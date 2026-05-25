POISONED BY DESIGN: The 80-Year Plan to Control America Through Its Food | America Hijacked EP01

Watch the Full Deep Dive Here

Take a look at this. 62%. That’s the share of calories that the average American child eats every single day that comes from ultra processed food. It’s not a special treat, it’s not birthday cake, it’s not a conscious choice.

62% ultra processed food. Every. Single. Day.

And look, I'm not here to tell you what to feed your kids, I'm not here to tell you what's bad for you.

My question is: how did this get approved?

Like, who was in the room? Who decided it was okay to put chemicals, like chemicals that are literally banned from cosmetics, banned from going on your skin, into the food your child is eating daily? Who signed off on that?

When did it change? How did this become a norm in America?

And what was already in place to make sure nobody could stop it?

Because when you go back and actually look at the history, the documents, the payments, the regulatory decisions, the corporate acquisitions, you don’t find a series of mistakes. You find a system built in layers over more than a hundred years. Each layer put in place before the next one was even needed.

It sounds bad, and it is. And how did it get this bad?

Right now, I’m going to show you, layer by layer, how this operates. And by the end, you’re going to see why this is not an accident. The pieces are going to start to click and you’ll see the whole picture and what we can do about it.

Layer 1: Remove the Watchdog (1910)

In 1910, a man named Abraham Flexner published a report, Medical Education in the United States and Canada, a report to the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

Abraham Flexner is not a doctor. He is not a scientist. He has zero medical training. He’s just a schoolteacher from Kentucky.

And yet, he’s commissioned by the Carnegie Foundation, funded by John D. Rockefeller, to visit 155 American medical schools and tell the country which ones are legitimate. Like, who does that? A schoolteacher from Kentucky? With zero medical background? Let me know where this makes sense.

A hundred years after the Flexner Report, the record shows that 155 schools were reduced to 31.

So what does Flexner find?

He goes to these schools. And he decides himself, again, this is a schoolteacher with no medical background, that any school teaching nutrition, herbal medicine, homeopathy, or naturopathy is “unscientific.” That it’s quackery and doesn’t deserve funding, and doesn’t deserve accreditation.

And because Rockefeller controlled the accreditation money, within a decade, more than half of all American medical schools closed.

More than half. Gone.

What’s left? Only the schools that Rockefeller funds. These were the ones where chemical treatment is now the only legitimate answer, where a drug is the answer to every question, a drug is a cure for every problem, where food is never seen as a solution or remedy at all.

So from 1910 forward, no American doctor is trained to look at food as the cause of disease. The entire professional class that might have connected what you eat to how you feel was systematically eliminated.

So first, before the food supply is restructured, before anything else happens, the watchdog is removed. So there is no one to watch for any crime, and that’s how it begins. Every corporate manipulation that follows, operates inside the vacuum that Rockefeller created right here in 1910.

That’s the first Layer.

Layer 2: Fund the Institution (1948)

The American Heart Association (A.H.A.) was founded in 1924. And for its first 24 years, it’s basically nothing. It’s a small group of cardiologists with almost no budget, no public influence. Most Americans don’t know it exists.

But then in 1948, Procter and Gamble sponsors a national radio program called Truth or Consequences. That program raises $1.5 million for the American Heart Association.

Now, it’s important to understand who Procter and Gamble is at this moment, because this is the key thing. They’re the makers of Crisco, a hydrogenated vegetable oil made from cottonseed, which is an industrial byproduct of soap manufacturing that they’ve been trying to get Americans to use instead of butter since 1911.

The company selling the industrial oil product sponsors the fundraiser that turns a tiny group of cardiologists into the most trusted voice on heart health in America.

And what happens right after?

By 1961, the A.H.A. launches its very first national public campaigns. And the message is: avoid saturated fat, avoid butter, avoid lard. Use polyunsaturated oils instead, like vegetable oils, like Crisco.

There was zero disclosure of P&G’s role in this. It looks like official health guidance. It looks like science. It looks like your doctor is telling you this, and the public was completely unaware.

The organization Americans trust to protect their hearts gets its start from the company selling the product it begins recommending, and nobody knows.

That’s how it works, right? You don’t buy the science directly. You fund the institution that delivers the science. So when the guidance comes out, it doesn’t look purchased. It looks authoritative. Can you see where this is going?

Layer 3: Cherry-Pick the Science (1953)

Now we’re in 1953. A physiologist at the University of Minnesota named Ancel Keys publishes this graph.

Six countries. Fat intake is on one axis, heart disease deaths on the other. It looks like an almost perfect correlation. It has a very clean line.

The conclusion it presents is that fat causes heart disease.

It’s a very convincing visual.

But there’s a problem.

Data existed for more countries. A lot more countries. And when researchers later plotted the full dataset, the relationship fell apart. Like, completely fell apart.

The clean line only worked if you used the six countries that Ancel Keys selected. When you add the rest of the data back in, the line disappears.

At the same time, a British scientist named John Yudkin was building a completely different case, and this is really significant. Yudkin’s argument is that sugar, not fat, is what’s driving the explosion in heart disease. His book, Pure, White, and Deadly, was published in 1972. His data is compelling. His methodology is sound.

So, what does Ancel Keys do?

He uses his A.H.A. connections, his funding, his access to journals and media, and he goes after Yudkin personally. He calls his work “a mountain of nonsense.” He uses every lever he’s got to push Yudkin completely out of the conversation.

And it works.

Yudkin is discredited. His book goes out of print. His research is buried away from the public for thirty years.

And Keys? Well, he gets on the cover of Time magazine and shapes national dietary policy for a generation. He basically becomes the most influential “nutrition” scientist in American history.

Layer 4: Buy the Harvard Stamp (1965)

Now we get to what I think is the single most damning document in this entire story, and it was hidden for 50 years.

In 1965, an organization called the Sugar Research Foundation has a problem. Evidence is building that sugar might be driving heart disease. The conversation is getting dangerous for them, dangerous for their bottom line. So they go to Harvard. They hire Harvard scientists. They pay each one the equivalent of about $50,000 in today’s money. Then they hand-select which studies these scientists will review, and they give very clear direction on the conclusion that they need.

In 1967, that review is published in the New England Journal of Medicine, under the title Dietary Fats, Carbohydrates and Atherosclerotic Vascular Disease. The review downplays every piece of evidence that connects sugar to heart disease. It amplifies every piece of evidence pointing at fat. And there’s no disclosure of the funding, no mention of who was paying for the study.

Those original documents, the contracts, the payment records, the written instructions from the Sugar Research Foundation to the Harvard scientists, were all hidden inside industry archives for 50 years before being discovered by researchers at UC San Francisco, who published it in the Journal of Internal Medicine in 2016.

And what happened to those paid scientists? One of them, Dr. Mark Hegsted, went on to become the head of nutrition at the United States Department of Agriculture. Another helped write America’s first federal dietary guidelines.

So basically, the people paid by the sugar industry to produce a predetermined scientific conclusion became the people who wrote your government’s nutrition policy.

Layer 5: Build the Legal Architecture (1958 and 1997)

While all this is happening in the world of dietary science, something equally important is happening in Washington. In 1958, the U.S. Congress passes the Food Additives Amendment. The intent sounds pretty reasonable: before any new chemical gets added to American food, it should be tested for safety.

But instead, they build a loophole into it on day one, and they call it GRAS, Generally Recognized As Safe. The logic is that you don’t need clinical trials or a full FDA report on things like table salt, ingredients with a long established history of being safe. That kind of makes sense.

But watch what happens to that loophole.

The FDA formalizes a voluntary GRAS notification system, which basically means a company can now self-certify their own new ingredient as safe. They can have their own paid scientists approve it and then put it into your food without notifying the FDA.

The 2010 Government Accountability Office report flagged this directly. It said the FDA has no way of knowing how many GRAS substances are in the food supply, because companies don’t have to tell them. Today, 98 to 99% of new food chemicals enter the market through this pathway.

And as recently as 2021, a federal court ruling confirmed it’s legal. The judge wrote:

“GRAS substances are specifically exempted from the rigorous review applicable to food additives, and the FDA has limited resources to allocate to food safety.”

So right now, an American food company can invent a new chemical, have its own paid scientists say that it’s safe, and put it in your food.

Layer 6: The Tobacco Playbook Moves to Food (1985–1988)

This is a New York Times headline from October 1988: “Philip Morris to Acquire Kraft in $13.1 Billion Deal.” This is the layer that changes everything.

The tobacco industry can see what’s coming on the horizon, lawsuits, restrictions. So what do they do? They diversify. In 1985, Philip Morris buys General Foods for $5.6 billion. Then R.J. Reynolds buys Nabisco for $4.9 billion. Then in 1988, Philip Morris buys Kraft for $13.1 billion, at the time, the largest non-oil corporate merger in American history. By 1989, Philip Morris’s combined food empire is the largest food company in the world. $20 billion in annual revenue. And they bring their entire playbook with them.

Here’s what you have to understand about tobacco companies. They spent decades studying addiction science at a molecular level. They identified what food scientists call the bliss point, the precise combination of sugar, salt, and fat that overrides your body’s natural signals that make you stop eating, and instead makes you overeat. They perfected this on cigarettes. Then they applied it to food.

Peer-reviewed research found that during the years tobacco companies owned these food brands, their products were dramatically more likely to be what researchers called hyperpalatable, meaning scientifically engineered to override your stop signals.

The same people who figured out how to keep you smoking figured out how to keep you eating.

At the same time, another piece was falling into place. A man named Dwayne Andreas, CEO of Archer Daniels Midland, had a product he needed to make profitable: high-fructose corn syrup. It’s made from government-subsidized surplus corn. But for it to compete, real sugar had to be expensive. So Andreas spent years lobbying Washington, using connections to the Reagan administration, pushing for tariffs and import quotas on foreign sugar. That worked to spike domestic prices. And suddenly, high-fructose corn syrup was the cheapest sweetener available.

Coca-Cola switched over. So did Pepsi. Then basically every major food manufacturer followed suit. From essentially zero in 1970, high-fructose corn syrup became the dominant sweetener in the American diet within 15 years. And it went into everything, bread, salad dressings, baby food, yogurt, products you would never even think of as being sweet.

Layer 7: Put It on a Government Poster (1992)

In 1992, the USDA releases the food pyramid, the one most of us grew up with. Six to eleven servings of bread, cereal, rice, and pasta at the base. Fat at the very top, use sparingly.

Here’s what the USDA doesn’t advertise. They withheld the pyramid for a full year in 1991 because of pressure from the meat and dairy lobbyists. An internal memo surfaced later showing the USDA pulled the pyramid after industry groups complained. We’re talking about a document that’s supposed to be federal dietary guidance for Americans’ children, being held back because of industry pressure.

Marion Nestle documented this in her book Food Politics. The pyramid’s design was directly shaped by industry lobbying. They changed the language, they reorganized the structure to serve the companies whose products sat at the base. And who was actually on the committees writing these guidelines? Up to 95% of the USDA Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee members had financial ties to food or pharmaceutical industries. Basically all of them had a major conflict of interest.

The people writing the policy that told your school what to feed your kids were paid by the companies selling the products in the policy.

What happened since then? National obesity rates more than doubled. Diabetes tripled. More than half of American adults are now diabetic or pre-diabetic. The government told you the food pyramid would make you healthy, but it didn’t. What it did was make a handful of industries extraordinarily rich.

The Full Picture

These aren’t separate stories. This is one system.

1910 — Rockefeller removes the doctors who would have noticed the crimes.

1948 — P&G funds the institution that becomes the most trusted voice on heart health.

1953 — The science gets cherry-picked to make fat the villain and protect sugar.

1965 — Harvard is paid to put an institutional stamp on the lie.

1958 and 1997 — The legal architecture is built and expanded to let unlimited chemicals into the food supply without review.

1985 through 1988 — Tobacco addiction engineers take over food manufacturing.

1992 — The government puts it on a poster and calls it health policy.

The MAHA Commission published its report in 2025. These are the federal government’s own words:

“Over 40% of American children now have at least one chronic health condition. This is the sickest generation of American children in terms of chronic disease in our history.”

CDC data shows that 62% of the calories consumed by American children now come from ultra-processed food. Early-onset dementia is up 373% in 30 to 44-year-olds, and up 311% in 45 to 54-year-olds.

And your doctor, trained in a Rockefeller-funded system that removed nutrition from the curriculum in 1910, has no framework to connect what you’re eating to what is happening inside your brain.

The food makes you sick. The pharmaceutical industry, built on the same petrochemical base as the food additives, profits from treating the sickness. The regulatory agencies are staffed by people who came from those industries and return to them. The doctors cannot see the connection because they were never trained to. And the science that might expose any of it can be bought and paid for, ghostwritten, and placed into peer-reviewed journals, even cited in federal regulatory proceedings as independent evidence.

It’s the same interests, the same money. It’s one system.

These are documented decisions made by documented people in documented years for documented financial reasons.

What You Can Actually Do

My honest answer is you can’t individually shop your way out of a system this comprehensive. The GRAS loophole covers thousands of ingredients you’ve never heard of. The chemicals are in the groundwater. The organic farm down the road is getting chemical drift from the industrial farm next to it.

But here’s what you can do.

You can understand the history, so you can stop being confused by a system that was specifically designed to confuse you. You can build your own food supply. You can work with others. You can build a pantry the industrial food system can’t reach. You can protect your finances, because the same playbook that captured the food regulatory apparatus is running in your financial system right now, it’s the same revolving door, the same captured agencies. And you can build real community with real people, because that’s the one thing a system can never manufacture or control. Real local relationships, knowing your own farmers, real trust networks, people making informed decisions together.

Most of us grew up trusting that somebody was checking. That if it was on the shelf, somebody made sure it was safe. That the food pyramid on the cafeteria wall was built by scientists who had your children’s health as their first priority. But when you go back and actually look at it, when you trace the money and the documents and the decisions, you see that the trust was placed in institutions that had been specifically designed to capture it.

Because once you understand how the system was built, you have clarity, not despair. You can stop being surprised by what the system does. And that clarity is where real change begins, not in Washington, but in your home, in your community, in who you trust and what you feed your family.

Share this with one person who’s still trusting the system that built the problem to protect them from it.

Because once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And that’s where it starts.

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