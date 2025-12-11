The Autism Bombshell: 1 in 2 Kids by 2030? What Big Pharma Won’t Tell You w/ Tracy Slepcevic

If there’s one thing the COVID pandemic taught us, it’s that you simply cannot trust Big Pharma. Maybe you figured that out long before 2020. Maybe you learned it the hard way—after getting a shot you were told was “perfectly safe” and later realizing something wasn’t right. Or maybe you’re still trying to make sense of all this.

For me, COVID was the final nail in the coffin. I’d already seen too much—friends harmed, family members mistreated, people I love pushed through a system that claims to heal but too often does the opposite. And while I’ve covered turbo cancers, medical corruption, and the machinery of pharmaceutical power, one topic I’ve rarely gone deep on is autism.

That changes today.

The truth is, autism isn’t some fringe concern. Some moms have been sounding the alarm for decades. They were ridiculed, dismissed, silenced—but they kept going. And as COVID ripped a giant crack in the dam that’s been holding back the truth about pharmaceutical injury, more people than ever are waking up. Even Bobby Kennedy is talking openly about the autism–vaccine connection. People are finally listening.

My guest, Tracy Slepcevic, is one of those warrior moms who refused to accept the story she was handed. She watched her healthy baby regress into autism after his 18-month vaccination visit. She lived through the gaslighting, the denial, the confusion, the heartbreak—and she fought her way through it all. She healed her son. And now she’s helping thousands of others do the same.

This conversation changed me. It laid bare the human side of a crisis that’s rapidly growing and still aggressively denied. And the numbers alone should stop every one of us in our tracks:

Right now, about 1 in 30 kids in America is autistic. Indicators suggest that within a few years, it could reach 1 in 2.

If that happens, everything about our society changes—forever.

So today I want to walk you through what I learned from Tracy: her story, the science as she’s experienced it, the failures of our medical system, the rise in autism rates, and why so many parents are quietly healing their children despite being told it’s impossible.

This isn’t an easy topic. But it is an essential one.

The Child She Knew Disappeared

Tracy’s story begins like thousands of others—though most parents never find the courage to share it openly.

Her son Noah was a healthy, bright, energetic baby. He met every milestone early. Walked early. Crawled early. Talked early. Coordinated. Engaged. Happy.

At two months, after his first vaccines, she noticed something seemed off—but she didn’t connect the dots. Like most of us once did, she trusted the system. She trusted her pediatrician.

But at Noah’s 18-month “well-baby visit”, everything changed.

He received the MMR vaccine—along with others in the same appointment—and then, as she put it, “Noah got really sick for a couple weeks.” He developed actual measles from the vaccine. But the pediatrician dismissed it as “a rash” and “a normal reaction to vaccinations.”

And then the regression began.

“Noah lost all his speech… he just started screaming at me.”

“He stopped climbing, stopped jumping, stopped engaging… he’d sit in front of fans spinning, lining, stacking.”

Her child was disappearing.

His motor skills collapsed. His language evaporated. His behavior changed drastically. But every time Tracy begged for answers, she got the same line:

“That’s normal.”

Let me tell you something as a father: it is not normal for a child to regress. And Tracy knows this better than anyone.

No matter where she turned—pediatricians, preschool staff, specialists, regional centers—the pattern was the same. Dismissal. Gaslighting. Blame shifted back on her.

One preschool literally told her:

“Your kid has special needs and he doesn’t belong in our school.”

The psychologist who conducted his preliminary evaluation was so cold and impatient that she made Tracy vow never to go back.

Then the pediatrician—who had brushed off all the signs before—documented in Noah’s record twice that she had always recommended he be evaluated for autism. A total revisionist move.

This is what parents are up against.

A system that hides the truth, denies responsibility, and leaves mothers feeling crazy for trusting their instincts.

The Day Everything Changed

Tracy describes standing in the hallway of her office, crying, when her naturopathic doctor—Dr. Joshua Berg—happened to walk by. He stopped, asked what was wrong, and she told him: Noah had been diagnosed with autism.

He backed up, looked her directly in the eyes, and said the words that changed her life:

“Noah will be fine. You need to go home and do your research. Kids are making great strides with biomedical intervention.”

That was the fork in the road.

Everything in her upbringing told her to suck the tears back up and get to work. She didn’t have the luxury of breaking down. She was raised to fight.

And so she began.

“I had to get my PhD in how to heal my child.”

She went to every conference. Every support group. Every training the regional center offered. She dove into functional medicine, gut health, immunology, biomedical protocols—anything that could help her understand what had happened.

And she started with the basics: healing Noah’s gut.

Because here’s one thing hardly anyone will tell you: kids with vaccine injury almost always have severely damaged gut health.

Noah had been pumped full of antibiotics throughout early childhood—every ear infection, another round. By the time Tracy reached a functional medicine doctor, they found he was “full of yeast,” depleted, and immunocompromised.

So she cleaned everything up.

Real food. Whole food.

“If you can pick it, pluck it, grow it, or skin it—you can eat it.”

Supplements. IV nutrients. Removing toxins. Addressing severe yeast overgrowth. Strengthening immunity.

And Noah began to respond.

But just as they were making progress, another blow hit:

Her husband—who fought against big insurance—was targeted in a smear campaign and ended up on the front page of the LA Times. In the same year they lost their business of 20 years, their home, and everything they’d built.

Most families would crumble under that kind of pressure.

But Tracy didn’t.

She bartered for treatments. Negotiated for discounts. Found ways. Fought through every obstacle.

“My son was gonna get every single thing that he needed.”

And it worked. Noah healed.

Today he’s a healthy, functional 20-year-old man. He works full-time. He drives. He travels the world on his own. He loves theater and Broadway. He’s social, independent, alive.

That’s why Tracy fights for other parents. Because she knows what’s possible—even though the system tells them it’s not.

The System Denies the Cause—Because Admitting It Would Collapse Everything

One thing that hit me hard was how Tracy’s story mirrors what I’ve seen with cancer in my own family.

When my dad developed what looked like turbo cancer—fast, aggressive, and ultimately fatal—the doctors at one of the top cancer hospitals in the nation never once discussed potential causes.

Not even once.

It wasn’t part of the conversation. As if cancer is just an unlucky lightning strike.

And when they fed him Ensure through a stomach tube, I looked at the back of the can: high fructose corn syrup, corn solids, sugar.

It was like reading the ingredient list for diabetes. But this was “nutritional care” from the experts.

The disconnect is staggering.

It’s the same with autism. Doctors refuse to discuss cause. They refuse to even entertain the possibility of vaccine injury—even though parents see symptoms appear immediately after shots, and even though Tracy points out:

“You go to PubMed… you can find countless peer-reviewed studies linking vaccine injury to these conditions.”

But if doctors admit this…

If the CDC admits this…

If Big Pharma admits this…

Everything changes.

The entire vaccine program collapses.

And so they say nothing.

They say:

“Your kid just happens to be autistic.”

“Regression is normal.”

“Coincidence.”

“Don’t worry about it.”

“Just learn to manage it.”

And meanwhile, the autism rate skyrockets.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

On Tracy’s nonprofit site, AutismHealth.com, she displays a chart that floored me. According to CDC monitoring of 8-year-olds:

In 1970 , autism was about 1 in 10,000 .

In 1995 , it was 1 in 500 .

In 2000 , 1 in 150 .

In 2022, 1 in 31.

That’s a 384% increase since 2000 alone.

And Tracy emphasized something important:

Those numbers only count 8-year-olds.

Not 2-year-olds. Not 5-year-olds. Not 12-year-olds. Only one narrow band.

Meaning the true prevalence is almost certainly far higher.

And if the trend continues—and every indication says it will—Tracy says the projection is:

“By 2030, it will be 1 in 2. That’s the prediction.”

One in two.

Five years away.

How does a nation function when half its children require lifelong care?

How does a population continue when most autistic adults don’t go on to have children?

What happens when today’s parents—who provide that care—are gone?

This isn’t just a health crisis. It’s a national survival crisis.

How Does Vaccine Injury Happen?

I asked Tracy to walk me through the mechanism—how vaccines can physiologically contribute to autism.

She explained it clearly:

1. Neurotoxins + immature immune systems

Infants receive around 22 vaccines in the first year alone. Many contain aluminum as an adjuvant. Mercury has been removed from most, but aluminum remains in nearly every shot.

2. Acetaminophen opens the blood–brain barrier

Doctors routinely tell parents to give Tylenol for fever after shots. But acetaminophen can open the blood–brain barrier, allowing aluminum and other toxins to enter the brain more easily.

3. Myelin damage

The myelin sheath—the protective coating around neurons—can be degraded by neurotoxins. Tracy said simply:

“They cause damage to the myelin in the brain.”

Once that protective layer breaks down, neurological symptoms emerge.

4. Immune overload from simultaneous live virus vaccines

Tracy described her theory (and the theory of many others): that after infants accumulate heavy metals and toxins from their vaccine schedule, the MMR and varicella vaccines—live viruses—trigger a massive immune response, mobilizing microglia and giving toxins direct pathways into the brain.

5. The gut collapses

Vaccines and antibiotics destroy gut flora. Most autistic children have:

yeast overgrowth

parasites

severe food sensitivities

leaky gut

nutrient deficiencies

And the gut-brain axis is crucial. When one collapses, the other follows.

6. Genetic predispositions

Many children have MTHFR mutations, impacting detoxification.

But Tracy is clear:

Environmental triggers—especially vaccines—are what activate these vulnerabilities.

The Medical System Still Denies It—But Cracks Are Forming

One major revelation Tracy shared:

“Last week the CDC changed their website. They no longer claim that the link between autism and vaccines does not exist.”

Instead, they now say there’s “not enough data” to state there is not a link.

That sounds small—but it’s huge. It’s a 180-degree shift from the absolute denial we’ve heard for decades.

On top of that:

Bobby Kennedy publicly stated vaccines cause autism.

President Trump stated that mercury is a factor (which Tracy notes is “only one of the neurotoxins”).

The narrative is breaking down.

Millions of people injured by the COVID vaccine can no longer be dismissed. The curtain is lifting.

What Healing Actually Looks Like

I asked Tracy what she has seen work most consistently for families trying to heal vaccine injury and autism.

Here’s what she emphasized—again, all directly from her experience:

1. Heal the gut first

No interventions work well until gut health is restored. That means:

stool testing

eliminating sugar and refined carbs

whole-food diets

treating yeast and parasites

supporting digestion

“All these kids have gut issues.”

2. Correct deficiencies with supplementation

Bloodwork reveals deficiencies. Kids often need:

vitamin D

minerals

nutrients to rebalance immunity

support for detox pathways

3. Use mild forms of immune modulation

She warned that IV vitamin C can be too aggressive—“dumping toxins too quickly.”

4. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy—cautiously

It can help, but only if the child can clear their ears. Many autistic kids cannot, especially those with ear tube histories.

5. Stem cell therapy

This was surprising:

“My son regained all his motor skills from stem cells—overnight.”

She took Noah to Ukraine in 2010, and recently he received treatment in the U.S. from umbilical cord stem cells.

She’s now partnering on a clinical trial to formally test stem cell therapy for autism.

6. Plasmalogens

Developed by Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, plasmalogens help repair myelin. Breast milk is rich in them—which is why children who aren’t breastfed have a higher chance of neurological issues.

Tracy’s nonprofit is helping distribute plasmalogen supplements at no cost to families in need.

7. Faith and intention

This was perhaps the most powerful part of her message:

“Set a clear intention. If you put your mind to something, you can create anything.”

She believed down to her cells that Noah would heal. And he did.

Where We Go From Here

As we wrapped up our conversation, I asked Tracy what she wanted people—parents, grandparents, anyone watching—to take away.

Here’s what she said:

“Even if autism isn’t in your family, you can be impacted by it.”

With numbers rising this fast, autism affects everyone—schools, workplaces, healthcare systems, communities, the future of this nation.

And for those already facing an autism diagnosis:

“Don’t blame yourself. Don’t give up. My son gave me purpose. I don’t regret my journey.”

And then:

“Set a clear intention. Trust God. You won’t be disappointed.”

There’s something deeply moving about that. A mother who walked through the fire, held onto God, and came out stronger—now lifting others.

Closing Thoughts

This interview shook me. It made me look at my own children differently—not with fear, but with gratitude and vigilance. My two girls have never had a needle in them, and thank God for that. But hearing Tracy describe the spark fading from her son at 18 months… it hit me hard. My youngest is right around that age, full of life and words and energy. The thought of watching that slowly disappear is almost unbearable.

And yet millions of parents have lived exactly that.

What Tracy revealed isn’t conspiracy. It’s not theory. It’s lived experience shared by thousands of families across this country. Families who were told their eyes were lying to them. Families who were told regression was normal. Families who were told nothing could be done.

But things can be done. Kids can heal. And the truth is coming out.

The dam is cracking.

And when enough parents stand up, Big Pharma won’t be able to patch it.

If you want to learn more about Tracy’s work, her nonprofit is at AutismHealth.com, and her Substack is below: