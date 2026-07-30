The Heart Cure They Hid for 30 Years: Big Pharma's Worst Nightmare w/ Jack Clifford

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Are we ignoring a life-saving heart therapy for the sake of profit?

More than 500,000 Americans have open heart surgery every year, and heart disease kills nearly 2,500 people a day. One therapy grows new blood vessels around blocked arteries without a single cut. The FDA cleared it. Medicare covers it. Fewer than 150 doctors in the country offer it.

A Scare in the Middle of the Night

Jack Clifford spent 21 years in the US Coast Guard and rose to Master Chief. He ran marathons. Then five years ago, while sleeping in a cold bed, he woke at 4 a.m. with sudden, severe chest pain and rushed to the hospital. Doctors found no heart attack, but they found something worse: his main artery, the one people call the widow maker, was completely blocked. Two other arteries were badly clogged too.

“My LAD, my widow maker artery, is a hundred percent. My left is ninety five, and my right was eighty,” Jack said.

Doctors pushed for surgery right away. Jack pushed back. No heart muscle was dying, so he had time to think. He checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice.

“They’re treating it like an emergency... yet, I felt fine at that point,” Jack said.

Finding EECP

Jack had once caught a sixty-second mention of a treatment called EECP, Enhanced External Counterpulsation, on a podcast. That single mention stuck with him. When his own diagnosis hit, he went looking for it.

“It makes the most sense. I at least need to try that,” he recalled thinking.

EECP is not new. The FDA approved it in the late 1990s, and Medicare has reimbursed it since 2003. The treatment itself is simple. A person lies on a comfortable bed while cuffs wrap around the calves, thighs, and hips. The cuffs inflate in sequence between heartbeats and push blood back toward the heart, easing its workload.

“You just lie on a bed, really comfortable... they put these cuffs on your calves, your thighs and your hips,” Jack said.

How the Body Heals Itself

This gentle squeezing trains the circulatory system the way exercise trains muscle. Over weeks of treatment, the body opens dormant blood vessels called collaterals and grows new ones.

“It releases Hematopoietic stem cells... it releases this factor called vascular endothelial growth factor... which is a stimulus for these little branches to start growing and getting bigger,” Jack said.

Jack still has severe blockages today. He also runs a sub seven-minute mile with no chest pain and no heart medication.

“I can run a sub seven mile right now, and I’m a hundred percent blocked... those two are completely at odds with each other,” he said.

Sharper Mind, Better Sleep

The changes reached beyond his heart. Jack used to need eight or nine hours of sleep. Now he sleeps four hours and wakes with the same energy.

“I do not recognize myself five years ago... I feel like I’ve been reborn,” Jack said.

He also gained a new ability to watch his own emotions calmly and control his breathing, something he discovered by accident while hooked to the EECP heart monitor.

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Why So Few Doctors Offer It

China runs more than 5,000 EECP treatment centers. The United States has about 150. Jack traces the gap straight to money.

“You cannot make doctor money doing EECP... you can lose doctor money offering it,” Jack said.

Medicare pays roughly $115 per hour of treatment, and a full course runs 35 one-hour sessions. Compare that to a single bypass surgery or stent procedure, and most practices choose the surgery every time.

Getting Access Today

Jack built a website, EECP Locator, to help people find nearby providers or bring the therapy to their own community. Home machines run around fifteen thousand dollars, though clinics and retreats offer a full course of treatment at lower cost.

“No one’s gonna get rich off an EECP... this isn’t about any one person, this is about everybody,” Jack said.

Jack now works directly with manufacturers and providers to expand access and bring costs down.

“I wouldn’t... I want to give it back to the world. I’m so happy now, and I live a lot of the good because of EECP, and now it’s time to spread the word,” Jack said.

If someone you love is facing heart disease, please share this with them. A five-minute read could spare them a surgery they never needed.

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