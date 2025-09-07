Soaring Gold Exposes the Imminent Crash of the Old System

Gold has exploded past $3,600 an ounce. Silver is holding above $40. Central banks are dumping U.S. Treasuries and quietly stockpiling metal. El Salvador just bought $50 million in gold, Saudi Arabia’s central bank took a stake in a silver ETF, and even Tether—one of the world’s largest crypto players—is moving billions into gold and mining stocks. These are not small signals. They are the clearest warnings yet that the financial system we’ve known is reaching its breaking point.

To dig into what this means, I sat down with my friend John Perez, who has spent years tracking not just the gold and silver markets but how they tie into crypto, sovereign debt, and geopolitics. Together we unpack why the suppression of precious metals is finally failing, why the elites are sprinting into hard assets, and how this seismic shift could reset the global economy.

The Canary in the Coal Mine

“Silver and gold are the canary in the coal mine of the global financial system.”

For decades, gold and silver have been treated as “just another investment.” But history shows otherwise. They function as the canary in the coal mine—an early warning system for currency failure. When precious metals break free from manipulation, they signal that the underlying financial order is beginning to collapse.

Perez described it like a dam under pressure. For years, central banks and Wall Street banks have artificially suppressed metals through paper contracts. That kept the appearance of stability in the dollar. But suppression creates pressure. And once the dam cracks, the flood cannot be stopped.

That crack is here. Gold at $3,600 and silver above $40 are the first signs. And analysts like Gary Savage now argue that $10,000 gold and $500 silver are not wild fantasies but entirely plausible outcomes of decades of pent-up energy being released.

Why Nations Are Moving Now

The most revealing evidence isn’t on the charts—it’s in the decisions of sovereign nations and major financial players.

El Salvador , once the world’s most aggressive Bitcoin adopter, has sold off part of its crypto reserves and bought $50 million in physical gold—their first gold purchase in decades.

Tether (USDT) , the giant of the stablecoin world, has disclosed holdings of nearly $9 billion in gold and has begun moving billions more into gold mining stocks. They have even called gold the “natural bitcoin.”

Saudi Arabia’s central bank has quietly taken a stake in a silver ETF, breaking with half a century of central bank orthodoxy that treated gold as the only reserve metal.

These moves are not isolated. They are part of a coordinated repositioning away from U.S. Treasuries and the dollar. For years, Treasuries were considered the safest asset in the world. Now, they are being dumped. The buyers are no longer foreign nations—they are the U.S. Treasury itself, quietly absorbing its own debt.

The Stock Market Mirage

While gold and silver quietly surge, Wall Street is still selling the illusion of prosperity. The S&P and the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks are being propped up by record corporate buybacks. On paper, valuations have never looked better. But peel back the surface and U.S. stocks are now more overvalued than before the Great Depression in 1929 and the dot-com crash in 1999.

This disconnect is dangerous. Millions of Americans are herded into 401(k)s and retirement accounts, told to stay the course while valuations climb into uncharted territory. But as Perez pointed out, a 401(k) is less a nest egg than a trap. Try to touch your money early and you are penalized. Leave it where it is, and you risk watching it evaporate when the cycle turns.

I’ve seen this firsthand. My own father’s retirement was wiped out in the 1999 tech crash. The lesson is simple: the system is designed to harvest your labor, park it in artificial assets, and strip it away in the next downturn—while the elites buy up the wreckage.

The Silent Weapons of Finance

This cycle is not new. A little-known 1958 document, Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, describes the strategy: keep the masses invested in artificial assets that can be inflated and collapsed at will, while real wealth—land, commodities, metals—remains in the hands of the few.

The 2008 crisis followed the script. So did the rise of crypto. Two trillion dollars that might have flowed into metals were funneled into Bitcoin and other tokens instead. The irony is brutal: the very people most skeptical of the Federal Reserve and fiat currency—the libertarians, the skeptics, the freedom-minded—were diverted away from gold and silver into another speculative trap.

As Perez summed it up: “When Bitcoin dies, silver flies.”

A Reset on the Horizon

One of the most provocative threads we explored is whether Trump himself is preparing for a reset. The Treasury is conducting record buybacks of U.S. debt, consolidating control over Treasuries that foreign nations no longer want. At the same time, Trump has added silver to the list of “critical minerals,” opening the door for government-backed mining projects.

If the U.S. were to re-anchor the dollar to gold, it would echo what Russia did with the ruble in 2022, when it shocked the world by tying its currency to gold and instantly stabilizing its collapse. Perez argues this may be Trump’s play: engineer de-dollarization through tariffs, absorb the dumped Treasuries, then re-launch a gold-backed dollar from a position of strength.

What Comes Next

We are only at the beginning of this bull market. Historically, when a metals cycle starts, only about 1% of global assets are in gold and silver. By the end of a true bull run, that allocation rises to 30–40%. That’s a 30-fold increase in capital flowing into metals and miners.

For investors, this means not only soaring prices for physical metals but exponential gains in mining stocks, which historically multiply the moves of the underlying metal by five to ten times.

But beyond profit, the deeper point is this: gold and silver are not speculative bets—they are insurance policies.

Conclusion: Preparing for the Reset

I am not a financial adviser, but I will tell you plainly where I stand. I own metals for the same reason I own food, land, and firearms. They are insurance against the collapse of a fiat system that is already unraveling.

When banks freeze withdrawals, when retirement accounts are gutted, when dollars lose their value, those who hold real assets—metal in their hands—will still have wealth. Those who don’t will find out too late that the paper promises were never real.

The window to prepare is still open. But as the floodgates break, it is closing fast.

