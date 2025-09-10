One Million “Phantom Jobs” and Gold at Record Highs: What It Really Means for the Dollar

We’re told every day that the U.S. economy is resilient. Job creation is steady, the stock market is breaking records, and the consumer is still spending. But last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics quietly admitted it overstated hiring by nearly one million jobs. One million. That’s not a typo. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a cover story—designed to keep you calm while the foundation cracks beneath your feet.

And here’s the kicker: while the “official” story was unraveling, gold sprinted to all-time highs.

So what’s really going on here? Is gold just running because investors are excited—or is it actually screaming that the dollar itself is in trouble?

To dig into this, I sat down with precious metals expert, Colin Plume. Colin works directly with people moving wealth out of stocks and into metals, so he sees the shift happening in real time. And together, we laid out a picture that looks nothing like the rosy headlines on CNBC.

The Story You Hear vs. The One You’re Not Supposed to Hear

Gold at record highs makes for flashy TV. Pundits smile, tickers roll green, and the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks keep levitating the major indices. But when Colin and I zoomed out, here’s the reality that emerged:

Capital is quietly fleeing the dollar and moving into hard assets like gold and silver.

Job numbers are being revised down in massive chunks, exposing a weaker economy.

The stock market’s highs are an illusion , carried by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks.

Debt cracks are showing —in commercial real estate, autos, and consumer loans.

Silver markets are flashing red, with unusual borrowing costs and rising premiums.

Gold isn’t just “going up.” The dollar is being repriced downward. And if most of your wealth is tied up in dollar-based paper, you’re sitting on the wrong side of that repricing.

1) The Phantom Jobs Report

That million-job overstatement says it all. If households are already being squeezed by higher prices and debt, how can this economy really be “booming”? It can’t. As Colin told me, “You can only cook the numbers for so long before reality catches up.”

2) Markets That Look Strong (But Aren’t)

Yes, the S&P is printing new highs. But look under the hood: a tiny handful of mega-cap stocks are doing all the heavy lifting. Everything else is shaky. Colin pointed out that even traders he knows aren’t holding positions long-term anymore—they don’t trust the valuations.

If those big names stumble, or if passive flows dry up, the illusion vanishes quickly.

3) Cracks in Credit

From commercial real estate that still acts like it’s 2021, to auto loans going delinquent, to banks sitting on mountains of bad paper from the zero-rate era—it’s fragile everywhere you look.

Colin didn’t mince words: “We pushed the cheap money game for twenty years. Now we’re finally paying for it.”

Gold and Silver: What They Tell Us

Gold hitting records isn’t just about demand—it’s about trust. Central banks, billionaires, and everyday investors are all sending the same message: they don’t believe the dollar will hold value.

Silver, meanwhile, is screaming even louder warnings. In London, the short-term borrowing cost for silver has jumped to 5%—a market that usually sits near zero. Add in rising physical premiums on coins and bars, and the picture is clear: supply is tight, demand is surging.

“But Isn’t Gold Just in Demand?”

Partly. But think of gold as a mirror—it reflects confidence, or the lack of it, in the dollar. When the world isn’t willing to lend Uncle Sam money for ten years at 4%, because it doubts what those dollars will be worth, that lack of trust shows up first where the printing press can’t reach.

That’s why gold is stair-stepping higher while the mainstream keeps cheering “all-time-high equities.” One is nominal. The other is real.

Why Nobody Wants Long-Term Dollars

Here’s another signal Colin and I talked about: Treasury issuance. When the government leans harder on short-term debt, it’s not by choice. It’s because nobody wants to lock themselves into long-term dollar promises at today’s rates.

That’s not a technical quirk—it’s a confidence problem.

What Colin Is Seeing on the Ground

In Colin’s day-to-day interactions with regular Americas, the change is obvious. People are moving retirement accounts out of stocks and into metals. Cash buyers are choosing delivery now rather than gambling on “cheaper” prices later.

As he told me: “We’ve been saying for a while that metals were undervalued. Now the window is closing, and people are realizing they need real assets—not paper promises.”

What the pros are doing (and what ordinary savers can learn)

In Colin’s shop, flows have shifted from curiosity to commitment. We’re seeing:

Retirement reallocations —IRAs/401(k)s moving off autopilot and into vaulted metal.

Cash buyers prioritizing delivery —accepting today’s premiums rather than gambling on tomorrow’s availability.

A focus on liquidity—staying with recognizable coins/bars rather than esoteric product.

No one’s calling the top; they’re pricing the risk that the system solves its solvency problem with your purchasing power.

The Silver Wildcard

Two additional dynamics could turn a steady climb into a sprint:

Policy and trade frictions (tariff chatter, sanctions, logistics breakdowns). Industrial demand (solar, batteries, electronics) eating into the retail pool.

Neither has to blow up outright. Even a modest squeeze in an already tight market could move prices dramatically.

What to Watch Next

Treasury auctions : Weak demand at the long end = louder dollar alarm.

Labor revisions : More “walk-backs” confirm the slowdown.

CRE refinancing waves : Watch for maturities colliding with higher rates.

Physical premiums : If spreads widen further, scarcity is winning.

Fed posture: Any hint of balance-sheet expansion = “stability” bought at the cost of your purchasing power.

Bottom line

Gold’s record high isn’t the story. The real story is the record loss of confidence in long-term dollar promises.

If policymakers choose liquidity and optics over discipline and pain, stocks may stay inflated in nominal terms—but your unit of account will keep deteriorating.

In that world, owning something outside of paper promises—land, skills, food, productive tools, and yes, real metal—isn’t a trade. It’s survival strategy.

Stay clear-eyed. Stay early. And don’t mistake nominal highs for real wealth.

If you’re considering a metals allocation—cash purchase or IRA rollover—Colin’s team is one of the few groups I trust to give straight answers.

