SINISTER: Cartel Child Trafficking Network Exposed by Investigative Journalist w/ Hollie McKay

Veteran investigative journalist Hollie McKay exposes the dark underbelly of cartel-run child trafficking networks. In this gripping episode, we uncover shocking truths, hidden operations, and the fight to bring justice to the innocent.

Today’s episode dives into some heavy but crucial realities that we can’t afford to ignore. Too often, we’re caught up in the comforts of our daily lives, Monday Night Football, the latest Netflix binge, and we lose sight of the darker truths unfolding around us, whether in third-world corners of the globe or right across our border in Mexico. I’m not here to dwell on humanity’s evils, but I believe we’ve got to pop the bubble of complacency to understand what’s really happening.

That’s why I brought on Holly McKay, an incredible independent journalist and war correspondent who’s been to the darkest places, genocide ravaged regions in Africa, war torn Middle East, and the cartel controlled zones of Mexico. Our focus today is Mexico, where Holly’s been on the ground, face-to-face with the cartels, talking to mothers who’ve lost their children to unimaginable violence. Despite steps like border crackdowns under Trump, we’re barely scratching the surface of the real issues, human trafficking, drugs, and rampant criminality.

This isn’t an easy topic, and I’ll warn you, it gets dark. But Holly and I wrap up with a powerful reminder, knowing these truths helps us reconnect with our empathy and humanity. It’s about staying awake to the world’s realities while still holding onto the beauty and goodness out there. Grateful to Holly for sharing her insights, don’t miss this one.

The Tragedy of Disappeared Children My last trip there, I spent a lot of time interviewing mums whose children had disappeared and mind you, there are upwards of 150,000 to 200,000 Mexicans that have just disappeared over the past 10 years that... that nobody, you know, that parents are on their own, are trying to find them because they don't get any help from the government or law enforcement. They're trying to locate what happened to their children in one of the cases, one of the moms I spoke with Jacqueline, her daughter, she disappeared and her mother then had to try to piece together that these three other individuals who were her daughter's sort of new friends were part of an organized sex trafficking ring.

