This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

In 1871, just 95 years after the Declaration of Independence, the United States went bankrupt.

Most Americans have never heard that sentence. And that is exactly the point.

When it happened, the US government went back to England, hat in hand, and the deal they struck put this country back under the control of the City of London. The Constitution was rewritten. A new one, written in all capital letters, which in legal terms signals a corporate rather than a sovereign entity, was quietly put in place. And almost nobody knows it exists.

That is where my conversation with British author and researcher John Hamer begins. But it is a long way from where it ends.

Who Is John Hamer?

John Hamer is not a household name. He does not have a television show or a publishing deal with a major house. What he has is eight deeply researched books, over 20 years of public speaking across the UK, and a willingness to follow the evidence wherever it leads, even when it leads somewhere deeply uncomfortable.

He started questioning things in 1997, after the death of Princess Diana. He never stopped. He set out to disprove many of the ideas he eventually came to believe. That is what makes his work worth paying attention to. He is not a man who went looking for conspiracy. He is a man who went looking for the truth and found that the two were not as far apart as he had been told.

The Jigsaw Puzzle

One of the most useful frameworks Hamer offers is what he calls the jigsaw puzzle.

Imagine reality as a one-billion-piece puzzle. Every piece connects to every other piece. The more you put in place, the clearer the picture becomes, and the clearer the picture becomes, the easier it is to place the next piece. That is how this works. It is not a collection of isolated conspiracies. It is one interconnected system, and once you start to see it, you cannot stop seeing it.

The problem, as Hamer puts it, is that most people never get past the first three layers of a thirty-layer onion. They find out their news is fake, or their doctor is incentivized by pharmaceutical companies, or their government lied about a war, and they think they have arrived somewhere. But the deeper question is: if they lied about that, what else did they lie about? What about a hundred years ago? Five hundred? A thousand?

COVID Was the Free Trial

Hamer has been giving public talks on these topics for nearly two decades. He said something that stuck with me: he noticed a massive change after COVID. More people in his audiences. More openness. More willingness to question things they had previously accepted without examination.

He calls COVID the free trial of the New World Order. Not because it was the end of something, but because it was a rehearsal, a test of how far control could be extended, how quickly fear could be weaponized, and how many people would comply without asking why.

The answer, for those paying attention, was deeply alarming. But it also cracked something open in millions of people who had never questioned the system before. That crack is the most important thing happening right now.

And Agenda 2030 is not finished. Whatever comes next is already being designed.

To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 877-646-5347

The Biggest Lies in History

When I asked Hamer to name the biggest historical lies, even for people who consider themselves already awake, he gave three answers.

The first was evolution.

He set out to prove it was real. He ended up concluding it was, in his words, nonsensical, illogical garbage. He is not a religious man in any institutional sense, not Christian, not Muslim, not Jewish, but he is deeply spiritual and believes in intelligent design. His argument is not theological. It is logical: the only coherent explanation for the complexity of human life is a Creator.

The second was the globe model.

He looked into flat Earth to disprove it. He ended up finding far more evidence for it than against it. He is candid that this alienates even many people who consider themselves awake. But his core argument is worth thinking about: evolution and the globe model serve the same agenda. Both reduce humanity to a cosmic accident, tiny, purposeless, insignificant. A flat, enclosed creation with a Creator at the center is a very different story. And it is a story that gives human life meaning.

I will say what I said to John directly: I have done three hours on this topic with David Weiss. I am not ready to call myself a flat earther. But I am absolutely certain they are lying to us about the world. What that means exactly, I am still working out. What I do know is that the same people teaching you evolution are teaching you the shape of the earth. And if you have decided to trust one, ask yourself why.

The third was the modern false flags.

Princess Diana. 9/11. The World Wars. COVID. The entire history of the 21st century, Hamer argues, has been one manufactured horror after another, each one designed to move the agenda forward, to tighten control, and to keep the population frightened and compliant.

Antarctica, the UN Logo, and Things Hidden in Plain Sight

We spent time on Antarctica. Private aircraft that approach it are turned back by military jets. Antarctic cruises only access a small peninsula on the outer edge, strictly controlled, barely a few hundred yards inland. There is a post office there where you can get a postcard stamped so you can tell your friends you have been to Antarctica. You have not.

The reason, Hamer argues, is simple: if you could fly over the South Pole, you would find out the earth is not a globe. They will not let you try.

Then there is the UN logo. It is, quite literally, a flat projection of the earth surrounded by a ring, exactly what you would expect if the earth were flat and the outer boundary were an ice wall. The WHO logo is almost identical. And in the lobby of the UN building in New York, there is a map that shows the known earth in one corner, surrounded by dozens of additional continents and oceans that do not appear on any globe.

Hamer’s explanation for why they put this in plain sight is one of the more unsettling things he said: these people believe in karma. They believe they must tell us what they are doing. So they put it in logos, in architecture, in symbolism — knowing that most people will see it and not see it at the same time.

The serpent on the WHO caduceus. The Masonic checkerboard floor behind the UK Parliament’s Remembrancer. The obelisks in Washington DC, the City of London, and Vatican Square. Once you see it, you cannot stop seeing it.

America Is Not a Free Country

Here is what happened in 1871.

America had tried twice to establish a central bank. Both attempts failed because the public and politicians alike knew what a central bank would do to personal wealth and national sovereignty. Without that financial infrastructure, the country struggled. By 1871, it was physically bankrupt.

So it went back to England. And England said yes, with conditions. The primary condition was that the United States be brought back under the surreptitious control of the United Kingdom. A new constitution was written, in all capital letters, reflecting a corporate rather than sovereign entity. That constitution has never been publicly disclosed. Most Americans do not know it exists.

This is what the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 actually was. Not, as Wikipedia describes it, a routine reorganization of Washington’s municipal government. The moment American sovereignty was quietly surrendered.

And the control center is not London in the way most people picture it. It is a single square mile within London called the City, the financial district. It houses the headquarters of approximately 370 world banks. It has its own laws, separate from UK law. Its own police force. Its own Lord Mayor, entirely distinct from the Mayor of London. When the King of England enters the City on formal business, he bows to the Lord Mayor.

Inside Parliament, there is a position called the Remembrancer. He is the City of London’s representative in the British government. He has the power to veto any legislation.

Ask yourself what that tells you about democracy.

The Three Cities and the One World Government

Washington DC is the world’s military headquarters. The City of London is the world’s financial headquarters. The Vatican is the world’s spiritual headquarters. All three are sovereign territories with their own laws, operating outside the normal rules of the nations that surround them. All three contain a giant obelisk.

Is it a stretch to say we are already living under a one world government? Hamer does not think so. He thinks it is not yet as far along as those who built it want it to be. But the structure is there. The mechanism is in place. What they call democracy is, as he puts it, a system designed not to give people freedom but to prevent the uprisings that a more overtly violent system would produce.

Elections are not elections. They are selections. We are given a choice between death by hanging and death by drowning, and we are told this is freedom.

Who Is Actually in Control?

When I pushed Hamer on this, who sits at the very top, he was honest about the limits of his knowledge.

What he does say is this: the same bloodlines have held power for millennia. Traceable back to Babylon. Five thousand, seven thousand years of continuous control by a relatively small group of families who believe, by birthright, that they have the right to rule over the rest of humanity.

They are not a single unified body. There are factions. Internal conflicts. Competing interests. Like bank robbers arguing over how to split the proceeds. But they agree on one thing: that humanity is becoming surplus to requirements. That technology is replacing the need for human labor. That the goal is a fully technological society, and that in such a society, the current human population is an inconvenience.

Their stated aim, documented in their own writings and reflected in their own policies, is the reduction of the human population to approximately five percent of its current size. Those who remain would be entirely subjugated, managed through pharmaceutical intervention, surveillance, microchipping, mind control, and the relentless distraction of entertainment and celebrity culture.

This is not a prediction. It is a plan. And it has been in motion for a very long time.

How to Start

If you are new to any of this, if this is the first crack in the version of reality you have been living in, here is what Hamer told me when I asked him where to begin.

Start at the very beginning. The origins of humanity. Read everything you can find that is not mainstream. Books from independent researchers. Go to reference libraries and find old history books, books from three hundred years ago that say something completely different about events than what modern textbooks claim happened. Notice the discrepancies.

John Hamer’s books are available at falsificationofhistory.co.uk (UK signed copies) and on Amazon worldwide.

If this opened something up for you, share it with someone who needs to hear it. That is the whole point.

Seth’s Personal Picks

Heal your body with nature’s original medicine: CLICK HERE and use code MANINAMERICA10 to save 10% on Andrew’s hand-crafted herbal formulas.

Hydrate deeply and give your cells the nutrients they need: CLICK HERE and use code SETH to save

Enhance mental clarity naturally: CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save

Protect your personal and financial freedom: CLICK HERE.

Avoid troubles from IRS: Call (866) 686-1359 or CLICK HERE for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA.

For high quality storable foods and seeds, CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save 15%.

Invest in gold & silver: CLICK HERE or call 626-654-1906

Healthy gut, healthy brain: CLICK HERE and use code: MANINAMERICA to save 25%

Improve immunity and skin quality: CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save.

Real community nearby: Join the waitlist for the Ark Community

Test your readiness: CLICK HERE.