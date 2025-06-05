🚨 Plandemic 2.0: The July 4th Bioterror Plot & Palantir’s Master Plan w/ Dr. David Martin

Is the next Plandemic already in motion? In this explosive interview, Dr. David Martin reveals chilling details behind a government “scenario” involving a bioterror attack set for July 4th, 2025—and the powerful role Palantir could play in managing the digital control grid that follows. From official simulations to predictive AI surveillance, this may be the blueprint for total societal lockdown. Watch now before it disappears.

Today’s episode is a wake-up call about the creeping technocratic state threatening our freedoms. I sat down with Dr. David Martin to dive into Palantir Technologies, recently tapped by the Trump administration to build a massive AI-driven national database. This system could pull in everything, bank accounts, tax history, social media, creating unprecedented surveillance over every American. We’re talking a digital prison, like China’s social credit system, that clashes with the Constitution’s core ideals.

We also expose a chilling report, the National Blueprint for Biodefense, outlining a biological attack on July 4, 2025, just a month away. It scenarios 280,000 American deaths from a weaponized pathogen, like Nipah virus, potentially spread through blast-resistant devices at public events. Names like Tom Ridge and George Post, tied to gain-of-function research, are involved, raising red flags about a planned power grab disguised as a public health crisis. This mirrors Event 201’s COVID playbook, and we’re seeing signs of a new health scare with talk of masking and a new COVID strain.

But this isn’t just about fear. We can trace this back to Silicon Valley’s origins, from Oracle’s CIA roots to Ampex Corporation’s covert ops, showing how big tech has long been a front for data harvesting and social engineering. Peter Thiel’s influence, from funding J.D. Vance to Palantir’s government contracts, underscores a decades-long push toward technocracy. Yet, there’s hope. By sharing this knowledge, we reduce the likelihood of these plans succeeding. Dr. Martin’s Rejuvenate Health Summit on August 1-2 at Polyface Farms will focus on solutions, celebrating humanity’s potential to rise above fear.

I’m hopeful because I believe in the divine spark within us, something technocrats can’t control. Join me in spreading this message, share this episode, check out our free webinar on digital privacy next Thursday, June 12 at 11 a.m. Central, and let’s stand for liberty. Enjoy the show!

Join the FREE webinar about online privacy: https://jiii.io/cd18ga

Dr. David Martin's event: https://www.rejuven8summit.com

Visit https://TNUSA.com/seth or call CALL 1-800-958-1000

Obama, Thiel, and the Origins of Identity Tracking “Lee Clow was part of this campaign and very famously, most people don't know, but he was instrumental in picking the what would become President Obama through a series of marketing tests where hope and change posters included the faces and likenesses of many, many, many different candidates and through market tests. President Obama was ultimately selected as the most electable canvas upon which others could paint and others could influence. But that work that is almost an homage to a an Andy Warhol like look, had back in the pre-Obama voting era had a number of different possible faces that were going to be run. And so it's fascinating, as I mentioned in the book, Peter Thiel was front and center in all of those efforts and the character that he plays in this entire exercise is a character that understands what was originally done, and this goes back in history, what was originally done by a series of life insurance companies, companies like Swiss Re and Munich Re and others who had been collecting vast amounts of data. And if you think about this, Seth, most people don't understand what we currently are supposed to fear as this modern usurpation of our individual identity, is actually what the life insurance companies have been doing since life insurance. What they're doing is tracking behaviors, they're tracking patterns, they're tracking individual information, they're tracking things like health records.”

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foo ds and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Get 20% off your first order of Blackout Coffee—just head to http://blackoutcoffee.com/maninamerica and use code maninamerica at checkout.

Try Conolidine For Less Than $1 Per Day – go to www.trycono.com/MIA

American Financing: Visit http://americanfinancing.net/seth or call 866-889-1476. NMLS 182334, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org