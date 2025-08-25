Even Elon Musk admitted that building AI feels like “summoning the demon.” But what if it’s worse than that? What if AI isn’t just about digital prisons or social credit scores, but about convincing us we’re nothing more than data points—less valuable than the machines themselves? That’s the warning from Kay Rubacek, who joined me to reveal how AI is following the same playbook she’s seen under communism: crush the individual, erase human value, and demand obedience.

The Digital Prison

Most of us think the threat of AI is limited to surveillance: cameras on every corner, social credit systems, travel restrictions, and digital rationing. And yes, those systems are dangerous—China has already perfected them. But Kay warns that this is just the surface.

The deeper danger is what AI does to our minds. It trains us to obey algorithms, to believe our worth depends on likes, clicks, and engagement. It tells us we are never enough—and it keeps us trapped in the very system that feeds off our despair.

The War on Human Value

Kay’s perspective is unique. Her family escaped communism three times. She’s seen totalitarian regimes up close, and she knows their tactics. The pattern is always the same: devalue the individual, destroy confidence, and strip away compassion until people are nothing but slaves.

AI, she argues, is doing the same thing. Young people in particular are drowning in algorithms that make them more depressed, more isolated, and more convinced that machines are smarter than they are. Yet the truth is the opposite: a single human brain is more powerful than all the computing systems on Earth combined. But you’ll never hear Silicon Valley admit that.

A Demon in Disguise

Elon Musk himself once said that building advanced AI is like “summoning the demon.” And he’s not wrong.

Kay explains that AI is not just a series of isolated tools like ChatGPT or DeepSeek. It’s a vast, interconnected system — a kind of “digital body” with data as its blood, algorithms as its connective tissue, and billionaires and governments funding its growth like steroids.

This “body” doesn’t see human beings as souls. It sees us as data points to be harvested and manipulated. It can trigger mass unrest, amplify propaganda, drive suicide rates higher, or suppress truth with the flick of a switch. In the wrong hands, it is nothing less than a demonic entity — one designed to erode everything that makes us human.

The Cost of Outsourcing Our Humanity

We’re not just letting AI think for us. We’re letting it replace our relationships.

Social media promised us “connection,” but delivered the loneliest generation in history. Now AI threatens to go further: synthetic friends, AI girlfriends, digital therapists, and avatars designed to replace real human bonds.

But no machine can replicate the power of human touch, the release of oxytocin from a hug, or the love exchanged between a mother and child. These are miracles of God’s design — and they can never be programmed into code.

The Way Out

The good news is this: the system only wins if we surrender.

Kay shares two critical solutions drawn from survivors of communist brainwashing:

Strengthen the family. The family is the ultimate antidote to tyranny. Those who had strong family bonds were the ones who resisted brainwashing best. Love, loyalty, and responsibility to others are shields no algorithm can penetrate. Stand in confidence. Know who you are. Know what you believe. Without conviction, you will be tossed around by algorithms and propaganda. With conviction, you cannot be controlled.

Faith, purpose, and confidence in God-given human value are the keys to breaking free.

Final Thoughts

We are not helpless. We are not weak. We are not second to machines.

God created us in His image, with a brain so powerful that the greatest engineers still cannot comprehend it. AI may try to mimic life, but it can never replace the divine spark of a human soul.

The choice before us is clear: either surrender our humanity to a digital demon, or reclaim it by living boldly as men and women created by God.

Follow Kay's work at https://kayrubacek.com/

Go to https://hometitlelock.com/seth and use promo code SETH to get a title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection for FREE! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty

To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

Perfect Origins is offering a risk-free 180‑day guarantee. Time to reclaim your sleep. Go to https://www.perfectorigins.com/perfectsleep/mia.html

💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com

Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!