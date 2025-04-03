Pam Bondi Wants the DEATH PENALTY—But Was Mangione FRAMED? The Evidence Will SHOCK You

Do you recall the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO that happened in New York City last year? We had the suspect, Luigi Mangione, with video footage of the crime, and it turned into a nationwide manhunt. After they found him there were choruses of people that were praising him, making t-shirts about him, there were young women obsessed and falling in love with him. There were also people that were demonizing him and just crazy information coming out around this story.

What I find the most interesting is that just this week, we had A.G. Pam Bondi directing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione. She stated that Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson, an innocent man and father of two young children, was premeditated murder, calling Mangione a cold-blooded assassination.

My guest today, Brian O’Shea, is a seasoned investigator, PI, who’s worked in military intelligence, he knows what he’s talking about, and has a lot of incredible facts around this story to share with us. It’s important for us to understand that Mangione hasn’t even had his trial yet, which makes this all very peculiar.

In our discussion we will be going over the massive holes in evidence and the parts of this story that just don’t add up. Looking at the big picture, we have a wealthy corporation, United Healthcare, who are under criminal investigation and it all makes you question, was Brian going to be a whistleblower? Was he going to cost some key people millions of dollars? Was it actually Mangione? According to the evidence that Brian puts forth, it’s hard to prove that Mangione was in New York at the time of the murder. This smells of foul play, so we’ll be digging into all of this and more.

Watch Brian on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

The Lego Case: Gaps and Changes in Evidence Now here's where it gets crazy. We had an image of him at the hostel, then we had an image of Luigi Mangione and then we had an image of Luigi Mangione walking up to, getting into, and looking right into the camera of a cab. Now, prior to the 5th, the police weren't saying anything about a cab. They actually laid out the whole timeline. He fled through Central Park and then he went beyond the hostel, beyond 104th and then now, see, they have pictures of him in a cab. So that somehow was shoved into the story. It's just this case is like I call it the Lego case they keep adding things on every time there's a gap. But why don't we have pictures of Luigi Mangione at the hostel on the day of the shooting? It's a manhunt, you would think that'd be important to put that information out. Why do we only have two pictures of him getting into a cab on a sunny day, mind you, it was raining on the 4th, but the cab pictures are sunny and the sun is quite high in the sky and the timelines are cropped out of those pictures.

