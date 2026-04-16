The $40 Trillion Debt Bomb and the Fix That DC Won't Touch w/ Bill Still

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This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

If you’ve ever looked at your bank account and felt something was fundamentally wrong, not just with the balance, but with the whole system behind it, you’re not crazy. You’re paying attention.

Most people who go down enough rabbit holes eventually end up in the same place. It doesn’t matter if you started with election fraud, with big pharma, with the Great Reset, or with the war on the dollar. Sooner or later, the trail leads back to one thing: the central banking system. And once you understand how that system actually works, everything else in the world starts making a different kind of sense.

That’s exactly where Bill Still has spent his life. And thirty years ago, he made a documentary called The Money Masters that laid it all out, from ancient Rome to the Federal Reserve. It didn’t get the attention it deserved back then. It still doesn’t. But this year marks its thirtieth anniversary, and I think it’s time to change that.

I recently got the chance to sit down with Bill. He’s around eighty years old now, and I’ll be honest with you, there’s something quietly powerful about sitting across from someone who has been sounding this alarm since before most of us were even asking the right questions.

It Starts Much Further Back Than You Think

When most people talk about monetary corruption, they start with the Federal Reserve. Bill starts in ancient Rome.

Rome began with honest silver coins. Then, slowly, over three or four hundred years, those coins were debased, shaved down, mixed with base metals, until the silver content was as low as five percent. The government kept spending. The coins kept circulating. But the value quietly drained out of them, and with it, the empire’s foundation cracked.

That same pattern, Bill says, has played out over and over throughout history. Different names. Different mechanisms. Same result.

King Henry I of England saw the trap and tried to go around it entirely. Around 1100 AD, he introduced the tally stick. A hazel wood stick carved with notches, split down the middle so both halves could be matched later to prevent counterfeiting. No gold. No silver. No bankers taking a cut. Just a token of agreed value that the king’s government issued directly to the people.

Medieval English split tally stick (front and reverse view).

It sounds primitive. It worked for seven hundred and eighty years.

That’s not a minor detail. That’s a lesson. Because the whole history of money is really the history of one question: who controls the supply? And the moment private bankers answer that question instead of the people’s government, the people lose.

The Trick That Never Changes

Whether it’s the ancient goldsmith printing more receipts than he has gold in the vault, or the Federal Reserve issuing interest-bearing notes to fund a government that could just issue its own money, the mechanism is the same.

Bill explained it plainly. Someone comes to you with money to lend. You accept it. But the moment you do, you don’t own your system anymore. You owe them. And because every dollar in circulation was borrowed into existence with interest attached, there is mathematically never enough money in the system to pay back all the debt. It compounds. It grows. And the people at the bottom, the regular Americans, the families, the small business owners, they are the ones who carry that weight.

I’ll put it in simple terms. Imagine I had ten children running a little homeschool country. I print out a hundred little tokens and hand them around. Each child has some, they trade freely, the economy hums along. That’s what Lincoln’s greenback was. That’s what a United States Note is. The red seal money. Issued directly by the government, no interest owed to anyone.

Now imagine a banker walks in and says, I’ll lend your little country some money instead. Same tokens, but now they carry his seal. His interest. And because every token in circulation now carries a debt attached to it, your children will spend the rest of their lives working to pay off a loan that by design can never fully be repaid.

That is not an accident. That is the system.

Lincoln Knew. They Put a Bullet in His Head.

Abraham Lincoln needed to fund the Civil War. He went to the New York bankers. They wanted thirty-six percent interest. Lincoln said no.

He issued greenbacks instead. United States Notes. Red seal money, created by the government, for the government, without paying tribute to private bankers. It worked. The war was funded. The currency held

Read seal: United States Notes. Green seal: Federal Reserve Notes

Bill made a quiet but serious point here. Every president who has seriously moved against the central banking system has paid for it. The pattern is consistent enough that you have to ask yourself whether that’s coincidence or policy enforcement at the highest level.

The Federal Reserve is not a government agency. It never was. It is, as Bill says, about as federal as Federal Express. It is a private banking cartel that was given control over America’s money supply in 1913, and it has been collecting its tribute ever since, a trillion dollars or more a year, quietly, invisibly, through interest on money that we could have simply created ourselves.

The Solution Is Almost Embarrassingly Simple

Here is the part that should make you angry, not in a hopeless way, but in a clarifying way.

This does not require a revolution. It does not require violence. It does not even require a constitutional amendment.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1884 that United States Notes, no-interest money issued directly by the government, are constitutional. The legal framework already exists. The mechanism already exists. What is needed is a president willing to do what Lincoln did: phase out Federal Reserve Notes, replace them one for one with United States Notes, and remove the private banking cartel’s ability to determine how much money exists in our economy.

Bill believes President Trump has the people around him who understand this. Whether that will ever translate into action is a different question. The banking system is the one sacred cow in American politics. Touch it, and historically, bad things happen to the people doing the touching.

But awareness matters. The reason this has lasted as long as it has is that most Americans do not know the difference between a red seal note and a green seal note. They have never been taught that their money is a debt instrument. They have never been told that there is an alternative that worked for Lincoln, that worked for the founding fathers, and that could work again.

Once you know it, you cannot unknow it.

What Bill Still Has Given Us

I want to be direct with you. Bill Still is eighty years old. His memory is not what it was. There were moments in our conversation where details slipped away from him mid-sentence, and he was the first to acknowledge it honestly. That kind of humility takes character.

But what he has given us is still here. The Money Masters is three and a half hours of documented history that traces the central banking system from ancient Rome to the present day. It is free to watch.

This is the passing of a torch. The people who have spent their lives carrying this truth, who were called crazy for it, who were censored and ignored and marginalized for it, they are getting older. The knowledge does not transfer automatically. Someone has to carry it forward.

That is part of why I do this. That is part of why you are here.

So What Do We Do?

First, watch the documentary. It is the single best place to start understanding how we got here and why your dollar buys less every year.

Second, stop keeping excess savings in a system designed to drain them. I am not a financial advisor. But I will tell you what I do. I try to hold real things: gold, silver, chickens if you want to laugh at that, tangible assets that no banker can inflate away. That is not a radical idea. It is just the oldest idea.

Third, talk about this. Not in a way that overwhelms people. But in a way that breaks the spell. Most Americans have no idea that this problem exists, let alone that it has a solution. The bankers count on that. Every person who understands how this works is one less person playing along with a system designed to keep them poor.

And finally, keep your faith. Bill Still has spent decades fighting something that has put bullets in presidents and driven good men into obscurity. He is still fighting. He still believes it can change. That kind of persistence does not come from clever strategy. It comes from something deeper.

We need more of it.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that is exactly why I’m building the Ark Community. It’s a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world the way you and I do. We will have local chapters in every region so you can start building your tribe where you live. It will be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way, physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because everything I just said above points to the same conclusion: we cannot do this alone. We need to build our arks for the coming floods.

To join nearly 10,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And please, share this article. Send it to one person who needs to see it. That is how we win this. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.