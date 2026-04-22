The Technocratic Coup of America Is Happening in Plain Sight w/ Aaron Day

Watch The Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Let me ask you something before we get into this.

How free do you actually think you are? Not in a philosophical sense. Right now, today, your money, your house, your car, your ability to buy food, travel, work, speak your mind. Do you actually own any of that? Or are you renting access to your own life from people who can revoke it at any time?

Because that is exactly what this conversation is about.

My guest is Aaron Day. Serial entrepreneur. Liberty activist. Author of The Final Countdown. Founder of TechnocracyAtlas.com, where you can watch an animated map showing how this system has been built out across all fifty states and nearly two hundred countries over the last five decades. And one of the very few people I have come across who is not only sounding the alarm, but building actual tools to fight back.

Screenshot from Technocracy Atlas

I will be honest with you. This is one of those conversations where I kept thinking, people need to hear this. Not because it is scary, but because once you understand what Aaron is describing, the last four years start to make a completely different kind of sense. The Trump administration. The crypto bills in Congress right now. What is happening in Gaza. Elon Musk and X. All of it connects. And not in the way most people think.

What Technocracy Actually Is

Most people hear the word “technocracy” and picture some sci-fi movie. That is exactly what they are counting on.

Aaron has spent years tracing this movement back to its origins, and what he found is that this is not a new idea. It is not even a modern one:

“Technocracy is a political ideology that started in the 1930s. The gist of this ideology is this: you and I and your audience are not smart enough to make our own decisions in our lives. We need to have scientists and engineers, the best scientists and engineers picked by the elite, of course, to make decisions for us. And the heart of the system is changing the entire economy from being a price-based system based on supply and demand to a system based on energy credits.”

Think about what that means. Not communism. Not fascism. Something different. A system where the entire economy is run by an algorithm, and the human beings inside that economy are managed the same way you manage electricity in a circuit. Variables. Inputs and outputs. Not citizens. Not people. Resources.

The movement stalled for decades because the technology did not exist to actually build it. Then the internet arrived. Then smartphones. Then AI. And what was a sketch on a drawing board in the 1930s is now a fully funded, fully operational blueprint being written into law right now.

“They have been working aggressively for five decades across the globe. And now we’re kind of at the endgame of this. Now we’re seeing CBDCs, backdoor stablecoins, fifteen-minute cities which are being envisioned by Trump as smart AI-powered smart cities. Now the technology exists.”

The Bill Nobody Is Talking About

You have probably heard a lot about the GENIUS Act, which has been marketed as a big pro-crypto win for America. Aaron calls it something else entirely: a backdoor Central Bank Digital Currency, dressed up in language that sounds like freedom.

He explains how it works:

“What the government did was they said, well, we’re not going to have a CBDC, but we’re going to have what are called government-regulated stablecoins. Most of the surveillance on our money is already heavy in the United States. We have the Bank Secrecy Act, know-your-customer laws, anti-money-laundering laws. And what this GENIUS Act does is it takes these private stablecoins, which people are using all over the world, and adds that surveillance to them.”

There is also a piece of this that goes almost completely unreported. The largest single beneficiary of the GENIUS Act is Howard Lutnick, Trump’s Commerce Secretary. Before entering politics, Lutnick negotiated a deal for his firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, to manage all the treasuries backing Tether, the largest stablecoin in the world. The GENIUS Act now requires all stablecoins to be backed exclusively by U.S. treasuries. Every time someone spends a Tether token, Lutnick’s firm makes money.

Howard Lutnick & Cantor Fitzgerald

“I would argue there’s a new kind of Federal Reserve emerging. Just as the Federal Reserve is this useless intermediary that profits off of all this money that’s being created, he’s profiting off of the new digital dollar.”

But Aaron says that is not even the worst part.

The Biggest Surveillance Bill in American History

Most people have never heard of the Clarity Act. Aaron believes it is the most dangerous bill currently moving through Congress, and he may be right.

Here is what it does. Right now, about five percent of global assets are held as actual money or currency. The rest is everything else. Your house. Your retirement accounts. Your car. Your stock portfolio. The Clarity Act would create a system for tokenizing all of it. Digital tokens representing every asset you own, the same way a stablecoin represents a dollar. And those tokens would be fully trackable, fully programmable, and fully controllable.

“With this bill, all of your digital token transactions, the things that represent all of your assets, will be tracked in real time. The transaction history will be recorded, not just any individual transaction but the chain of transactions, what you’re buying and selling. That information will be retained for five years. It will be shared with multiple departments within the United States federal government and also with foreign central banks. So when I say it’s the largest surveillance bill, that’s what I’m talking about.”

Think about what that means practically. If you say something the government does not like, they do not just freeze your bank account. They freeze your car. Your house. Your retirement savings. Your ability to transact in anything.

“Imagine in the future you say something the government doesn’t like. They’ll shut off your money, but they’ll also shut off your car. They’ll shut off your ability to sell or use your retirement assets, or your ability to sell your home. This is truly the last step in all of this.”

And the bill is very close to passing. With almost no public discussion.

Gaza Is the Pilot Program

Here is where this conversation went somewhere I was not fully prepared for. And I want you to stay with me on this, because I know how it sounds. But these are not theories. These are documented plans.

There is a thirty-two-page document, a real document that is actively being shopped to investors, laying out a plan to rebuild Gaza as a fully AI-controlled technocratic state. Six AI-powered smart cities. Oracle and Palantir providing the surveillance and AI infrastructure. And the official currency of this new state would be the Trump family’s own stablecoin, USD1.

“This isn’t a theory. It’s a thirty-two-page document that they put together that they’re shopping around to raise financing for. To rebuild in Gaza a techno-democratic state with six AI-powered smart cities, with Oracle and Palantir providing the AI and surveillance, and using the Trump family stable coin USD1 as the currency. Jared Kushner is involved in raising the money and doing the land development. It is a next level of corruption. Even from war profiteering standards, it makes Dick Cheney look like a boy scout.”

But Aaron’s larger point is this. Gaza is not just about Gaza. It is a proof of concept. A real-world demonstration of how a technocratic state gets built from scratch, complete with AI-managed infrastructure, programmable money, and a surveillance grid built in from the very foundation. Once that model exists, it can be replicated anywhere.

The Elon Musk Question

Aaron makes a very specific and well-documented argument: Elon Musk is not an accidental figure in the technocracy story. His grandfather was the head of the Technocratic Party of Canada. Musk himself has publicly stated that Mars will be a technocracy, that money will eventually be replaced by energy credits, and that universal basic income is necessary, all three of which are core pillars of technocratic ideology.

Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua N. Haldeman, was the head of the Technocratic Party of Canada

And then there is Twitter (now X).

“He didn’t buy Twitter to save free speech. I often play a video clip of him in his office, talking around a conference room table with three or four other people, where he stated the reason for buying Twitter was to build a version of WeChat. And WeChat is an everything app in China that’s tied into social credit scores. It’s what people use for posting, it’s what people use for banking and everything else. It is a techno system.”

Aaron then walked through what X has already become. Identity verification tied to Israeli intelligence-linked firms. An algorithm called “Freedom of Reach” that determines what speech gets distributed, not whether you can post, but whether anyone sees it. X Money launching with full Bank Secrecy Act compliance built in. All transactions tracked.

“We now have the illusion of free speech, which is more dangerous. At least when you know you’re being suppressed and when you know you’re being censored, you can do something about it. But there are a lot of people surfing around through life now who think that they have free speech and they don’t.”

We Already Have a Social Credit System

One of the most clarifying things Aaron said in our entire conversation was this. When people look at China’s social credit system and say, “That could never happen here,” they are making an assumption that is simply not supported by the facts.

“We have a social credit system. It’s called the tax code. It’s seventy-five thousand pages, sixteen million words, of incentives and penalties, telling you you’ll get rewarded if you do this and penalized if you do that. But we don’t have an app. And if you don’t follow the rules, you can go to prison. I would argue in some ways we have a less transparent social credit system than even China.”

That is the thing about the system being built around us. It is not being built from nothing. It is being built on top of structures that already exist. The bank surveillance infrastructure. The click-wrap agreements we sign away our rights in every year. The flock cameras already installed at intersections across the country. The Ring camera network. The health data Palantir is quietly aggregating.

They are not building a prison from scratch. They are finishing one that is already mostly built.

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What You Can Actually Do

This is where Aaron’s work shifts from alarm to action, and I want to give it the space it deserves.

The first and most important thing he advocates is getting off fiat currency:

“The key to stopping them is to stop using fiat currency. Because the basis for what they’re doing is their control over the money. Cash is not an alternative, because if you’re using cash you’re still using fiat currency.”

He personally uses gold-backed instruments, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero, and a freedom-based stablecoin that is not backed by U.S. treasuries. He has stopped using a personal bank account entirely since 2019.

Beyond money, Aaron has built two free tools worth knowing about. The first is TechnocracyAtlas.com, where you can see an animated map of exactly how this system has been built out globally over fifty years. The second is OwnNothing.org, a free sovereignty assessment that measures how much control you actually have over your money, your health, your attention, your security, and your education, and then connects you to practical tools and resources for each area.

His podcast, The Aaron Day Show, runs every Thursday at 6 PM Eastern and goes deep on these topics in a way most people simply are not doing. You can find him at DaylightFreedom.org, which links to all of his projects.

And on this end, we are building the Ark Community, which is exactly what it sounds like. A private, encrypted, community-owned platform for people who see what is coming and want to build real human networks outside the system being constructed around us. Local chapters. Preparedness training. Sovereignty resources. Real relationships, not data collection. Join the waitlist at buildtheark.com.

Because here is the truth that Aaron and I kept circling back to throughout this entire conversation. The system only works if we keep feeding it. Our money, our data, our compliance, our silence. The moment enough ordinary people decide they have had enough and stop cooperating, the whole thing becomes unsustainable. That is not a theory either. That is history.

The question is whether we get there before the walls are fully built.

If this landed with you, send it to one person who needs to see it. Not just a link. Sit with them. Talk about it. That is how this spreads.

Thank you for reading. God bless you.