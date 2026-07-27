The Odyssey, Shiloh Hendrix & the Humiliating Destruction of Western Culture | Sunday w/ Seth

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Is our culture being reshaped under our noses?

Something strange is happening in our country right now, and if you look closely, you can see the same pattern showing up again and again. This week I want to walk you through two stories that, on the surface, seem unrelated. One is about a big Hollywood movie. The other is about a court case in Minnesota. But when you put them side by side, a much bigger picture starts to appear.

The Odyssey and the Casting Choice Nobody Can Ignore

Christopher Nolan’s new film, The Odyssey, has been one of the biggest movies of the year. I went and watched it myself, with an open mind, wanting to give it a fair chance. As a film, it was actually well made. The music was strong, the visuals were impressive, and the story, while a bit jumbled with all the back and forth in time that Nolan likes to do, kept me engaged.

But there was one decision that stood out above everything else, and I could not ignore it. Helen of Troy, the character who has represented the height of beauty in Western storytelling for thousands of years, was cast as a very dark skinned African woman. Now, to be clear, this is not about whether black actors can be in movies. That is not the issue at all. The issue is what this specific choice represents.

Helen of Troy has always been a symbol, almost a benchmark, for Western beauty and culture. Changing her into someone who does not reflect that history at all, especially in a story that is so deeply tied to Greek and Western tradition, feels less like an artistic choice and more like a statement. It felt to me like a kind of humiliation ritual, a way of saying, look what we can do with your culture, and there is nothing you can do about it.

This is not really about Hollywood chasing an Oscar, though some people think that is all it is. I believe it goes much deeper than that. Hollywood has become a tool for shaping how people think and feel about their own history and identity. When a studio spends hundreds of millions of dollars on a film and makes choices that seem to go out of their way to disconnect us from our own cultural roots, it is worth asking why.

And this is where the story of Shiloh Hendrix comes in, because I believe it is part of the very same pattern.

The Shiloh Hendrix Case

Last year, a woman named Shiloh Hendrix was at a playground with her toddler when an eight year old boy took a snack pouch from her bag. She used a racial slur while trying to get it back. A bystander recorded her, she used the slur again toward him, and the video went viral.

This year, a jury acquitted her of the charge involving the child, but convicted her on a separate charge tied to her exchange with the man who filmed her. She was sentenced to probation, community service, and a fine.

Here is why this troubles me so deeply. The First Amendment protects even speech that is offensive, hurtful, or hateful. That is the whole point of free speech protections. If the government can punish you for using ugly words, where does that line get drawn next? What happens if you lose your temper at someone in traffic and they happen to be recording you?

What makes this even harder to accept is learning more about the man who recorded her. Court records show he had previously been charged in connection with the assault of a minor, though those charges were later dropped.

Meanwhile, in that very same city, a young man convicted of raping two little girls received no prison time at all. When you place these cases next to each other, it becomes very hard to believe this is simply about fairness or justice.

Why I Think This Is All Connected

I do not believe any of this is really about compassion for immigrants or minorities. I believe it is about something bigger, an effort to weaken and dismantle the values that have made Western culture and this country strong. Things like the nuclear family, self reliance, hard work, and personal responsibility are increasingly being labeled as symbols of something to be ashamed of, rather than qualities that build a healthy, thriving society.

When you push people hard enough, when you humiliate their history and punish them unfairly, you create resentment and division. I think that is exactly the outcome some people are hoping for.

Even Political Leaders Aren’t Immune

It is not just Hollywood and the courts that seem to be part of this pattern. Even political figures who were supposed to protect our culture and our families have raised serious questions.

Many of us hoped that with President Trump back in office, and with RFK Jr. involved, we would finally see real accountability. We hoped for truth about the Epstein files, real changes to vaccine policy, and a genuine return to the values that once made this country strong. Instead, the administration has continued awarding massive contracts to Pfizer, including hundreds of millions of dollars for pediatric Covid vaccine doses. That is a hard thing to reconcile with the promises many of us were told.

This is why some are now calling President Trump, and even figures like RFK Jr. or Elon Musk, a kind of Trojan horse. A Trojan horse, if you remember the old story, looks like a wonderful gift on the outside. But hidden inside, it carries something harmful. The worry is that instead of protecting the culture and freedoms we hold dear, some of these leaders may be helping usher in the very systems we were told they would fight against, things like expanded surveillance, corporate control, and a slow erosion of the independence and self reliance that built this country.

None of us can know for certain what is happening behind closed doors. But when actions do not match promises, it is worth paying close, careful attention.

What I Believe We Should Do

I’m not calling for anger or division. What I’m calling for is awareness. We need to understand what is happening so we can protect our families, our faith, and our communities. That means teaching our children where they come from, standing firm on the values that matter, and building real connections with people who share those values.

This is exactly why I am building the Ark Community, a place where we can gather, support one another, and hold on to the things that truly matter, together. I hope you will join me there.

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