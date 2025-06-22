The MAGA Civil War: How Israel & Iran Are Being Used in a Deep-State Psyop

What’s behind the growing civil war inside MAGA? Loomer, Tucker, Bannon, Levin — the knives are out, and no one’s safe. In this episode, I dig into the real reasons for the infighting, the truth about Iran’s nuclear threat, and the shadowy money fueling influencers and podcasters. Is it all just chaos — or a coordinated psyop?

Tonight, I planned to do a weekly news recap, something I’m aiming to make a regular Friday thing, where I share what’s catching my eye, not just what’s trending. But as I dug into the stories, one dominated: the Israel-Iran situation. It’s complex, divisive, and layered with sub-stories, like the wild civil war within the MAGA movement. So, I decided to focus this entire episode on breaking down the Israel-Iran conflict as I see it.

The Middle East is a puzzle, intentionally so, I think. Israel’s hitting Iran, Iran’s retaliating, and there’s talk of Iran’s nuclear capabilities, with claims they’re close to building weapons. This feels like a rerun of the weapons of mass destruction narrative we heard during the Bush era, which turned out to be a pretext for war, profiting folks like Dick Cheney and Halliburton while securing oil and artifacts. The U.S. has a long history of regime changes, over 100 campaigns from 1949 to 2014, from Ukraine to South America to Africa. So, when I hear Iran’s nuclear threat being hyped, I’m skeptical. Netanyahu’s been warning about Iran’s nuclear program for 30 years, claiming they’re months away from bombs, yet a recent report from Tulsi Gabbard says there’s no evidence of an active program. Trump, however, dismissed that, calling her wrong without seeming to know her report’s details, which raises questions.

Then there’s the MAGA divide, a messy split over this issue. Some see Iran as the bad guy, tied to threats against Trump and anti-American rhetoric. Others question why we’re fighting Israel’s battles, pointing to the heavy Israeli influence in U.S. politics, dual citizens, AIPAC funding, and an Israel-first vibe in Trump’s circle. I’m not here to push an agenda; I’m just asking questions. Should we be bombing Iran over threats, or is this another regime-change setup? And why does Congress seem so aligned with Israel’s interests?

On Trump, I don’t think he’s lying or failing outright, but I wonder how much control he really has. The power structure running the world, call it the deep state, cabal, or ancient evil, goes way beyond D.C. bureaucracy. Trump might be several rungs below the top, fighting a system tied to bloodlines and dark forces that have ruled for millennia. I believe only divine intervention can topple that, not one man, though Trump can steer us toward faith and virtue to set the stage.

I’m anti-war, especially when it’s on behalf of foreign nations, but I admit there’s likely a lot we don’t know. False flags and weapons of mass destruction have been used to justify wars before, so I’m cautious. I welcome your thoughts, positive or negative, as we navigate this. That’s where I’m at tonight, trying to make sense of a messy, high-stakes situation. Thanks for joining me and I hope you enjoy the show.

Skepticism Over Weapons of Mass Destruction Claims “First, I want to start off with just the foundation of this entire war, what seems to be that Iran has weapons of mass destruction, basically. I mean, this is kind of Bush 2.0. Actually, I'll play a little reminder video for you. It's like, oh yeah, why did we get into all these Middle Eastern wars? This guy right here:” “I take the threat very seriously. I take the fact that he develops weapons of mass destruction very seriously. I remember the fact that he has invaded two countries before. I know for a fact that he's poisoned his own people. He doesn't believe in the worth of each individual.” “So, okay, there you go. We've been through this whole storyline before of weapons of mass destruction. And we later realized that that was kind of a lie to justify getting into a Middle Eastern war and making Dick Cheney and Halliburton probably billions and billions of dollars and seizing oil rights and seizing probably some ancient artifacts that were over there that we want to get our hands on.”

