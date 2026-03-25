🚨 RED ALERT: Massive Explosion ROCKS Major U.S. Oil Refinery as Iran War Escalates

The situation with the war in Iran is accelerating, and it’s getting honestly quite frightening.

Not just because of what’s happening in the Middle East, but because of the ripple effects that are already hitting the rest of the world: energy, food, supply chains, and even the basic ability to move around freely.

Whether you think this Iran war is part of a globalist plan to ram humanity into Agenda 2030, with 15 minute cities, lockdowns, climate “emergencies,” and digital control, or you think it’s just the “natural” result of the Strait of Hormuz being shut and energy infrastructure being hit, the motive doesn’t change the reality.

What we are seeing on the ground looks very much like the early stages of a COVID 2.0.

I don’t say that lightly. I’m not a fear monger. I’m actually a really happy, optimistic guy. But I also remember 2020. A lot of people warned early that COVID wasn’t “two weeks to slow the spread.” Most laughed it off and trusted the government.

We now know COVID was used as a globally coordinated operation to fast forward Agenda 2030.

We would be foolish not to recognize the patterns this time.

The New “Emergency”: Oil Shocks and Lockdowns 2.0

A few days ago, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a document titled “Sheltering from Oil Shocks: Measures to Reduce Impacts on Households and Businesses.” On paper, it’s about helping you handle higher fuel prices. In reality, it reads like a warmed over version of the COVID playbook. Only this time the virus is “oil scarcity.”

Here are some of the “solutions” they recommend: encourage public transport use, alternate day car access in big cities, increase car sharing, lower highway speed limits, avoid air travel if alternatives exist, work from home where possible, and switch from propane to electric or “modern” cooking solutions.

If you lived through 2020, that language should sound very familiar.

The pattern is always the same. A global “emergency” is declared. Transnational agencies step in with “guidelines.” National governments implement those guidelines as de facto law. Freedom shrinks. Surveillance grows. The control grid tightens.

The IEA even frames government intervention as benevolent. They say fiscal resources are “limited,” so help must be “targeted to those most in need.” In other words, the state will decide who gets relief and who doesn’t.

This isn’t just about gas prices. This is the scaffolding for 15 minute cities, travel rationing, and a world where you only move when the system says you can.

Australia: The Testing Ground Comes Back Online

If you want to know what’s coming to the West, watch Australia.

My wife is Australian. I have a lot of family there. During COVID, Australia was a test site for the most extreme measures: state border checkpoints, travel passes, police stopping people on highways, the whole thing.

It’s happening again.

New South Wales is now calling for COVID style protocols in response to the fuel crisis, fuel rationing and work from home orders. Hundreds of stations are running dry. Crime is already ticking up. People are siphoning fuel from other people’s cars in what was recently considered a “first world” country.

Reporter Maria Z put it bluntly: if your favorite “alt media” voices are not warning you how this war is accelerating the Great Reset, they are not worth your time. I agree.

Fuel shortages don’t stay at the pump. When diesel disappears, trucks stop. When trucks stop, shelves empty. When that happens in a culture that has never known real scarcity, things get dark fast.

We’re watching the early stages of breakdown being normalized as “temporary measures.”

It’s Not Just Australia: The Dominoes Are Falling

Australia is just one domino.

The Philippines has declared a national energy emergency. South Korea has announced mandatory fuel rationing for government vehicles on a rotating schedule. Slovenia has become the first EU country to introduce fuel rationing. These aren’t random headlines. This is a pattern.

The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed. Middle Eastern producers are under pressure. Global crude is over 100 dollars a barrel. Major importers are scrambling.

And on top of that, America just had one of its largest refineries go up in flames.

Was the Texas Refinery Blast “Just an Accident”?

The Valero Port Arthur refinery in Texas is one of the largest in the United States. It handles roughly 395,000 barrels of crude per day and sits in a Gulf Coast corridor that processes nearly half of all U.S. refining capacity.

It just suffered a massive explosion and fire.

These facilities are dangerous. Even in peacetime, accidents happen: 24/7 operations, three shifts, new hires, high stress. Some analysts have suggested this was likely an industrial accident.

But here’s where it gets bizarre.

About an hour before the explosion, an X (Twitter) account with Saudi markers posted a very specific warning that the largest gas refinery in the United States, in Port Arthur, Texas, would be destroyed “within a week” and told people to save the post. After the explosion, the account deleted that tweet and thousands of its previous posts.

That’s not normal.

Does that prove this was a foreign attack? No. It could have been Iran. It could have been Israel. It could have been the CCP. It could have been our own deep state staging a false flag. The point is that it was not just a random event in a vacuum.

When Iran has openly threatened to hit energy infrastructure in countries involved in the war, and one of our critical refineries explodes right after a specific online warning, you would be naive to chalk it all up to coincidence.

America Is Not Untouchable

While all this is happening abroad, something else is happening on U.S. soil that should shatter the illusion of safety.

Unknown drones have been flying over some of our largest military bases, including Barksdale Air Force Base, and we can’t stop them.

Between March 9th and 15th, waves of 12 to 15 drones flew over sensitive areas, including the flight line. These aircraft showed non commercial signal characteristics, long range control links, and resistance to jamming. The flights lasted for around four hours each day, with deliberate maneuvering inside restricted airspace.

Let that sink in.

In the middle of a volatile war, unknown drones are operating over critical U.S. military facilities, resistant to our jamming technology, and we don’t know who’s flying them or why.

Normalcy bias tells us “America is always safe.” The reality is that we have been thoroughly infiltrated, technologically, logistically, and in many cases, ideologically.

The conditions for a serious domestic crisis already exist.

Nebraska Is Burning, and So Is Our Food Supply

While everyone stares at foreign battlefields, Nebraska is on fire.

Nearly 1 million acres are burning, the largest wildfire in state history. Critical sandhills prairie and grazing land are being wiped out, land that supports an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 head of cattle.

Nebraska is the number two cattle producing state in America.

The fires have destroyed fencing, stockpiled hay, and key grazing land. Livestock deaths may be relatively low so far, but herds are displaced. The soil in some areas is likely sterilized. Recovery of native grassland could take years. Many ranchers are being forced into distress sales, seeking alternative pasture or supplemental feed they may not be able to afford.

That hits ranchers first, their livelihoods, their operations, their families. But it ripples quickly into the U.S. beef supply and food prices at a moment when the system is already under pressure.

Stack that on top of fertilizer issues, fuel rationing, and global shipping disruptions, and you start to see the outline of a coordinated squeeze.

The Watchman on the Wall

Maria Z made a point that really convicted me. She said the main job of people with a platform is to care about the people who give their precious time to listen. That means warning them about food shortages, energy crises, water issues, communication breakdowns, not just feeding them political gossip and influencer drama.

I agree. I reach millions of people every month through Man in America. I see my job as that of a watchman.

In the ancient world, a watchman stood on the wall. His job wasn’t to entertain the people inside the city. It was to scan the horizon for danger and sound the alarm when he saw it.

That’s what I’m trying to do here.

If the people you follow are only talking about “who dunked on who” on social media, or the latest conservative celebrity feud, and they’re not talking about fuel rationing, drone incursions, food fires, central bank digital currencies, and AI censorship, then they’re not doing their duty.

Preparedness Is Not Paranoia

Here’s the hard truth: most Americans are not prepared for even a few weeks of serious disruption.

Many households have less than a week of food on hand. Most rely entirely on tap water with no backup filtration. Few have backup heat, light, or power. Virtually no one has thought through how to protect their family if rule of law breaks down.

Here’s the darker truth: even people who “love their neighbor” can become dangerous when their children are starving.

If a father’s kids haven’t eaten in days, he will do whatever it takes to feed them. Mothers will too. That’s not moral failure, that’s survival instinct. But it means that, in a crisis, good people can do very bad things under pressure.

I don’t say that to demonize anyone. I say it so you understand the stakes.

Start With an Honest Assessment

The first step in preparedness isn’t buying gear. It’s getting honest.

Sit down with your family and ask: if the power grid went down for two weeks, what would we do? If fuel rationing hit and we couldn’t buy gas, how would we get food, water, and medicine? If grocery shelves emptied for a month, what would we eat? If city water stopped flowing, could we purify natural sources? Do we have a way to stay warm, cook, and see after dark? Who around us is prepared, and who isn’t?

To help people answer those questions, I built a free tool called ReadyScore at readyscore.com. It’s a simple test, there’s a short and a long version, that walks you through 11 key areas: water, food, energy and shelter, health and hygiene, communication, security, community, planning, mindset, finance, and location.

At the end, it gives you a score and shows you your specific gaps, not to shame you, but to give you a roadmap. Maybe you’re solid on food but weak on water. Maybe you have weapons but no medical. Maybe your biggest vulnerability is actually your location.

Knowing is half the battle.

Practical Steps You Can Take Now

The first and most important priority is water. Store at least a couple of weeks’ worth of drinking water for everyone in your household, using proper containers and basic treatment so it stays safe over time. Make sure you have at least one solid way to filter and purify water, whether that’s a press style bottle, a gravity filter, or something like a LifeStraw or Sawyer, and learn simple purification methods like boil times and bleach ratios so that, if your stored water runs out, you can safely use natural sources.

Once water is covered, turn your attention to food. A realistic and powerful goal is to build up at least 30 days of storable food that your family will actually eat. That can be a mix of canned goods, dry staples like rice and beans, and some freeze dried meals with a long shelf life for extra security. Gardening and seeds are absolutely worth investing in for the long term, but don’t assume you can plant your way through the first month of a crisis if you’ve never grown food before. Stored food buys you the time to learn.

After water and food, think about light and heat. If the grid goes down, having a few oil lamps and several gallons of lamp oil or paraffin can make a huge difference in both safety and morale. Battery lanterns and good rechargeable batteries are a simple way to add redundancy, and if your budget allows, even a small solar generator can keep essentials like phones, radios, and a few lights running when everything else is dark.

None of this matters as much if you’re isolated, so invest in community. Make an effort to meet your neighbors and learn what skills and tools they have, and let them know what you bring to the table as well. Get to know your local farmers, raw milk dairies, farm stands, and CSA programs, because in a disruption those relationships can become lifelines. If possible, plug into or start a local preparedness, church, or homeschool group so you’re not the only one thinking about these issues.

Finally, work on your mindset. Start shifting from a dependence on government rescue to an attitude of self reliance under God’s sovereignty. Accept that “normal” can disappear much faster than most people think, and let that reality move you into calm, consistent action rather than panic. The more you prepare in faith, the less fear will control you when the next shock hits.

Building the Ark, Together

After everything my family and I have been through, moving multiple times, building gardens and chicken coops, tearing it all down and rebuilding in upstate New York, the biggest lesson we’ve learned is that community matters as much as supplies.

You can’t do this alone.

That’s why I built a private, faith rooted preparedness community called The ARK, a place where people can connect with others in their area, join local chapters, share skills and resources, access training, gear guides, and an ebook library, and build the kind of relationships that make real resilience possible.

We’re opening doors very soon. If you want to be notified when it launches, go to buildtheark.com and join the waitlist.

This isn’t about fear. It’s about obeying the same principle Noah did. When you see the storm clouds gathering, you don’t sit around arguing about the forecast.

You build the ark.

Faith Over Fear

I want to end where I always try to end: with hope.

Yes, the world is getting darker. Yes, the threats are real. Yes, there are people in power who hate you, hate your freedom, and frankly hate your God.

But Satan did not kick God out of heaven. It was the other way around.

Nothing that happens here is outside God’s awareness or beyond His power. If He allowed us to be born in this time, it’s because He intends to use us in this time.

Preparedness is not a lack of faith. It’s an expression of stewardship. It’s saying, “Lord, I will do my part so that I can take care of the people You’ve entrusted to me, and so I’m not easily controlled by those who hate You.”

The more prepared you are, the less fear has a grip on you. And the less fear grips you, the harder it is for the system to manipulate you.

Be sober. Be ready. But do not lose your joy.

We were born for this.