I’ve spent years talking about Big Pharma, “turbo cancer,” and the fallout from the COVID shots. A huge part of my show has been dedicated to this — looking at statistics, reading papers, interviewing doctors like Dr. William Makis who’ve been warning about what’s coming.

But there’s a big difference between analyzing numbers on a screen and watching your own father pass away in just two weeks.

Just a couple of weeks before I sat down for this conversation with Dr. Makis, my father went into the hospital. He’d been declining slowly over the past six months, losing weight slowly, losing appetite — we could see it more clearly in hindsight — but was still living normally and independently.

I went for dinner with him just a few weeks earlier when I returned to Ohio for my grandfather’s funeral.

Little did I know that I’d soon be returning for his funeral.

Like a lot of people in Dad’s generation, he trusted the medical system. He followed his doctor’s advice and got multiple COVID shots and boosters. I reasoned with him. I tried to stop him. But as you know: you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.

That night at dinner, I asked him, “You really don’t look well. You’re too slim. You feeling okay?”

He admitted he wasn’t feeling great and decided to go in for a checkup. And—here’s the crazy part—they gave him another COVID shot that day!

Then they ran tests.

About two weeks later, we got the results: Stage-4 esophageal cancer. It had also spread to his lymph nodes, and based on the reports, to his liver as well.

That was when he went into the hospital. And never came back out.

Over the next few days, his bilirubin — a basic marker of liver function — blew up from about 1 to 7. Acute liver failure. And within roughly two weeks of that formal diagnosis, he was gone.

He went from living alone, driving himself, and “just not feeling great” to dead in two weeks.

I’ve covered stories like this for years. Turbo cancer. Sudden deaths. The explosion in aggressive cancers after the vaccine rollout. But when I watched my dad’s decline — that speed, that aggression — it stopped being an abstract pattern and became brutally personal.

And that’s why I wanted to talk to Dr. Makis again.

Inside the “Best” Cancer Center in America… and It Feels Third World

My dad was treated at the James Cancer Center in Ohio—a place that’s supposed to be top-tier, cutting edge, world-class. Multiple teams came through his room. The staff, to their credit, were generally kind and had good bedside manner.

Surprisingly, the younger doctors were better at that than many of the older ones I’d dealt with back when my brother died from cancer in 2015.

But what I saw this time shocked me in a different way.

Not once did anyone talk about why my dad might have cancer.

No one sat down and said, “Here’s what we think contributed to this,” or, “Let’s look at his lifestyle, medications, vaccines, anything.” Nothing. It was as if he’d been hit by a car crossing the street—just an unfortunate random event—and their only job was to manage the damage.

There was no big-picture person.

We had liver failure, esophageal cancer, lymph nodes, numbers crashing, but all I saw were separate teams dropping in: “We need more data.” “We’ll run another biopsy.” At one point, while he was clearly days from death, one team seriously discussed doing a skin biopsy on his chest.

I remember thinking, “Do you not see what’s happening to this man? How can you possibly be talking about a skin biopsy when his liver is failing right in front of you?”

And there was another thing that struck me: the age of the doctors. Not the nurses—the actual physicians. If I had to guess, the average age of the doctors we dealt with was late thirties, early forties. There wasn’t a single moment when an older, seasoned oncologist who’d experienced decades of cancer cases walked in and said, “Okay, I’ve been doing this 30–35 years. Let me tell you what I see.”

That person just didn’t exist.

They moved through the room like they were following a checklist: questions, tests, protocols. And they seemed weirdly calm about timing—no sense of urgency—while I could see, day by day, that my dad was collapsing. I was doing the mental math: if he keeps declining at this rate, he has maybe a week.

I wasn’t far off.

After sitting in that room, I found myself thinking what Dr. Makis would later say out loud: cancer care in America looks like second- or third-world medicine in all the ways that actually matter—worse in some respects.

Because at least in some of those so-called “third-world” places, doctors are still allowed to be doctors.

How They Beat the “Art” Out of Medicine

According to Dr. Makis, what happened to my dad—that kind of rapid progression—did exist before, but it was rare. Now he’s seeing it much more often, in people who don’t fit the old patterns at all.

He’s watching aggressive, fast-moving cancers show up in people in their twenties, thirties, forties. Oncologists are absolutely swamped with cases.

Mainstream media, has admitted that cancers are shifting younger: colon cancer in very young people, for example. They’re even talking about moving colonoscopy screening down from age 50 to as low as 30, and breast cancer screening from 50 to 40. But nobody wants to talk about why.

Over the last 20–30 years, there’s been a relentless push toward guideline- and protocol-driven care. Everything is standardized. Doctors are expected to follow “the pathway”, and not to think outside the box. The art of medicine—the part where experience, intuition, and pattern recognition matter—has been completely drained out of the system.

In oncology, Dr. Makis said, this is extreme. The guidelines are written by big professional associations and cancer societies, but what they boil down to is a sequence of big-pharma drugs to be administered in a specific order. That’s it.

No inquiry into:

the patient’s environment

diet

exercise

medications

vaccines

No attempt to ask what might have caused the cancer.

The default assumption is basically: random genetic mutations. Bad luck. Here’s your chemo, your radiation, maybe immunotherapy or targeted therapy. And patients are pushed into treatments as quickly as possible because cancer drugs are, as Dr. Makis put it, the single biggest profit center for Big Pharma. Not heart drugs. Not diabetes meds. Not blood pressure pills. Cancer drugs.

He’s looked at the numbers. Nothing else even comes close.

How the “Good Soldiers” Get Promoted

Another thing Dr. Makis pointed out hit me hard, because it lined up with what I saw in the hospital.

He said the older doctors who’ve “played the game”—never rocked the boat, never questioned the guidelines, never tried anything creative that might get them in trouble with the medical boards—they’re the ones who get promoted.

They rise out of clinical practice and into administration. They become presidents of hospitals, chairs of oncology departments, professors. They sit on the boards of multiple pharmaceutical companies. They travel to conferences, give talks, live comfortable lives far away from the front lines of cancer care.

They’re rewarded precisely because they followed all the rules and made a lot of money for Big Pharma.

And the young ones—the late-thirties, early-forties doctors I kept seeing in my dad’s room—are the ones left in the trenches, trying to carry out protocols in a system that’s quietly turned them into sales reps.

Dr. Makis was careful to say that many oncologists and oncology nurses do care deeply. He sees that. I saw that, too, at my dad’s bedside. But he also called them “prisoners of a system” whose design is fundamentally about profit, not health.

Meanwhile, outside the shiny cancer centers in the U.S., something very different has been happening.

When Third World Doctors Start Beating First World Oncology

Dr. Makis told me that if you want to see cutting-edge exploration into unconventional cancer treatments—repurposed drugs like ivermectin, for example—you’re more likely to find it in places like Mexico or the Philippines than at a major American cancer center.

Doctors in Mexico, he said, have done one of the biggest research projects on ivermectin in cancer, looking across 28 different cancer types and calculating cancer cell death.

In the Philippines, during the COVID panic, doctors noticed something bizarre: some patients who were taking a lot of ivermectin because they were terrified of COVID—and couldn’t afford chemotherapy—started seeing their tumors shrink.

They weren’t on standard cancer drugs. They were just taking ivermectin.

That kind of observation—“Hey, this is weird, what’s going on here?”—is the starting point of real science. But in the U.S. and other Western systems, the doctors who follow that curiosity are the ones who get punished.

Which brings us to what nobody is supposed to talk about out loud: the link between the COVID shots and this wave of aggressive cancers.

The South Korean Study They’re Trying to Bury

Dr. Makis has been talking about an association between the COVID vaccines and cancer for three years now. Our first interview was probably two and a half years ago, and he hasn’t budged from that position—even when he was mocked, censored, and targeted by his own government.

At the time, he was relying on patterns he was seeing in real patients. Now, there’s data catching up to what he and others were warning about.

He walked me through what is now the third large-scale population study showing increased cancer rates in the vaccinated:

Japan – A large population study showed increased cancer in the vaccinated, especially after booster rollout. The pressure was so intense that the journal pulled the paper. Italy – A more recent study on about 300,000 people, looking for something else, incidentally found a ~20–30% increase in cancers in the COVID-vaccinated group. South Korea – The one we dug into during our conversation.

The South Korean paper looked at 8.4 million people between 2021 and 2023 using the national health database. About three-quarters of them were vaccinated; one quarter were not. The authors matched the groups and looked at cancer incidence within one year.

What they found is exactly the pattern Dr. Makis has been describing:

Increased cancer across the board in the vaccinated

Around 20% higher risk for cancers like breast cancer

Up to 69% higher risk for prostate cancer

Increases in colon cancer, lung cancer, and other common “turbo cancers” he’s seeing in highly vaccinated professions — doctors, nurses, teachers, police, firefighters, the military

And then there was the part that really made his eyebrows raise: the breakdown by type of vaccine.

For the first time in a large population study, they compared:

mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna)

DNA vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson)

Mixed regimens (“mix and match” like J&J plus Pfizer, etc.)

Here’s what they found:

mRNA vaccines → about 20% increase in overall cancer risk

DNA vector vaccines → about 47% increase in overall cancer risk

Mixed regimens → about 34% increase in overall cancer risk

Remember all those officials telling people, “It doesn’t matter what brand you get. Mix and match, just get whatever you can”?

Dr. Makis called that what it clearly looks like in hindsight: medical malpractice.

And just like the Japanese paper, this South Korean study is under heavy attack. The journal literally posted a warning banner that “concerns” have been raised and they’re “investigating.”

Of course they are.

Because this paper crosses the one line you’re not allowed to cross: it shows an association between COVID vaccination and increased cancer, at scale, using official government data.

Why the DNA Vaccines Look Even Worse

Most of the public attention has focused on the mRNA shots, but this South Korean study hints at something Dr. Makis has been worried about for a while: the DNA-based vaccines may be even more dangerous from a cancer standpoint.

He explained the difference like this:

mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) – In theory, the injected mRNA should stay outside your cell nuclei and be broken down quickly. There was always a concern that some of that mRNA could be reverse-transcribed into DNA and integrated into your genome. A lab experiment showed this was possible, but it hadn’t been “proven” in humans, so mainstream medicine waved it away. Pfizer even stated in its trial documents that they didn’t test for genotoxicity or carcinogenicity, because they couldn’t see how mRNA could integrate into the genome.

DNA vector vaccines (AstraZeneca, J&J) – These use a piece of DNA carrying the spike protein sequence in a viral vector. Once you’re injecting DNA directly, integration into the genome becomes much more straightforward. You don’t have to worry about that extra reverse-transcription step.

Then came another bombshell: contamination with DNA plasmids.

Dr. Makis referenced the work of Kevin McKernan, who found that all the mRNA vaccines were contaminated with DNA plasmid fragments from the manufacturing process. These plasmids carried:

the spike protein sequence, and

an SV40 promoter sequence — from simian virus 40, a known cancer-causing virus.

That SV40 promoter helps genetic material get into the nucleus. Once it’s there, integration becomes much easier.

Regulators like the FDA, Health Canada, and Australia’s TGA have all brushed this off, insisting there’s no problem — but Dr. Makis pointed out that they haven’t actually done the testing you’d need to make that claim.

Now, for the first time, we have population data suggesting that the DNA-based vaccines (AstraZeneca, J&J) are associated with a higher increase in cancer risk than the mRNA shots.

And that’s not the only evidence starting to surface.

Case Reports: Spike Protein in the Tumors

In just the last couple of months, Dr. Makis said, there’s been a wave of papers looking directly at integration and genetic damage in real people:

An 85-year-old Japanese woman She received six mRNA vaccines . After her first three Pfizer shots, she developed a breast lump → diagnosed with breast cancer. She received two more doses, then had a mastectomy and was considered cancer-free. After her sixth Pfizer shot , within weeks, she developed a new lump on her chest wall (where the breast had been removed). Biopsy showed recurrent breast cancer. This time, the tumor was stained for spike protein and came back positive — spike protein everywhere in the metastatic tissue. They tested for viral capsid from SARS-CoV-2 and found none, meaning this wasn’t from a COVID infection. The only plausible source of all that spike protein in the tumor was the vaccine. Dr. Makis takeaway: that implies genetic material from the vaccine had integrated into cells that later became cancer cells.

A 31-year-old woman with three Moderna shots She developed an aggressive bladder tumor. When they sequenced the tumor, they found a genetic sequence that was an exact match for the Pfizer vaccine sequence. Even though she had Moderna, there are overlapping sequences between the two, so it still pointed to vaccine-derived material. They also found widespread genetic instability and damage that appeared after her series of shots.

Vaccine-injured individuals with blood sequencing Another paper sequenced the blood of vaccine-injured people and found thousands of genetic alterations associated with the mRNA shots. That paper, too, is under heavy pressure for retraction.



At the same time, Dr. Makis and others have been publishing mechanistic work—for example, showing that repeated boosters drive a shift in the immune response toward IgG4 antibodies, which essentially “ignore” the spike protein and the virus… but also ignore cancer cells. In other words, the shots may be turning down your cancer surveillance system.

When you put all of this together with the population studies, the clinical patterns, and what Dr. Makis is seeing in his own patients, he’s blunt: millions of people are developing cancers that are different from what oncologists were trained to expect —faster, more aggressive, and deadlier.

And yet, oncologists are treating vaccinated and unvaccinated patients exactly the same.

The Personal Toll… and the Psychological Operation

As we were talking, I couldn’t help looping my dad’s story in my mind alongside everything Dr. Makis was describing.

Because it wasn’t just my dad.

In the last year or two, my own family has been hammered. My father is now the third close relative to die. One died from a rapid cancer. Another dropped dead from a sudden heart attack. These aren’t distant cousins I barely know—these are immediate family: uncles, aunts, cousins, step-parents.

On top of that, people close to us—younger people—are dealing with things that used to be rare in their age group:

A woman in her early forties needing a double mastectomy

Another woman with severe reproductive issues

Blood clots, heart attacks, strange neurological problems

We’ve all seen the headlines, but when it starts stacking up in your own family, your own friend group, your own church, it hits differently.

And what makes it even harder to stomach is knowing how this was sold to people.

Dr. Makis and I talked about the psychological operation that got us here. Governments, public health officials, media, celebrities, and yes, former President Trump—all pushing these shots. Threatening people with “a winter of death” if they didn’t comply. Locking people out of restaurants, travel, sports, even hospital visits with elderly parents.

They knew they couldn’t just scare people with the virus forever, so they weaponized something deeper: compassion. The desire to protect others. People lined up to take a brand-new, experimental pharmaceutical product not just because they were afraid for themselves, but because they were told it was the “responsible” thing to do for their community.

Dr. Makis put it bluntly: if they’d stopped at adults—no kids, no pregnant women, no coercion—and just said, “It’s optional; you decide,” this would still be bad, but it would be a totally different world. Instead, they applied pressure at every possible point: jobs, schools, sports, travel, family, even the right to hold your loved one’s hand in the hospital.

And when people like Dr. Makis tried to raise the alarm, they were attacked.

Back in September 2022, he went to the Canadian Medical Association with a warning: he was seeing vaccinated Canadian doctors—his own colleagues—developing extremely aggressive cancers and dying very quickly. He didn’t even use the word “turbo cancer” at the time; he just called them “very aggressive cancers.”

He was branded a Russian misinformation agent.

Instead of investigating what he’d found, they held conferences on how to fight “misinformation”—including the very data that might have saved lives.

He used a word that I think is accurate, as harsh as it sounds: evil.

Because at this point, with the data piling up and the suppression still ongoing, it’s hard to call it anything else.

“Okay… But What If I Got the Shots? Am I a Ticking Time Bomb?”

One of the most important questions I asked Dr. Makis was this:

What about the people who already got the shots?

Let’s say someone took a J&J, then an mRNA booster, maybe even another booster. Maybe they’re starting to notice strange symptoms. Maybe they feel fine but they’re watching stories like my dad’s and wondering, “When is it going to be me?”

Are they doomed? Is it just a matter of time?

Dr. Makis’ answer was surprisingly hopeful, and very practical.

First, he said, do not panic.

There are many scenarios where a person got the shots but:

the genetic material was degraded

their body effectively cleared it

or they’re simply not producing spike protein anymore

Those people may be at much lower risk than they fear.

The key, he stressed, is to be proactive rather than reactive.

You don’t want to wait until you have a heart attack, a stroke, or a cancer diagnosis and then start asking questions. Some of these effects—clotting, myocarditis, aggressive cancer—can appear very suddenly.

What he recommends, where possible, is working with a doctor who understands what’s going on and can help you get lab tests that answer a basic question:

Are you still producing spike protein, or carrying high levels of spike-related antibodies?

There are two main tests he pointed to:

Spike protein tests – These are not widely available yet. Most mainstream doctors will look at you like you’re crazy if you ask. But there are labs and physicians quietly developing and using these tests. As we move forward, Dr. Makis expects spike testing to be much more available over the next 6–12 months .

Spike antibody tests – These are easier to get. If someone has very high levels of spike antibodies long after their last shot, that can be a sign that their body is still dealing with spike-related material.

He mentioned a study on young people with myocarditis: those who developed myocarditis after vaccination had elevated spike protein circulating in their blood. Vaccinated young people without myocarditis did not have circulating spike.

So spike appears to be the damaging agent. Knowing whether it’s still present, or whether your body is still reacting to it, matters.

If you are producing spike or have high spike antibodies, Dr. Makis believes it makes sense to consider what people loosely call a “spike detox.” He was careful to say that we don’t yet know if we can clear it entirely, but there are things that appear to help:

Enzymes that break down spike protein – He mentioned things like natto kinase (from fermented soybeans) and another enzyme derived from pineapple (often used for clotting and inflammation) that can be taken regularly to help degrade spike.

Spike-binding supplements – He referenced protocols like Dr. Peter McCullough’s, which include substances such as ivermectin and quercetin that can bind spike and potentially prevent it from doing as much damage.

Fasting – This was a big one. If you’re otherwise in decent health, Mak recommends periodic prolonged water fasts—3, 5, or even 7 days. During prolonged fasting, the body starts clearing out damaged cells, including immune cells that may be expressing spike on their surface. In response, your body produces new stem cells and regenerates your immune system.

Do that more than once, and over time, he believes you can renew your immune system almost entirely.

Again, this is not me telling you what to do medically. I’m relaying what a doctor who’s been in the trenches for three years with vaccine-injured and cancer patients is actually seeing.

The bottom line from him was this: you’re not helpless. You’re not just sitting on a ticking time bomb with nothing to be done. There are ways to measure what’s happening and steps you can take—but you have to be proactive.

Fighting Back: Repurposed Drugs and Real Cancer Outcomes

The other big question I had for Dr. Makis was about people who already have cancer—whether turbo cancers post-vaccine or cancers in general.

What’s working? What’s he actually seeing move the needle?

The first thing he said is that mainstream oncologists, as a rule, do not look at vaccine status at all. They don’t ask; they don’t chart it; they don’t tailor treatment based on it. Someone who’s unvaccinated and someone who’s had ten shots and boosters get treated exactly the same.

That’s a big problem, he argued, because these new cancers in the vaccinated are much more aggressive. You don’t have the luxury of time. You can’t sit on a stage-one breast cancer for months waiting for surgery like you might have in the old days. You can’t assume a stage-four cancer will give you “a few good years” with chemo before the decline.

And yet, the protocols haven’t changed.

So Dr. Makis has spent the last year and a half intensively working with repurposed anti-parasitic and other drugs that have surprisingly strong anti-cancer data behind them. He rattled off a few by their shorthand—“iv,” “my,” “ph”—the ones many of you will recognize from his writing and interviews.

Here’s what he’s found:

There are over 400 published papers on ivermectin (“iv”) in cancer.

There are over 240 published papers on mebendazole (“my”) in cancer.

In 2021 , Johns Hopkins quietly obtained a patent on mebendazole for cancer , specifically the most aggressive brain cancer, glioblastoma.

Hopkins is running clinical trials using mebendazole in colon cancer, gastric cancer, and multiple brain cancers — including in children.

This is not fringe. It’s not some Telegram rumor. It’s happening inside the same institutions that tell the public ivermectin is just “horse paste.”

Dr. Makis also said that if you ask AI tools like Complexity AI, “What are the most promising repurposed drugs for terminally ill cancer patients?” the top results are often:

ivermectin (“iv”)

mebendazole (“my”)

another anti-parasitic he uses (“ph”)

Along with:

hydroxychloroquine

cimetidine (a heartburn drug)

EGCG (a green tea extract)

resveratrol

metformin (a diabetes drug with anti-cancer effects)

Using combinations of these repurposed drugs alongside conventional treatments, he’s seeing results that, frankly, you’re not supposed to see at stage four.

Dr. Makis told me:

About 75% of the patients he works with see some kind of benefit.

Most of them come to him very late — after multiple rounds of chemo, radiation, immunotherapy, everything failed, and their oncologist has told them they have 3–6 months to live .

In some cases, he “only” stabilizes the cancer — which is still a win at that point.

In others, especially when patients come a bit earlier, he’s seeing tumors shrink by half or two-thirds while they’re waiting for surgery.

He’s had stage-four pancreatic and ovarian cancer patients — usually a death sentence — go from “terminal” to completely cancer-free with combination treatments.

He’s seen these repurposed drugs:

Stop brain tumors from growing back after surgery

Prevent recurrent bladder tumors (patients who used to have new tumors every 3–4 months suddenly stop getting them)

Keep aggressive skin cancers from returning

And he stressed something important: this is not an either/or decision.

As he joked, borrowing Obama’s old line, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” If you like your oncologist, you don’t have to fire them to try these things.

Patients can:

Stay with their oncologist

Do chemo, radiation, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy if they choose

Add repurposed drugs like ivermectin, mebendazole, etc.

Change their diet — keto or low-carb to starve cancer of sugar

Add supplements (he mentioned things like curcumin and similar compounds)

Incorporate prolonged fasting to regenerate the immune system

In his experience, the most dramatic results come from combination approaches, where patients leverage the useful parts of conventional oncology, cut out the junk, and layer in repurposed drugs, diet, fasting, and targeted supplements.

He’s even had patients who had already scheduled euthanasia appointments under Canada’s “medical assistance in dying” program—people whose doctors had given up on them—cancel those appointments and later hear the words “cancer-free.”

Those are the stories the system doesn’t want you to hear.

Where This Is All Heading: Florida, Big Money, and a Fork in the Road

As you’d expect, Dr. Makis is overwhelmed. He told me he’s getting close to 1,000 emails a day from people seeking help. He has a small team trying to keep up.

If you want to follow his work or learn from what he’s seeing, he suggested three main avenues:

X/Twitter : [@MakisMedicine] – he posts testimonials and updates there.

Substack : William Makis – now one of the top three health Substacks . Over 2,000 articles , including hundreds of testimonials . He tries to post at least one success story every day , often in the patients’ own words.

Email: but again, high volume, so there are no guarantees on timing.

He told me his next big step is to open a proper clinic, with like-minded doctors, nurses, and health professionals working together under one roof. And the place he’s looking hardest is Florida.

Why Florida?

Because, as he explained, Governor Ron DeSantis has recently committed at least $60 million—potentially up to $140 million—specifically for cancer research using repurposed drugs like ivermectin and others. Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, is on board and eager to learn more and support research in this area.

Dr. Makis sees Florida as the tip of the spear for a revolution in cancer care — one built around repurposed drugs, real data, and patient-centered medicine instead of $500,000 experimental protocols.

Contrast that with where the big money wants to go.

He mentioned Larry Ellison, the CEO of Oracle, standing in the White House and promising that he and his fellow tech billionaires are going to “solve cancer” with AI-driven, AI-generated mRNA cancer vaccines. They’re talking about investing $500 billion into this vision.

The plan, as Makos described it:

An mRNA “cancer vaccine” protocol involving 20–30 injections

About 10 mRNA injections , plus around 20 injections of Keytruda , a very expensive immunotherapy drug

Keytruda alone can run $100,000–$200,000 per year

The total price tag for the combined protocol could be around $500,000 per patient

And he doesn’t think it will be the mRNA doing the heavy lifting. In his view, they’ll rely on Keytruda to produce whatever benefits there are, then quietly credit the mRNA platform, even if it isn’t pulling its weight.

Meanwhile, the very same companies that rolled out the COVID shots — Pfizer, Moderna’s partners, J&J, AstraZeneca — are quietly transforming themselves into cancer drug giants:

Pfizer is now the #4 cancer drug maker by revenue

Merck (which had a patent on ivermectin but distanced itself from it during the pandemic) is #6 and is now partnering with Moderna on mRNA cancer vaccines

Johnson & Johnson sits at #7

AstraZeneca at #9

Pfizer alone pulled in over $100 billion in 2022–2023 from the COVID vaccine windfall. Now these same players are positioning themselves to profit from the cancers and other injuries their products helped create.

Dr. Makis’ view is that we’re standing at a fork in the road:

Down one path: $500 billion AI/mRNA “solutions” that cost half a million dollars per patient and keep you on the hook for life.

Down the other: cheap, generic, repurposed drugs, fasting, diet, and protocols that could be delivered at a tiny fraction of the cost — but that don’t generate billion-dollar quarterly earnings.

Guess which path the current system is built to promote.

Finding Hope in the Middle of All This

This was not an easy conversation for me.

By the time I recorded this interview, my dad had been gone just a few days. I’d spent the previous couple of weeks driving back and forth eight hours each way to-and-from Ohio, trying to spend as much time as I could with him while he was still conscious.

I’m grateful that I got to sit with him, talk with him, and bring my wife and our two little girls to see him. He told me that seeing his granddaughters “made his year.” That visit was a day or so before he lost the ability to communicate.

I’ve already buried an older brother from cancer. He died back in 2015. Now my dad is gone from cancer too. I’m the only surviving male left in my immediate family.

It’s surreal to even say that out loud.

Watching my dad go through a process similar to my brother’s—only sped up dramatically—was like living the same nightmare twice on fast-forward. And when I zoomed out and looked at everything else happening in my family, and in the world around us, it really hit me how much death and destruction we’re all trying to process right now.

Not just as Americans. As human beings.

At the same time, I’m not sitting here in despair.

I’ve got a beautiful family. My little girls melt my heart every day. They’re a daily reminder that life goes on, that the circle of life is real—the older generations pass, the younger ones come in, and it becomes our responsibility to raise them well and build something better for them.

That doesn’t erase the grief. It doesn’t neutralize the anger I feel when I look at what’s been done to people in the name of “public health” and profit. But it does give me a direction: protect my family, seek truth, and help other people navigate this mess as best I can.

And that’s why I wanted to share this conversation with you.

Yes, there’s darkness here. Yes, what Dr. Makis is describing is heavy. But there’s also real hope in what he’s seeing:

People who took the shots, developed cancer, and are now cancer-free .

Stage-four patients who were written off by the system but found new life with repurposed drugs, diet, and fasting.

A growing avalanche of data and case reports that the censors will not be able to bury forever.

States like Florida actively funding research into the very drugs the establishment tried to smear.

Toward the end of our talk, Dr. Makis said something I want to leave you with, because it captures the attitude we’re going to need moving forward. He said:

“Have hope, have faith and just don’t give up. Keep fighting. And I think there is a lot of hope on the horizon.”

I agree.

We can’t bring back the people we’ve lost. I can’t go back and un-give my dad those shots. But we can honor them by telling the truth, refusing to be intimidated, and fighting for the people who are still here—including ourselves.

If this conversation helped you—if it gave you language for what you’re seeing, or a sense of direction when it comes to your own health—please share it with the people you love. I can’t put this on YouTube; they already gave me a strike for talking about cancer and the vaccines. So it’s up to you and me to get this information out there.

And if you’re someone who took the shots and is afraid of what comes next, hear me on this:

You are not helpless. You are not alone. And you are not beyond hope.