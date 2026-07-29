This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Can Humanity Survive When Evil Takes the Helm?

In an alarming revelation, Dr. Tau Braun, a clinical psychologist with deep insights into the minds of mass shooters and terrorists, exposes a chilling reality: the elite consider humanity obsolete.

With years of experience in dissecting the mechanisms of evil and its infiltration into power, Dr. Braun brings to light the grim future that may already be unfolding. He warns that the constructs of our society are being manipulated to deem us expendable, with AI and data centers playing roles far darker than mere technological advancements.

From Studying Killers to Studying the System

Dr. Braun’s path started in South Africa, where he became a clinical psychologist before moving to the United States and eventually building an integrative wellness practice in Miami. But something kept pulling at him.

“I felt a deep urgency to get involved in that work,” he says, describing his shift toward understanding what drives school shootings and terrorism.

He realized most psychologists are trained to understand emotional violence, an explosion of anger, a bar fight, but almost nobody is trained to understand cold, calculated, planned violence.

By late 2019, his career had hit a peak. He’d just given nearly two hours of testimony to the Texas Senate on preventing mass violence. Then the pandemic started.

“People were saying to me, ‘Doc, is this bio warfare?’” he recalls. “These weren’t casual questions people sit around and discuss at a barbecue. These were high-level state clients calling me directly.”

The Study of Evil Itself

Central to Dr. Braun’s worldview is a concept he calls ponerology, the clinical study of how psychopaths and sociopaths intentionally maneuver into positions of power. He describes an encounter with Dr. Jack Kevorkian that left a lasting impression.

“He had a deep desire to kill as many people as possible, and to get away with it,” Dr. Braun says of Kevorkian, describing him as one of the most psychopathic people he’s ever met, someone who disguised body count as a moral pursuit.

That framing, evil hiding behind the language of compassion and rights, became the lens Dr. Braun says he now applies to the world stage.

“People that are evil, that are sociopaths, will get into these positions as ways of exerting control,” he explains. “They can oftentimes rise to the top because they’re not bound by the same moral code as you and I.”

The “Surplus” Theory

The most striking part of the conversation centers on Dr. Braun’s forthcoming book, Surplus. His argument: as AI and robotics advance, humanity itself is being quietly reclassified as expendable.

He illustrates this with the story of the turnspit dog, a breed developed for the sole purpose of turning a cooking spit, which went extinct the moment machines could do the job instead.

“We as a species have hit a point that a lot of other species hit, which is that we are now surplus,” he says. “We are no longer needed.”

He connects this to something even blunter than metaphor:

“I believe the number that they’ve got in their head, behind closed doors, in upper-level leadership, is five hundred million people,” he says, referencing the Georgia Guidestones. “I believe that was laid out. I believe that Ted Turner put those up.”

Data Centers as Bunkers, Not Computers

One of the more technical claims in the interview involves the AI data centers currently being built across the country. Dr. Braun argues their scale doesn’t match their stated purpose.

“Why does it need its own water supply? Why does it need its own grid? Why does it need domes that can keep out drones? Why does it need to be EMP-proof?” he asks. “Because what they’re building is not data centers. They are building above-ground bunkers.”

He connects this directly to 15-minute city concerns that circulate throughout the preparedness and health-freedom movement: “All you have to do is switch that city off.”

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The Spike Protein Claim

Dr. Braun also revisits his COVID-era theory that the spike protein functions less like a natural virus component and more like a designed biological control mechanism. His argument isn’t that the spike protein was meant to kill people outright, but that it was built to quietly disable them instead, dulling the mind and body just enough to keep people compliant rather than causing mass, visible death.

“I might have been the first person to really look at the spike protein and understand what I called it, a neuro-tranquilizer,” he says, describing what he sees as a deliberate incapacitating effect rather than a purely lethal one.

He ties this to the body’s serotonin system, which is stored largely in blood platelets and plays a central role in mood, focus, and mental clarity. His theory is that the spike protein disrupts this serotonin balance, which he connects to the wave of brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, and depression reported by long COVID patients, and even to rising suicide rates during and after the pandemic. In his framing, a population that’s mentally foggy, anxious, and exhausted is easier to manage and less likely to resist, which is why he describes the effect as a “tranquilizer” rather than a typical viral symptom.

Preparedness as the Real Response

For all the dark territory covered, the conversation lands on something practical: what to actually do. Dr. Braun and his family have built out a layered preparedness system, freeze dryers, food dehydrators, multiple generators, Amish washboards, and a hand-crank grain mill. He’s even planning to trade a modern minivan for a 1980s Ford Bronco specifically because it can’t be remotely disabled.

“The awareness of knowing something’s about to occur is your best opportunity to do something about it,” he says.

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