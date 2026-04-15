Sold at 6, Anneke Lucas Exposes the Billionaire Pedophile Network | SURVIVOR STORIES EP03

Watch The Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

I’ve spent a long time now sitting with difficult testimony. I’ve interviewed people who have described things most of us never think about: systems of abuse, networks of power, evil that hides inside respectable institutions. Each conversation costs something. But this one landed differently.

This is Episode 3 of my Survivor Stories series, and my guest is Anneke Lucas. She was born in Belgium. She was sold by her own mother into a trafficking network at the age of six. By nine years old, she had been passed to what she describes as the global elite and put through a month of systematic mind control training at a villa in Heidelberg, Germany. She was being prepared to serve as an elite sex slave and spy for a very powerful American billionaire.

I’m not going to pretend this is easy to read. It isn’t. But I’m choosing to share it because I believe Anneke’s testimony matters. And I believe you deserve to hear it.

How It Began

Anneke didn’t come from a trafficking family in the way you might imagine. Her mother was not a calculating criminal mastermind. She was, in Anneke’s words, mentally unwell, emotionally frozen at the age of a child herself, and seemingly driven by something closer to envy than cruelty.

Anneke Lucas & her mother

“She would have wanted to be that child,” Anneke told me. “She would have rather been the subject.”

That detail stopped me cold. I’ve got a two-year-old and a five-year-old at home. I bumped my daughter with a desk once, by accident, and felt terrible for the rest of the day. The idea that a mother could hand her child over for money is something I genuinely cannot map onto any world I recognize. But Anneke helped me understand that generational cycles of abuse, combined with fractured mental health, can produce people who do not function the way the rest of us do.

None of that is a defense. It is simply the truth of where her story begins.

The Belgian network she was sold into was run by a man who served as Minister of National Defense and twice as Prime Minister. The men she was brought to were not random criminals. They were politicians, nobility, and people who moved in circles connected directly to the Bilderberg meetings.

The children in this network were used as gifts. As leverage. As currency.

“The children are the leverage,” Anneke said. “I was given as a gift to this billionaire. And then that was how the Belgians got to do business with him.”

The Training in Germany

When Anneke was nine years old, she was brought to a beautiful villa near Heidelberg Castle in Germany. From the outside, it was exactly that. Beautiful. From the inside, it was a facility for breaking children.

Heidelberg Castle in Germany

She spent the month of August 1972 there. Three young handlers, all men in their early twenties, carried out most of the training. A doctor who ran the program came for specific sessions.

What they were doing had a name: trauma-based mind control. Alpha, beta, delta, and theta programming. The goal was to split the mind, to create separate parts that could be activated and controlled without the person’s conscious awareness.

One piece of training stands out in particular. Anneke was physically restrained and forced to watch films of men engaged in horrific sexual acts. Then she was shown a man’s face and required to identify his sexual preferences. If she guessed wrong, the doctor would strangle or drown her until she lost consciousness.

She explained what happened in that unconsciousness:

“In that unconsciousness, I would actually have parts that would leave the body. So even though it was punishment for not guessing the right answer, it was also part of the training to become more intuitive.”

Over time, she developed the ability to read men just by looking at their faces. Not as a party trick. As a tool she would be deployed with.

The trauma was not accidental. It was designed. Create a life-or-death situation. Push the body into its deepest survival mode. Then, in that state, wire in a skill that will make you useful to powerful men.

I’ve spent years reading about intelligence programs, covert operations, and institutional corruption. But sitting across from someone who lived through this as a nine-year-old child and can now explain exactly how it worked and why: that is something you cannot get from a book.

A Child Deployed

After the training in Germany, Anneke was brought back into use. At nine years old, she was deployed with a former German chancellor.

She described what that required of her. She had to genuinely believe, in the moment, that she cared for him. Not perform it. Actually feel it. Any trace of something else and he would sense it, and the operation would fail.

Then she would report back to her “owner,” the American billionaire, on the man’s weaknesses.

“I would report on the man’s weaknesses, I would report on whatever needed to be told,” she said.

She was nine years old, doing intelligence work for a billionaire while being abused by powerful men, with no real understanding of what she was part of. That was by design. A mind control slave, she explained, has to not know what they’re doing. They have to do it automatically.

She was also being prepared for a public platform. She was being trained to sing, to perform, to eventually be launched as a French actress and singer. The platform wasn’t for her benefit. It was to give her access to more powerful men. And whatever she would say publicly, as an actress or a singer, would have advanced the agenda of the people who built her.

That didn’t happen. At age ten, she disobeyed. And they punished her for it.

The Reprogramming

The disobedience was small by any normal standard. A woman in the network had humiliated her in a way she wasn’t supposed to be treated. Something shifted. A crack formed. She stopped going along completely.

They tested her. They wanted to see if she would become an active perpetrator of her own free will, not just a victim of coercion. She failed the test.

What followed happened in Berlin, at a building she later identified as the former Kaiser Wilhelm Institute, now part of the Free University of Berlin. She was drugged, put in a cage that was suspended in a basement, and left. Then she was moved to a dungeon, chained to a wall.

The former Kaiser Wilhelm Institute

Her owner came. Told her she deserved nothing good. That she did not deserve to live.

“In the beginning, it felt like, well, I know that I’ve only done this for you,” she told me. “But then a bucket of blood and human remains was thrown over my head. And I was told these were the remains of my victims.”

She was ten years old.

She was left alone with that for a very long time. And it worked. The message sank in. She believed she was evil. She believed she deserved nothing.

That reprogramming would stay with her for most of her adult life.

How It Stays Hidden

One of the questions I kept coming back to throughout our conversation is this: how does something this large stay invisible?

Anneke’s answer was not complicated. It stays hidden because everybody is silent about it. Not because everyone participates, but because the ones who don’t participate still say nothing.

“It’s not that everybody participates,” she said. “It’s just that everybody’s silent about it.”

And the blackmail system makes sure of that. The children used in these operations are not just victims. They are the guarantee of silence. The men filmed with them cannot speak. The women who know look away. The ones who might say something find that their careers, their families, or their reputations depend on keeping quiet.

It also stays hidden because the people who run it understand human psychology extremely well. They know how trauma works. They know that survivors will often not remember for years. They know that when memories do come back, they will be fragmented, strange, and easy to dismiss. They even helped fund research movements designed to cast doubt on trauma memory itself.

“They don’t know anything about healing,” Anneke said.

“They don’t know anything about real love. They understand psychology of torture and splitting and dissociation. Meanwhile, they have the false memory syndrome movement on the other side to create doubt about dissociation.”

She said that plainly and without drama, like a person who has spent forty years looking at something and finally just sees it clearly.

Watch The Full Interview Here

The Epstein Connection

When I asked Anneke about Epstein, she did not seem surprised by the question. She seemed almost relieved that people were finally asking it.

Her read is that Epstein was one node in a much larger network. The real story is not about one man or one island. It is about a system that has been operating for a very long time, connecting powerful men across countries, industries, and governments through the shared secret of what they have done to children.

She also raised something I have thought about a great deal. The recent release of files and information around Epstein has been largely consequence-free. The names are there. Some of the details are there. And life goes on.

Redacted released Epstein files

“I always thought this is going to make the difference once people realize that the people we’re voting for are pedophiles, are these criminals,” she said.

“But I think rather the purpose has been to create hopelessness and helplessness. We are the authorities. We’re going to do what we want anyway, no matter what you think or feel.”

That is one way to read it. And I take it seriously.

But here is where I land. I think evil has a lot of power in secrecy. And I also think, and this is the harder thing to say, that what gives them the greatest power is when they operate without secrecy and nothing happens. When people see and shrug. When the evidence is in front of us and we go back to watching sports.

That is the real test. Not whether the information gets out. Whether we actually do something with it.

The Pyramid of Pain

Anneke has spent roughly forty years in therapy. She is not a victim defined by her past. She is a healer who built a model she calls “unconditional,” a framework for understanding how power structures work from the inside out.

Her central insight is one I keep returning to. She calls it the “pyramid of pain.”

The people at the very top of our social structures, the most powerful, the most privileged, are not running toward something. They are running away from something. They are running from their own unresolved trauma, and they dump that trauma downward onto everyone below them. The further down you go, the more pain is actually felt and lived out by real people.

“The people with the most privilege and the most power are really just very successfully running from their own trauma,” she said. “And then dumping that on everybody under them.”

She was trained as a spy to find a person’s weak spot, which she defines as the place where, as a child, they were never loved, accepted, or seen for who they truly are. She was trained to walk into that wound and pretend to love it.

“That is what is happening to everybody,” she said. “Your unresolved trauma is being used. Your blind spots are being used for the network to access you with their programs.”

That means healing is not just personal. Healing is resistance. Every person who does the hard work of looking at their own shadows, as she put it, is one less person that the network can reach through.

She Sees Hope Anyway

I asked Anneke the same question I ask every guest who has survived something like this: do you see any hope?

And she did not hesitate.

“I think that I embody hope,” she said. “Because I really shouldn’t be alive. I really shouldn’t be doing well. And I should not make sense if I speak.”

She said that the organized religions of our time have, in many ways, failed people. That their failure has opened a door for a lot of this darkness to come in. But she also said that what she sees happening now is people turning back toward a direct experience of God, not the institution, but something personal and real. And that she believes that shift is real, even if it is slow.

She has been speaking publicly about this for years. She expected to be attacked from every direction. Instead, she found that people were more open than she anticipated. The attacks she does get come mostly from one direction, and she knows exactly what that direction is.

She has seen the consciousness shift with her own eyes, from the 1970s, when it was unimaginable to say a single word to a single person, to now, when young women on TikTok are crying about what the Epstein files reveal, women who would have been the last people anyone would have expected to look at this material and take it seriously.

“I’ve only seen improvement since then,” she said. “And I only see hope really.”

Why I’m Sharing This

I do this series because I believe testimony matters. Because I believe truth, even when it is painful, is better than a comfortable lie.

I have a two-year-old and a five-year-old. When I look at them, they are worth everything. Every hard conversation I have on this podcast, every piece of darkness I sit with, I do it because I want them to inherit something better than what we’re walking through right now.

Anneke said something near the end of our conversation that I want to leave you with.

“Everybody has personal healing to do. And the personal healing, not only psychological, but the psychological and spiritual kind, is ultimately about becoming empowered from within.”

That is the answer. Not policy. Not voting. Not even just awareness. Becoming strong from the inside out. Healing your own wounds so they cannot be used against you. Building real relationships with people who see the world clearly and will stand beside you.

The whole point is that we cannot do this alone.

The Discipline I’m Choosing

I would rather face reality clearly, however dark it is, than live inside a comfortable story that turns out to be false.

But seeing the darkness is not the same as surrendering to it. The answer to all of this is not fear. It is not despair. It is turning toward what is good and doing what is actually within your control.

Pray. Spend time in nature. Reach out to people you love. Hug your children and your grandchildren.

If Anneke can walk through everything she has walked through and come out the other side with genuine hope, with a healing model she teaches to others, with a clear voice and a steady spirit, then there is no reason any of us should give up.

She ended our conversation with something simple:

“The love of God ultimately is so great. If we can tap into that, we’d all be extremely happy.”

I couldn’t agree more.

You can find Anneke’s full story at annekelucas.com. Her book, Quest for Love, is available there and on Amazon. She has a podcast on Rumble, YouTube, and BitChute. Please go support her work directly. Share her content. Buy her book. Let her know someone is listening.

And please, share this article. Right now, before you move on, send it to one person you think needs to read it. Do not just drop a link in a group chat. Actually talk about it with someone. That is how this information travels. One person at a time.

If you’re reading this and thinking you need to be around people who understand what you are seeing, that is exactly why I am building the Ark Community. It is a private online community for people who are awake to what is happening and want to build real connections with others who see the world the same way. We are going to have local chapters in every region so you can start building your tribe where you live. It will be full of resources, forums, and real conversations to help you prepare in every way: physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just wrote is that we cannot do this alone. We need to build our arks for the coming floods. To join nearly 10,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country.

We are going to need it.

⚠️ This article discusses child sexual abuse, trafficking, and ritualized violence. It is intended for adult readers only.