Watch the Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

You’re about to find out.

This is part two of my Survivor Stories interview with Dr. Juliette Engel. And I have to tell you, this second part is not just a dark story. It’s a blueprint. It’s proof that one person who refuses to give up can change things. Real things. For real children.

She followed a bus full of missing children from Moscow all the way to Northern Norway. She walked into a police station and was shown a box of Polaroid photos of the dead children they’d found in that region. And then she spent the next twenty years building an underground railroad with her own hands that pulled seventy thousand children out of trafficking networks and brought them home.

Seventy thousand. Let that sit with you for a minute.

So if you haven’t seen part one yet, go back and watch that one first. I really mean that. The second half won’t land the same way if you haven’t heard where Juliette came from.

And honestly, if you’ve been following this series from J.R. Sweet all the way up to now, the fact that you’re still here and you’re not turning away? That means something. Most people don’t do what you’re doing. Most people would rather not know. And you keep showing up. That takes courage. So I’m glad you’re here.

What America Looks Like From the Outside

One of the things I keep coming back to in these conversations is the programming.

It’s not just that we’re fed lies. It’s deeper than that. The entire operating system installed in us from birth, our worldview, our framework, our sense of what’s real, is constructed by this system. And it’s a very difficult process to undo those layers.

Juliette put it plainly: the children who were selected and shaped by these programs didn’t just become victims. A lot of them became tools. Actors in the play. Presidents, CEOs, music stars. Mind control puppets with strings to their masters. And that’s what creates the reality we perceive to be real here in America.

And if you look at our government right now? If you can’t see it, Juliette says, you never will.

The Senior Executive Service Nobody Talks About

In 1976, the Church Committee hearings were the first time Congress ever looked at the MK program. Eighty-five American institutions. A hundred and fifty programs. Thousands of people affected. And they promised they’d shut it all down. Of course, they didn’t.

In 1978, the Senior Executive Service (SES) was founded. Fully funded. And nobody knows from where.

Juliette saw it firsthand in her trafficking rescue work in Russia. They would insert SES people into her program. She had no say. Couldn’t fire them. Couldn’t get rid of them. It made everything less effective. That’s the point. That’s how it works.

The Spiritual War We’re Actually In

Juliette didn’t find Christianity until she was seventy. She says that’s probably why what she hears in the Bible hits her more purely. She’s hearing the words without someone else chewing them up and spitting them out.

And what she sees is this: it stands in exact opposition to all of this evil. The only thing that does, as far as she can tell.

Which is exactly why the attacks on Christianity make sense. The Bolshevik Revolution, they slaughtered the Christians. Lebanon. Ukraine. The churches were destroyed. This is a deep, deep spiritual war.

And the American church hasn’t escaped it either. The KGB, communist programs, they played a large part in corrupting and co-opting the modern church. If you can control the pastor, you can control five thousand people. Every time. That’s how control works.

What Russia’s Collapse Can Teach Us About Ours

Juliette spent most of her working life in Russia from 1990 to 2010. No one had a Bible. Religion had been illegal for seventy years.

But the people had buried the church bells.

Every church that was destroyed, the people got there first. They buried the bells. And that secret was passed down through generations.

In 1990, the bells started coming up out of the ground like mushrooms. Huge bells. Ancient bells. And within five years, every single one was ringing again.

That’s what it looks like when a people decide who they are.

She also watched Russia rebuilding, and had no idea that while that was happening, America was quietly moving in the exact opposite direction. She says Russia now has freedom of expression, freedom of communications. And that’s exactly why we have to have them blocked out completely. Because they’re undergoing a renaissance, religion, culture, engineering, space travel, and that has to be hidden from us so we’ll keep believing that we’re the free ones.

The Collapse That’s Already Happened

We’re not at the stage where everything has fallen apart. We’re at the stage where it’s collapsing. It has collapsed. We just don’t know it yet.

They’re using money magic, printing and balloon tricks, to keep the markets looking hot. But sooner or later, probably sooner rather than later, we’re going to hit rock bottom. And when that happens, we’re going to have to decide who we are as a civilization state.

Because it’s only civilization states that survive.

I’ve got a two-year-old and a five-year-old. Two little girls. We homeschool. We’re out in the country. We have chickens. And a lot of what this show, Man in America, is trying to answer that exact question: what does it mean to be a man in America right now?

That’s why we’re building the Ark Community. Like Noah’s ark. To preserve what should be preserved. To help people unite. To stand beside each other. Because I do think a flood is coming. And we will have to decide who and what we are as a nation.

The Opportunity Inside the Darkness

Juliette said something near the end of our conversation that I keep coming back to.

They fear one thing above everything else. Not law enforcement. Not investigations. Not even punishment.

They fear the human soul. They fear people with intact souls. Healed souls. Because that’s your power. That’s your gift.

So don’t pretend. Don’t look away. Share this conversation with one person, not a mass post, one person, and have a real conversation. That’s how we do this.

Watch the Full Interview Here

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