The Technocratic Plot to Steal America and Everything You Own … Wake Up!!

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Was MAGA a Trojan horse for the surveillance state? It’s an honest question.

What if the real agenda behind Flock cameras and data centers was something so dark, so frightening, so diabolical... that most Americans would write it off as tinfoil conspiracy, or a story out of a 1980s sci-fi novel? And what if some of the men behind it are your greatest heroes?

Seemingly overnight, these two issues blew up in America. Even blurring party lines, with left, right, and middle up in arms about them.

Has this happened because the general public suddenly became aware of the digital gulag being built around them? Nope. Unfortunately not. The reason’s much simpler. It’s because these things started affecting average, everyday Americans. A lot of them.

Ask the family in Columbus, Ohio why their electric bill doubled in the last six months. Or why they can no longer drink water from their tap. They’ll point to the giant new data center down the road.

Ask the grandparents in rural Texas what happened to the frogs and crickets they used to fall asleep to. They’ll tell you about the mechanical hum of the server farm half a mile away, and about the neighbor’s seven-figure land sale that cost the whole town its peace.

Ask Sam why seven officers pulled him out of his own car at gunpoint. A Flock camera misread his plate as stolen. The title with his name on it was sitting in the glove box.

Ask Tiffany why her abusive ex-husband kept showing up everywhere she went. The park. The bar. She got her answer from a news headline: he was a police officer, caught using Flock cameras to track the women he stalked.

These are real stories. And when enough of them piled up, Americans started showing up at city council meetings, started getting loud, started asking questions.

But there’s one question almost nobody has thought to ask.

Why the sudden, almost frantic push for data centers and Flock cameras in the first place? Why the executive orders designed to make data centers as untouchable as possible by the will of the people? Why the massive taxpayer-funded contracts with a multi-billion dollar surveillance company whose entire business model was built on surveilling every single American in the country?

Getting the correct answers starts with asking the correct questions. But the answer to this question is extremely complex. It spans nearly a hundred years and involves some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world. In this article, I’m going to do my best to explain that ‘why’ in the simplest and most honest way I can. But let me be honest about myself first. I voted for President Trump. Twice. I trusted his plan. And yes, there are things he’s done that I’m glad to see. But something else is happening under and around him, something I lay out in this article, and it’s been eating me up inside. And I’d rather talk about it out loud than pretend I don’t see it.

Now, back to the question very few are asking. Why this sudden acceleration of data centers and surveillance cameras in the first place? It boils down to one word: technocracy.

What’s that? Techno-what?

I’ll try to make it simple. Technocracy is a system of governance where society is run by engineers, scientists, and technical “experts.” Not by the people or their representatives. In its original form, it proposed getting rid of our price-based economy and replacing it with one where unelected experts control the production and distribution of all resources, and where every citizen’s consumption is measured, allocated, and monitored.

Imagine one brand of car, owned by the government, with a price set by the government. And you couldn’t buy it. You could only exchange your energy tokens for access to use it. Imagine that same scenario for homes, tools, food, clothes, medicine. Do you really own that movie you bought on Apple TV? No. You own a license to it. That can be revoked at will.

There’s no voting. No property rights. No ownership. Just a terms-of-service agreement. All managed and controlled, top to bottom, by people who believe they know how to run your life better than you.

And here is the fatal flaw at the heart of it. It’s a question no algorithm can answer: who decides what is fair? Just? Legal? Moral?

Technology doesn’t create values. People do. An algorithm can optimize traffic or track energy token allocation, but someone upstream already decided what counts as success and which trade-offs are acceptable. Do you think it’s an accident that your AI chatbot won’t answer certain questions? Those decisions aren’t technical. They’re moral. Which means technocracy doesn’t eliminate rulers. It hides them behind a machine. It allows them to decide what is moral for the entire nation.

I recently interviewed Patrick Wood, an author who has studied technocracy for decades and runs the website technocracy.news, a resource I’ve been using for my own research for years. This was genuinely one of those “ah-ha” conversations for me, when a dozen topics I knew were related all clicked together at once. What follows is my takeaway.

This ideology isn’t even close to new. It’s nearly a century old.

Technocracy was born at Columbia University in 1932, when a group of engineers and scientists decided they could run society better than markets, property, and elected government ever could. And that decision was almost certainly funded and directed by a small group of very powerful people. As Wood put it, it is “the only economic system in the world that’s been created from scratch.”

And they nearly pulled it off. One prominent technocrat wrote a book arguing, in Wood’s words, that “FDR should declare himself dictator, dismiss Congress, and appoint technocrats top to bottom to run the country.”

They even drafted an org chart for governing North America, with a “Continental Director” at the top. Not a president. A director. Could this be a role they’d want Trump or Vance to fill? I’m not accusing anyone. I’m just asking a sober question.

They also drew a map. The 1934 Technocracy Study Course shows what they called the North American Technate: a single managed territory combining the United States, Canada, Greenland, Mexico, Central America, and the northern tip of South America, including Venezuela. Now think about which territories have suddenly been in the headlines since January 2025. Greenland. Canada. Panama. Venezuela. And one footnote might be worth bookmarking: Elon Musk’s grandfather was a leader of the technocracy movement in Canada.

FDR declined the dictatorship. Americans got wind of the plan and, as Wood put it, ran them out of town. But the idea didn’t die. In 1973, Zbigniew Brzezinski and David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission to create a “New International Economic Order.” There was only ever one new economic system on the shelf. Brzezinski even named the destination, a coming “technetronic era,” arriving roughly fifty years out.

Fifty years from 1973 ... do the math on that one.

And what does that destination look like? Here is a direct quote from Brzezinski in his book Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, which he wrote in 1970.

“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities.”

He wrote that 56 years ago. So is that plan still active? How has it evolved? Enter Silicon Valley.

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Here’s the uncomfortable truth: a very large portion of the modern technology in our society was NOT created by private companies led by genius billionaire entrepreneurs.

It was created by private companies acting as fronts for the DoD, Military, and intelligence agencies. In various ways, these “private” companies were created, funded by our own government. And controlled by them as well.

The internet itself was invented by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The first version was called ARPANET. Google’s search engine was funded by DARPA and NASA while it was still a Stanford research project. Larry Ellison built the database technology that became Oracle for the CIA; the project’s code name was literally “Oracle.” Palantir, now being integrated across the federal government, was seeded by In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s own venture capital arm. And in February 2004, DARPA shut down a project called LifeLog, whose goal was to build a digital record of everything a person does, everywhere they go, and everyone they know. Facebook launched the very same day. The iPhone, literally the most popular phone in the world, is basically a bundle of government-funded technology. For goodness sakes, even Siri started out as a DARPA AI project.

Think of how significant these companies and technologies are. The internet. Facebook. Google. Oracle. Palantir. Isn’t it strange that all of these companies were funded by either the CIA or DARPA? Yet, we are all made to believe they were the magical creation of some college aged tech genius turned billionaire.

Why does this government and private company arrangement matter? Because the government is bound by the Constitution. It cannot legally build a dossier on every American, track their movements, read their communications, or map their relationships. Congress would never approve it. Courts would strike it down. But a private company can do all of that. And we hand over the data voluntarily, one terms-of-service agreement at a time. The controllers knew the constitution would get in the way of them building a digital control grid for American citizens. So they did it through private companies and universities instead.

It’s like a wolf slipping on sheep’s clothing and turning to the flock saying, “Don’t worry, I won’t harm you. I’m a sheep.”

Now, I want to be careful here, because I’m writing this article on that very technology, and you’re probably reading it on a phone. If the technology wasn’t beneficial, it would never be adopted. With it, we can video call our family across the globe. I can write this article and thousands of people read it within a few days. Of course this technology has added real benefit to our lives. I’m not here to argue that. But benefit doesn’t change something’s fundamental nature. Much of this infrastructure was built, from the very beginning, for one central purpose. To push technology into every corner of American life that could one day be used to monitor, predict, and control an entire population. To build a digital prison for a nation’s own citizens.

For decades, that’s all it was. Infrastructure. Quietly accumulating. So what changed?

Wood used an analogy in our conversation that stuck with me. You drive down a street you’ve driven a hundred times, and one day a multi-story building is suddenly shooting up out of the ground. Where did that come from? But you know how construction works. That building represents years of invisible work. Permits, engineering, architecture, investors. By the time you see the steel going up, the plan is already old.

“There’s been a slow building of all the necessary elements, and all of a sudden, technocracy is being erected on us,” Wood said.

Watch what happened around Trump’s second term through that lens. The same Silicon Valley billionaires who spent years censoring and attacking conservatives suddenly pivoted, hard. Secret fundraising dinners. Hundreds of millions in donations. Front-row seats at the inauguration. And on literally the first full day of the new administration, there was the President on stage with Sam Altman and Larry Ellison announcing Project Stargate, a half-trillion dollar data center buildout.

Wood doesn’t see these men as individuals who happened to change their minds.

“They operated as a pack,” he said. “A pack of wolves, perhaps. They were predatory.”

It wasn’t just Musk and DOGE. It was David Sacks as AI czar, Howard Lutnick at Commerce, and a bench of PayPal Mafia alumni threaded through the administration. These men have no political home. They attached themselves to whoever would let them build. And in Wood’s blunt assessment, Trump “has emerged now as technocrat in chief.”

Want a concrete example of how the pack operates? Look at what happened with digital currency. Trump signed an executive order banning the Federal Reserve from pursuing a central bank digital currency, and everybody cheered. Finally, somebody stopped the CBDC! Except that’s not what happened. What actually happened is that the Fed was shoved aside and a privatized digital currency system was erected in its place, controlled not by a public institution with at least nominal accountability, but by a handful of private hands.

Whose private hands? Follow the names. Tether, the largest stablecoin on the planet, keeps its billions in Treasury reserves at Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm Howard Lutnick ran until he became Trump’s Commerce Secretary. His sons now run it. Circle, the second largest, has its reserves managed by BlackRock. You know, run by Larry Fink. The guy who promises that everything will be tokenized. And World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s own crypto venture, now issues its own stablecoin under the very law this administration signed. The digital dollar wasn’t stopped. It was privatized, and the men who privatized it kept the keys.

And that new financial plumbing exists to enable the real prize: tokenization. Larry Fink, head of BlackRock, says it openly: “anything that can be tokenized will be tokenized.”

What’s that mean though? What’s tokenization? Here’s the simple version. During our interview I held up a ten ounce bar of silver. Right now, that bar is mine in the oldest sense of the word. I can hand it to my local farmer in exchange for ten pounds of ground beef, and no government, no bank, and no algorithm has any say in the matter, or any record of it.

Tokenization replaces that kind of ownership with a digital representation of the asset, aka a token, that lives in software. And tokens are programmable. Which means an algorithm or person can program how you are allowed to use your tokens.

The tokens that represent your money can be blocked from buying a plane ticket or some extra steak at the grocery. The token that represents your house can be revoked based on your behavior, your carbon footprint, or even your politics. BlackRock has already tokenized huge portfolios of the American homes it bought up after 2008. You don’t own things in that system. You hold a revocable license to use them.

The World Economic Forum told us plainly: you will own nothing, and you will be happy. “That was not just a slogan,” Wood said. “That wasn’t just rhetoric. They meant it.” His word for where it all leads is the right one: a digital gulag. Not built by seizing your property at gunpoint, but by quietly removing your options until the tokenized version is the only version left.

Brzezinski summed it up pretty nicely in 1970: “It involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled and directed society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite whose claim to political power would rest on allegedly superior scientific knowhow. Unhindered by the restraints of traditional liberal values, this elite would not hesitate to achieve its political ends by using the latest modern techniques for influencing public behavior and keeping society under close surveillance and control.”

At this point you may be asking: ok, so where is this now heading? What’s the end state? For that, you need to meet the philosophy these men actually follow, because they have told us, in writing.

Remember when Elon Musk walked on stage in a black hat and declared himself not just MAGA but “dark MAGA”? Almost nobody knew what he was referencing. He was referencing the Dark Enlightenment, a philosophy developed by a blogger and software engineer named Curtis Yarvin, and bankrolled from the beginning by Peter Thiel, who has called Yarvin his “house philosopher.” Musk consulted with Yarvin on the creation of a third political party they wanted to call “The America Party”. Yarvin basically created the blueprint for DOGE.

Yarvin is central to the technocratic agenda. And here’s what his Dark Enlightenment actually proposes. First, dissolve the constitutional republic. Democracy, in this view, is a failed experiment. Second, replace it with a monarchy. Not a metaphorical one. An actual sovereign executive, unbound by Congress, courts, or elections, running the country like a Silicon Valley startup. Third, transfer the nation’s property into a “sovereign corporation,” also known as a sovcorp, managed by technocrats on behalf of the public good, as they define it.

If that sounds like a fever dream, notice something. It is almost word for word the 1933 plan. The monarch is the Continental Director. The sovereign corporation is the Technate. The org chart already exists; it’s ninety years old. As Wood said, “this is the same exact playbook that they’re putting on us today.”

And what becomes of ordinary people in this system, once AI has taken most of our jobs?

Yarvin addressed that question directly in a 2008 essay, in a passage he framed as a thought experiment. I’m going to quote it, because you wouldn’t believe me otherwise: “Our goal, in short, is a humane alternative to genocide... the ideal solution achieves the same result as mass murder (the removal of undesirable elements from society) but without any of the moral stigma.” His proposed solution is to “virtualize” the useless: seal them in cells, wired into “an immersive virtual-reality interface” where they can “experience a rich, fulfilling life in a completely imaginary world.”

The Matrix, offered as a policy proposal. By the house philosopher of the men now running our government’s technology infrastructure.

Wood’s response was unsparing: “These people are going to end up being the killers of the century.”

There’s one more concept you need to understand, and it explains the dizzying speed of all this: accelerationism. You’ll find it in Marc Andreessen’s “Techno-Optimist Manifesto.” The idea is to build so fast that no Congress, no court, no regulator, and no town hall meeting can possibly keep up. Accelerate until the old system breaks.

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Now we can answer the question we started with, about data centers and Flock cameras.

The data centers are the brain. You cannot run a society by algorithm without somewhere to run the algorithms, and managing the tokenized behavior of 340 million people requires computing infrastructure on a scale never before built. That’s why the executive orders. That’s why the half-trillion dollars. That’s why the AI bubble. That’s why your electric bill.

The Flock cameras are the eyes. And it’s not just Flock. It’s multiple companies racing to get their cameras up. A programmable society requires knowing where every person and every vehicle is at all times. That’s why the license plate reader points at the playground.

The tokenized dollar is the bloodstream. Control what people can buy and access, and you control what people can do. Or what they’re not allowed to do.

None of these things is an isolated annoyance. They are organs of a single body. The building Wood described is going up right now, in real time, on your street, and the permits were filed before most of us were born. We are not drifting toward technocracy. I honestly believe we’re undergoing a technocratic coup that began in 1932. And I pray to God that I’m wrong.

Now, if you’ve made it this far, you might be feeling that fear I mentioned at the beginning. Good. Now channel it. Because here’s the thing the technocrats can’t engineer around: this plan only works on a population that doesn’t see it.

Think local, not federal. The fight is at your city council, your county commission, your statehouse. Even your own neighborhood. Not in Washington D.C. The large crowds showing up at planning meetings to stop data centers? That’s the model. It’s working. Wood drafted a Digital Bill of Rights, available on his website, designed for state legislators. It’s a legal safety net to insulate individuals from this system even where we can’t tear the cameras down. Print it. Bring it to the people you elected.

Get loud while it’s cheap. Data centers and Flock cameras are mainstream conversations right now. Lean into that momentum. The goal is for the word technocracy to be discussed at the average American dinner table, because these plans have a very difficult time surviving daylight. This is precisely why I’m writing this article. And why I hope you share it.

Starve the system where you can. Use cash, and tell people why. Wood hands cash to servers every time he eats out, and says you’d be surprised how quickly they get it. Drive the old car you can fix with your own two hands instead of the new one that records your conversations. Buy the silver bar. Buy from the farmer.

Ditch the smart tech. I’m not saying get rid of all technology and move to a cabin in the woods. (Though the idea is attractive …) Start with the tech that’s most infected with this system. New smart cars that monitor the driver and can be remotely shut off. Wearable devices that always track your location, heart rate, and more. Ring cameras that feed directly into this system. And if you’re really brave, ditch your smartphone for an old-school flip phone.

Build resilience and community. Grow food. Learn the skills your grandparents had. Know your neighbors and know where your dinner comes from. If you’re in the smack-dab middle of a fifteen minute city with six hundred cameras in a ten block radius, your options are thin. Out in a rural area or a far suburb, with a real local community around you, every one of those relationships is a layer of protection this system can’t easily penetrate. But if you’re in the middle of that big city? Make some friends in the country, and map out how to quickly exit the city if needed.

Refuse the black pill. The technocrats want you to believe this is inevitable. It isn’t. Their AI investments are losing money. Younger generations, historically the first adopters of any new technology, are actively resisting this one. They hate AI and actively sabotage it in their workplaces. Wood pointed to industry estimates that as much as forty percent of current data center capacity may ultimately fail. “They have weaknesses,” he said. “They’re just men, after all.”

And here’s an important thing to remember. This is the rare issue that can unite a genuinely divided country. Walk up to your average person with blue hair and an Antifa shirt and ask if they’re worried about Peter Thiel or a government surveillance state. They’ll buy you a coffee. Nobody, anywhere on the political spectrum, voted for a monarch.

We didn’t sign a consent form for any of this. And as Wood said in the final minutes of our conversation, we’re the only ones who can be in charge of our own future.

“Resist however you can. Resist the system. And don’t let it consume you.”

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Now one last thing, and it’s personal.

Everything you just read is why I’m building the Ark. (For those who don’t know, the Ark is a private online community platform.) I wanted to create something extremely private, a place where people can unite around their beliefs and genuinely support each other, outside the reach of the algorithms and the data brokers.

But my honest, biggest goal is this: to use an online platform to build the strongest local networks of freedom loving people possible, as quickly as possible. Because I believe there may come a time, and I hope it’s still many years away, when we completely lose our privacy and lose the ability to find each other through the internet at all. If the Ark is ever taken down, and we are doing everything possible to prevent that from ever happening, I want the networks and communities it helped build around the world to be so strong that they withstand it, and go on to build even stronger local communities without us.

And these communities aren’t about fighting. They’re about preserving. When communities splinter, critical things are lost: shared culture, relationships, dependability. We see it as our mission to build an ark that can carry the best of human culture into the future, no matter how intense the storms get. Integrity. Self-reliance. Freedom. Virtue. Faith. The appreciation of beauty.

And you can’t forget knowledge. The knowledge of how to live off your land. How to preserve food. How to build strong local networks. How to protect yourself and your family. The more people in these communities that have this kind of knowledge, the stronger they will be if the going gets tough. That’s why the Ark also has an online academy for preparedness, survival guides for every disaster imaginable, and live Q&A’s and roundtables with leading experts from health to permaculture. It has food and gardening tools: a planting almanac calendar, local foraging guides, water and food storage calculators, and much more.

The Ark is launching very soon, and nearly 15,000 people are already on the wait list. The list is still open. Join today at buildtheark.com and be among the Builders, the core members who were there at the very beginning.

Now, despite everything I’ve written above, I want you to know that I’m optimistic. Not because the threat is small, but because there are a lot of really good people in America. Regardless of what the system wants us to think, there are a lot of Americans with strong faith in God and the heart to truly help out a neighbor in need. They didn’t vote for this. They weren’t ignoring this in the past because they were apathetic. It’s because they didn’t know. It’s because the system went to great lengths to hide itself. But now the masses are starting to see it. And they’re full of righteous indignation. And they know God’s on their side.

In the end, civilizations aren’t remembered for the technologies they invented. They’re remembered for the values they chose to preserve.

God Bless you, and God Bless America. We need it.

— Seth