Ritual Abuse Survivor Exposes the Vatican, Blood Rituals & the Global Death Cult | SS EP04, Part 1

Watch The Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Most people, when they hear the phrase “ritual abuse survivor,” think they know what that means. They imagine a story of one person, one bad situation, one chapter of horror that somehow got survived. What they don’t picture is a woman who was born into it. Raised in it. Trained by it. And watched, firsthand, as the worst people in the world did their worst things in rooms most of us don’t even know exist.

That is Max Lowen.

And if you are willing to sit with what she has to say, you will not look at the world the same way again. Not the Vatican. Not the elite dinner parties. Not the tunnels underneath the places where powerful people gather. Not any of it.

This is part one of my conversation with Max. And I want to be honest with you before you read another word. This is the hardest conversation I have had in this entire Survivor Stories series. Harder than J.R. Sweet. Harder than Cathy O’Brien. Harder than Anneka Lucas. And all of those conversations were already nearly unbearable.

If you are a survivor of trafficking, ritual abuse, or trauma-based mind control, please be careful with this one and consider reading with someone you trust nearby. There is no shame in putting it down and coming back.

But if you can, I am asking you to stay. Because understanding this is part of how we fight it.

Born Into the System

Max was not sold into a trafficking ring. She was born into a family already embedded within it. Her father’s diplomatic career moved the family across multiple countries from the time she was very small, and that travel was not accidental. It was a door into a network that operates above countries and above governments.

Her mother, herself a survivor of programming with her own fractured identity, was present for many of the things that were done to Max. That is one of the details that is hardest to hold. Not a stranger. Not a monster who appeared out of nowhere. Her own mother, broken and used by the same system, present in the room.

When I asked Max how she could possibly explain this to someone hearing it for the first time, she didn’t flinch:

“I lived it, and my body doesn’t lie. I have had to go through so much healing from that. And I have friends now who are also survivors in different countries, in different ways. And we all... when I started meeting other survivors, it was really strangely reassuring because I thought, okay, I’m not crazy. Our stories are very, very, very similar. It’s a playbook that they use.”

That word, playbook, matters. This is not chaos. It is a system. And systems have architects.

What Is Under the Vatican

Max describes an underground military facility outside of Rome. Connected by tunnel, by a kind of magnetic train, to subterranean levels of the Vatican so far beneath the surface that the word “underground” barely does it justice. Not the catacombs. Not the level most people have heard of. Way, way further down. Here is how she described it in her own words:

“I was taken to an underground military facility that has tunnels that connect to the sub-terrain levels of the Vatican, way, way, way further down than people would think. People have said to me, ‘The catacombs?’ No. It’s way way under. And I have witnessed, under the Vatican, children being sacrificed.”

She describes rituals attended by figures she names without hesitation. Popes. Politicians. Hollywood actors and actresses. Global leaders. Mafia figures. The rituals were not random acts of cruelty. They were theological. Structured around a specific belief system the Vatican’s public face is designed to conceal.

“The Vatican is Luciferian. That’s actually their real god. If you think of the ritual of communion, where you ‘eat the flesh and drink the blood of Jesus,’ that’s a distortion. That’s a Satanic ritual that people unwillingly participate in.”

She also describes the physical facility itself. Glass walls so observers could watch. A space the size of a city block. Every kind of technology. Electric shock. Isolation chambers with no light, no sound, no sense of up or down. Extreme temperatures. Impossible choices designed to fracture her identity into usable pieces.

Trained, Not Just Trafficked

One thing that sets Max’s story apart is the specificity of her training. She was not simply used. She was built, the way a weapon is built.

“I was trained to have a photographic and audio memory. It made it really easy to go through school and university because I would read a page in a book and I could just summon it back up. And then I was trained as what is called ‘beta,’ sex kitten training. The pedophiles, they don’t want a screaming, terrified child. They want a child that seems to want the activity. So they train a lot of children how to service adults sexually.”

Layered on top of that, she was collecting intelligence. Powerful men talk around children. They don’t register them as a threat. So Max, photographic memory intact, was inside rooms where things were said that were never meant to be remembered.

“In my case, I was collecting information for them. Because also, children, people will talk around children. They don’t think you’re going to absorb and record and transmit that information.”

She became a psychologist later in life. She says that makes complete sense now. The skills they forced into her were always there. She eventually turned them toward healing instead of toward the people who had installed them.

Why They Need Our Consent

Here is something Max said that I keep turning over in my mind. Because it reframes the last several years of all of our lives in a way that is deeply unsettling and, at the same time, strangely empowering.

“If they say we’re gonna shut down the world, you have to wear a mask and stand ten feet from people, you have to close down your business, and people do it, well that’s consent. If they say something and we don’t say no, that’s implied consent. It’s very sneaky. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not fair, but that’s how they’ve gotten into that little gray area.”

She describes a pyramid of control where every level is, in her words, “a useful idiot to the layer above.” Governments are the public face. The politicians are the theater. And the real decisions are made by hands most of the players have never seen.

“We vote for psychopath A or psychopath B, and then that voting is our consent to be ruled by these people. If you’re going to manipulate and harvest off a human population, it’s best to convince people that they’re free, that they elect whoever runs them.”

This is not cynicism. Coming from someone who was inside this machine from childhood, it is a map. And maps can be used to find a way out.

Watch The Full Interview Here

When Max describes the global pyramid of control, the temptation for a lot of people is to look for the one clean villain. To say: there it is. That group. That country. That religion.

Max addressed this directly, and I want to quote her at length because this is the part most people get wrong:

“The people that have been running the show are way above countries. Countries are like chess pieces on a chessboard. It is one global cult with many different factions, but ultimately, at the top, they all work together.”

She is not giving anyone a pass. She is saying the picture is bigger than the piece you are currently looking at. Blaming one people or one nation does their work for them. It keeps our eyes on the chess pieces instead of the hands moving them.

The People That Do These Things Are Not Like Us

At one point I asked Max the question I have heard critics use to dismiss this kind of testimony. How do you respond to someone who just says there’s no way this is true?

Her answer was one of the most clear-eyed things I have heard in this entire series:

“I do understand in my mind why that person would say that. It’s horrific. It’s something, it’s trauma to hear. And it’s hidden. But the people that do these things are not like us. They’re psychopathic. There’s something that has been severed in them where they don’t feel. In fact, they actually derive great pleasure and joy in being extremely sadistic. So they’re not like us, and that’s why we couldn’t do it. But I assure you, they can.”

That last line is one I think about a lot. We keep projecting our own inner limits onto people who do not share them. We think, surely someone would stop. Surely someone would feel something. Max is telling us, from direct experience, that no, they don’t. And that is the most important thing to understand before you can begin to fight back.

Why the System Is Failing

This is the part I did not expect to reach, given how dark the first half of this conversation is. But Max does not end in despair. She ends up somewhere else entirely.

She explains that the people at the very top of this pyramid are gone. The highest-level entities that were actually running the long game can no longer exist at the frequency the planet is now operating at. What is left is middle management. Factions. Narcissistic, ego-driven people who thought they were serving a higher order and now find themselves in charge of a plan they do not fully understand.

“The people at the top aren’t here anymore. Because this level of the spiritual war has already been won, and consciousness is too high, the frequency is too high for them to exist. They’re very, very dark. So middle management has been running the show.”

And she sees the evidence of that in the news every single day:

“There’s no vaccine passports. There’s no social credit system, except in China, which was an experiment. There’s still no digital currency, no digital ID. I mean, they keep trying. It was supposed to be done by now. I know it was supposed to be done by now, because I remember hearing about it.”

That is a remarkable thing to say. She heard them planning this. As a child. In those rooms. And she is watching, decades later, as the plan comes apart at the seams.

What Can We Actually Do

So what does any of this mean for the people reading it?

First, we do not look away. We stop treating testimony like Max’s as something “too extreme” to engage with. We ground ourselves. We pray. And then we look. We learn the facts. We stop letting mainstream media decide what we are allowed to believe.

Second, we refuse the propaganda trap. When someone tells you that Western elites being evil means another power must be the good guys, you say no. Both can be evil. That is exactly the point.

Third, we remember what Max said about consent. They cannot do any of this without it. Every time we comply with something we know is wrong, we give them a building block. Every time we say no, clearly and without apology, we take one away.

And finally, we hold onto our humanity. Max survived things most of us cannot imagine, and she came out the other side with her capacity for love intact. She chose to come back and speak about it publicly, knowing the risks, because she believes the exposure itself is the weapon.

“I wanted to survive so that I could expose this. Because they base their entire system on the trafficking and rape and sacrifice of children. So if that gets known, their whole thing crumbles.”

I am not asking you to believe everything Max says without your own discernment. I never do. That is what your gut is for.

But I am asking you to follow the evidence you have already seen a little further down the road. Because when you hear thirty different people, who have never met each other, describe the same rooms, the same rituals, the same training, the same structure, the pattern stops being a coincidence.

Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. And once you cannot unsee it, you become part of the thing that eventually brings it down.

If this reached something in you, send it to one person who needs to see it. Not a link you fire off and forget. Sit down with them. Talk about it. That is how we win this. One person at a time.

And if you are thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that is exactly why I am building the Ark Community. It’s a private online community for real relationships with people who see the world the way you and I do. Local chapters, real connection, real preparation, physically, mentally, and spiritually. Join nearly 10,000 others on the waiting list at buildtheark.com.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We are going to need it.