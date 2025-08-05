The Elites Are Preparing for 2027… Here’s What They’re Not Telling You

Something’s coming.

Something big.

And the most powerful people in the world are scrambling to get ready before it hits.

By 2027, the world as we know it could be gone — replaced by a high-tech control grid designed to track, monitor, and dominate every aspect of our lives. But here’s the thing… they’re not warning you about it. They’re hiding it.

Today, I sit down with Scott Kesterson, combat veteran and host of BardsFM, to pull back the curtain on their secret timeline, the crisis they’re bracing for, and how they plan to use technology to lock us into a digital prison before it’s too late.

“The Flood Is Coming”

Scott doesn’t speak in hypotheticals — and what he shares in this interview shook me.

Why 2027 is a hard deadline for the global elite.

The shocking ways AI and surveillance are already being weaponized against us.

The spiritual battle driving the tech takeover — and why the war for your soul is just as real as the war for your freedom.

And most importantly, what you can do right now to prepare yourself, your family, and your community for what’s ahead.

This Isn’t Just Another Interview

If you’ve been feeling like “something’s off” — that the pace of change is accelerating and the system is tightening its grip — this conversation will confirm your instincts… and give you the clarity to act.

The elites are terrified of 2027. They know the clock is running out. And when people with this much power start acting out of fear… you’d better pay attention.

🎥 Watch the full conversation to hear exactly what Scott believes will happen before 2027 — and why there’s still time to prepare.