The Final Battle: Nanotech, Transhumanism & the War for Your Soul w/ Dr. Ed Group

Since I was a kid, I’ve always had the habit of asking why. And I don’t stop at the easy answers. That search has often led me thousands of years back into history to see how mistakes and manipulations from long ago still shape our lives today.

And as I look around us now, the truth is inescapable: we are in the middle of a battle. Not just left versus right. Not just economics versus politics. A battle of good versus evil. A battle for our bodies, minds, and souls.

Joining me in this conversation is Dr. Edward Group — a man who also refuses to settle for surface-level answers. What he shared in our discussion was eye-opening, not only in terms of history and spirituality, but in concrete facts about what we’re up against.

Big Pharma’s Quiet Shift

Around 2016–17, Big Pharma began rebranding itself as “biotech.” It wasn’t just a marketing move. As Dr. Group explained, the definition of a biological weapon is a tool that can kill, harm, incapacitate, or control humans, animals, or plants. Biology + technology. “They’ve been telling us right in our face what they’re doing,” he said.

The goal isn’t healing — it’s transformation. To take a carbon-based, God-designed body and rebuild it as a synthetic, silica-based system that can be centrally monitored and controlled.

The Department of Energy’s 400,000 Pathogens

This isn’t speculation. Documents uncovered by researchers show that the Department of Energy oversaw the creation of more than 400,000 engineered pathogens — from syphilis to Lyme to herpes. According to Dr. Group, these were manmade, not natural mutations.

And the vehicle for many of these? Something shockingly common: brewer’s yeast.

“They needed a Trojan horse,” he explained. “So they used yeast — and then got the whole population addicted to sugar, bread, and alcohol. That yeast inside the body becomes a factory for synthetic proteins and toxins.”

Venom, Snakes, and Ancient Warnings

One of the most disturbing revelations is the role of venom.

“When we studied ancient temple inscriptions thousands of years old, they contained warnings about genetic engineering with snakes and venom.”

He connected this to the modern discovery of venom-related compounds in COVID-era medical interventions. The pattern repeats: humanity falls when it tries to play God with life itself.

The Telecom “Upgrade” During COVID

While the world was locked down and distracted by Operation Warp Speed, something else happened quietly. Over 500,000 new telecom towers and upgrades were installed across the U.S. under what insiders called Operation Telecommunications Upgrade.

President Trump even appeared in a video with the CEOs of Verizon and AT&T discussing the rollout. The video was quickly taken down.

This wasn’t just about faster internet. It was about building the electromagnetic grid needed for the next stage of the transhumanist system — where smart homes, smart cities, and even smart bodies are wired into a digital net.

Nanotech in Everyday Products

It’s no longer just the vaccines. According to Dr. Group’s research team, nanotechnology has now been found in toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper, breakfast cereal, even fresh fruit.

His team at Healing for the Ages pooled together $500,000 to buy an electron microscope capable of detecting these particles — equipment most universities keep under lock and key.

“We discovered that nanotech is literally everywhere, It’s in the air, the water, and the food supply.”

The Root Organ of Disease

Nearly every major illness — cancer, diabetes, thyroid disorders, heart disease — can be traced back to one failing organ: the liver.

“The liver is the body’s root organ,” Dr. Group said. “When it goes, everything else follows. And that’s exactly why toxins, nanotech, and yeast target the liver first.”

Yet instead of teaching us to heal, modern medicine keeps us treating symptoms. Headache? Take Tylenol. Thyroid imbalance? Take iodine. But the real issue — the toxic overload in the liver — remains ignored.

The Deadliest Weapon: Disinformation

Perhaps the most sobering part of our conversation was when Dr. Group said this:

“More lives have been lost through disinformation than through nuclear bombs, atomic bombs, or world wars combined.”

It’s through lies — not bullets — that people are convinced to inject toxins, eat garbage food, or send their kids into schools that strip away faith and truth. That is how this war is being fought: not only against our bodies, but against our minds.

Detox as Resistance

So what do we do? The answer is both simple and demanding: detox.

Detox the body. Cleanse the liver, flush out heavy metals, eliminate parasites, sweat out the chemicals, and push back the nanotech.

Detox the mind. Break addictions, stop feeding on pornography, alcohol, and distractions. Choose thoughts and words that carry life, not curses.

Detox the soul. Pray, repent, meditate, fast, and realign with God.

Every choice matters. Every decision either poisons us or purifies us. And in the end, every decision either pleases God — or pleases Satan.

The Choice Before Us

We are being pushed toward transformation. The only question is: will it be the transformation God calls us to — purification, ascension, and healing — or the transformation of the transhumanist system — slavery, control, and destruction?

The answer doesn’t lie in Washington, or in Davos. It lies in your home. In your kitchen. In your body. In your daily decisions.

The battle has already begun. The only question is which side you will fight for.

Register for the upcoming Healing for the Ages conference at https://www.healingfortheages.com/

💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com



Use promo code SETH to save 30%