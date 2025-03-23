Scientists Find MASSIVE 2KM Structure Under Pyramids—Our History is a LIE!

One of my favorite aspects of doing this show is that I get to talk to experts and I get to do a lot of really amazing research. Something that’s fascinating for me to research is the aspects of our history that have been hidden, covered up, deleted, censored, demonized, and so much more. While it’s easy for us to believe the narrative that this is the 21st century and we are far advanced, when you start to look deeper you discover it’s all a lie.

What I’ve come to learn is that what actually was going on 100, 200, 500 even a thousand years ago in many ways was far more advanced than what we have today and what’s happened through this modern system is we have controlling elites, or the social engineers, the cabal, whatever you want to call them taking our true history and manipulating and hiding the truth from us. The ancient ways of healing ourselves with elements that God has given us, and the facts surrounding previous civilizations have been hidden from us. They’ve convinced us that we’re just these meat puppets walking around and that we need to rely on big pharma and big government to take care of and protect us.

Me and my guest today, my good friend Jeff Adam, had originally planned to discuss the history of medicine and ancient ways of healing and purifying and we’ll be getting into that. But something that just happened this week, which is really incredible that I want to make sure we touch upon, was this discovery of these massive structures beneath the pyramids. This actually highlights the exact conversation we were going to be having so it really all ties together. We’ll be talking about electroculture and all kinds of crazy things, which I absolutely love discussing. But I want to first kind of dive in a little bit and give you the background of what’s happening with these pyramids, because this is mind-blowing to me. It’s a really fascinating journey because we discover is that our bodies and how God created us are so much more amazing than what the scientists want us to believe.

The Legacy of Silver in Preservation and Culture The early pioneers in America would drop a silver coin in their water vessels. The Roman soldiers would also, they'd put a silver coin in their water vessels to keep their water clean. And then even back in the Egyptian time, they had silver lined vessels for wine and for water to keep those liquids from spoiling. There's the bubonic plague, which the spoon, the silver spoon in your mouth, born with the silver spoon in your mouth.

Controversial View on Hospital Nutrition and Health And what's worse is, and he had a very complicated case that was actually malpractice that ended up causing a brain injury, and so he had a trach and a stomach tube, and what they were feeding him in the hospital was Ensure. So Abbott Labs out of Ohio, where I grew up, and I looked at the number one ingredient is high fructose corn syrup. So here you have a cancer patient, and you're pumping his stomach full of high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup solids. You look at the ingredient list. Actually, I'll pull it up. I'm actually curious. Yeah. And what people don't realize is high fructose corn syrup by itself isn't the demon. It's that corn is stored in silos and is 90% fungus. So you're putting a fungal sweetener in somebody's diet who has cancer, which I believe is a fungal infection. It's absolutely incredible actually looking at just you know some of these Ensure packages um that they're they're different as they as they've kind of evolved but you know I remember the Ensure they were feeding him, you know just looking at some of these different ingredients here for instance here's one of the Ensure ones these are probably one of the healthier ones so ingredients, water, corn melodextrin, sugar, milk protein concentrate blend, vegetable oils, canola corn oil, soy protein isolate, cocoa powder processed with alkali, all kinds of other things, nonfat milk, cellulose gel, natural and artificial flavors, salt. I mean, you look at all this stuff, it's just like, oh my goodness. I remember looking at this stuff they were feeding him and the first ingredient was high fructose corn syrup. The fact that we know sugar feeds cancer, it's almost as if there is this conspiracy to make you even more sick in the hospital. I mean, almost.

Micronic Silver

To buy Micronic Silver visit https://sethsilver.net/ and use promo code SETH to save $$.

Gold With Seth

SETH'S GOLD AND SILVER INVESTMENT GUIDE WILL HELP YOU:

Understand how gold and silver preserve your wealth and purchasing power

Safely invest in gold and enjoy its tax advantages

How gold and silver compare to other assets like cash and stocks

Build a recession-proof portfolio that can weather economic distresses

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.