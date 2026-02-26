This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

One of the biggest hopes a lot of people on both the left and the right had when Trump came into office wasn’t just about the economy, the border, or foreign policy.

It was about health.

Call it the “Make America Healthy” movement. Clean up the food supply. Re‑examine the vaccine schedule. Stop spraying poison on everything we eat. Take a serious look at what’s happening to our environment and why chronic disease, cancer, and autism are exploding.

There was real hope there. I had a lot of it myself.

And yes, there has been some positive progress. But that movement was just dealt a devastating blow.

Trump recently signed an executive order surrounding glyphosate and chemical pesticides — the very chemicals many of us have been doing everything we can to avoid. These are the Monsanto/Bayer compounds I’ve spent years trying to keep out of my home, my garden, and my kids’ bodies.

The White House framed it as: “Promoting the national defense by ensuring an adequate supply of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate‑based herbicides.”

Glyphosate as “national defense.”

Let that sink in.

The justification is that these chemicals “help increase crop yields,” and therefore protect America’s food supply in a time of geopolitical risk.

What’s mysteriously missing is any serious discussion of regenerative farming, permaculture, soil restoration, and all the proven methods that can dramatically increase yields without poisoning the population.

So I brought in my friend Jonathan Otto — investigative health journalist, documentary filmmaker, and a guy who’s spent years exposing the cancer industry — to unpack what’s really going on, what glyphosate is doing to us, and what you can actually do to protect your family.

Because if the government just doubled down on glyphosate in the name of “national defense,” you and I need to double down on our own defenses at home.

What This Executive Order Really Does

To understand the magnitude of this, you have to see what attorneys and analysts are saying when they actually read the fine print.

Attorney Tom Renz laid it out like this:

“Breaking: Trump bypassed Congress by attempting to provide immunity to cancer‑causing glyphosate manufacturers. Glyphosate causes cancer according to several court rulings. In a gift to the big pharma/big ag industry, Trump has just tried to unilaterally block state laws and court rulings that allow liability for cancer from glyphosate manufacturers.”

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, produced by a Bayer Pharma subsidiary. There are already billions of dollars in judgments tying it to non‑Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other cancers. Dwayne Johnson, the groundskeeper (not the actor), was initially awarded $289 million before it was slashed to $78 million.

For months, powerful interests have been trying to insert “chemical immunity” into different bills. When the GOP House couldn’t deliver, this executive order appears to have done it from the executive branch side.

Another analyst, Patriot Voice, didn’t sugarcoat it:

“Trump just signed an EO protecting and giving immunity to companies like Monsanto that are making some of the worst chemicals imaginable… Glyphosate and phosphorus causing the nastiest forms of cancer, and actively poisoning the American people through our food supply… This Republican House farm bill actually makes it illegal for local governments in counties to warn about the obvious dangers of pesticides. Also, they will not be required to put warnings on these awful chemicals.”

If that analysis is correct, here’s what it means in plain language. Glyphosate manufacturers get a shield against cancer liability. Local governments are blocked from warning their residents. Labels can be sanitized and “smoothed out.” The national security pretext is used to justify more spraying, more purchases, more exposure.

All this while courts have already found a link between glyphosate and cancer.

So we’re told this is about “feeding the nation” and “defense,” but on the ground, it looks like more poison in the food, less accountability for the companies making it, and less transparency for the people eating it.

That’s not “Make America Healthy.” That’s corporate protection dressed up as patriotism.

Glyphosate Isn’t Just “Bad” — It’s Weaponized

Most people still think of glyphosate as “a strong weed killer.”

Jonathan dropped something most of us have never heard: “It turns out that Monsanto, now Bayer, are the world‑leading patent holders or assignees of animal venom pesticides.”

Not “venom‑like.” Venom‑based.

Venoms are some of the most potent biological agents on earth. You get bitten by a funnel‑web spider, a cobra, a cone snail, a black widow — you can lose your life in minutes. Jonathan has personally seen deadly bites in tribal areas in places like northern Kenya and helped save lives with almost nothing on hand.

Now imagine derivatives and synthetic analogs of those venoms being sprayed on millions of acres of cropland, year after year.

You don’t need a PhD to know that’s not going to end well.

Jonathan walked through how this hits your body at the cellular level. These compounds damage the mitochondria — the tiny powerhouses in every cell. Mitochondria power your organ cells, bone cells, brain cells, immune cells — and crucially, your stem cells. When mitochondria are disrupted by venoms, heavy metals, and persistent pesticides, stem cells can’t fully differentiate into healthy, specialized cells. They get stuck halfway — in a “twilight zone” between stem cell and mature cell.

That halfway state already has a name in the literature: cancer stem cells.

Cancer stem cells are now widely recognized as the drivers of tumor growth, metastasis, and recurrence. They are resistant to chemo and radiation. In fact, much of standard chemotherapy strengthens them.

So if you’re spraying synthetic venom‑like compounds that damage mitochondria and push cells into cancer stem cell states, and your primary treatment is a protocol that doesn’t kill cancer stem cells (and often strengthens them), what do you think happens on a national scale?

You get exactly what we’re seeing: rising cancer rates, earlier onset, more aggressive forms, endless “treatment,” very little true resolution.

Jonathan put it plainly: “You damage it with a venom, a heavy metal, a pesticide that is venom‑based. Now that cell can’t function properly… It stays halfway in between… It’s called cancer stem cell. Everyone look it up, cancer stem cells drive cancer.”

Now take that, and then add what he said about glyphosate and autism. Even unvaccinated kids are showing up with full‑blown autism, non‑verbal, sky‑high scores. You can’t blame vaccines alone there. Researchers like Dr. Stephanie Seneff have argued glyphosate is a major driver of this entire spectrum of disease. Mitochondria get hit. Stem cells misfire. Cells can’t form properly. And you end up with cancer, neurodegeneration, developmental disorders — pick your category.

This isn’t just “bad chemicals.” It’s weaponized biology.

You Can’t Outrun Glyphosate — Even If You Eat Organic

Here’s the part that really flips the table for a lot of people.

You might be thinking, “Okay, I’ll just eat organic, shop at the good stores, and I’ll be safe.”

I wish it were that simple.

Jonathan pointed to testing done by Moms Across America. They found that 90% of cereals tested were positive for glyphosate. Six out of seven boxes of organic cereal were positive. Organic breads like Dave’s Killer Bread tested positive. Another set of tests in Florida showed glyphosate in multiple bread products, including organic brands.

Alex Clark, who eats all organic, posted her own lab work showing a significant glyphosate burden in her body anyway.

Then there’s a Florida hearing where they looked at bread in that state. Farmhouse bread showed non‑detectable levels. Dave’s organic breads showed detectable glyphosate. Conventional brands showed staggering levels in some cases.

As I told Jonathan, we bake our own bread now. But for years, I ate Dave’s bread thinking it was one of the “good” options. Turns out it’s dosing you with glyphosate in “organic” packaging.

Jonathan summed it up: “It’s in our food even if you’re eating organic food. Even if you’re living, or you’ve got your own food supply, you’re still exposed.”

And it’s not just us.

The same class of persistent toxicants, including glyphosate‑like pesticides and related compounds, are now being found in polar bears — one of the most remote, supposedly untouched species on earth.

Jonathan again: “If you go to the most remote least likely to be affected type of animal, and then you realize it’s affected, then you realize everyone’s affected.”

You can’t wash it off. It doesn’t just sit on the surface. It’s in the soil, in the water, in the rain, in the air.

You can move to the country, buy organic, filter your water, and you’ll still be getting hit.

That’s the bad news.

The worse news is what these companies are doing right now to avoid accountability.

My Family in the Spray Zone

This is where it stops being theoretical for me.

I grew up in a little town called Plain City. And it really is what it sounds like — plains.

Our backyard didn’t open onto another backyard. It opened onto fields. As far as you could see in almost every direction: corn and soy. Massive monocrop operations on all sides.

As a kid in the 90s and early 2000s, tractors spraying the fields were just part of the scenery. We thought they were “putting on pesticide.” Nobody warned us. Nobody said, “Get inside, this is toxic.” We just kept playing.

My dad lived in that same house until he died.

I’m one of five kids. I’m the only surviving male in my immediate family.

My brother died in 2015 from non‑Hodgkin’s lymphoma at 33. My dad died last year from esophageal and liver cancer that hit fast and hard, before he turned 70.

I told Jonathan: “We literally lived for probably fifteen years in my life in the middle of a glyphosate spray zone… I’m one of five people in my family. I’m the only surviving male in my immediate family. My brother and my dad both passed away earlier than they should have… Both of them from cancer, and I’m thinking… how much of it was actually related to the fact that we literally lived for probably fifteen years… in the middle of a glyphosate spray zone?”

We’ll never be able to prove in a courtroom that the spray rig rolling past our yard on a warm summer evening caused my brother’s lymphoma or my dad’s cancer.

But when you stack the known carcinogenic effects of glyphosate, the intensity and frequency of spraying around our house, the type of cancer my brother had (non‑Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a classic in glyphosate lawsuits), and the timing and pattern of my dad’s disease, it’s very hard not to see a connection.

Jonathan didn’t sugarcoat it: “You’re the victim. Right? And you’re the victim… If what you’re thinking is true, your family was murdered.”

Murdered. Not by a mugger in an alley, but by a system that decided it was okay to spray known carcinogens over children’s backyards in the name of “crop yield” — and now wants legal immunity when the cancers finally show up.

And it doesn’t stop with cancer.

Jonathan has seen kids effectively poisoned in the womb — rapid‑growing cancers before they ever see daylight. Autistic children who never had a single vaccine. Autoimmune explosions. Neurological collapse. All in a world where glyphosate and its cousins are in everything.

The Death‑Cult Business Model

If you connect this to what we’ve been learning from the Epstein files and from survivors like Max Lowen, the picture gets even darker — and clearer.

In a previous conversation, Max described the global power structure as a pyramid. At the bottom is us, humanity. “We’re holding up this power structure.” The layer above us, she said, is presidents, heads of state, prime ministers, politicians.

“They’re actually actors purely. They don’t actually have much power in terms of the rest of the hierarchy. They’re the face front to us… we’re told, oh, there’s this choice, the left or the right. They’re all working for the same overlords. There’s actually these people behind the scenes are all partying together and, you know, raping children together.”

Above them are militaries, generals, CIA and “all the intelligence agencies,” global committees, and then entities like the Vatican, Freemasons, Illuminati — sub‑factions that “all work together.” At the top, she said, is a satanic cult, psychopathic, pedophilic, parasitic.

“They harvest us physically, ethereally, spiritually… They worship Lucifer. They worship dark demonic entities. They are a death cult.”

The Rockefellers — one of the bloodline families she named — were instrumental in creating and pushing allopathic medicine as the default and marginalizing natural healing.

Now think about who owns glyphosate: Bayer.

Jonathan reminded us who Bayer was in the last century. They were one of the largest pharmaceutical companies, running facilities tied to Nazi concentration camps, using prisoners as slave labor to produce pharmaceuticals, then exterminating them.

So the same class of people who ran death camps, built the pharmaceutical machine, and captured medical education now own the pesticides that give you cancer and the drugs that “treat” your cancer.

Jonathan put it in brutally simple terms:

“It’s a system that feeds the other system. Give someone cancer, the cancer costs at least a million dollars, on average… The treatments aren’t designed to cure it… The poison that drive it are real issues… It’s like, it helps our food grow… Think about glyphosate like cancer itself.”

And now, with this executive order, that poison system is being shielded from consequences in the name of “national defense.”

That’s not a mistake. That’s how a death cult runs a business.

You Can’t Wait for the System to Save You

If that’s the system, what’s your move?

Wait for Congress to suddenly grow a spine? For the courts to overturn an executive order that both parties’ donors quietly support? For corporations to voluntarily walk away from billions?

You’ll die waiting.

Jonathan’s message was very clear: “You need to be autonomous right now.”

That doesn’t mean you can control everything. You can’t. Glyphosate is in the rain. It’s in the soil. It’s in organic food. It’s turning up in polar bears.

But you can reduce exposure where possible. You can support your body’s ability to detoxify. You can restore mitochondrial function so your cells can repair themselves. You can stop outsourcing your health to a system that profits when you’re sick.

In my house, that looks like this. We bake our own bread. We eat organic, but we’re not naive about it. We use B17 (laetrile) as part of a daily preventative regimen. We use chlorine dioxide (CDS), especially when someone starts to come down with something. We’re looking at saunas and already use a sauna blanket. And we’ve added something that seems almost too simple until you look at the data: light. Specifically, red and near‑infrared light.

The Most Radical Thing You Can Do

So what do you do with all of this?

You’re not going to filter every molecule of glyphosate out of your life. You’re not going to stop every plane of chemtrails. You’re not going to personally overturn corporate immunity.

But you can choose, right now, to stop playing your assigned role as a passive patient in their system.

You can choose food as close to the source as possible. You can support your liver, kidneys, gut, and lymph so they can dump toxins instead of store them. You can use tools like B17, CDS, parasite cleanses, and yes, red light, to give your body a fighting chance. You can stop believing that a political savior or a new pharma miracle is going to “fix” what is, at its core, a spiritual and structural war on humanity.

Jonathan said something that stuck with me:

“Anytime you have an opportunity to do something you ought to do that for love for yourself as a child of God and for love for those that you love and care about.”

I can’t change my childhood. I can’t go back and pull that spray rig off the field behind our house. I can’t bring my brother or my dad back.

But I can refuse to let my kids grow up as naive as I was. I can refuse to let my wife step into a hospital system that shrugs at cause and sells side‑effects as “treatment.” I can refuse to pretend that the same people spraying venom on our food and buying legal immunity are “just trying to help.”

And you can too.

You don’t have to fix the whole world. Start with your house. Your routines. Your light. Your air. Your water. Your kids.

Because if the people at the top of this pyramid are willing to poison you and then sell you the “cure,” the most revolutionary thing you can do is step outside their script as much as possible. Take their venom seriously. Then flood your life with the things they’ve tried hardest to remove: truth, real food, clean water, God’s light — and a love for your neighbor and your family that refuses to be turned into profit for a death cult.

I’m Seth Holehouse, and this is Man in America.