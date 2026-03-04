Friday afternoon, the President of the United States ordered every federal agency to stop using an AI company’s software. Called it a national security risk. Saturday morning, U.S. Central Command used that same company’s AI to carry out airstrikes on Iran. Same AI. Same week. Banned on Friday. Running a war on Saturday. And nobody in the mainstream press asked the obvious question. What does that tell you about who those rules were actually written for?

Today I want to walk you through something that nobody’s really going deep on. Because what happened last week — the Anthropic ban, Operation Epic Fury, Iran hitting Amazon’s cloud servers — that’s not just a news story about a tech company fighting with the government. It’s so much bigger than that. That’s the curtain getting pulled back. Just for a moment. On the machine. And what’s behind it connects directly to the camera on your front porch. The phone in your kid’s pocket. The apps that know more about your habits than your closest friend.

Here’s what I want you to understand by the end of this video. The same system that ran those kill chains in Iran — the intelligence pipelines, the AI targeting, the behavioral modeling — it’s the same architecture running your daily life. Your location. Your associations. Your fears. Your purchases. Your politics. They’re not two separate systems with an accidental overlap. They’re one system. With two faces. The war face. And the consumer face. And once you see that — once the two faces resolve into one picture — you understand both what they’re building and exactly how to stop feeding it.

Let me give you the background. Because the details matter. Anthropic is one of the biggest AI companies in the world. They make a model called Claude. And they had a deal with the Pentagon. Up to $200 million.

But this wasn’t a blank check. Anthropic drew two lines. Claude couldn’t be used for mass surveillance of American citizens. And Claude couldn’t run fully autonomous weapons — the kind that pick their own targets and pull the trigger without a human in the loop. Those were the terms. The Pentagon agreed. The contract got signed.

Now. Fast forward to February 2026. The Pentagon comes back. And the new demand is simple: drop both limits. We want Claude for “all lawful purposes.” No carve-outs. No exceptions. If the law technically permits it — we want the AI to do it. Anthropic says no.

And here’s where it gets real. Because what happened next is the government showing you exactly how this works when a company doesn’t comply. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave them a deadline. Five-oh-one p.m. on a Friday. Accept our terms — or we label you a supply-chain risk to national security. That’s a designation they normally reserve for Chinese telecom companies. Huawei. Companies the U.S. government treats as hostile foreign threats. They pinned that label on an American company. Why? Because the company said no. No to mass surveillance. No to autonomous weapons. That was it. That’s why.

President Trump ordered every federal agency to immediately stop using Anthropic. Said the company had six months to be phased out of all government systems.

And within hours — literally hours after that order — U.S. Central Command used Anthropic’s Claude to help plan Operation Epic Fury. The opening American strikes on Iran.

Intelligence analysis. Target identification. Battle-scenario simulation. Running tens of thousands of attack models. Banned on Friday. Running a war on Saturday.

I mean — you almost have to laugh. Because if this were a genuine national security emergency — if Claude was actually a threat — you would rip it out immediately. Code red. Shut it down. Threat neutralized. They didn’t do that. They kept using it. They just publicly said they weren’t. Look — that’s not a security protocol. That’s a negotiating tactic.

And it worked. Sort of. OpenAI — the company that makes ChatGPT — slid right into the vacuum and announced their own Pentagon deal. The same day.

Reveal 1 — The Vendor Swap

Let me tell you about these two companies. Because this swap tells you something important. Anthropic built its brand on “AI safety.” That was the whole pitch. We’re the responsible ones. We’ll build safer AI than the competition. When the Pentagon said drop the guardrails, they said no. Give them credit for that — it took something to hold that line.

But there’s a detail you need to know. About two weeks before the ban, Anthropic’s head of safeguards research resigned. A researcher named Mrinank Sharma. Led the entire Safeguards Research Team. Oxford-trained machine learning PhD. He left on February 9th, 2026 — and he published a resignation letter on his way out.

He wrote that “the world is in peril.” Not from one thing. From a whole series of interconnected crises. And he talked about how hard it is to actually live by what you believe when the pressure’s on. That inside the company and inside himself, he’d constantly watched pressures build to set aside what matters most. He didn’t name the Pentagon conflict. He couldn’t — it wasn’t public yet. But he watched it coming. He saw the shape of the pressure while the company was still running “AI safety” ads. And then he left. To write poetry. I mean — this is wild.

So who moves in? OpenAI. The company that started as a non-profit open research lab. “Open.” “Non-profit.” “For the benefit of humanity.” That was the brand. Then they converted to a for-profit structure. Signed exclusive deals. Made models secret. Their CEO says one thing about safety in public, does the opposite behind closed doors. The pattern repeats every few months.

And this year — this is the one that gets me — they got caught tuning their AI to be more flattering. More agreeable. Even when it meant actively encouraging unhealthy thinking. Paranoid fantasies. Risky schemes. Someone would share an obviously terrible idea and the AI would tell them it was brilliant. You remember this? Some guy — as a joke — pitched a business selling literal crap on a stick.

The AI told him it was a great idea. Here’s your marketing strategy. Here’s your launch plan. Crap. On a stick. “Brilliant concept. Very disruptive.” Only after the internet melted down did the CEO come out and say, “Yeah, it’s been glazing a little too much.”

A little.

Here’s the thing. That’s not a glitch they accidentally introduced. That’s what happens when you optimize a system for approval instead of truth. And now that company — the one that trained its AI to flatter you into bad decisions — is the one the Pentagon just picked to help plan the next war. And the message is pretty clear. If the safety company won’t give us what we want, we find one that will.

What does that tell you about what they actually want?

Reveal 2 — Palantir And The Battlefield Brain

Now — if Claude and ChatGPT are the brains of this machine, Palantir is the nervous system. Most people hear “Palantir” and think — if they think anything — some niche defense tech company. It’s not niche. It’s the government’s operating system.

In July 2025, Palantir locked in a $10 billion Army contract — one of the largest software deals the Pentagon has ever signed. A single contract consolidating 75 separate agreements. Their platforms now run across more than 30 federal agencies. FBI. ICE. DHS. Health and Human Services. Local police. Fusion centers. Immigration enforcement. Financial crime. Counter-terrorism.

And the Army’s core digital infrastructure.

Palantir’s founder Peter Thiel has said this out loud — they’re building “the operating system for government.” Not a tool. Not a vendor. An operating system. Meaning everything else runs on top of it.

We saw exactly what that looks like during Operation Epic Fury. Palantir’s Gotham and AIP platforms acted as the battlefield brain. Pulling satellite imagery. Intercepted communications. Power usage signatures. Drone sensor feeds. Mapping Iranian air defenses. Pinpointing leadership locations. Recommending strike sequences. Palantir engineers embedded with U.S. units in the field, pushing real-time data streams into the AI engine even under heavy electronic jamming. While Claude ran tens of thousands of attack scenarios — modeling what Iran would do in response to each strike — Palantir’s software turned that into the actual kill chain. From the first target selection all the way through, in real time, as the drones and missiles were moving through Iranian airspace.

Then Iran hit back. But they didn’t just target military bases. They went for something more specific.

Iranian drone strikes took out Amazon Web Services facilities. Two data centers in the UAE. One in Bahrain. Amazon confirmed three facilities damaged — structural damage, power systems knocked out, fires that required suppression. About 60 AWS services went offline across the region. Banking apps. Payment systems. Cloud infrastructure that thousands of businesses run on. Those weren’t random targets. Iran hit the cloud.

Both sides know where the real infrastructure is now. The war is being fought in the AI infrastructure as much as in the physical battlefield.

And here’s why that matters for you specifically.

Reveal 3 — Same Pipeline, Different Face

The same companies. The same code. The same intelligence pipelines. They run on the battlefield and they run in your pocket. And that’s not a metaphor. That’s the actual architecture.

Shoshana Zuboff wrote the book on this — literally. A thousand-page analysis called The Age of Surveillance Capitalism. And her core argument is that every platform you use is collecting what she calls behavioral surplus. Data harvested beyond what the product needs to function. Your search worked. Done. But they also captured what you searched for. How long you hesitated before you typed it. What you almost clicked. What made you keep scrolling. What made you stop. None of that was needed to return your results. All of it was taken. Packaged. Sold as prediction products.

You know what I’m talking about. You’ve felt it — mention something once near your phone and it’s in every ad by morning. Predictions about what you’ll buy. What you’ll believe. How you’ll vote. How you’ll respond under stress.

Zuboff has a name for where this all leads. She calls it instrumentarian power. Shaping what people think and do — at scale — without them ever knowing it’s happening. That’s not just surveillance anymore. That’s control without chains you can see.

And where did this infrastructure come from?

I know how this sounds. But sit with these dates — because when you peel back the onion on Silicon Valley, it goes all the way down. Look at the documented history. DARPA funded the internet itself — the original ARPAnet. In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm, invested in the technology behind Google Earth. And then there’s LifeLog — a Pentagon program designed to build a database of every human interaction, online and off. I wonder when LifeLog shut down? Let’s check.

Jeff Bezos built Amazon’s cloud — AWS, the very infrastructure that just got bombed in the Gulf — and then signed a $600 million contract with the CIA. The same cloud hosting your family’s photo library hosts their surveillance architecture.

Whitney Webb spent years documenting how companies like Verint and Narus — with documented ties to Israeli intelligence — were given access to the physical telecom backbone. The actual wires and switches. The pipes your phone calls travel through. All of it.

Is Silicon Valley really the garage inventor story? Or is that the Hollywood version of something that was being built in the shadows — by the military and intelligence community — for decades? The consumer internet isn’t accidentally similar to the intelligence apparatus. It is the intelligence apparatus. With a friendly face. One you opted into. One you pay a monthly subscription to be part of.

I’ve talked about this before — what some call the Techno-Oligarchy. The basic idea is that a handful of tech companies — maybe five or six — control the infrastructure. Your phone. Your cloud. Your banking. Your military. Both sides of it. And they didn’t take over the government. The government built them.

Palantir ran military intelligence systems for fifteen years before anyone outside Washington had heard of the company. Google’s mapping technology came out of intelligence community investment. Amazon Web Services became the CIA’s cloud before it was the world’s cloud.

The Silicon Curtain isn’t a curtain between tech and government. It’s a curtain between what they tell you — and how the whole thing actually works.

Connection — From The Kill Chain To Your Front Porch

During the Super Bowl a few weeks ago, millions of people sat with their families and watched commercials. One of those commercials was for Ring. The doorbell camera company owned by Amazon. Cute ad. Emotional. A lost dog. A neighborhood coming together to find it. Let’s watch it:

That’s the story they showed you. Here’s the story they didn’t.

Ring has tens of millions of devices mounted on American homes right now. They recently rolled out an AI feature called Search Party. It actively scans the environment around your house — for what the company calls “familiar faces” and pattern recognition. And they turned it on by default.

Most people never change defaults. That means tens of millions of cameras are running AI pattern-matching on whatever moves past your front door. “Familiar faces” is just a friendly name for biometric profiling. Every neighbor walking by. Every delivery driver. Every kid on a bike. Face captured. Categorized. Attached to a behavioral pattern. What time they usually pass. Who they associate with. Which properties they approach.

You paid for the hardware. You pay the electricity bill. You pay the monthly subscription. The data flows up. To Amazon. To data brokers. To law enforcement and intelligence agencies through deals you never signed off on and channels nobody told you about.

This is documented. Ring employees have already been caught accessing customer footage without authorization. Ring has partnered with hundreds of police departments — sharing footage directly with local law enforcement. And federal agencies piggyback on those local police requests to get the same data. No warrant needed.

From Amazon’s perspective, this is genuinely brilliant. Why spend tens of billions of dollars building a surveillance grid when you can get ordinary people to install it themselves? Pay for it themselves? Defend it as “safety” and “convenience”? You feel safer. They get the data. Everyone’s happy. Except you traded real community for a subscription service that reports to Amazon and, through it, to the same intelligence architecture that just ran a war.

That’s the Great Counterfeit. Replace genuine security — knowing your neighbors, being present on your street, watching out for each other — with a synthetic version that feeds the machine. Real community doesn’t generate behavioral data. Real community can’t be sold as a prediction product. So they replaced it. With something that looks like community. Feels like security. And outputs surveillance.

Think about what used to take thousands of analysts staring at screens. Now it runs automatically — on the cameras your neighbors bought and installed themselves. Think about what it used to take to push the same message to every American at once: three TV networks, all controlled, all saying the same thing. Now it’s on your phone. Personalized. Tuned to you specifically. A/B testing your fears. Learning what keeps you distracted, divided, and compliant. And the AI doing all of that? It’s the same class of AI that ran the battle simulations over Iran. Different target. Same architecture. Same companies. Same pipeline.

React — The Mask Slip

This is why the Anthropic story matters. And I don’t mean as a tech industry thing. This isn’t about a contract dispute. The mask slipped. For a whole weekend. And just for a second there — you could see who’s actually been calling the shots.

And look — I want to say something about what I think is really driving all of this. It can’t just take what it needs. It has to get you to hand it over. So it makes itself convenient. Makes itself feel like safety. And you reach for it — because of course you do. You weren’t stupid. You were targeted. By people who’ve spent decades figuring out how to make surveillance feel like convenience and control feel like freedom. That’s not on you. But you’re watching this right now. And once you can see how it works — that’s when it starts losing its hold.

So to recap. Friday — they banned the AI. Called it a national security threat. Saturday — they used it to run a war. Their rules are for you. Not for them.

So here’s where I’d start. That Ring camera on your front door? It’s not your security device. It’s their sensor node mounted on your house, paid for by your subscription. Audit what you’ve got. Turn off neighborhood sharing. Kill the AI features you never asked for. One device at a time — your home starts becoming yours again.

Build some analog. Write down critical contacts. Have a word only your people know — never spoken near a mic. Because the same AI running Palantir’s kill chain can now fake your spouse’s voice. Exactly. You want a plan before you’re in the middle of a panic.

And know your neighbors. I mean actually know them. Who can fix an engine. Who grows food. Who shows up. That’s not prepper talk — that’s just how people used to live before they replaced it with Ring cameras and neighborhood apps. You can rebuild it. Right now. Today. Less of you in their system. Less leverage they have. More human.

If this landed — share it with one person who needs it. Subscribe if you’re not already here. And if you’re on Rumble, I appreciate you. That means something. Go check your front porch. Might want to have a little talk with that camera about who it’s actually working for.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that’s exactly why I’m building the ARK Community. It’s a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world like you and I do. We’re going to have local chapters in every region so you can actually start building your tribe where you live. And it’s going to be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way — physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can’t do this alone. And we need to build our arks for the coming floods. To join nearly 4,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And lastly — please help share this article. Right now, take a minute and send it to one person you think needs to see it. That’s how we win this thing. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.