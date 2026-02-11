The Epstein Files Broke Something in Me

The Epstein Files Hit Me in a Way I Didn’t Expect

The release of the Epstein files has hit me in a way I didn’t expect. I’ve been studying this stuff for over a decade, so it’s not like there was something new and shocking that caught me off guard. But for some reason, seeing the emails, seeing the messages, the photos — it just makes it more real than it’s ever been. It’s put me into a deeply reflective state of mind. Perhaps somewhat similar to how I felt during the weeks following Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And I guess that makes sense. Because for me, both the assassination and the release of these files give me the same feeling. The feeling of overwhelming evil.

Evil that’s so real you can almost touch it.

It’s one thing to watch documentaries, read books, or listen to podcasts that describe the evil people in this world. It’s another thing entirely when you feel like that evil has come out of the shadows and is staring right in your face. Not hiding anymore. Not pretending. Just looking at you and saying, I’m here.

And when you’re staring at something like that, you really only have two choices. You can look away. Or you can try to understand it.

Right now, I’m choosing to understand it. Because I think that’s the only way we fight back.

The Science of Evil in Power

So how are we supposed to make sense of what these Epstein documents have revealed? It’s not just that some politicians are shown to be corrupt. It’s that nearly the entire global power structure appears to be built on the back of corruption, bribery, blackmail, murder, and downright evil.

And as you let that sink in, I want to take you somewhere that might help you understand what we’re actually looking at

There’s a book called Political Ponerology by a Polish psychologist named Andrew Łobaczewski. He wrote it while living under Communist rule in Poland. He began writing it in the late 60s, studying how pathological people rise inside totalitarian systems. The original manuscript was seized and destroyed by the secret police. He later rewrote the entire book from memory in the early 80s after fleeing the country. It wasn’t published in English until decades later.

And here’s what makes this book so unsettling. It treats evil not as a religious idea or a philosophical debate, but as something clinical. Something observable. Something you can study the same way you’d study a disease.

His core finding is this: societies don’t collapse simply because of bad policies or corrupt laws. They collapse when people with deeply disordered minds — especially psychopaths and extreme narcissists — quietly rise into positions of power and begin reshaping institutions to reflect their own inner world.

Łobaczewski explains that a small percentage of the population, roughly four percent, does not experience empathy, compassion, or conscience the way normal people do. These individuals are driven almost entirely by self-interest, power, and control, regardless of the harm done to others. And because of this, they are naturally attracted to positions of authority where they can gain influence over large numbers of people. They gravitate toward roles like politicians, judges, prosecutors, intelligence officials, corporate executives, bankers, media power brokers, and leaders of major institutions. Anywhere power is concentrated, you will find them trying to climb.

And here’s the thing. Because they lack normal moral restraint, they’re willing to do things most people would never dream of. They will lie without hesitation. Cheat. Steal. Manipulate. Blackmail. Destroy others to get ahead. And they do it fully aware that normal people are limited by conscience and fear of consequences. That gives them a massive advantage in competitive systems. They know exactly where normal people will stop. They never do.

What makes this even more dangerous is that they become experts at blending in. They study normal human behavior. They learn to imitate emotion. Many of them are highly intelligent, charismatic, well spoken, and outwardly virtuous. They can appear compassionate, patriotic, and morally upright while having no inner moral compass at all. They are, quite literally, wolves in sheep’s clothing. Hiding in plain sight.

What Is a Pathocracy?

And when enough of these people rise into leadership and begin promoting and protecting one another, the system itself changes. This is what Łobaczewski calls a pathocracy — a system where pathological people rule over normal people.

In a pathocracy, lying becomes normal. Cruelty is justified as policy. Truth becomes dangerous. And people with functioning consciences are pushed out or silenced. The system doesn’t just become corrupt. It becomes hostile to goodness itself. And over time, the concentration of pathology reaches a saturation point where the damage becomes visible and the system starts to fracture.

Now when you look at the Epstein case through this lens, it stops looking like a single criminal operating in isolation. The scale of abuse. The protection. The silence. The destroyed evidence. The repeated institutional failures to fully expose the truth. It all points to something deeper. It looks like a pathocratic system protecting its own.

Epstein wasn’t the disease. He was a symptom.

How Do We Cope With This?

So put simply, our world is run by evil people who will do anything, break any law, cross any line to maintain their control and further their power.

And the question I keep asking myself is this: how on earth are we supposed to make sense of that? For people like you and me — people who get sick and sob at just the thought of an innocent child being harmed — how are we supposed to cope with the reality that we are being ruled by people who don’t get sick at the thought of harming children? People who enjoy it? Who do it for sport?

And they don’t stop there. They literally consume the blood and flesh of their victims, full of adrenaline. It’s their drug of choice. Some say it gives them a high ten times more powerful than heroin. And it’s supposed to reverse aging. Keep them young. How is this any different from the ancient stories and myths of vampires or demons who consume the souls of humans to give them power and immortality?

The Founding Fathers Warned Us

John Adams once wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

He wasn’t the only Founding Father to hold this view. James Madison wrote that our Constitution requires “sufficient virtue among men for self-government,” otherwise, “nothing less than the chains of despotism can restrain them from destroying and devouring one another.”

Would you say that our nation is moral and religious anymore? Would you say there is sufficient virtue among men? Perhaps for many of us, yes. But our nation as a whole? Our leaders and institutions?

This is literally Days of Noah level evil that we’re seeing. We look around and wonder how our world became so messed up. Gender confused children. Deadly drugs sold to us as miracle cures. Propaganda instead of news. Millions of children going missing. An openly satanic entertainment industry. The list goes on and on.

Maybe you sometimes look around and think, what on earth happened to this country?

Well. Given what we now all know. What’s clearly written in these millions of documents. Does it make sense now?

They tell us our country is a representative democracy. I disagree. It’s an unrepresentative pathocracy. The inmates are running the asylum. And it seems they no longer feel the need to hide that from us.

Why Now? The Revelation of the Method

And that brings me to the next question I’ve been asking myself all week. Why now? Why release all of these documents now? Why leave certain names unredacted? Why allow the public to see all the disturbing details contained within these files?

They didn’t have to release them. They could have released three million pages of black boxes and said sorry, it’s all redacted for national security purposes.

Is this revelation of the method?

Are you familiar with that term? It’s when evil people in power stop hiding what they’re doing and just put it out in the open. Because they know most people still won’t act. The truth gets exposed. People are disturbed. Maybe angry for a minute. And then nothing happens. Life goes on.

It’s evil in plain sight. Almost like they’re saying, we showed you. You saw it. And you did nothing.

In their minds, that silence becomes permission. Not because people agreed. But because they froze. Got distracted. Convinced themselves it was too big to confront.

This is how people get conditioned. When horrific things are revealed slowly, through headlines, documents, or entertainment, the shock wears off. What should trigger outrage starts to feel normal. And that’s the goal. It isn’t honesty. It’s dominance. It’s proof that the system can expose its own corruption and still keep functioning.

That’s why the old saying matters so much right now: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

And right now, doing nothing is exactly what they’re counting on.

What Does This Do to Our Society?

And while many are screaming for justice and accountability — which I absolutely hope for, but have zero hope in actually happening — my mind keeps circling back to a different question. What is this going to do to our society? To our culture?

If we’re given access to this information — the confirmation that powerful people, people controlling governments, banking systems, massive technology companies, media companies and more, are committing the most heinous and evil acts imaginable — and we don’t do anything about it… then perhaps the burden really does fall on us.

Maybe not you and I as much, who are fighting in whatever ways we can. But the people who might see bits and pieces of this nightmarish puzzle and just choose to tune it out. Back to their NFL game. Back to their online gaming. Back to their FOX News or MSNBC. Back to their bread and circuses.

Is this what society looks like in the final stages of collapse? When corruption is so rampant, so arrogant, shoved right in our faces, and the masses are so distracted and docile that evil can just swallow up entire nations and people will go along with it?

I recently came across a Substack post by Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin that took a stab at answering that question. He wrote an article called “Pedophile Presidents and the Epstein Files.” In it, he says:

“The entire Western elite has been discredited. Epstein functioned as a kind of ‘personnel department’ for a world government. Candidates for global power passed through certain rituals and crimes there — including the abuse of minors, murder, and cannibalism — all recorded on film for subsequent control. The Western world has collapsed. Not a single Western political leader, whether in the United States or the European Union, retains any moral authority. This is a coming out: virtually the entire Global West appears as a pedophilic satanic organization. It is the end of any claim to leadership. Now anyone entering into agreements with a Western politician must understand that they may be sitting beside a maniac and a murderer. This is the West. Therefore, after the publication of this evidence, either humanity will destroy this system, this monstrous totalitarian sect, or the West will destroy humanity by transforming the entire planet into something resembling Epstein’s island, which has already become a symbol of the modern West as a whole.”

Now, Dugin is a polarizing figure. And you don’t have to agree with everything he stands for to recognize that he’s saying out loud what millions of people around the world are already feeling.

The Western power structure has been exposed. And the question now isn’t whether the system is corrupt. That debate is over. The question is what happens next.

How Pathocracies Fall

And I want to go back to Łobaczewski here, because he didn’t just diagnose the disease. He described how it ends. And that’s actually where the hope is in all of this.

See, Łobaczewski observed that every pathocracy carries the seeds of its own destruction. These systems look invincible from the outside. They control the banks. They control the media. They control the courts. They control the intelligence agencies. But they have a fatal weakness.

The people running them are incapable of understanding how normal human beings actually think and feel.

They can imitate empathy. They can perform compassion. But they cannot truly comprehend it. And because of that, they consistently overestimate their own power and underestimate the resilience of ordinary people.

He describes a process he calls “the dissidence of the normal.” It’s when enough people within a pathocratic system begin to quietly recognize what’s happening. They start to see through the mask. They notice the cruelty dressed up as policy. They notice the lies dressed up as leadership. They notice the emptiness behind the performance.

And once that recognition reaches a critical mass, the system becomes unsustainable. Not because of some dramatic revolution. But because the normal people who were keeping the machine running simply stop cooperating. They stop believing the lies. They stop enforcing the rules. They stop looking away.

And that’s exactly where we are right now. That’s what these files represent. Three million pages of proof that the mask has slipped. And it can’t be put back on. Not this time.

Awareness Is the Real Victory

Now I know some of you are angry. And you should be. I know some of you want arrests. You want perp walks. You want Gitmo. And I pray for that too.

But I want to be honest with you tonight. Even if that happens — even if a handful of powerful people face consequences — it doesn’t fix the structure. You can pull a few weeds out of a garden, but if the soil is poisoned, new weeds are going to grow right back.

The real victory here — the one Łobaczewski would point to — is awareness. It’s the thing evil fears most. Not law enforcement. Not investigations. Not even punishment. What it fears most is being seen. Being recognized for what it is.

Because once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once enough people see it, the game is over.

That’s why they’ve spent decades conditioning us to laugh at the phrase conspiracy theory. That’s why they’ve spent billions building media systems designed to keep us distracted. That’s why they ridicule anyone who asks too many questions. Because the moment the average person looks at this information and says, no, this is real, and I’m not going to pretend it isn’t — that’s the moment their power starts to crumble.

What Do We Actually Do?

So what do we actually do?

We do exactly what we’re doing right now. We look at the evidence. We share it. We talk about it with our families, our friends, our neighbors, our churches. We refuse to look away. We refuse to be shamed into silence. And we raise our children to recognize evil when they see it, so that the next generation doesn’t get fooled the way ours did.

I’m not going to stand here and tell you everything’s going to be fine. I don’t know that. Personally, I think we have some really rough times ahead of us.

What I do know is that throughout history, every single system built on lies and cruelty has eventually collapsed. Every one. Not because some hero rode in and saved the day. But because ordinary people — people like you and me — decided they’d had enough. And they stopped playing along.

That’s the power you have right now. Don’t waste it.

And I know the whole thing is quite overwhelming. Just know that I’m on your side. I’m on your team. And together I think we can figure this all out. Call me crazy, but I’m actually full of hope for the future. Not because I think all these evil people will give up and go away. But because I can see so many signs that their system is collapsing. Collapsing under the weight of their own evil.

And as I said, I do think that this collapse process is gonna be rough. I think our lives and our world will change in ways we can’t even conceive. But on the other side, after this evil empire has fallen, I think something really special will be waiting for us.

We just need to get through the times ahead without losing our humanity and our faith. Because that’s what sets us apart from these monsters.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.