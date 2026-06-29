YOU Paid $23 MILLION to this Nonprofit Hospital CEO. This is Why Your Healthcare Bill is INSANE | America Hijacked EP05

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In 2023, the CEO of NYU Langone Health took home about 22.8 million dollars in total compensation. Now, NYU Langone is a nonprofit hospital. It pays no income taxes. The whole reason it gets that tax exemption is because it is legally supposed to exist to serve the community.

Twenty two point eight million dollars. From a nonprofit. From a hospital that does not pay taxes.

And then, at that same hospital, the average registered nurse, the actual person who is in the room when you are sick, the one who is checking on you at two in the morning, the one who does not go home when the shift ends because somebody still needs them, she is making around 93,000 dollars a year.

Same nonprofit mission. Same tax exemption.

But here is the thing. That is not some crazy outlier. That is just one of the best documented examples we have right now.

And I want to show you how we got here.

1942 to 1960: What We Had

Here is the thing about the 1940s and 50s that most people do not realize.

The system that most working American families had was not some giant government program. It was not the result of one big health care bill. It came out of a war. And a tax ruling.

In 1942, the federal government froze wages. This was World War II. They needed to keep inflation down, so companies could not just raise pay to compete for workers. So companies started doing something else instead. They started offering health insurance as a benefit. It was a workaround. A way to attract workers when you could not offer more money.

Then the IRS stepped in and made a ruling. If your employer paid for your health insurance, that benefit was tax free to you, and the company could deduct it. Then Congress put that into the tax code in 1954. And overnight, this thing that started as a wartime workaround became one of the best financial deals available to an ordinary working family in America.

Companies fell over each other to offer it. Workers started picking jobs partly based on the coverage. And by around 1960, more than 70 percent of people in the United States had some form of private health insurance, most of it through an employer.

Think about what that actually meant.

You got a job. Health care came with it. Your whole family was covered. You did not spend Sunday night trying to decode a 47 page benefits booklet. You did not call a hotline to find out whether your kid’s pediatrician was in network. You just had coverage. That was the deal.

And look at what the prices looked like in that world.

There are real hospital bills from the 1950s and early 60s that people have found in old family papers and posted online because they literally cannot believe what they are seeing. One from 1955. A woman gives birth, stays three nights in the hospital. Room, board, nursing service, the delivery room, care of the baby, drugs and medicine. The whole bill came to 59 dollars and 95 cents. People round that to 60 dollars. Let me break that down for you. Room, board, and nursing: 27 dollars. Delivery room: 15 dollars. Infant care: 6 dollars. Drugs and medicine: 11 dollars and 95 cents. That is it. That is the whole thing.

Another bill, from around 1963, shows a hospital birth with line items like about 11 dollars a day for the room and 2 dollars for anesthesia, and a total that comes in around 46 dollars. On social media today, people share these old receipts because compared to now, they look like they are from another planet.

Per person health spending for the entire country in 1960 was about 146 dollars for the whole year. Health care was about 5 percent of the economy, roughly one dollar in twenty.

And the way care was delivered felt different too. In 1930, about 40 percent of doctor patient encounters happened in the home. The doctor came to you. By 1960 that had dropped, but the idea of a family doctor who knew your name, knew your kids, and might come to your house when somebody got sick, that was still normal. Historical fee schedules from that era show basic office visits in the two to three dollar range, with house calls a little more.

Hospitals were mostly run by churches, universities, cities and counties. Nonprofit community institutions. Their boards were not doing quarterly earnings calls with Wall Street analysts. The idea that the CEO of a nonprofit hospital would be making over 20 million dollars a year while paying no income tax would have sounded completely insane.

So that is what we had. Not perfect. But sane and pretty humane. At least it was Understandable. A system where a factory worker could have employer coverage, go to a hospital run by his community or his church, have a major life event like the birth of a child, and pay a bill that a normal person could actually cope with.

And then, gradually, that world got taken apart.

1973: The Decision

By the late 1960s, the numbers were starting to move in a different direction.

Medical technology was advancing. New surgeries, new machines, new drugs. And in 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed Medicare and Medicaid into law. That brought older Americans and low income Americans into the same third party payment system that workers already had. It was a big expansion of coverage, but it was also a big expansion of federal spending.

In the early years, Medicare paid hospitals based on their costs. If a hospital’s costs went up, Medicare’s payments generally went up. Physicians were paid based on what were called “usual, customary, and reasonable” charges, which tended to move upward as prevailing fees did.

So now you have a giant federal money hose attached to hospitals and physician groups all across the country, and the implicit message is: if your costs go up, we are coming with you.

Between 1960 and the early 1970s, health care’s share of the economy moves from about 5 percent to pushing toward 8 percent. By the time Richard Nixon is in the Oval Office, health care costs are a political problem.

Something has to be done.

Now here is where things get very interesting to me, because this is not a theory. This is not somebody’s blog. This is a recording.

February 17, 1971. The Oval Office. Nixon is sitting with his domestic policy adviser, John Ehrlichman. They are talking about health care. Ehrlichman is explaining this model called the Health Maintenance Organization, the HMO, using the Kaiser Permanente plan as the example.

The idea, on paper, sounds pretty reasonable. Instead of paying a doctor for every single visit and every single test, which seems to encourage doing more, you pay a flat amount per person per month to an organization. The organization is then responsible for that person’s health. Because they get the same payment no matter what, they are supposed to focus on prevention. Pay for health, not just for procedures.

That is the sales pitch.

Then Nixon asks the key question. He wants to know how the money works.

And Ehrlichman says, and this is on tape, that in this model, “all the incentives are toward less medical care because the less care they give them, the more money they make.”

And Nixon’s response is one word. “Fine.”

That is it.

That exchange is archived at the Nixon Presidential Library and transcribed by the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. The President of the United States is told, in plain language, that the business model of the new American health care system is built around giving less care, and he signs off.

On December 29, 1973, Nixon signs the Health Maintenance Organization Act into law.

The law set up federal grants and loans to help HMOs get started around the country. It required certain larger employers in areas where qualified HMOs existed to at least offer an HMO option to workers. And it preempted some state laws that had made it hard for these plans to operate.

There was one important guardrail built in. The federal startup grants were aimed at nonprofit HMOs. For profit HMOs were legal, but they did not get the same early federal support. The thinking was: if we are going to have a system where less care means more profit, at least do not seed it entirely with shareholder owned companies.

That was the one protection that mattered.

And it did not last.

The 1980s: They Remove The One Protection That Mattered

Through the late 1970s and the 1980s, deregulation becomes the buzzword in Washington. Airlines, trucking, finance, you name it. And health care is not an exception.

For HMOs and managed care, this happens through a series of smaller changes rather than one big memorable bill. Amendments and policy choices gradually open up more federal support and favorable conditions to for profit HMOs and managed care companies alongside nonprofits.

The practical effect is that the nonprofit preference in the original program gets eroded.

And when that happens, Wall Street walks in.

Insurance companies go public. They start trading on stock exchanges. Their executives report to shareholders. And now the incentive Ehrlichman described in that Oval Office in 1971, the one where the less care you get, the more money they make, is operating inside companies that are explicitly designed to maximize profit for investors.

On the ground, this is what people start to feel.

Suddenly you cannot just go to any doctor. You have a network. If your doctor is outside that network, you pay a lot more or you switch doctors. Suddenly your doctor cannot simply order a test. They have to get prior authorization from an insurance company employee who has never met you and who is rewarded, effectively, every time they say no or slow things down.

Deductibles. Co pays. Out of pocket maximums. Prior authorizations. Referral requirements. Formulary tiers. A whole new language moves in between you and the person treating you, and almost none of it has anything to do with getting well. All of it is about managing the money flow.

And the structure of coverage flips.

In the late 1970s, almost everyone with employer coverage had a traditional indemnity plan. You went to the doctor or hospital of your choice, and the plan paid the bill. By the late 1990s, that kind of open choice plan had become a small minority. The vast majority of people with employer insurance were in some form of managed care, HMOs, PPOs and similar.

So the world where your employer coverage just worked quietly in the background, where you saw the doctor you trusted, where the billing was something a normal person could understand, that world is basically gone.

And remember, all of this was sold as a way to control costs.

It did not.

Health care spending kept climbing. In many ways, it climbed faster than the people who designed these reforms had predicted.

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The Numbers That Should Make You Angry

Let us put some hard numbers on this.

In 1960, health care spending in the United States was about 146 dollars per person for the entire year. Health care accounted for about 5 percent of the total economy.

By 2023 and 2024, per person health spending was over 15,000 dollars a year. Health care was consuming about 18 percent of the entire economy.

We went from one dollar in twenty going to health care to almost one dollar in five.

Now let me show you what that looks like through two real stories put side by side.

In 2023, a woman named Jennie Carruthers went on vacation to Florida with her family. She ended up in the emergency room with a medical scare, spent one night in the hospital, and went home. No major surgery. Just an overnight stay and some tests. Then the bill arrived. Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in North Palm Beach, Florida, billed her nearly 50,000 dollars for that single visit. She described it as a nightmare, and had to bring in a bill negotiation company just to get the charges knocked down.

Jennie is not a one in a million freak event. She is what happens in America now when a normal person touches the hospital system the wrong way.

Now go back to that 1955 bill we looked at in Act One.

A real bill. Room, board, and nursing service: 27 dollars. Delivery room: 15 dollars. Infant care: 6 dollars. Drugs and medicine: 11 dollars and 95 cents. Three nights in the hospital, having a baby. Total: 59 dollars and 95 cents.

And that 1963 bill. About 11 dollars a day for the room. Two dollars for anesthesia. Total around 46 dollars.

So put it side by side.

Jennie’s one night hospital stay in 2023: nearly 50,000 dollars.

A mother’s three night hospital stay for childbirth in 1955: about 60 dollars.

Another mother’s hospital birth bill in 1963: about 46 dollars.

And just to head off the inflation argument, because somebody always brings it up. If you take 60 dollars from the mid 1950s and adjust it for inflation to today, you get somewhere in the range of 700 to 800 dollars. Not 50,000. So no. This is not just time passing. This is not just prices naturally going up. Something else happened to this system.

On the patient side more broadly, you see the same pattern everywhere. Analyses and consumer guidance show that in many areas, a single emergency room visit can generate bills of several thousand dollars even without major surgery. Ambulance rides often come in at 1,000 dollars or more, sometimes much more if they are out of network.

KFF and other surveys show large numbers of Americans say they avoid or delay care because of cost. They cut pills in half. They skip recommended tests. They hesitate to call an ambulance even when they may need one, because they are afraid of what will show up in the mail three weeks later.

Now look back at the top of the system.

NYU Langone Health. Nonprofit. Tax exempt. CEO made 22.8 million dollars in 2023. Over roughly a decade, his cumulative pay from that institution is estimated to be well into the nine figures. Several of the executives directly under him each made between 4 and 5.6 million dollars in a single year.

The typical registered nurse: around 90,000 to 95,000 dollars a year.

Research on nonprofit hospitals found that in the 2010s, average CEO compensation climbed by over 30 percent, while wages for staff like nurses grew only a few percent over the same period.

And then you have the insurance companies.

In 2023, UnitedHealth Group reported about 22.4 billion dollars in profit. Other big insurers like CVS Health, Elevance Health and Cigna each reported profits in the billions. Add a handful of them together and you are talking about well over 30 billion dollars in profit in a single year, from a system that was originally seeded with federal money aimed at nonprofits.

This is not a broken system.

A broken system fails by accident.

This system is performing exactly the way it was redesigned to perform after 1973 and after the changes of the 1980s. The core incentive is not your health. The core incentive is the bill. The less care they can deliver for a given stream of premiums and tax dollars, the more money there is left over at the top.

And remember what was said in that Oval Office. Ehrlichman told Nixon in plain language that in this model, the less care people get, the more money the plans make. Nixon said, “Fine.” Then he signed the bill.

What This Means And What You Can Do

Here is the part that I think is actually encouraging.

More Americans understand this now than at any point in my lifetime. People feel it when they get a bill that makes no sense. They feel it when they fight with insurance companies over basic things. They feel it when they hesitate to go to the hospital because they are afraid of what the piece of paper will say three weeks later.

You are even starting to see this show up in the political world. RFK Jr. has been talking openly about how little nutrition and prevention get taught in medical schools, and about tying federal funding and research dollars to schools that actually fix that. Whether you agree with him on everything or not, that is somebody inside the building saying out loud: yes, the priorities have been backwards for a long time. And in early 2026, medical schools actually started committing to more nutrition education in response to that pressure.

But here is the key. You do not have to wait for Washington to fix this. And honestly, I would not bet the health of my family on Washington fixing it anyway.

There are real things you can do right now.

One is direct primary care. These are doctors who have stepped outside the insurance maze for most of what they do. Instead of billing insurance for each visit, they charge a flat monthly fee, often somewhere in the 50 to 100 dollar range for adults, and in exchange you get real access. You can text them. You can see them when you need to. They are not being paid to say no to you. It is the closest thing we have today to the old family doctor model.

Another is to build your own knowledge and relationships. Know where your food comes from. Pay attention to what you eat. Understand the difference between a condition that requires a drug or a surgery and a condition that might respond to changes in how you live. We talked in a previous episode about how little time medical schools have historically given to nutrition and lifestyle. That is not going to change overnight. But that knowledge is out there, and it belongs to you.

I am not telling you to ignore doctors. I am telling you to stop expecting a system designed around billing codes and quarterly profit targets to put your family’s health first.

The system was redesigned to extract money from your sickness. The response is not just to rage at the machine. The response is to need the machine less. And to build something alongside it that actually serves you and your family.

If you want to be around people who are doing exactly that, building outside the system, preparing, sharing knowledge, building real community, go to buildtheark.com. That is what the Ark Community is for.

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