RED ALERT: Miscarriages & Infertility Are SKYROCKETING—OBGYN Warns of Population Collapse

Dr. Kimberly Biss, a seasoned OBGYN, exposes the shocking rise in miscarriages, infertility, and reproductive complications she’s witnessing firsthand. In this eye-opening interview, she sounds the alarm on what could be a looming population collapse — and what's really behind it. You won't hear this on the nightly news.

On this special episode of Man In America we’re diving into a serious issue I’ve been covering since day one: the COVID injection and its devastating side effects. I’ve been laser-focused on the pandemic, the fear campaigns, the psychological operations, and the origins of it all, but what’s hitting me hardest now is what’s happening in the aftermath. I’ve interviewed brave doctors and scientists from the start, but this isn’t just a story for me, it’s personal. I’ve lost family members to sudden heart attacks, strokes, and cancer, and I’ve seen the havoc this injection has wreaked on our society.

Joining me today is Dr. Kimberly Biss, an OBGYN with decades of experience delivering babies. She’s here to share shocking data from her own practice, including an 800% increase in miscarriage rates at its peak. We’ll dig into the specifics, research, and slides she’s brought to shed light on the ongoing impact—because this isn’t going away. Cancer rates, miscarriages, and stillbirths aren’t dropping back to normal, and we need to keep talking about it. I believe there’s criminal intent behind this vaccine rollout, and I won’t stop until we uncover the truth and see justice served.

This interview isn’t easy to hear, but it’s crucial. I hope you’ll learn from it and share it with a friend—let’s keep this conversation going.

Vaccine Safety Claims and Pharmaceutical Negligence “We need to inject all our pregnant women or women thinking of getting pregnant or breastfeeding and if you go on to the ACOG website today, that is still the guidance. Even in Comirnaty’s package insert, which, you know, that became FDA approved, which was a lot of word salad too, because that product was not what was given to the public in our country. The EUA version of all these vaccines are what was provided because there's no liability to Pfizer or Moderna with the EUA product. If anybody receives Comirnaty and has an adverse event, Pfizer's on the hook for that. So nobody received that in our country, but in any event, in their package insert, it even states they can't say these are safe in pregnancy. So where is this safe and effective coming from? Even Pfizer was doing a study, a trial, it started in 2021, perhaps early portion of 2022. They never published the results because if they had had one more baby have a congenital anomaly, that would have made it statistically significant to be a harmful injection. So they didn't publish any of those results. We have no randomized placebo-controlled trial on pregnant women and subsequently their babies showing that these are safe and yet that's the mantra safe and effective.”

