Ray Dalio's Chilling Warning: The 1929 Crash Is Repeating & Your 401k Is the Target w/ Mark Wilburn

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch The Full Interview Here

I want to be upfront with you. I am not a stock market guy. I never have been. I have always been a gold and silver person. Store it away, forget about it, trust something real and tangible over paper promises and ticker symbols.

But something has been shifting for me lately.

I have heard a lot of people talk about the markets. Most of them either sound like a Wall Street commercial or a doom prepper. Mark Wilburn is neither. He is someone who learned how the system works from the inside, walked away from it, and now spends his time teaching ordinary families how to stop being the ones who get hurt when it all shakes out.

And right now? There is a lot that could shake out.

Ray Dalio Just Warned Us. Are You Listening?

Recently, billionaire investor Ray Dalio put out a warning comparing today’s market to 1929 and the year 2000 bubble. He has also said that America’s wealth-to-money ratio now mirrors pre-crash levels. Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on its largest cash position in history. These are not random signals. These are the people with the most to lose quietly moving their chips off the table.

I asked Mark directly: how do you make sense of a warning like that?

“The big question you need to look for is what is the timeframe Dalio is actually looking at? Is he looking at the next six months, or is he looking at the next six years, or 10 years, or 20 years? We all know we’re on an unsustainable path with the national debt. You have to be brain dead to not understand that, which is why so many politicians are fine with it.”

That last line stopped me. Because he is right. The people making the decisions are not confused. They are comfortable. And that is a very different problem.

The Debt Spiral Nobody Wants to Talk About

We are somewhere around $39 trillion in debt as a country. The interest we owe on that debt has now become our single largest national expense. It is bigger than what we spend on Medicaid. It is bigger than defense. We are a nation paying almost a trillion dollars a year just to stand still.

I used a simple example to explain it: imagine someone earning a million dollars a year, but the interest on their credit card is now $500,000 annually. They keep spending. In five years the interest hits a million a year. Now they are earning nothing net. They are just working to feed the debt. The only answer the politicians and bankers keep offering is to print more money. More money in circulation means a rising stock market. A rising Dow. Everyone’s 401k looks great. Until it doesn’t.

Mark put it plainly:

“You can’t have the amount of interest due on our debt and continue to go into debt to fund these programs without major catastrophic repercussions. It is cause and effect. It is literal science.”

Your 401k May Not Be as Safe as You Think

Here is the part of this conversation that I genuinely could not shake.

Mark brought up something Nancy Pelosi said years ago when the national debt was around $20 trillion. A reporter asked if she was worried about it. Her response:

“No. We have retirement accounts we haven’t even tapped yet.”

Think about that for a second.

All of those pre-tax retirement accounts, your 401k, your IRA, they are pre-tax. That means the government decides what percentage they take at the time you withdraw. You do not know that number yet. And Mark pointed out that the government has already changed those rules once before, back in the 1940s during World War II, when they needed money fast.

“All they have to do is pass a single law, and it can happen. You got a guy with five million dollars in retirement thinking his tax bracket is going to be 20%. All of a sudden the government increases the tax burden to 50% on retirement accounts and he goes from four million dollars to two and a half. That’s a drastic drop.”

This is not a conspiracy. It is a legal mechanism that already exists. And someone in Washington already told you they are aware of it.

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The AI Bubble: The 2000 Crash Times a Thousand?

So much of today’s market is riding on the Mag 7. A handful of tech companies whose valuations are built largely on the promise of AI. The problem is the promise and the reality are not matching up. Companies that let go of half their staff to replace them with AI are now hiring people back. The hallucinations are real. The errors are real. The profitability? Still mostly theoretical.

Mark was direct about what he sees in the chart patterns:

“When things go up exponentially, they always go down exponentially. It’s literally a biblical law called growth and rest. If you grow at a normal pace, you rest at a normal pace. If you grow exponentially, you’re going to rest exponentially. And unfortunately I think we’re going to see that happen in a lot of these chip manufacturers.”

He pointed to Meta’s metaverse collapse as a recent example. Billions poured in. Zuckerberg had to pivot. The stock has not recovered. He sees the same warning signs building around NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom. And because of their massive market caps, if those names crack, they could pull the whole market down with them.

The SpaceX IPO Is Not What You Think It Is

Everyone is talking about SpaceX. The biggest IPO in history. A $2.5 trillion valuation. The sixth largest company on the planet just four days into trading. And people are pulling money out of everything else to get in.

Mark is not getting in. And the reason why should change how you think about IPOs.

The early-stage venture investors got in at $20 to $40 per share. The IPO opened around $150. Their lock-up period? It does not apply to them the same way it applies to regular investors. Within roughly 24 hours of the IPO, those insiders begin selling and walking away with 6x, 10x, even 12x returns.

Mark told me about a friend in the venture capital space whose mentor has nine figures and is taking five companies public this year. What that mentor said to him was blunt:

“We exit on IPOs to all the bottom feeders. Because when you’re worth a billion dollars, it doesn’t matter if you’ve got a million, five million, ten million, a hundred million. You’re a bottom feeder to somebody who’s got a billion.”

That is not cynicism. That is how the game is structured. Facebook dropped over 50% from its IPO price before eventually recovering. Figma dropped over 70% from its all-time highs shortly after its IPO. The pattern is consistent. The public buys in at peak excitement. The insiders are already gone.

Your Financial Advisor Was Trained Like Your Doctor

This is where the conversation hit closest to home for me. Because I have been saying this about medicine for years. Your doctor is not independent. They are trained by institutions with commercial interests. They present approved options with commissions attached. And when you start asking real questions, they often cannot answer them.

Mark confirmed the same thing happens in finance. He used to hold a Series 64 license. To get that license you have to be sponsored by a broker-dealer. The test is built around what you are supposed to tell your clients. It is a script. And if you do not know enough to ask the right questions, your money manager keeps the script running indefinitely.

“The biggest thing you can do is grow in your financial education so that you can have intelligent conversations with the people managing your money. If you don’t know what questions to ask, you’re not only unprepared for something that could happen, you don’t know what questions to ask to get prepared for what could happen.”

That is what education does. It changes the conversation. It puts you back in the driver’s seat.

In the System, But Not of It

Mark quoted something Jesus said: “Be in the world, but not of it.” And he applied it directly to finance.

“You learn how the system works so that you can use it for your advantage. You learn the game so that you can play it to fit your need. You’re in the system, but you’re not part of the system.”

That is the whole philosophy. You do not have to trust Wall Street. You do not have to hand your life savings to someone reading from a script. But you do need to understand how the machine works well enough to use it on your own terms. Because the crash, if it comes, will not show billionaires on the news sitting outside their homes with foreclosure signs. We already know who gets hurt. We have seen it before.

Mark is hosting a free live Freedom Trading Summit on June 25th and June 27th where he walks ordinary people through how to read a stock chart, how to position for entries and exits, and how to start asking the questions their financial advisor hopes they never learn to ask. Both sessions are live with extended Q&A. Reserve your free seat at https://MIA-NEOS.COM.

Solomon said knowledge is better than gold. I believe that. And I also believe that the people who come out the other side of what is coming will be the ones who took the time to understand what was actually happening before it arrived.

Watch the full interview. Share it with someone who needs to hear it. And do your own research before making any financial decisions.

Mark is hosting a free live Freedom Trading Summit on June 25th and June 27th where he teaches ordinary people how to read stock charts, protect their positions, and ask the questions their financial advisor hopes they never learn to ask. Reserve your free seat at https://MIA-NEOS.COM

Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or professional advice. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. The views expressed are opinions based on publicly available information and personal analysis, and no guarantees are made regarding accuracy or outcomes. Investing involves risk, and you are solely responsible for your own financial decisions.

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