Watch The Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Are we living in a world engineered by darkness?

I’ve had conversations on this show that have taken me days to process. This was one of them.

This is Part Two of my interview with Max Lowen, a survivor of ritual abuse, MK Ultra experimentation, and what she describes as a lifetime of contact with the deepest and darkest layers of the global control system. If you haven’t read or watched Part One yet, I’d start there. This conversation builds on everything she shared in the first episode, and without that foundation, some of what follows is going to be very hard to hold.

In this part, Max goes into the technology. The machines. The underground labs. The programs hidden inside schools and video games and everything in between. And she connects it all to the system above it: Hollywood, the music industry, the dismantling of the family, and why the worst people always seem to rise to the top.

I’m not asking you to believe all of it. I’m asking you to listen.

What She Saw Underground

I asked Max to describe the technology and infrastructure she experienced firsthand inside the deep underground facilities she says are connected to the Vatican and Jesuit networks.

What she described stopped me cold.

“I was put in machines that spun me so much that I became highly disoriented,” she said. “If you saw Stranger Things, I had that weird helmet thing on my head and goggles on.”

She described full laboratories operating beneath these facilities. She described the Jesuits fertilizing embryos in petri dishes, enhancing them for physical or intellectual abilities, and implanting them into women held captive in the tunnels, women whose only purpose was to carry these children to term.

“When the baby’s born, they have the infant watch as they kill the mother. And then they raise these children in pods.”

I want to be honest with you. When I heard that, I had to pause. Because if true, this isn’t fringe. This is a systematic program of the most evil kind imaginable, operating beneath institutions that billions of people trust with their spiritual lives.

She also described chimeras, beings created from human and animal DNA, implanted into captive women. She described consciousness transfer technology, the ability to move a person’s awareness from one body into another.

And electromagnetic frequency testing.

“They’ll test on people, and they don’t care if the people go crazy or die or suffer hideously. And then these are used on us above ground in the general population. The 5G was, of course, tested well beforehand.”

The Technology They’ve Hidden From Us

One of the things Max said that hit me hardest was this:

“Cell phones, computers. These things existed well before they allowed us to have them.”

She described cell phones not as communication devices, but as synthetic versions of human telepathy. The internet, she says, is a synthetic version of the natural interconnectedness between human minds, an ability we all possess but has been deliberately suppressed in us.

“They want to make an AI artificial version of every human ability we possess. The cell phone to me is synthetic telepathy.”

She also described cloning programs where clones can be grown to full maturity without a normal lifespan, off planet travel through jump rooms and portals, and something that honestly made me sit back in my chair: timeline resets.

“They can and have reset timelines. They have traveled back from the future to alter things. I mean, it sounds like a sci-fi movie. But it’s true.”

I’ve been thinking about Tartaria a lot lately. The hidden history of a civilization with technology we can barely understand, energy stored in buildings, spires on towers, bells and sound used in ways we’ve forgotten. If you start pulling that thread, what Max is saying doesn’t seem so impossible. If a group has been consolidating ancient knowledge for thousands of years, with unlimited budgets and the best minds they could create in a lab, why wouldn’t they be five hundred years ahead of where they’ve allowed us to go?

The Gifted Program Was a Feeder Program

This is where it got personal for me.

I told Max about something from my own childhood. In first or second grade, I was pulled out of class by a woman who ran something called the Enrichment Program. A small group of us were tested, then taken every Friday to a different school for advanced logic, computer training, trivia games. I thought it was fun at the time. I dropped out in fourth grade because I hated the typing exercises and wanted to go to art class.

Max’s response: “I think you’re fortunate you dropped out.”

And she went further. She says the Gifted and Talented program running in schools across the country is CIA run.

“They’re seeking people they can use to be scientists, geneticists, any kind of thing like that. These very bright people are plucked out of wherever they can find them, or manufactured. They invent things. They do things. They don’t understand that they’re working for the dark.”

And on the flip side, the people who discover things outside the system, cures for cancer, free energy devices, real breakthroughs that could help humanity?

“Those people will get killed. They’re just innocently saying, look, I discovered this thing and it can help humanity. No. They don’t want that. They have to control it.”

Video Games, Backdoors, and Scanning for Psychopaths

Max said something about video games that I’ve been turning over ever since.

She says they have a backdoor to everything. Every email. Every game. Every screen. And they use it to watch.

“They look at how kids are playing these games. They’ll pluck kids from there too if they have psychopathic tendencies, or they’re brutal, or they’re really good shots. They’re always scanning for someone that might serve them well.”

I thought about Grand Theft Auto. An open world where you can do anything, rob banks, kill people, hire prostitutes, no consequence. And I realized: that’s not just entertainment. That’s a behavioral test. They give you total freedom and watch what you choose to do with it.

Who rises to the top? The people willing to do anything.

Why the Worst Always Win

This is the part of the conversation I think about the most.

“Why do the worst people seem to rise up in positions of power and the good people get nowhere? Well, that’s the system. That’s how it’s set up.”

Max described how Cathy O’Brien’s father was a generational abuser who got caught sending child pornography through the mail. Instead of going to prison, he was offered a deal: hand over your daughter to the CIA Monarch program and you’ll have immunity. And money. And permission to keep going.

That’s not an anomaly. That’s the selection mechanism.

She described how successful companies get absorbed. If a company gets big enough and refuses to be bought, something happens. It goes under. There’s always a way.

And at the very top?

“To be in a presidential or prime minister position of power, you must be in a ritual where you rape and sacrifice a child. If you want to be in the club, you have to be in the club.”

There was a Dutch banker, Ronald Bernard, who spoke publicly about reaching that level and walking away because he still had enough morality not to go through with it. His interview is still out there. The pattern Max is describing is not coming from nowhere.

Watch The Full Interview Here

Hollywood Is Not Entertainment

Bob Dylan said he sold his soul to the devil. He said it in an interview, plainly, almost casually. Most people laughed it off.

Max didn’t.

“Hollywood is to socially engineer humanity into their desired agenda. What these people wear, what they say, what’s cool, what they do, young people will mimic and copy it. That’s what it is.”

She described some stars being placed inside the industry from birth, designed from the beginning to fulfill a specific cultural role. Others are recruited the way scientists are recruited: through talent. They walk in thinking they’re about to live their dream.

She used Justin Bieber as an example.

“He went in and had some talent, and then look what happened to him. He immediately got sexually abused and got folded into that system. You can see it. He was this bright, talented little boy. And then he was destroyed within that system.”

The goal isn’t fame. The goal is influence. Control what people wear, what they find attractive, what they consider normal, what they consider cool, and you control the culture. Control the culture and you control the next generation before it even knows what’s happening.

They Engineered the Destruction of the Family

This is where Max and I ended up in a conversation that felt less like an interview and more like two people comparing notes.

She traced the women’s movement back to CIA asset Gloria Steinem and the deliberate rebranding of female independence to serve the agenda of getting children into state care as early as possible.

“You can tax the entire population. You devalue motherhood. Children being indoctrinated by the state at earlier and earlier ages is what they want. They want to break attachment. Because attachment is the single most important thing for us as humans.”

She described studies where baby monkeys separated from their mothers would starve rather than let go of a soft, fake mother because the need for attachment is that deep. She described hospital births, babies separated from their mothers immediately, rows of newborns behind glass, as a deliberate mechanism to begin that fracture at the very first moment of life.

“That creates a more easily dissociated, mind-controlled slave in the future.”

I told her about our own choices. Home births. Our kids sleeping with my wife. Me in the guest bedroom happily because I know how important that closeness is for our daughters right now. She nodded.

“We’re not supposed to live in two-person, two-parent families. We’re supposed to live in big tribal extended families. That’s normal. What we do is torture. And that’s what they want.”

The Signs That They Are Losing

Here is the part I want you to hold onto.

Because Max, after everything she has been through, everything she survived, everything she witnessed, is not pessimistic.

“I think they wanted the final great reset. And it’s not. It’s the great awakening.”

She pointed to the fact that vaccine uptake in children has dropped dramatically. People are seeking natural healthcare. Growing their own food. Homeschooling. Moving out of cities. And every time the system tries to destroy another pillar of normal life, more people wake up.

“Every dark thing they’re trying to do is actually backfiring and making us take a step forward. So I’m very optimistic. I think the war is over and we have won.”

I see it too. I talk to my wife about it. The classical music on the vinyl record player. No LED lights in our home. The kids running around outside with the dogs. The homeschooling. The home births. The growing movement of people who are quietly, decisively stepping out of the system one choice at a time.

Every person who does that is one less person they can control.

Why I’m Sharing This

Max told me her dream is to bring down the Vatican.

I told her to shoot for the stars.

But what stayed with me was something simpler she said near the end.

“We’ve got this because we love. And they don’t understand that. They think it’s a weakness. It’s our greatest strength.”

That’s it, right there. That is the whole thing.

They have built a system on fear and trauma and control and the deliberate destruction of attachment. And we have something they can’t manufacture in a lab or test on captive people underground.

We love each other.

Max’s website is unbroken.global. She offers interviews, seminars, a membership community, and counseling for survivors. If any of what she has described mirrors something in your own experience, I encourage you to reach out to her there.

And if this conversation moved you, please share it with one person. That is how this work spreads. Not through algorithms. One person at a time.

Stay grounded. Guard your mind. Protect the innocent around you.

And don’t confuse seeing the darkness with surrendering to it.

Watch The Full Interview Here

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that’s exactly why I’m building the Ark Community. It’s a private online community for people who see the world the way you and I do. We’re building local chapters in every region so you can find your people where you actually live. Resources, forums, real conversations, and a tribe you can count on when things get harder. To join thousands of others already on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And please, share this article. Right now, send it to one person you think needs to see it. That’s how we win this. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country.