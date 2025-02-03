🚨 RED ALERT: Did Trump Just BREAK the Bank of England? This Could be HUGE!

Today marks almost 10 day of having Trump in office and we are seeing massive changes across the country and around the world. One of the big topics I’ve been following closely is how his presidency is going to change the global economic situation. The United States is sitting on 35+ trillion dollars in debt and Trump has talked openly now multiple times, even addressing congress, about getting rid of income tax, which I would be the first person to say, great idea.

The plan it seems is to replace that income with tariffs. Now, for me, living in America, the idea of tariffs seems like a good idea. I know certain goods will become more expensive, but I’m very much American first. I like the idea of making foreign corporations and foreign countries pay to play. However, as this plays out we’re starting to see ripples on what these tariffs could actually do internationally. There’s a breaking story that’s hit in just the past couple of hours about how these changes are affecting the gold exchanges and the flow of predacious metals. Americans are concerned that if they don’t get their precious metals into America before these tariffs hit, that they’re going to see the price of these metals skyrocket.

Joining us today to talk about these issues is my good friend Collin Plume who will help answer our questions regarding all things precious metals.

And I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have their gold. That's why you buy it. And now I'm sure those people waiting on those eight weeks are not going to be happy until they get the gold in their hands. Especially if they believe that that gold that they owned was sitting in a vault with their name on it. And now they discover it's almost like sometimes, you know, if you go to the bank these days and say for me, if I had to pay a contractor and I need to go get $5,000 cash to pay a handful of contractors for some work on my house. And the bank is asking, well, what's this money for? And what's your profession? And sometimes I'll joke and I'll be like, I'm actually, I'm a mercenary. Right. And I'm like, I'm just kidding. And they'll laugh with me. I have fun with it. But it's the same thing. It's like, well, hold on. Isn't this my money that's sitting in the account? And you mentioned bank runs. And that's what comes to mind with this is because, you know, as we know about our banking system here in America, that It's almost a normalcy bias that keeps our banking system healthy. It's the belief that everyone thinks, oh, well, my money is safe in the bank and it's insured by the FDIC. But when you look and you realize that the FDIC can only insure 1% of the overall deposits that it's supposed to be insuring – If enough people see through that, they're going to lose trust.

