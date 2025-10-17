THE GREAT SQUEEZE: Silver’s Paper Empire is Crumbling—Triple-Digit Ounces Are Coming

Every so often, history gives us a signal — a moment when the illusion begins to crack, and the truth seeps through the seams of the system.

Right now, we’re living through one of those moments.

Gold has surged past $4,300 an ounce, and silver has climbed above $54 — both breaking all-time records (prices updated at time of publishing this article). The mainstream media frames it as a curiosity, a speculative rally, another “commodity cycle.” But what’s really happening is far more profound.

We’re witnessing the early stages of a global confidence collapse — not in precious metals, but in the paper system that’s been used to suppress them for half a century.

The Sound of Cracking Paper

For decades, the global financial order has been built on promises — paper contracts, derivative bets, and fiat currencies backed by nothing but confidence. Gold and silver have been deliberately suppressed through this paper system, because their true value would expose just how hollow the modern financial structure has become.

The problem is, that system only works as long as people believe it’s real.

And faith, once lost, doesn’t return.

Today, for every real ounce of silver that exists, there are roughly 360 paper claims — digital IOUs traded by banks, funds, and speculators. This means the supply of “silver” is inflated 360-to-1 through leverage and derivatives.

As long as no one asks for delivery, the illusion can continue. But the moment enough people demand physical metal — like depositors in a bank run — the system unravels.

🪙 This is the essence of the silver squeeze: Too many promises, not enough silver.

A Shortage You Can Feel

The signs are everywhere.

In London, the world’s hub for bullion trading, lease rates — the cost to borrow silver — have exploded as high as 30%.

The spread between London’s spot price and New York’s futures price, which normally sits at a few cents, has widened to over $3.

In market terms, this is called backwardation — and it only happens when physical demand overwhelms supply.

Traders are now flying 1,000-ounce silver bars across the Atlantic because the price difference makes it profitable. That’s how strained the market has become.

Meanwhile, silver inventories have collapsed:

London’s holdings dropped from 1.18 billion ounces in 2021 to 790 million today — a one-third decline.

Global mine production has stagnated.

Industrial demand — especially from solar, EVs, and AI hardware — has exploded.

Something has to give.

The Perfect Storm

Financial analyst Jesse Colombo calls this “a structural silver deficit meeting an artificial paper glut.”

Global demand now outpaces supply by 150 million ounces per year, and the silver ETF system — led by iShares’ SLV — holds only a fraction of what it claims.

In simple terms, the paper market is creating silver that doesn’t exist.

“There are now abundant signs that the physical silver market is buckling under stress with clear indications of a silver squeeze or shortage taking place. The price suppression through paper markets cannot hold forever.” — Jesse Colombo

Even CNBC has taken notice, publishing a rare headline:

“$100 Silver? Analysts Say the Metal Could Double From Record Highs.”

When the mainstream financial press starts echoing what the “conspiracy crowd” has said for years, it’s not a fad — it’s a signal.

The Mechanics of the Squeeze

The major bullion banks — JPMorgan Chase, among others — hold the equivalent of 272 million ounces of silver in short contracts, roughly one-third of the world’s annual production.

Each $1 increase in silver’s price costs these banks $272 million.

As prices rise, they’re forced to buy back silver to cover their shorts — which pushes prices even higher.

This feedback loop can ignite a short squeeze, where paper positions implode and physical prices explode.

Colombo estimates that physical silver could reach hundreds per ounce or more as the paper market collapses.

If every claim on silver had to be backed by an actual ounce, the equilibrium price would exceed $19,000 per ounce.

Extreme? Maybe. But the math checks out — and the imbalance can’t last forever.

The Global Awakening

The squeeze isn’t limited to Wall Street. It’s global.

India , the world’s largest silver importer, has suspended new ETF creations due to lack of supply.

Lease rates in India now exceed 90%.

The Royal Mint (UK) and Royal Canadian Mint have both restricted bullion sales.

In China, silver bars on JD.com sell for $108–$128 per ounce — more than double global spot prices.

Meanwhile, physical dealers from Hong Kong to Sydney report lines out the door.

Asian investors understand silver. In China and India, owning gold and silver isn’t speculation — it’s culture. It’s how families preserve wealth across generations.

In the West, we were taught to trust digits on a screen.

But that illusion is fading fast.

Gold Joins the Rebellion

Silver isn’t the only rebel.

Gold has entered its own breakout phase — and this time, even the establishment is admitting it.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, said gold could “easily go to $5,000 or $10,000 per ounce.”

That’s not internet hyperbole — that’s the world’s most powerful banker signaling an epochal shift.

And central banks are already ahead of the curve. They’re buying gold at record rates — not for profit, but for protection.

“Central banks don’t rush to gold because they think it will go up. They rush to gold because they know their currency is going down.”

They see what’s coming. So should we.

The End of the Paper Empire

The modern debt-based system — built on infinite credit, synthetic derivatives, and fractional reserves — is cracking.

Governments can print currency, but they can’t print trust.

The rising prices of gold and silver aren’t bubbles.

They’re barometers of faith — or the lack thereof.

For decades, the West exported its physical gold and silver to the East in exchange for cheap goods and debt instruments. Now, as the metal stockpiles vanish, the West is left holding paper.

And paper burns quickly.

Preparing for the Reset

I don’t view silver as an “investment.” I view it as insurance.

If the system somehow stabilizes, fine — I still own an asset that has doubled in value.

If it collapses, I own something tangible, finite, and universally recognized as money.

If you choose to buy precious metals, do it wisely.

Counterfeits are rampant — some so precise they pass surface tests. Always buy from reputable dealers.

Counterfeits are rampant — some so precise they pass surface tests. Always buy from reputable dealers.

The Lifeboat in the Storm

When a ship begins to sink, the first passengers who recognize it are the ones who make it to shore.

Gold and silver are those lifeboats.

Every fiat currency in history has failed — it’s not if, it’s when. Each time, the survivors were the ones who held tangible assets: land, food, and precious metals.

We’re entering that cycle again.

The storm has begun. The cracks are spreading.

And across the world, millions are quietly reaching for something real.