RIGGED: Four Companies Control Everything You Eat w/ AJ Richards

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Most Americans know something is wrong at the grocery store. Prices that keep climbing. Beef that costs twice what it did five years ago. Produce grown in Israel and Mexico sitting on shelves in the American heartland. But very few people know why, and almost nobody knows that a working alternative is already being built.

I sat down with AJ Richards, founder of From The Farm. What he shared should be required listening for every family in America.

The Numbers Nobody Is Talking About

Let me give you the picture AJ painted, because it is alarming.

The national cattle herd is at its lowest point since 1950. The United States has 86 million head of beef cattle right now. Only 25 to 30% of that herd is harvested annually, meaning domestic production can realistically feed around 84 million people out of 340 million. We are not just behind. We are in trouble.

Four corporations, JBS, Tyson, Cargill, and National Beef, now control 85% of the beef processed in America. That consolidation happened when Reagan-era antitrust laws were changed in the 1980s. Prior to that, those same companies controlled around 30% of the market.

Here is the detail that stopped me cold: two of those four companies are Brazilian-owned. JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, is Brazilian. National Beef is also Brazilian-owned. And China has significant investor involvement in Tyson. This is America’s food supply we are talking about. And 80% of it runs through fewer than 40 processing facilities.

AJ put it simply: “You disrupt that, what are we looking at?”

We saw the answer in 2021. JBS was hacked by a Russian cybercrime group and locked out of their systems for over a week. Meat shortages. Purchase limits. Major disruption. From a software hack. Not a physical attack. Not a war. A software hack.

How We Got Here: The Taylor Grazing Act to Now

AJ walked us through the full history, and once you see the pattern, you cannot unsee it.

In 1935, the United States had nearly 7 million farms. Today we have 1.8 million farms serving a population three and a half times larger. In 1935, there were 18 million animal units grazing on public western lands. Federal agencies then partnered with anti-livestock environmental organizations that sued ranchers under the Bureau of Land Management, forcing herd reductions without having to prove a single claim. A rancher running 1,000 head would lose a lawsuit and be cut to 500, effectively destroying the financial viability of the operation.

Every time the government stepped in with a new policy, a new regulation, a new financial mechanism, farm numbers dropped. AJ was direct:

“Pre-government, America was a land of prosperity. Government starts getting involved and look what follows.”

This is the same pattern we saw with small banks before the Great Depression. The same pattern we saw with small businesses during COVID. Consolidation, regulation, forced dependency on the few large players who can absorb the compliance cost.

The result is a system where 86% of remaining farms earn $350,000 or less in gross revenue per year. The majority of American farmers hold off-farm jobs just to stay on the land.

The Man Who Ran the Slaughterhouse

What makes AJ’s perspective different from most people talking about food security is that he did not read about this from the outside. He lived every layer of it.

He grew up as the city-slicker cousin of a sixth-generation ranching family from southern Utah, a family that homesteaded the north side of the Grand Canyon in 1916, some of the last homesteading available in the lower 48. He deployed to Ramadi, Iraq with the Utah Army National Guard in 2005. He came home and spent years building businesses trying to find his way back to the land. In 2018, he called his cousin and asked to sell beef from the ranch.

Then COVID hit. Processing slots that had a two-week turnaround suddenly stretched to a year and a half. The fragility of the just-in-time food system was exposed overnight.

That experience led him to spend three and a half years doing market research, not looking for validation, but for reasons his idea would fail. And it led him to an unexpected place: running a USDA-inspected slaughterhouse in Cody, Wyoming, processing 35 head per week.

What he found there became the final piece. A small facility like his faced the same regulatory burden as a facility processing 6,000 head per day, but with full-time inspector eyes on every single animal. He described it as putting the same number of NFL referees inside a UFC octagon. Every small misstep stops the fight. The bureaucracy does not scale. It crushes the small operator and protects the large one.

“That was the last role I needed to participate in for me to feel like, okay, we’ve got to get this going because we’re in trouble.”

Food Security vs. Food Sovereignty

AJ drew a distinction that I think every American needs to understand.

Food security is simply having something to put in your belly. It may not be what you want. It may not be good for you. But you are not starving.

Food sovereignty is your right to choose what you eat and from whom you buy it.

Raw milk is legal in Wyoming and in some states. In others, the seller would face criminal charges. You walk across a state line and the same act is either normal commerce or a prosecutable offense. As AJ said, that is what an open-air prison looks like, you do not see the walls until you hit them.

His warning was direct:

“We are so close to famine. There are so many little things that if they tipped, there would be parts of this country where people would be in really big trouble.”

America saw it during the Great Depression. It saw it during World War II when Victory Gardens were promoted partly to free up the rail system to move food. The population then was a fraction of what it is today.

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What He Built

From The Farm, at fromthefarm.org, is the practical answer to everything above.

You sign up for a free account, set your location, and a map populates every producer near you. You can browse their stores, ask them direct questions through an in-platform chat, and buy from multiple farms in a single checkout.

Currently there are 100 producers across 37 states, and the network is growing. Every producer builds their own store. Some ship nationwide. Some do on-farm pickup only. The platform bends to what works for each individual operation, because as AJ put it, a farm run by two people in their seventies has entirely different constraints than one with five kids and plenty of hands.

The platform was built natively, not on Shopify, specifically to avoid the de-platforming risk that saw conservative businesses shut down during COVID. They own every line of code.

Most importantly: From The Farm takes zero commission on food sales. The farmer keeps 100% of the retail dollar.

AJ was clear about why:

“The farmer needs a hundred percent of the retail dollar. The last thing I’ll say is that the margins being taken should be taken from these other areas, not from the farmer.”

The software was built by producers, for producers. AJ’s COO and CTO both run a cooperative farm in southern Utah. His co-founder has a ranch. His family has been in ranching for generations. When they designed the farmer-facing tools, they had AJ’s 65-year-old ranch uncles in mind. A producer with basic technology skills can go live with a full store in under an hour, and can now run their entire operation from a mobile phone including printing shipping labels.

The Real Goal: Three to Five Million Farms

AJ’s vision goes beyond a marketplace. He believes the only genuine solution to America’s food crisis is dramatically increasing the number of small farms from 1.8 million back toward three, five, or more million.

If From The Farm can bring enough consumers to these farmers to eliminate their marketing burden, the single largest cost and time drain for anyone going direct-to-consumer, it changes the economics of small farming entirely. The person dreaming about homesteading from their office cubicle finally has a market waiting for them before they take the leap.

“Unless we’re looking at solutions that increase the number of small farms, we are not talking about a genuine solution to fix America’s food system.”

A Faith-Centered Closing

AJ ended with something that stayed with me. He went through bankruptcy. He lived in his mother’s basement trying to figure out how to solve this problem. He is now advising the USDA Secretary on lawfare strategy against the environmental organizations that have been gutting ranching operations for decades.

“If you would have told me then that you’re going to be in Washington helping formulate policy that puts the power back into the hands of the people with the Secretary of Agriculture I would probably not have had the courage to keep going.”

His message to everyone watching: walk by faith. Ask God where He needs you and go. Do not let fear stop you.

“That fear is an opportunity to become courageous. And that’s what, if you’re a man listening to this, your family needs you to protect and provide today like no other time in history.”

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