Something is finally snapping in the public consciousness. And it’s about time.

When citizen journalist, Nick Shirley, dropped a video exposing massive daycare fraud in Minnesota—tied to the Somali community—it ripped through the internet like wildfire. Amassing over 100 million views in a matter of days, the report didn’t just inform; for many Americans, it marked a breaking point.

Because when you’re already struggling to breathe financially — inflation, housing, healthcare, groceries — the realization that your money is being swallowed up and funneled into fraud schemes doesn’t just make you angry. It makes you feel stupid. It makes you feel complicit. And that’s a different kind of fuel.

Because instead of complaining about government corruption, folks are finally asking, “how much of my life is being wasted on this?”

That’s what I wanted to explore with Todd Callender — not only the fraud story itself, but what it signals culturally and politically. What happens when enough people decide the “social contract” is no longer real? What happens when the system’s legitimacy starts cracking in broad daylight?

The Tax Farm

What we call “taxation” in the modern West isn’t simply a funding mechanism. It’s a control mechanism.

Most Americans grow up assuming federal income tax has always been part of life. But the shift in 1913 changed the relationship between citizens and the federal government dramatically. Suddenly the state wasn’t just collecting tariffs or limited revenue; it had a direct claim on your labor.

And in 2026, it’s not just income tax. It’s layers upon layers: income tax, property tax, sales tax, estate tax — plus endless “fees” that function like taxes in everything but name. You earn, you get clipped. You spend, you get clipped. You own, you get clipped. You try to pass something to your kids, you get clipped again.

By the time you run through the whole machine, it starts to feel like you’re not living in a “free” country so much as operating inside a well-designed harvesting system.

When Todd visited Poland to help undo the Soviet economic model many decades ago, the tax rate left behind was 94%. Meanwhile, in Canada right now the top-tier income tax rate is 97%. These modern Western systems have drifted so far into coercive extraction that they’ve even surpassed the Soviets — while still calling it “democracy.”

And that’s where the psychological shift happens. Because when people feel owned, they stop acting like free citizens. They start acting like prisoners.

The Bigger Net: Tracking, Reporting, and the OECD

We tend to think of taxation as a filing process — you submit documents, you report income, you pay what’s owed. But Todd argues that a broader infrastructure exists: global reporting mechanisms, institutional tracking, and systems that make your financial life more transparent to state-level and international-level entities than most people realize.

He highlighted the OECD as part of that architecture — a global “tax matrix” where financial data gets reported and organized through banks and other institutions. In that world, “opting out” isn’t treated as a legitimate decision; it’s treated as a compliance problem to be solved.

Whether someone agrees with every detail of that framework or not, it lands because the feeling is already widespread: people feel watched, managed, and processed — not served.

“What Am I Getting for This?”

When my wife moved here from Australia, she was shocked at how little Americans get in exchange for their hard-earned tax dollars. Australia has very similar tax rates to the United States, but in “return” the citizens receive: better maintained infrastructure, cleaner cities, and free basic healthcare. Their property taxes are also a fraction of what we pay, and often include municipal services such as waste collection.

In America, we’ve got the heavy taxation, plus the inflation, plus the healthcare racket — but the “return” is increasingly hard to see. Roads are crumbling. Cities are decaying. Services get worse by the day. Costs rise anyway. And now, layered on top of all of that, you’ve got viral exposure of fraud schemes that don’t look like one-off corruption — they look systematic.

The story we Americans tell ourselves — “I pay taxes and receive services” — doesn’t match the lived reality anymore. And the moment the story breaks, compliance becomes unstable.

Taxation as a Humiliation Ritual

The phrase that stuck with me from the discussion was “humiliation ritual.”

Because humiliation isn’t just anger. It’s anger plus insult. It’s being forced to comply while watching the money get squandered, stolen, laundered, or shipped into programs that feel hostile to the people funding them.

The Minnesota fraud story hit that nerve because it wasn’t subtle. It was large, public, and shameless. And once people started looking into it, another layer made it worse: it wasn’t new. Similar issues had reportedly been raised years ago. Nothing happened.

That’s the kind of thing that doesn’t just spark outrage — it corrodes the internal logic that keeps a system alive.

The “Brazilian Way” and the Collapse of Trust

One of the best insights in the whole discussion came from the viral clip I played for Todd — a woman explaining how societies change when people stop believing honesty is rewarded.

Her point was that corruption doesn’t only drain money; it drains trust. Once the public internalizes “being honest makes you a loser,” the culture shifts toward loopholes, shortcuts, and survival-by-cheating. She described this as something she’d seen in Brazil — the idea that there’s always a workaround because the system is already rigged.

That’s the real danger zone. When citizens stop behaving like stakeholders and start behaving like hustlers inside a broken game, the nation doesn’t just get poorer — it gets spiritually degraded. You lose dignity. You lose cohesion. You lose the glue that holds everything together.

And once that glue is gone, it’s hard to rebuild.

The Tax Revolt Goes Mainstream

This is why the “tax revolt” idea is gaining traction so fast. It’s not only political. It’s emotional and moral.

People aren’t just saying “this is unconstitutional.” Many are saying “this is criminal.” And if they believe the money taken from them is being used to fund criminality — fraud, corruption, trafficking-adjacent systems, whatever people suspect is happening — it creates a moral crisis. Not paying becomes framed as refusing to be complicit.

That’s a powerful frame because it bypasses technical debates and goes straight to conscience.

And it’s not just random accounts online talking about it. The fact that prominent figures and mainstream voices are even acknowledging the possibility tells you something: the idea is crossing over from fringe speculation into public discourse.

State National Thinking: Opting Out Without Anarchy

Todd brought up something that’s been happening quietly for years: people trying to withdraw from the federal system while remaining rooted locally.

The point isn’t “no governance.” The point is which governance is legitimate.

In that framework, the state becomes the primary locus of sovereignty, not the federal behemoth. People may still pay state taxes because they can see what they’re funding and they still believe some local functions are necessary. But they refuse federal participation because they see it as extraction without accountability.

That concept matters because it’s different than chaos. It’s not “burn it all down.” It’s “re-align authority back to where it was intended.”

The Warning: Collapse Creates an Opening

Todd didn’t romanticize a total federal breakdown. He warned that collapse is dangerous because it creates an opening for replacement.

And the replacement he flagged is the kind of thing global planners have been dreaming about for years: AI-driven governance, blockchain-style tracking, automated enforcement, a “fraud-proof” system that claims to solve corruption by removing human discretion.

That pitch will sound attractive to exhausted people — especially after a collapse. “No more theft, no more fraud, everything tracked, everything transparent.”

But transparency can be a cage if the wrong people control it.

So his caution was clear: if you completely disenfranchise yourself from governance, you may not end up in freedom — you may end up in a tighter system wearing a shinier mask.

The Path Todd Advocated: Everything Local

The alternative Todd emphasized is local power.

School boards. City councils. Sheriffs. Counties. State legislatures. These aren’t glamorous arenas, but they’re the only ones that still allow real leverage. Federal politics is mostly theater — a rigged game where you don’t get in unless you’re allowed in. Local politics is where you can actually flip outcomes.

In his framing, states are the backbone of the federal structure. If states assert sovereignty and refuse certain federal overreach, the federal machine loses its ability to act as a totalizing authority.

This is also why sovereignty is such a central theme. Borders. Jurisdiction. Law enforcement. The power to say “no.” Once you lose those things, you’re not a nation — you’re an administrative zone.

The 45 Goals and the Long War on America

Todd tied the cultural decay to something he considers an explicit long-term plan: the “45 Communist Goals” read into the Congressional Record in January 1963, originating from The Naked Communist.

We walked through several of them because they map onto modern reality with eerie clarity: capturing political parties, controlling schools and media, degrading culture and morality, discrediting the Constitution, attacking the family, replacing religion with social ideology, normalizing pornography and promiscuity, pushing centralized control.

The point wasn’t to say “everything is a conspiracy” in a lazy way. The point was to show that what’s happening now didn’t appear out of nowhere. Many of the cultural and institutional outcomes people feel trapped inside were described decades ago as explicit tactics.

If you accept that framing, then taxes are not isolated. They are part of a broader program: weaken sovereignty, dissolve family, degrade culture, centralize control, and then offer a “solution” when the collapse comes.

Term Limits, Virtue, and the Real Fix

We ended in a place that might sound almost too simple — but it’s the truth.

Todd pushed term limits as a structural necessity. When people entrench themselves in power long enough, networks of protection form, and corruption becomes institutional. You don’t drain that with one election. You drain it by preventing permanent occupancy.

But I also told him what I believe is even deeper: structural reform doesn’t hold if the culture is rotten. A nation survives on shared moral foundations. When virtue collapses, governance becomes a racket.

That’s why this moment feels so pivotal.

The tax revolt energy isn’t only about money — it’s about people waking up to the fact that their compliance has been used to build the very machine that’s crushing them. And once that realization spreads, the question becomes unavoidable:

Do we keep feeding it?

Or do we rebuild from the ground up — locally, morally, spiritually — before the next “solution” is rolled out on top of the rubble?

Where I Land After Talking with Todd

This conversation left me with a clearer picture:

The system doesn’t just take money. It takes legitimacy.

Fraud exposure accelerates distrust faster than politics ever could.

When people believe honesty is punished, culture collapses.

A collapse can be exploited as a gateway into an even tighter control system.

The only sustainable counter-move is local sovereignty, term limits, and cultural renewal — people refusing to abdicate their thinking, their responsibility, and their dominion.

That’s not a slogan. That’s the crossroads.

And I think we’re closer to it than most people realize.