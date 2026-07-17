This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Are We Unknowingly Being Programmed?

In a world where truth often seems stranger than fiction, the revelations of Cathy O’Brien, a survivor of the notorious MKUltra program, serve as a chilling reminder of how deep the roots of corruption can burrow. Cathy’s story isn’t just about surviving; it’s a stark warning about the systems of control that persist and evolve even today, reaching far beyond the confines of clandestine labs into the fabric of our everyday lives.

Cathy O’Brien, a voice of resilience and truth, has exposed the mechanisms of a program believed by many to be long disbanded. However, the tendrils of MKUltra’s mind control tactics have only morphed with time, becoming an integral part of societal manipulation, aiming to transform the populace into compliant shadows of their potential selves.

The Mechanics of a Compliant Society

“MKUltra was about breaking the human spirit. The ultimate goal was to create a compliant society, reducing us to mere shells of human beings, easily controlled and manipulated.”

According to Cathy, the goal was never limited to individual programming. The broader aim was constructing a compliant society through the same principles used in the laboratory: overwork, nutritional depletion, and contaminated water supplies mirror the sleep, food, and water deprivation used directly on MKUltra subjects. She also points to generational transmission of trauma, arguing that abuse and belief systems passed down over three generations become embedded, which she says explains how child exploitation networks have grown into one of the most profitable industries in the world.

This stark revelation from Cathy during our discussion not only pulls back the curtain on the past atrocities but rings alarm bells for the present and future.

As Cathy elucidates, the techniques developed during those dark times are now being employed on a mass scale.

“The same methods honed in dark rooms, trauma, fear, sleep, food, and water deprivation, are now used subtly yet pervasively across the globe.”

This strategy aims to dull the populace’s awareness, making them more malleable to the whims of those in power.

The resurgence of MKUltra’s tactics in modern guises is a maneuver to undermine the populace’s autonomy, essentially programming society to not only accept but defend the invasions into their private lives and thoughts. As chilling as it sounds, Cathy’s insights suggest that the infamous mind control program has not ended but rather evolved into a more sophisticated and insidious form.

“We are seeing an attempt to turn everyone into mind slaves,” Cathy warns, pointing out the psychological warfare being waged on the global population. This isn’t just about individual control but about reshaping human consciousness on a vast scale.

The Origins and Evolution of the Program

Cathy traces MKUltra’s origins to Operation Paperclip, the postwar effort that brought Nazi scientists into the United States. The scientific groundwork for mind control, she explains, had already been established through Hitler’s research before America built its own program around it. The 1947 National Security Act was put in place to shield the program from public view, and the CIA was created the same year to carry it forward. By the time American researchers picked up the work, the foundational science, trauma, fear, and sensory deprivation as tools for shutting down neural pathways, had already been proven.

Cathy describes how the CIA’s early LSD experiments failed to produce lasting programmed compliance because the drug opened neural pathways rather than closing them down. The agency’s researchers refined their approach into what she calls “CIA designer drugs,” pharmaceutical tools deliberately engineered to shut down those same pathways. She connects this history directly to the modern pharmaceutical industry’s role in psychiatric medication, arguing the underlying mechanism has simply been legitimized and mainstreamed.

Cathy highlights the June 30 congressional hearing’s mention of Dr. Louis “Jolly” West, the former UCLA head of psychiatry tied to MKUltra. She argues his influence, alongside other MKUltra-linked doctors, shaped a mental health system that reinforces victimhood rather than supporting recovery, since a healed population offers no financial incentive to an industry built on treatment rather than cure.

COVID as a Case Study in Mind Control

Cathy and I walk through the pandemic as a real-world application of the same trauma-based principles: repetitive messaging, broken daily routines, and induced fear. Cathy argues that mask mandates were designed to restrict oxygen and impair critical thinking, while lockdowns were meant to disrupt the neural “highways” built by daily routine. She contends the strategy partially backfired because disrupting people’s patterns forced new thinking rather than the intended compliance.

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The Path to Healing

Reflecting on her own healing, Cathy recounts being told by her late partner Mark Phillips that she was not responsible for actions taken under mind control, but that awareness brings responsibility for everything going forward. She extends that principle to the broader population, arguing that society’s healing requires understanding what was done to it and holding those responsible, programmers, media, and complicit institutions, accountable.

Compassion, rather than hostility, disarms a population still under the influence of these systems. Drawing a parallel to childhood trauma driving adult dysfunction, we argue that healing requires recognizing that many people acting out harmful behavior are themselves products of earlier abuse, and that confrontation without compassion repeats the same cycle of control.

Cathy outlines concrete practices from her healing trilogy, including a workbook developed with Mark Phillips that uses handwriting exercises to reactivate critical thinking and open neural pathways closed by trauma. She also points to nature, gardening, animals, and reduced screen time as practical ways to lower stress, reconnect with instinct, and resist manipulation.

The Tornado and Her Resolve

Cathy describes the tornado that struck her home on Cherokee sacred land while she was compiling MKUltra documents that had been requested of her. She recounts that over 38 trees, including oaks and hardwoods, fell from all four sides directly onto her house, yet no one was hurt and the structure remained standing. She frames the destruction as having inadvertently created a kind of protective barrier, and describes finding new goslings swimming calmly in nearby water immediately afterward as a sign of nature’s resilience.

Cathy confirms she had been compiling her MKUltra documents for about five hours when the tornado hit “out of the blue.” Regardless of what caused it, she says plainly that it did not stop her, and that the requested documents were submitted as planned. She closes with a direct statement of resolve: there is too much truth left to tell, and she has no intention of stopping.

Cathy’s courage to speak out offers more than just insight. It provides a roadmap for resistance. She articulates a clear path forward for those awakened to the manipulations:

“The strength of the human spirit and the infinite power of love are our greatest weapons against these dark forces.”

The story of Cathy O’Brien is a call to awaken from complacency and recognize the covert forces at play. Her experiences, harrowing yet ultimately hopeful, are a testament to the human spirit’s resilience against the darkest of manipulations. By understanding the true extent and nature of mind control past and present, we arm ourselves with the knowledge necessary to reclaim our autonomy and shape a future defined not by subjugation but by freedom and awareness.

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