at them with a monocular and they’d leave. Phone calls came with odd numbers of rings, traced back to people from his past, but when called back, the lines were disconnected.

One day, his wife called him at work and said, “it’s too scary, you have to come home.” There were people around the property. Aircraft overhead. He was run off the road a couple of times.

In 2020, they sold the house and 11.5 acres and moved cross-country.

No One Would Listen

J.R. tried to report what had happened to him.

He called the FBI. They told him, “we’re done talking to you,” and hung up.

He filled out an Intelligence Community Inspector General form. They stopped answering the phone.

He wrote to all the senators. He called sheriff’s offices. He tried to contact the CIA director. He wrote to President Trump, most recently the year before this interview.

Every time he tried to report, he says, he was harassed afterward. Aircraft. Phone calls. Confrontations.

“The FBI told me we’re done talking to you. When I tried to talk to them, and I said, what do you mean? You’re not? You’re hanging up on me and they said, yeah, we’re done talking to you.”

And here’s the part that should bother anyone who believes in accountability: if what J.R. is describing is even partially true, then the 1947 National Security Act, which he says protects families involved in CIA programs, has created a legal shield so impenetrable that survivors can’t even get a hearing.

The apparatus protects itself.

The Network He Describes

J.R. didn’t just name his own abusers. He described a network.

He says the CIA uses government facilities, military bases, Department of Energy sites, to hide the funding for these programs. He says trauma-based mind control is used across multiple industries to create “assets” that can be deployed.

He mentioned the Hilton family specifically:

“There’s people who are extremely wealthy. We’re talking about people like the Hilton, for example, and that’s a very wealthy family involved with exactly what we’re talking about, Satanic ritual abuse and Trauma based mind control.”

He says he was engaged to Nikki Hilton through a CIA arrangement.

“A secret arrangement with her, through the CIA and through my family and the Hilton, they’ll do stuff like that. Arranged marriages and things like that.”

He mentioned the Ford family as being involved in these activities.

He said Hollywood, the music industry, and sports figures are part of the system. He specifically named Leonardo DiCaprio as someone he met a couple of times, calling him a “CIA-owned trauma-based mind slave.” He named Larry Bird, the basketball player, describing him the same way. He named Randy Travis, saying he was involved in the project and abused as a child.

And he told the story of Charlie Pride.

In the summer of 1993, J.R.’s grandparents took him and his cousin to a Charlie Pride concert. Both, he says, had been “sold to Byrd by the CIA.” Backstage, Pride tested their voices, then raped them. J.R. received the autographed picture but couldn’t remember Charlie signing it for years, until the memory gap itself became the doorway back to everything.

The Ones Who Didn’t Make It

Not everyone survives this.

J.R. talked about two friends who are now dead.

One friend’s father sold him to the CIA for drug testing. The CIA gave him drugs and told him “the devil was gonna rape his mom.” He pulled his own eyeballs out. He died young. He would only be in his late forties or early fifties now if he’d lived.

Another friend, Chris, supposedly committed suicide with pills and a fentanyl patch. J.R. doesn’t believe it. He thinks the CIA killed him.

“How the heck am I still alive?” JR asked.

“I’ve accounted to God. I think God wants me stay alive for a while longer, and I accounted to the fact that I was raised by CIA personnel, and they taught me how to survive.”

What Helped Him Survive

Two things seemed to anchor J.R. when the memories started coming back: distance and faith.

He lived outside of town, away from his abusers, when he started waking up. He took back roads home so he could think and pray. He prayed constantly for truth.

“I prayed to God for the truth is what I was praying for. One of the truth because I didn’t feel right, I knew I couldn’t remember stuff.”

And he found Cathy O’Brien’s work.

Cathy O’Brien is another survivor who has spoken publicly about being used in government mind control programs. Her book, “PTSD: Time to Heal”, was something J.R. found early on, and he described her work as “the most credible work at that time” about government projects causing amnesia.

He said reading about her experience with knife and chest programming, similar to what was done to him, helped him understand he wasn’t alone and he wasn’t crazy.

He also credits his wife, who discovered all of this alongside him, witnessed the harassment, saw the scars, and stayed.

“It’s amazing that she was able to be with you through that because this is stuff that’s very heavy,” I said, and I meant it.

His wife initially thought he was losing his mind. She saw his family become detached and confrontational when he started asking questions. She always thought they “acted weird,” but now she understood why. And when J.R. finally told her the full truth:

“babe, I have to tell you something. I’m a CIA sleeper, and I was used to kill people”.

she didn’t run.

She helped him see that his family wasn’t genuine. And she got harassed right alongside him.

Why I’m Publishing This

I know what some of you are thinking. I know this sounds impossible. I know the claims are extreme. I know there are people reading this who will dismiss it outright, and I understand that reaction.

But here’s what I also know: MK Ultra is not a conspiracy theory. The government documents have been declassified. We know the CIA conducted mind control experiments on unwitting American citizens. We know children were used. We know the program involved trauma, drugs, and hypnosis. We know the official story is that it was shut down in the 1970s.

And we also know that bureaucracies don’t surrender power. They rebrand it. They bury it. They push it underground and they keep it running.

Since the release of the Epstein files, a lot of this information has become much more mainstream. The same media outlets that spent years mocking anyone who talked about elite pedophile rings are now forced to admit that Jeffrey Epstein’s network existed, that powerful people were involved, and that resources were deployed to hide it.

So when J.R. says the network is broader, deeper, and more protected than Epstein, when he says it touches intelligence agencies, entertainment, politics, and multi-generational family structures, I don’t think it’s responsible to dismiss him just because it’s uncomfortable.

I think most people that are inherently good and aren’t raised with this level of understanding of what happens find it very shocking to understand that there are human beings doing these kinds of things, especially to children.

But shock isn’t an argument. And discomfort isn’t evidence of falsehood.

JR has a website, mormonmonarch.com, where he documents his experiences. He’s risked a lot to speak. He’s a brave soul who has given testimony, and whether or not every detail can be independently verified, his story fits a pattern that keeps surfacing in survivor accounts, in declassified documents, and in the gaps where official narratives fall apart.

What I Walked Away With

This interview changed something in me.

Not because I didn’t know this kind of evil existed, I’ve covered it before, I’ve interviewed survivors before, but because J.R.’s specificity, his scars, his clarity about what was done and who did it, made it impossible to abstract.

This isn’t theory. This is testimony.

And here’s what I keep coming back to: if even a fraction of what J.R. describes is true, then we are living in a country where children are being systematically tortured and exploited by the very institutions we’re told exist to protect us, and the system is designed in such a way that survivors have no recourse.

No one will listen. No one will investigate. And anyone who tries to report is harassed into silence.

That should terrify you.

But here’s the other thing J.R.’s story reminded me of: there’s always hope. There’s a light in all of this darkness.

J.R. got out. He remembered. He rebuilt. He’s still here, still speaking, still praying. His wife stood by him. His faith held him. And now he’s using his voice to reach others who might be trapped in the same nightmare, convinced they’re alone.

If you’re reading this and fragments of your own life are starting to click into place, if you have scars you can’t explain, memories that don’t add up, a family that acts wrong in ways you can’t name, please know you’re not crazy.

And if you’re reading this as someone who just wanted to understand the world a little better, who wanted to see past the headlines and the sanitized narratives, then I hope you’ll sit with this for a while.

We only win against this evil if we face it head on.

The Simple Discipline I’m Choosing

I’m not asking you to believe everything J.R. said. I’m asking you to sit with the possibility that the world is darker and more coordinated than the one we’re shown on the news.

I’m asking you to follow your gut.

And I’m asking you to strengthen what’s good and what’s within your own control. Pray. Spend more time with your families, with nature. Reconnect with people you love. Take care of your body and clear that junk out of your head that keeps you numb and distracted.

Because once you see this, you can’t unsee it. It changes something in you.

And the only way through is to become the kind of person who can hold the truth without breaking, and then do something good with it.

Next Saturday, I’ll be publishing Part 2 of this interview, where JR goes deeper into Disneyland as a programming and trafficking hub, and describes something he calls “the most dangerous game” — children hunted in the woods.

If this testimony moved you, share it. Comment with your reactions.

I can’t even fathom one one-thousandth of the suffering that he’s been through. But I can honor his courage by making sure his story is heard.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that’s exactly why I’m building the ARK Community. It’s a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world like you and I do. We’re going to have local chapters in every region so you can actually start building your tribe where you live. And it’s going to be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way — physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can’t do this alone. And we need to build our arks for the coming floods. To join nearly 4,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And lastly — please help share this article. Right now, take a minute and send it to one person you think needs to see it. That’s how we win this thing. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.