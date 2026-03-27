This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

When is a temporary emergency response stop being temporary?

That’s the question I keep asking myself as I watch what’s happening right now, not just in the headlines, but in the infrastructure being quietly built around us.

I brought Jon Fleetwood onto the show because he’s someone who doesn’t just read headlines. He digs into the peer-reviewed literature. He tracks the money. He follows the patents. And what he’s been documenting about bird flu, gain of function research, and the control systems emerging from the COVID era made me realize: we’re not in the “after” phase. We’re in the setup phase for what comes next.

And the pattern he’s seeing isn’t speculative. It’s documented, funded, and already moving.

A History We’d Rather Forget

Jon started by reminding me of something uncomfortable:

“Unfortunately, the US government has released what you can call bio weapons, biochemical weapons on US citizens.”

He wasn’t being hyperbolic. He walked through specific operations: Operation Sea-Spray in San Francisco, where the government released bacteria called Serratia marcescens. Operation Big City in the New York subway. Operation Whitecoat. The Tuskegee experiments. Even Plum Island, which may be connected to the origin of Lyme disease.

These aren’t conspiracy theories. They’re documented programs.

Why does this matter now? Because the same infrastructure, the same agencies, the same legal frameworks, still exists. And according to Jon, multiple government agencies now acknowledge that COVID-19 came from a laboratory.

So when he tells me that gain of function research on H5N1 bird flu is currently spiking, and that the World Health Organization warned in January 2026 that bird flu could spark a pandemic with approximately a 50% kill rate, I don’t dismiss it.

I listen.

The Science They’re Not Hiding, Just Not Broadcasting

What struck me most about this conversation was how much of what Jon is uncovering isn’t hidden in some dark corner of the internet.

It’s in peer-reviewed literature.

He told me there are over 10,000 results on PubMed for H5N1 research. Scientists know the specific amino acids needed to make bird flu infectious to humans. They’re actively researching it, publishing it, funding it.

Jon specifically named Dr. Jeffrey Taubenberger, who he called “Fauci 2.0”, the current head of NIAID. Taubenberger holds patents for beta-propiolactone vaccine technology, which Jon pointed out is a known carcinogen, and he’s directing millions toward bird flu gain of function research.

And here’s where it gets uncomfortably specific: the Trump administration is spending $500 million on bird flu vaccines under something called “next generation gold standard.” There’s another $1 billion allocated in the Omnibus bill for the coming zoonotic pandemic. Australia contributed $1 billion for influenza.

This isn’t hypothetical funding. This is money being spent right now.

Jon said something that landed hard: “Nobody’s coming to save us.”

Not because he’s cynical, but because the infrastructure is already being built, regardless of which administration is in power.

The PCR Question I Couldn’t Stop Thinking About

One of the most unsettling parts of the conversation was when Jon walked me through his research on PCR tests.

He went to the CDC’s website and pulled the genetic sequences for PCR test primers and probes. Then he ran them through the government’s own BLAST tool, which aligns genetic sequences.

What he found: hundreds of genetic matches between those primers and probes and human genetics.

He asked a question that honestly stopped me cold:

“Are we just detecting human genetics? Or are these probes and primers just binding to the human genetic material in these samples?”

According to Jon, there’s a 97% false positive rate for PCR tests.

Then he asked another question, and I could hear the weight of it:

“Did they declare a COVID pandemic and push these deadly vaccines on us just because of false positives?”

I don’t know the answer. But I know the question deserves to be asked, and investigated, without being dismissed as conspiracy.

Because if the diagnostic tool that justified lockdowns, mandates, and mass vaccination was fundamentally flawed, that’s not a small detail. That’s the foundation.

The Vaccine Injury Data No One Wants to Talk About

Jon pointed me to OpenVAERS, which tracks the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data.

There are 40,000 deaths linked to the COVID vaccine in VAERS.

But here’s the context that changes everything: according to a study by HHS and Harvard Pilgrim, less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are actually reported to VAERS.

If you account for that underreporting, Jon said, you’re potentially looking at 4 million deaths.

Let that sit for a second.

Four million.

And despite this data, despite internal FDA recommendations, no black box warning has been placed on COVID vaccines.

Jon also mentioned that RFK Jr. put a kibosh on some mRNA projects, which I thought was encouraging. But then he added that bird flu mRNA vaccines were allowed to continue.

So we’re not dismantling the system. We’re refining it.

The Seminary Story That Explains Everything

Jon told me a story from 2016 or 2017, right after Trump’s election, that honestly explained more about where we are than most political analysis I’ve read.

He was in a seminary class at a top Christian university in California. The professor had students put their desks in a circle to “air their grievances” after the election. Students were crying.

Jon asked the professor if he realized he was repeating Hillary Clinton talking points. The professor had no idea what he was talking about.

Jon said:

“I realized that he really did have no idea... This was a PhD Christian professor at a top Christian seminary in the United States in California.”

Later, walking with the professor, Jon stopped in his tracks. It hit him: this man had been completely indoctrinated by cultural Marxism, and he didn’t even know it.

Jon described the ideology simply:

“Everything western is evil, if it’s white, it’s evil. If it’s male, it’s evil. If it’s heterosexual, it’s evil. If it’s Christian, it’s evil. If it’s conservative in any way, it’s evil.”

This wasn’t just happening in secular universities. It had infiltrated Christian institutions.

And if a PhD professor at a seminary couldn’t see it, what does that say about the rest of the culture?

The WHO’s Digital ID Infrastructure: Not Theoretical, Already Live

I’ve been watching the World Health Organization carefully, and what Jon showed me confirmed my worst suspicions.

In September of last year, new WHO rules went into effect.

Jon read directly from a WHO bulletin published in October. The language was chilling in its banality:

“Which aims to ensure that everyone everywhere at every age fully benefits from vaccines.”

Then:

“Digital transformation can facilitate a child’s journey to full immunization.”

And:

“Help workers understand which children are missing vaccines or overdue for vaccination and where outreach is needed.”

This is Immunization Agenda 2030. It’s not a proposal. It’s a program.

Jon explained that the WHO is creating a global digital ID infrastructure tied to vaccination status. And despite Trump’s executive order to withdraw from the WHO, Trump’s CDC and FDA are actively participating in WHO bird flu seminars.

So the withdrawal is rhetorical. The participation is real.

As I put it during the conversation:

“When is a temporary emergency response stop being temporary because that’s the pattern.”

The control systems built during COVID aren’t being dismantled. They’re being made permanent through global treaty-based systems.

The Tennessee State Senator Who Knew Nothing

Jon moved from California to Tennessee, south of Nashville. He started a faceless Instagram account posting pictures of planes and flight tracking data, which led to meeting about two dozen like-minded people in the area.

Eventually, he got a meeting with a Tennessee state senator.

The senator was “totally unaware” of basic problems with mRNA vaccines, deaths and injuries linked to them, what plasmids are, or DNA integration issues.

This is a state senator, someone with access to briefings, staff, resources.

And he knew nothing.

Jon wasn’t telling me this to mock the man. He was telling me this to show how deep the information gap is, even among people who are supposed to be informed and accountable.

The Pattern I Can’t Unsee

What Jon is documenting isn’t a single scandal or a single corrupt official.

It’s a reusable governance model.

You create a crisis, or you wait for one. You declare an emergency. You build surveillance infrastructure, digital tracking, centralized authority. You tell people it’s temporary. Then you make it permanent by embedding it in treaties, funding mechanisms, and international agreements that bypass national sovereignty.

Jon pointed to people like Robert Redfield, the ex-CDC director, and John Bell, the COVID czar in Britain. He mentioned Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Larry Ellison. He talked about organizations like BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, the Gates Foundation, and the World Economic Forum.

These aren’t shadowy groups. They’re publicly operating entities with stated goals.

And their goals include systems that track, verify, and enforce compliance on a global scale.

Jon said:

“Truth is stranger than fiction.”

And honestly, the more I learn, the more I agree.

Science as the World’s Largest Religion

One of the things I said during the conversation that I keep coming back to is this:

“I would argue the world’s largest religion is science.”

I wasn’t being flippant.

Science used to be a tool, a method for discovering truth about the physical world. But somewhere along the line, we flipped the relationship.

We used to use the divine to understand the world. Now we use science to understand the divine.

And as I said: “They’ve turned it into a religion.”

When you can’t question the PCR test without being labeled anti-science, that’s not science. That’s dogma.

When peer-reviewed studies showing vaccine injury are dismissed or ignored because they threaten the narrative, that’s not science. That’s orthodoxy.

And when the same institutions that got COVID wrong are now preparing the infrastructure for the next pandemic, with no accountability, no transparency, and no public debate, that’s not science.

That’s control.

The Andrew Breitbart Lesson

Jon recommended a book during our conversation: Righteous Indignation by Andrew Breitbart.

The reason it matters is because Breitbart understood something most conservatives still don’t: culture precedes politics.

You can’t win elections if you’ve already lost the universities, the seminaries, the media, and the scientific institutions.

And Jon’s point, his lived experience in that California seminary, is that we’ve lost more ground than most people realize.

He also quoted something I loved:

“Noah was a conspiracy theorist until it rained.”

Sometimes the warning sounds crazy right up until it’s not.

What Communities Can Actually Do

Jon isn’t just documenting problems. He’s trying to build solutions.

After moving to Tennessee, he started organizing locally. He told me the most important preparation isn’t stockpiling supplies, it’s building community.

And honestly, I think this is one of the most important things anyone can do right now.

Because when the next crisis hits, and Jon believes it will be bird flu, the question won’t be whether you have enough canned food.

It’ll be whether you have people.

Jon said something near the end of our conversation that stuck with me.

“A healthy person might have lots of dreams... a sick person only has one. They just want to be healthy.”

Then he added:

“I think God wants us to flourish.”

That’s not just theology. It’s strategy.

Because if you can keep people sick, physically, emotionally, economically, you can control them. A sick population doesn’t have the energy to resist. They don’t have the clarity to organize. They just want relief.

And whoever offers relief, even if it’s the same system that made them sick, becomes their savior.

The Information War We’re Already In

I said this during the conversation, and I mean it:

“I think this is the number one way we fight this war that we’re in right now is just by searching relentlessly for the truth.”

And: “I think it is an information war.”

Jon’s Substack is jonfleetwood.com. He’s publishing his research there, genetic sequences, patents, funding trails, peer-reviewed studies.

Not opinions. Evidence.

And that’s what citizen journalism looks like now: people like Jon, who aren’t waiting for mainstream media to tell the truth, because they know it won’t.

They’re doing the work themselves.

They’re reading the studies. They’re tracking the money. They’re naming names.

And they’re building the case that the system isn’t broken, it’s working exactly as designed.

What I Walked Away With

I voted for Trump. I’ve been open about that. But as I said during this conversation, Trump played a role in lockdowns. He didn’t fire Fauci early. And his administration is now spending half a billion dollars on bird flu vaccines while participating in WHO seminars despite the executive order to withdraw.

So I’m not going to pretend the solution is just electing the right person.

The system is bigger than any one administration.

What Jon is documenting is a control infrastructure that survives election cycles, survives public outrage, and survives even our awareness of it, because it’s being embedded in treaties, funding mechanisms, and international agreements that operate outside democratic accountability.

The temporary emergency is becoming permanent.

The surveillance is becoming normalized.

The centralized authority is becoming unchallengeable.

And unless we recognize the pattern, we won’t resist it.

We’ll comply with it, one crisis at a time, until there’s nothing left to resist with.

The Simple Discipline I’m Choosing

I’m not telling you to panic. I’m not telling you the sky is falling.

I’m telling you to pay attention.

Read the studies Jon is reading. Track the money he’s tracking. Ask the questions he’s asking.

And build local community, because that’s the only defense that actually works when the systems we thought we could trust turn out to be the systems engineering our compliance.

Jon’s work is at jonfleetwood.com. I’m building something similar at buildtheark.com.

Not because we have all the answers.

But because we’re done waiting for someone else to ask the questions.

As Jon put it: “Nobody’s coming to save us.”

So we’d better start saving ourselves.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that’s exactly why I’m building the ARK Community. It’s a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world like you and I do. We’re going to have local chapters in every region so you can actually start building your tribe where you live. And it’s going to be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way, physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can’t do this alone. And we need to build our arks for the coming floods. To join nearly 10,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And lastly, please help share this article. Right now, take a minute and send it to one person you think needs to see it. That’s how we win this thing. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.